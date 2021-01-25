Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Senate Republicans just took 2 big hits to their 2022 chances

Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) announced he will not seek reelection in 2022, blaming partisan gridlock in Washington.

Posted: Jan 25, 2021 5:00 PM
Updated: Jan 25, 2021 5:00 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large

Just days into their newfound status as the minority party, Senate Republicans suffered two body blows that could badly complicate their chances of retaking control in 2022.

The first came Monday morning, with Ohio Republican Sen. Rob Portman's announcement that he would retire in 2022 rather than seek a third term.

"This is a tough time to be in public service," Portman said in announcing his decision. "For many of the issues I am most passionate about, I will continue to make a difference outside of the Senate, beyond 2022."

The Portman news comes hard on the heels of a major Republican recruiting setback over the weekend, when Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey told The New York Times he will not challenge Sen. Mark Kelly (D) next November.

"I'm not running for the United States Senate," Ducey told the Times. "It's a no. I'm 100 percent focused on being the governor of the state of Arizona. I've accepted the role as the chairman of the [Republican Governors Association]. So I've got a full-time job and then I've got a full-time job beyond that. And that's what my focus is."

Combine the two announcements, and the GOP's quest to retake the majority they lost when Democrats swept both Georgia runoffs earlier this month is off to a decidedly rocky start.

Let's take Portman first.

His retirement decision came as an absolute shock to political Washington -- although maybe it shouldn't have given the current state of the Republican Party.

Portman has been a stalwart member of the GOP establishment for decades. He served in the House from 1993 to 2005 and as the director of the Office of Management and Budget and US Trade Representative during George W. Bush's administration. He ran for Senate in 2010 and won handily; in 2016 he crushed former Gov. Ted Strickland by 19 points in what Democrats had hoped would be a serious race.

But during the Trump years, Portman's brand of pragmatic conservatism had fallen very much out of favor. And the Ohio Republican's discontent about the state of political affairs is written everywhere in his retirement announcement.

"I don't think any Senate office has been more successful in getting things done, but honestly, it has gotten harder and harder to break through the partisan gridlock and make progress on substantive policy, and that has contributed to my decision," said Portman.

His decision takes a seat that would have likely been of little concern for Republicans -- given Portman's demonstrated electoral successes and the state's clear GOP lean -- and puts it squarely in the potentially competitive category.

All eyes -- especially those in Washington -- will immediately turn to Rep. Jim Jordan, perhaps the most prominent supporter of ex-President Donald Trump's in the House and someone who would likely have considerable appeal in a Republican primary in the state. There will be plenty of other names mentioned -- Lt. Gov. Jon Husted and former state Treasurer Josh Mandel, to name two -- but much hinges on what Jordan decides.

If Jordan runs and wins the nomination, the seat becomes more imperiled for Republicans. While Ohio is clearly no longer the swing state that it was in the early 2000s -- Trump beat Joe Biden by 8 points there in 2020 -- there is still a path to Democrats winning statewide, as Sen. Sherrod Brown has proven.

And that path involves Republicans nominating a candidate that is too far to the ideological right -- allowing the Democratic nominee to co-opt the not-insignificant political center. Which, in theory, is exactly what might happen if Republicans nominate Jordan.

While there is still lots (and lots) we don't know about how the Ohio seat will shake out, what we do know is that the seat is considerably more vulnerable today than it was yesterday.

Now to Arizona.

Kelly's decisive win over appointed Sen. Martha McSally was in a special election last November, meaning that he has to run again for a full six-year term in November 2022. Which is no easy task, especially when you consider how competitive the state is at the federal level. (Biden beat Trump by less than 11,000 votes of out of more than 3.2 million cast.)

But Kelly is a formidable candidate -- particularly on the fundraising side, where he raked in more than $100 million in 2020. Beating him will be no easy task.

Especially when you consider that:

1) The Republican bench in Arizona is surprisingly thin beyond Ducey.

2) The state GOP is at war with itself -- with Trump favorite Kelli Ward being reelected as chair of the state party over the weekend and approving censures of Ducey as well as Cindy McCain.

The Republican nightmare scenario is if Ward becomes a candidate. Ward ran in a primary against Sen. John McCain in 2016 and challenged then-Sen. Jeff Flake (R) in 2018. (Flake eventually retired and Republicans chose McSally over Ward.)

Ward, like Jordan in Ohio, would likely start out as the favorite in a Republican primary due to her hard-line support of Trump. "The Arizona Legislature should DE-CERTIFY the false results of the 2020 election until at which time a full and thorough audit of the vote can be performed," the Arizona GOP's official Twitter account tweeted earlier this month. "Do it quick. Make Democrats lose their collective minds as they rage against transparency and integrity. Big win for AZ!"

