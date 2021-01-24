Clear

Army vet who tended bar accused by FBI of conspiring in Capitol insurrection

CNN's Sara Sidner reports on three Americans faced with some of the most severe charges in the attack on the Capitol who are part of the violent extremist Oath Keepers group that planned and coordinated the riot.

Posted: Jan 24, 2021 11:40 AM
Updated: Jan 24, 2021 11:40 AM
Posted By: By Sara Sidner and Anna-Maja Rappard, CNN

In her Ohio hometown, she's known as an Army veteran who runs a bar and set up a small self-styled militia her boyfriend says she created to help neighbors if tornadoes hit.

To the FBI, she's a militant leader who traveled to Washington, DC, and stormed the US Capitol, encouraging others to do the same.

The two worlds of Jessica Watkins crashed into each other in the small village of Woodstock, Ohio, when FBI agents turned up early one morning to arrest her for her alleged role in the January 6 insurrection.

"We could hear so many sirens. And then we heard them yelling for her to come downstairs with her hands up and she did not," said Emma Dixon, who witnessed the pre-dawn raid from a home across the street.

Watkins was seen on video taking part in the insurrection that is linked to the deaths of five people and that terrified lawmakers, who were forced to run to hiding places, fearing for their lives.

When the FBI arrived in Woodstock, Watkins was not there. Her boyfriend, Montana Siniff was. He told CNN disorientating flash-bangs were used.  A window was broken. It remained that way days later.

FBI agents questioned him and eventually left, he said. In a complaint filed in court, federal prosecutors said agents recovered what "appears to be directions for making explosives, authored by 'the Jolly Roger.'" Jolly Roger is also the name of Watkins' bar and a Facebook account believed to be linked to her, authorities say.

"That is entirely false. She hates explosives. There is no moral or lawful way to really make use of explosives as a regular citizen," Siniff said.

Watkins, 38, is now detained at the Montgomery County Jail, about 50 miles away in Dayton, after she handed herself in to authorities last Sunday.

Records show Watkins served in the Army under a different name from April 2001 to December 2003. She was deployed to Afghanistan from September to December 2002.

Watkins is accused, along with two other military veterans, of a multitude of charges: conspiracy, conspiracy to impede an officer, destruction of government property, obstruction of an official proceeding, entering a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and violent entry or disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

The three veterans were the first to face conspiracy charges, some of the most severe charges so far for those who breached the Capitol on January 6.

CNN has found a disproportionate number of people charged in the Capitol attack are former members of the military.

'The most beautiful thing'

No one disputes that Watkins went to the Capitol to protest against the certification of President Joe Biden's election win. She is seen on video bragging about it while inside the Capitol building.

Her boyfriend said she went to "help protect some Trump VIP members within the rally," but he did not know whom.

After breaching the Capitol, Watkins described the scene inside the building as she saw it.

She told the Ohio Capital Journal: "To me, it was the most beautiful thing I ever saw until we started hearing glass smash. That's when we knew things had gotten really bad."

She added: "It was some people hijacking what started off as a peaceful movement."

But the words on her Parler account after the breach offer a very different perspective. They are highlighted in the federal complaint against her.

"Yeah. We stormed the Capitol today. Teargassed, the whole, 9. Pushed our way into the Rotunda. Made it into the Senate even," she wrote.

Another post from Watkins used as evidence by the FBI said: "We never smashed anything, stole anything, burned anything, and truthfully we were very respectful with Capitol Hill PD until they attacked us.  Then we stood our ground and drew the line."

Watkins and many others came to Washington trained in warfare, some wearing their combat gear of ballistic helmets, Army fatigues and goggles.

Videos showed one group of more than a dozen people, in formation, hands on each other's shoulders, marching up the Capitol steps.

Federal prosecutors say Watkins and others used the Zello phone app, which works like a walkie-talkie, to communicate and plan the assault.

Watkins has yet to have an attorney assigned to her. But her boyfriend did talk on her behalf. The two own the Jolly Roger bar together. They are both members of the group she "commanded" called the Ohio State Regular Militia. "She's not a violent person," Siniff told CNN. "She can be very spirited, but she is a very good person at heart and she just really wants to try to help people."

But law enforcement and many of the lawmakers inside say the rioters that breached the Capitol put lives in danger.

Links to far-right Oath Keepers

Siniff said Watkins formed the militia to help victims of tornadoes when local authorities were absent or overwhelmed.

There's a long history of paramilitary groups setting themselves up in rural areas of Ohio, Michigan and elsewhere, and the FBI says sometimes there is a darker side.

Watkins is a member of the Oath Keepers, a pro-Trump, far-right, anti-government group that considers itself part of the militia movement charged to protect the country.

There is no private citizen militia that exists in the US. A militia has to be sanctioned by the state.

The Oath Keepers are clear that they try to recruit members from among active or retired military, first responders and  police, and its name refers to the oath taken to "defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic."

In court documents the FBI says, "Oath Keepers will violate federal law if they believe their cause is just."

Recruiting veterans

Watkins' alleged co-conspirators are named by the FBI as Donovan Crowl, a former Marine, and Thomas Caldwell, who served in the Navy.

Crowl lives just down the street from Watkins' Jolly Roger bar and was a regular there.

Neighbors told CNN that Watkins would try to recruit people when they came into the bar. Most didn't take her up on it. But Crowl did join Watkins and Siniff in their armed group.

"When drunk, he's the guy you want to shut up.  When sober the best man you could have," Siniff said of the former Marine. "The militia was a good thing to help him ... like it was a reason to be sober."

CNN has reached out to Crowl's attorney but has not received a response.

Crowl's criminal record shows charges for domestic abuse and drunk driving, some of which resulted in conviction. This was noted by the federal judge when his attorney tried to get him released before his trial. His attorney said he merited release as he was not a danger to society.

