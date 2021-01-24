Clear

Tacoma police officer drives through crowd, leaving at least one person injured, officials say

Video posted to social media by bystanders captured the moments leading up to the incident in Tacoma, Washington. The police officer is now under investigation.

Posted: Jan 24, 2021 1:40 PM
Updated: Jan 24, 2021 1:40 PM
Posted By: By Alta Spells, CNN

A Tacoma, Washington, police officer is under investigation after he drove his vehicle into a crowd, running over at least one person and possibly striking others, according to a press release from the Tacoma Police Department.

Along with other police units, the officer was responding to reports of an incident at the intersection of South 9th and Pacific Avenue in Tacoma around 6:20 p.m. on Saturday, the release said. Once on scene, the officers found a number of vehicles and approximately 100 people blocking the intersection, which they began to clear "for the safety of those gathered and people trying to use the street," the release said.

The crowd then surrounded one of the police vehicles and began hitting the vehicle and its windows while its lights and sirens were activated, according to police. The officer inside the SUV tried to back up, according to the statement, but was not able to because of the crowd.

"Fearing for his safety," the statement said, "the officer drove forward striking one individual and may have impacted others," while trying to get out of the "unsafe position." Once the officer was "at a point of safety," police say he called for medical aid.

The officer was not identified in the police statement.

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team is investigating the incident, the statement said.

Crowd pounded on officer's car

According to reporting from The News Tribune, Tacoma police spokesperson Wendy Haddow said the crowd was pounding on the windows of the officer's vehicle. "He was afraid they would break his glass," she said, prompting him to speed away from the scene.

One person, whose condition is unknown, was taken to a local hospital following the incident, according to police. Haddow told The New Tribune one person sustained a laceration in the collision and was transported to a local hospital, the paper reported.

In at least one graphic video of the incident circulating on social media, the police vehicle, with lights and sirens on, can be seen slowly moving closer to the crowd gathered in front of the vehicle. An engine is heard revving in the background and the vehicle backs up and then accelerates forward into the crowd, knocking several people to the ground.

The vehicle slows down slightly and it appears to bounce while driving over something before continuing through the intersection. The back tires of the vehicle can be seen rolling over someone laying in the street.

A second video shows a white car doing donuts in the middle of the intersection and driving off just as police arrive on the scene, moments before the police vehicle is seen driving through the crowd.

In another video, the sound of an engine revving is followed by a series of thuds and an individual exclaiming twice, "Damn, they're hitting a cop car." Moments later an engine is heard revving again and people scatter and begin to scream, "Oh my God! Oh my God!" repeatedly. A few seconds later, a smaller crowd is seen forming around what appears to be someone laying on the ground.

"I am concerned that our department is experiencing another use of deadly force incident," Tacoma interim police Chief Mike Ake said in the press release.

"I send my thoughts to anyone who was injured in tonight's event and am committed to our department's full cooperation in the independent investigation and to assess the actions of the department's response during the incident," he said.

Tacoma City Manager Elizabeth Pauli told The News Tribune the officer will be placed on leave.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 453808

Reported Deaths: 6131
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin941381495
Ramsey40509748
Dakota33463350
Anoka31283368
Washington20471234
Stearns18051190
St. Louis13916247
Scott1213098
Wright11756107
Olmsted1073975
Sherburne827868
Carver703139
Clay657684
Rice621170
Kandiyohi556772
Blue Earth546833
Crow Wing489178
Otter Tail463167
Chisago458138
Benton423288
Winona394248
Douglas378466
Nobles374447
Mower372129
Goodhue355362
Polk330660
McLeod327947
Beltrami315048
Morrison314145
Lyon304738
Becker288839
Itasca287143
Isanti284842
Carlton283543
Steele278510
Pine269614
Freeborn253623
Todd233130
Nicollet227938
Brown217434
Mille Lacs215045
Le Sueur213516
Cass210524
Meeker201233
Waseca192816
Wabasha17413
Martin171726
Roseau166317
Hubbard150238
Redwood141027
Houston139814
Dodge13864
Renville138040
Chippewa132332
Cottonwood128918
Fillmore12646
Wadena120218
Rock111912
Aitkin111233
Sibley10947
Faribault108816
Watonwan10688
Pennington101016
Kanabec99318
Pipestone96423
Yellow Medicine94916
Murray9096
Jackson87310
Swift84418
Pope7465
Stevens7078
Marshall70315
Clearwater68714
Lake66315
Lac qui Parle66016
Wilkin6349
Koochiching60310
Lincoln4892
Big Stone4693
Unassigned44568
Grant4388
Norman4258
Mahnomen4147
Kittson37320
Red Lake3204
Traverse2613
Lake of the Woods1961
Cook1150

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 310915

Reported Deaths: 4432
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk46760465
Linn18037279
Scott15838172
Black Hawk14076243
Woodbury13111181
Johnson1228552
Dubuque11615159
Pottawattamie9146115
Dallas907772
Story879438
Cerro Gordo472572
Webster472077
Sioux459657
Warren458039
Clinton457768
Marshall430762
Buena Vista396230
Muscatine395878
Des Moines394943
Plymouth352870
Wapello349898
Jasper331659
Lee324132
Marion308953
Jones274650
Henry267331
Carroll258234
Bremer249848
Crawford234324
Washington222933
Boone222717
Benton213050
Mahaska197637
Jackson194932
Tama190159
Dickinson188329
Kossuth178544
Delaware176036
Clay172021
Wright166624
Fayette165924
Hamilton162230
Buchanan162024
Winneshiek160820
Harrison158162
Hardin156931
Cedar155519
Clayton153849
Butler150924
Page146415
Floyd141436
Cherokee140027
Mills138517
Lyon137533
Poweshiek134924
Hancock131524
Allamakee130930
Iowa127722
Madison123610
Calhoun12349
Grundy122528
Jefferson122125
Winnebago121729
Mitchell116837
Louisa116230
Cass114843
Chickasaw113712
Appanoose112440
Sac112015
Emmet111232
Union111023
Humboldt106619
Shelby105427
Guthrie104224
Franklin103318
Unassigned10110
Palo Alto91711
Montgomery88324
Keokuk86326
Howard85519
Monroe82220
Clarke8108
Pocahontas78111
Ida75930
Davis70121
Greene6977
Adair69620
Monona67018
Lucas66610
Osceola64711
Worth6184
Taylor5999
Fremont5246
Van Buren50215
Decatur4964
Ringgold44811
Audubon4218
Wayne41921
Adams2993
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Cloudy
20° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 20°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
23° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 12°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
19° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 10°
Austin
Cloudy
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 9°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
23° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 13°
Snow will continue into Sunday morning
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday's local highlights and scores

Image

Mayor Norton speaks with KIMT after State of the City address

Image

Mayor Norton Speaks with KIMT Following State of the City Address

Image

Rochester's new city administrator reflects on opportunities ahead

Image

Aaron's Saturday Forecast

Image

Sports Overtime: Jan. 22 Part 2

Image

Sports Overtime: Jan. 22 Part 1

Image

New Rochester City Administrator On The Job

Image

UMR begins testing for asymptomatic cases of Covid-19

Image

KIMT Talks to Mayor Kim Norton

Community Events