But Ward as the Republican nominee against Kelly would be a massive problem for Republicans, likely costing them one of their few offensive opportunities on the 2022 map.

Yes, it's early to talk about how voters will feel come November 2022. But make no mistake: Portman's retirement and Ducey's no-go decision are twin body blows for Republicans in the Senate already reeling from what happened in Georgia.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 454989

Reported Deaths: 6163
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin943781502
Ramsey40624748
Dakota33540354
Anoka31357368
Washington20533237
Stearns18091190
St. Louis13970250
Scott1217799
Wright11791107
Olmsted1078075
Sherburne829669
Carver704439
Clay658884
Rice624274
Kandiyohi558072
Blue Earth548033
Crow Wing490478
Otter Tail464268
Chisago459538
Benton423688
Winona394548
Douglas379366
Nobles374647
Mower373729
Goodhue356863
Polk330760
McLeod328147
Beltrami315748
Morrison314545
Lyon305539
Becker288939
Itasca287343
Isanti285643
Carlton284043
Steele278910
Pine270315
Freeborn254123
Todd233730
Nicollet229438
Brown218034
Mille Lacs215645
Le Sueur214216
Cass210724
Meeker201333
Waseca193216
Wabasha17463
Martin171926
Roseau166417
Hubbard150738
Redwood141127
Houston140014
Dodge13934
Renville138440
Chippewa133032
Cottonwood129018
Fillmore12698
Wadena120818
Rock112012
Aitkin111433
Sibley10997
Faribault109416
Watonwan10688
Pennington101016
Kanabec99618
Pipestone96823
Yellow Medicine94916
Murray9117
Jackson87310
Swift84518
Pope7475
Stevens7078
Marshall70315
Clearwater68814
Lake66315
Lac qui Parle66116
Wilkin6339
Koochiching60610
Lincoln4912
Unassigned47369
Big Stone4693
Grant4388
Norman4258
Mahnomen4167
Kittson37420
Red Lake3204
Traverse2613
Lake of the Woods1961
Cook1160

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 311430

Reported Deaths: 4433
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk46841465
Linn18065279
Scott15872172
Black Hawk14090243
Woodbury13129181
Johnson1230052
Dubuque11625159
Pottawattamie9166115
Dallas908972
Story881038
Cerro Gordo473572
Webster472477
Sioux459757
Warren459339
Clinton458168
Marshall431162
Buena Vista396330
Muscatine396178
Des Moines395143
Plymouth353270
Wapello350798
Jasper332859
Lee324632
Marion309353
Jones274950
Henry267131
Carroll258434
Bremer250148
Crawford234724
Boone222917
Washington222933
Benton213650
Mahaska197937
Jackson195032
Tama190259
Dickinson188829
Kossuth180644
Delaware176236
Clay172521
Wright167124
Fayette166024
Hamilton162330
Buchanan162224
Winneshiek160820
Harrison158562
Hardin157931
Cedar155619
Clayton153849
Butler151724
Page147115
Floyd141636
Cherokee140127
Mills138517
Lyon137533
Poweshiek135224
Hancock131924
Allamakee130930
Iowa127722
Madison123910
Calhoun12349
Grundy122628
Winnebago122229
Jefferson122125
Mitchell116837
Louisa116230
Cass115243
Chickasaw113712
Appanoose112640
Sac112215
Union111623
Emmet111332
Humboldt106819
Shelby105527
Guthrie104424
Franklin103618
Unassigned10160
Palo Alto92411
Montgomery89124
Keokuk86326
Howard85919
Monroe82220
Clarke8129
Pocahontas78211
Ida76030
Davis70321
Greene6977
Adair69620
Monona68518
Lucas66710
Osceola64711
Worth6194
Taylor5999
Fremont5246
Van Buren50215
Decatur4974
Ringgold45111
Audubon4228
Wayne42021
Adams3003
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: 10°
Mason City
Mostly Cloudy
17° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 4°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
16° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: 2°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
18° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: 4°
Charles City
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 4°
Snowstorm to our south
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Winter Driving Safety

Image

Index Of Severe Weather Revised For Whitetail Deer

Image

Impeachment Articles To Be Presented Tonight

Image

Walz Unveils Due North Plan

Image

Aaron's Monday Evening Forecast

Image

NFL Player gives back to Mason City superfan

Image

Saturday's local highlights and scores

Image

Mayor Norton speaks with KIMT after State of the City address

Image

Mayor Norton Speaks with KIMT Following State of the City Address

Image

Rochester's new city administrator reflects on opportunities ahead

Community Events