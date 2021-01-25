Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

5 things to know for January 25: Covid-19, White House, Capitol riot, Brexit, Tacoma

House impeachment manager Rep. Madeleine Dean tells CNN's Dana Bash that the attack on the Capitol was an "extraordinarily heinous presidential crime."

Posted: Jan 25, 2021 7:50 AM
Updated: Jan 25, 2021 7:50 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

The future is looking a little greener: 2020 marked the first year Europeans got more of their electricity from renewable sources than fossil fuels.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Coronavirus 

The US has now recorded more than 25 million coronavirus cases, and experts say it's time to double down on safety measures and speed up vaccine administration to keep the already unfathomable numbers from spiraling further out of control. Still, healthy young Americans may not have access to a vaccine until mid- to late summer. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said a big problem is there's not enough information about how much vaccine is available. The CDC is also reviewing data that suggests the UK coronavirus variant could, in fact, be more deadly than the original strain. Meanwhile, Dr. Deborah Birx and Dr. Anthony Fauci are speaking out about their time working with the Trump administration on coronavirus efforts. Birx says former President Trump was presented with and used data about the virus that she had never seen. Fauci said Trump surrounded himself with people who said things that "didn't make any scientific sense."

2. White House

President Biden is gearing up for a week of executive actions addressing commerce, climate concerns, health care, immigration and other top-line issues. Among them, Biden is expected to repeal Trump's ban on transgender people serving in the military as early as today. Also today, he's due to reinstate Covid-19 travel restrictions on non-US citizens who have been in Brazil, Ireland, the UK and much of Europe. Transportation officials are already considering ways to enforce Biden's recent mask mandate for interstate travel. Elsewhere in the new administration, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is ordering a review of the Pentagon's sexual assault and harassment prevention programs. Biden's administration is also facing pressure to investigate more into the recent SolarWinds hack, allegedly perpetrated by Russian entities.

3. Capitol riot 

The Justice Department has unveiled new criminal charges against alleged Capitol rioters, including a Federal Aviation Administration employee. Another rioter was charged with threatening to assassinate Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal reports that in the days leading up to the Capitol riot, Trump pushed the Justice Department to directly ask the Supreme Court to invalidate Biden's election win. The New Year's weekend effort reportedly failed after Trump's DOJ appointees refused to file the case. Trump's Senate impeachment trial will start the week of February 8, a move intended to give his legal team more time to prepare.

4. Brexit 

The UK is adjusting to its new Brexit reality, and the fishing industry is being hit especially hard, with fresh catches reportedly being left to rot as exporters cannot get them to the European Union. Some logistics firms worry that importing and exporting may not even be viable for some businesses unless a different deal is struck with the EU. Shipping has become a problem, too, and businesses have reported piles of returned packages. The UK's economy has contracted in the first quarter, leading to real concerns about a double-dip recession amid ongoing pandemic challenges.

5. Tacoma

Protesters gathered last night in Tacoma, Washington, one day after a Tacoma police officer drove into a crowd. The officer was among units responding Saturday to an incident involving about 100 people. The crowd reportedly surrounded his vehicle and hit it. A statement from Tacoma police said the officer feared for his life and tried to back up but could not. Graphic video of the incident shows the car approaching the crowd, backing up once it's surrounded, then accelerating. The back tires of the vehicle can be seen rolling over someone lying in the street. The incident comes as police departments across the country face scrutiny over how they use deadly force.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

The Kansas City Chiefs face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV

This Super Bowl is going to be so ... red.

SpaceX launches 143 satellites on 1 rocket in record-setting mission

The mission set the record for the most satellites on a rocket -- no open seats on that flight!

Bernie Sanders turns inauguration meme into sweatshirt for charity

He's embraced his new role as a cozy fashion inspiration.

Godiva is closing or selling all of its stores in the United States

A truly bittersweet goodbye.

A woman who won a $60 million lottery said she got the winning numbers from her husband's dream

Some husbands dream about accidentally showing up to work in their underwear, and others dream of $60 million premonitions.

IN MEMORIAM

Tributes are still pouring in for Hank Aaron, baseball legend and Hall of Famer, who passed away Friday at the age of 86 ...

... and CNN icon and former TV host Larry King, who passed away Saturday at the age of 87.

TODAY'S NUMBER

38

That's how many Capitol Police officers tested positive for Covid-19 following the Capitol riot. It's unclear how many of them were on duty during the attack. But health official warned that the crowds, largely unmasked, could have been a breeding ground for the virus.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"What happened this morning was not an act of simple gun violence. ... What happened this morning was a mass murder."

