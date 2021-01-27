Clear

Cloris Leachman, award-winning sitcom star, dead at 94

Cloris Leachman, the acclaimed actress famous for her role of Phyllis Lindstrom in "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" has died, according to a statement from her longtime manager and representatives. She was 94.

Posted: Jan 27, 2021 9:30 PM
Updated: Jan 27, 2021 9:30 PM
Posted By: By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

Cloris Leachman, the acclaimed actress whose one-of-a-kind comedic flair made her a legendary figure in film and television for seven decades, has died, according to a statement from her longtime manager and representatives. She was 94.

"It's been my privilege to work with Cloris Leachman, one of the most fearless actresses of our time. There was no one like Cloris," said a statement from her manager, Juliet Green. "With a single look she had the ability to break your heart or make you laugh 'till the tears ran down your face. You never knew what Cloris was going to say or do and that unpredictable quality was part of her unparalleled magic."

Leachman died Wednesday of natural causes in Encinitas, California, according to the statement.

During her extensive career, Leachman, who was inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame in 2011, earned 22 Emmy nominations and eight Primetime Emmy awards and one Daytime Emmy Award.

Two of her statues were won for playing what was arguably her most iconic role -- cunning landlady Phyllis Lindstrom. The character originated on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and later received a spin-off series.

In the early 2000s, Leachman earned a fresh round of acclaim for her role as cranky grandmother Ida on Fox's "Malcolm in the Middle." She won a best guest actress in a comedy Emmy award in 2006 for the part.

Her last nomination for television work was in 2011 for her role as Maw Maw in sitcom "Raising Hope."

Her accolades were not exclusive to her work in television. Leachman won an Academy Award in 1971 for her dramatic role in "The Last Picture Show." She was also memorable as Frau Blücher in Mel Brooks' 1974 classic "Young Frankenstein," and in her roles in 1977's "High Anxiety" and 1981's "History of the World: Part I."

Off screen, Leachman's fireball personality was as well known as her on-screen work. On social media, she was remembered fondly by both fellow actors and former coworkers.

"Such sad news -- Cloris was insanely talented. She could make you laugh or cry at the drop of a hat. Always such a pleasure to have on set," Brooks wrote on Twitter. "Every time I hear a horse whinny I will forever think of Cloris' unforgettable Frau Blücher. She is irreplaceable, and will be greatly missed."

"So sad over the loss of the brilliant Cloris Leachman," actor Bob Saget wrote. "Beyond being an Academy award winner, her hilarious role in 'Young Frankenstein,'and being 'Phyllis,' I had the pleasure of being roasted by her on television. My deepest sympathies to her loved ones."

Leachman is survived by her children and her grandchildren, according to the statement from her representatives. A lifelong vegetarian and animal rights advocate, Leachman's family asked that those wishing to make donations in her name make them to People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) or Last Chance for Animals.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 456490

Reported Deaths: 6174
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin947071506
Ramsey40752750
Dakota33684355
Anoka31437368
Washington20627237
Stearns18137190
St. Louis14032251
Scott1224899
Wright11831107
Olmsted1085175
Sherburne831970
Carver706139
Clay661384
Rice625674
Kandiyohi559172
Blue Earth549633
Crow Wing491178
Otter Tail465468
Chisago461838
Benton424388
Winona395648
Douglas380366
Nobles374847
Mower374729
Goodhue359163
Polk330860
McLeod328947
Beltrami316648
Morrison314845
Lyon306340
Becker290039
Itasca288043
Isanti286543
Carlton285243
Steele279610
Pine270815
Freeborn254923
Todd233730
Nicollet230938
Brown219134
Mille Lacs216145
Le Sueur215016
Cass211024
Meeker201733
Waseca193916
Wabasha17493
Martin172126
Roseau166617
Hubbard151438
Redwood141427
Houston141114
Dodge14014
Renville138740
Chippewa133432
Cottonwood129218
Fillmore12838
Wadena120918
Rock112212
Aitkin111633
Faribault110316
Sibley11017
Watonwan10708
Pennington101316
Kanabec100118
Pipestone97523
Yellow Medicine95017
Murray9137
Jackson87510
Swift84718
Pope7485
Stevens7078
Marshall70315
Clearwater68814
Lake66515
Lac qui Parle66116
Wilkin63510
Koochiching61010
Lincoln4912
Big Stone4703
Grant4398
Unassigned43568
Norman4268
Mahnomen4177
Kittson37420
Red Lake3214
Traverse2673
Lake of the Woods1991
Cook1160

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 313284

Reported Deaths: 4437
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk47198465
Linn18187280
Scott15975172
Black Hawk14184243
Woodbury13161181
Johnson1234453
Dubuque11678159
Pottawattamie9204115
Dallas915472
Story886638
Cerro Gordo476172
Webster475077
Warren463939
Clinton461068
Sioux460757
Marshall433262
Buena Vista397731
Muscatine397379
Des Moines396243
Plymouth354270
Wapello353098
Jasper335159
Lee327132
Marion312253
Jones275650
Henry269931
Carroll258934
Bremer251048
Crawford235524
Boone224717
Washington224333
Benton214550
Mahaska198937
Jackson196532
Tama191659
Dickinson189429
Kossuth182244
Delaware177736
Clay173421
Wright167824
Fayette166824
Buchanan162924
Hamilton162930
Winneshiek161420
Harrison159162
Hardin158731
Cedar156819
Clayton154349
Butler152524
Page148715
Floyd142036
Cherokee140527
Mills139017
Lyon138233
Poweshiek136024
Hancock133024
Allamakee131630
Iowa128522
Madison126210
Calhoun12409
Grundy123428
Winnebago123329
Jefferson122625
Mitchell117337
Louisa116830
Cass115443
Chickasaw114012
Appanoose113340
Sac113215
Union112823
Emmet111332
Shelby108027
Humboldt107819
Guthrie104624
Franklin104018
Unassigned10290
Palo Alto92611
Montgomery90024
Keokuk86526
Howard86419
Monroe82820
Clarke8219
Pocahontas78811
Ida76930
Davis70421
Adair69820
Greene6987
Monona69618
Lucas67110
Osceola65011
Worth6224
Taylor6029
Fremont5296
Van Buren50615
Decatur5004
Ringgold46311
Audubon4278
Wayne42021
Adams3023
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Partly Cloudy
11° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: 11°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: -2°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: -1°
Austin
Cloudy
10° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 10°
Charles City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: -3°
Tracking a potential storm this weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

SAW: Kasson-Mantorville's Aby Shubert

Image

95-year-old gets COVID-19 vaccine oon her birthday

Image

Governor Walz proposes direct admission process

Image

Tracheal Therapy in Mason City

Image

Two Rivers project back on

Image

Highway Improvement Proposal

Image

Mayo Clinic Heart Research

Image

Winter Clothing Drive

Image

Creativity With Cells

Image

Wit, Wisdom, and Wine Goes Virtual

Community Events