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett, after five people and an unborn child were killed in an early morning shooting Sunday. Police say the incident is the city's "largest mass casualty shooting in more than a decade."

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

A charming delivery

This delivery man got a little surprise of his own while dropping off a package. (Click here to view.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 454989

Reported Deaths: 6163
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin943781502
Ramsey40624748
Dakota33540354
Anoka31357368
Washington20533237
Stearns18091190
St. Louis13970250
Scott1217799
Wright11791107
Olmsted1078075
Sherburne829669
Carver704439
Clay658884
Rice624274
Kandiyohi558072
Blue Earth548033
Crow Wing490478
Otter Tail464268
Chisago459538
Benton423688
Winona394548
Douglas379366
Nobles374647
Mower373729
Goodhue356863
Polk330760
McLeod328147
Beltrami315748
Morrison314545
Lyon305539
Becker288939
Itasca287343
Isanti285643
Carlton284043
Steele278910
Pine270315
Freeborn254123
Todd233730
Nicollet229438
Brown218034
Mille Lacs215645
Le Sueur214216
Cass210724
Meeker201333
Waseca193216
Wabasha17463
Martin171926
Roseau166417
Hubbard150738
Redwood141127
Houston140014
Dodge13934
Renville138440
Chippewa133032
Cottonwood129018
Fillmore12698
Wadena120818
Rock112012
Aitkin111433
Sibley10997
Faribault109416
Watonwan10688
Pennington101016
Kanabec99618
Pipestone96823
Yellow Medicine94916
Murray9117
Jackson87310
Swift84518
Pope7475
Stevens7078
Marshall70315
Clearwater68814
Lake66315
Lac qui Parle66116
Wilkin6339
Koochiching60610
Lincoln4912
Unassigned47369
Big Stone4693
Grant4388
Norman4258
Mahnomen4167
Kittson37420
Red Lake3204
Traverse2613
Lake of the Woods1961
Cook1160

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 311430

Reported Deaths: 4433
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk46841465
Linn18065279
Scott15872172
Black Hawk14090243
Woodbury13129181
Johnson1230052
Dubuque11625159
Pottawattamie9166115
Dallas908972
Story881038
Cerro Gordo473572
Webster472477
Sioux459757
Warren459339
Clinton458168
Marshall431162
Buena Vista396330
Muscatine396178
Des Moines395143
Plymouth353270
Wapello350798
Jasper332859
Lee324632
Marion309353
Jones274950
Henry267131
Carroll258434
Bremer250148
Crawford234724
Boone222917
Washington222933
Benton213650
Mahaska197937
Jackson195032
Tama190259
Dickinson188829
Kossuth180644
Delaware176236
Clay172521
Wright167124
Fayette166024
Hamilton162330
Buchanan162224
Winneshiek160820
Harrison158562
Hardin157931
Cedar155619
Clayton153849
Butler151724
Page147115
Floyd141636
Cherokee140127
Mills138517
Lyon137533
Poweshiek135224
Hancock131924
Allamakee130930
Iowa127722
Madison123910
Calhoun12349
Grundy122628
Winnebago122229
Jefferson122125
Mitchell116837
Louisa116230
Cass115243
Chickasaw113712
Appanoose112640
Sac112215
Union111623
Emmet111332
Humboldt106819
Shelby105527
Guthrie104424
Franklin103618
Unassigned10160
Palo Alto92411
Montgomery89124
Keokuk86326
Howard85919
Monroe82220
Clarke8129
Pocahontas78211
Ida76030
Davis70321
Greene6977
Adair69620
Monona68518
Lucas66710
Osceola64711
Worth6194
Taylor5999
Fremont5246
Van Buren50215
Decatur4974
Ringgold45111
Audubon4228
Wayne42021
Adams3003
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Partly Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: 9°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
13° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 0°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: -4°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
10° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: 0°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
14° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 0°
Prepare for a chilly night
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday's local highlights and scores

Image

Mayor Norton speaks with KIMT after State of the City address

Image

Mayor Norton Speaks with KIMT Following State of the City Address

Image

Rochester's new city administrator reflects on opportunities ahead

Image

Aaron's Saturday Forecast

Image

Sports Overtime: Jan. 22 Part 2

Image

Sports Overtime: Jan. 22 Part 1

Image

New Rochester City Administrator On The Job

Image

UMR begins testing for asymptomatic cases of Covid-19

Image

KIMT Talks to Mayor Kim Norton

Community Events