"He's seen on video saying, 'we overran the Capitol,' his criminal history includes violence and alcohol offenses, he also demonstrated prior non-compliance. The suggestion to release him to a residence with nine firearms is a non-starter," Judge Sharon Ovington said. Crowl was remanded back into custody awaiting a preliminary hearing in Ohio.

Crowl's mother, Teresa Joann Rowe, told CNN her son has expressed increasingly hostile political views in recent years.

"It felt like he did a 180-degree turnaround, felt like the world owed him a living and had a big chip on his shoulder," Rowe said. "I don't know if it's because life didn't go the way he planned."

Asked why she thinks Crowl may have been drawn to this extremist group, she said, "I would like to understand myself. I don't get it."

Caldwell, the third veteran named as a co-conspirator, lives in a secluded property down a country road in Berryville, Virginia, 400 miles from the Woodstock homes of Watkins and Crowl.

It is unclear how long Caldwell knew Crowl and Watkins.  But the FBI says they met up in Washington, DC. Crowl took video of himself and Watkins inside the Capitol and posted it on social media.

Outside the Capitol Caldwell made his feelings clear on January 6.

"Everyone single b**** in there is a traitor, every single one," he screamed in a video, appearing to refer to the legislators inside.

Caldwell was a name in his local Virginia political circles. He was a delegate to the Clarke County, Virginia, Republican convention last year.

A lawyer temporarily assigned to Caldwell said at a detention hearing that his opposition to Biden's election win was not out of the ordinary, and that he was not accused of a violent crime.

But the judge disagreed: "The conduct and statements of Mr. Caldwell and the others, it really is just pure lawlessness," Magistrate Judge Joel Hoppe of the federal court in Harrisonburg, Virginia, said on Tuesday.

Strong support for Watkins

The village of Woodstock is home to about 300 people. Many of the homes are clustered around the crossroads, and the only traffic signal still fly "Trump 2020" banners.

There is also the "Don't Tread on Me" or Gadsden flag of the American Revolution and a Stars and Stripes being flown upside down -- a signal of "dire distress," according to the US code.

Some of the villagers were hostile to our CNN crew, calling the local sheriff to complain twice. Others were happier to talk and argued with their neighbors to back off.

And even after all the video and social media posts showing Watkins ranting about storming the Capitol, Watkins's boyfriend defends her.

"I do not believe the charges of conspiracy are at all fair," Siniff said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 453808

Reported Deaths: 6131
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin941381495
Ramsey40509748
Dakota33463350
Anoka31283368
Washington20471234
Stearns18051190
St. Louis13916247
Scott1213098
Wright11756107
Olmsted1073975
Sherburne827868
Carver703139
Clay657684
Rice621170
Kandiyohi556772
Blue Earth546833
Crow Wing489178
Otter Tail463167
Chisago458138
Benton423288
Winona394248
Douglas378466
Nobles374447
Mower372129
Goodhue355362
Polk330660
McLeod327947
Beltrami315048
Morrison314145
Lyon304738
Becker288839
Itasca287143
Isanti284842
Carlton283543
Steele278510
Pine269614
Freeborn253623
Todd233130
Nicollet227938
Brown217434
Mille Lacs215045
Le Sueur213516
Cass210524
Meeker201233
Waseca192816
Wabasha17413
Martin171726
Roseau166317
Hubbard150238
Redwood141027
Houston139814
Dodge13864
Renville138040
Chippewa132332
Cottonwood128918
Fillmore12646
Wadena120218
Rock111912
Aitkin111233
Sibley10947
Faribault108816
Watonwan10688
Pennington101016
Kanabec99318
Pipestone96423
Yellow Medicine94916
Murray9096
Jackson87310
Swift84418
Pope7465
Stevens7078
Marshall70315
Clearwater68714
Lake66315
Lac qui Parle66016
Wilkin6349
Koochiching60310
Lincoln4892
Big Stone4693
Unassigned44568
Grant4388
Norman4258
Mahnomen4147
Kittson37320
Red Lake3204
Traverse2613
Lake of the Woods1961
Cook1150

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 310915

Reported Deaths: 4432
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk46760465
Linn18037279
Scott15838172
Black Hawk14076243
Woodbury13111181
Johnson1228552
Dubuque11615159
Pottawattamie9146115
Dallas907772
Story879438
Cerro Gordo472572
Webster472077
Sioux459657
Warren458039
Clinton457768
Marshall430762
Buena Vista396230
Muscatine395878
Des Moines394943
Plymouth352870
Wapello349898
Jasper331659
Lee324132
Marion308953
Jones274650
Henry267331
Carroll258234
Bremer249848
Crawford234324
Washington222933
Boone222717
Benton213050
Mahaska197637
Jackson194932
Tama190159
Dickinson188329
Kossuth178544
Delaware176036
Clay172021
Wright166624
Fayette165924
Hamilton162230
Buchanan162024
Winneshiek160820
Harrison158162
Hardin156931
Cedar155519
Clayton153849
Butler150924
Page146415
Floyd141436
Cherokee140027
Mills138517
Lyon137533
Poweshiek134924
Hancock131524
Allamakee130930
Iowa127722
Madison123610
Calhoun12349
Grundy122528
Jefferson122125
Winnebago121729
Mitchell116837
Louisa116230
Cass114843
Chickasaw113712
Appanoose112440
Sac112015
Emmet111232
Union111023
Humboldt106619
Shelby105427
Guthrie104224
Franklin103318
Unassigned10110
Palo Alto91711
Montgomery88324
Keokuk86326
Howard85519
Monroe82220
Clarke8108
Pocahontas78111
Ida75930
Davis70121
Greene6977
Adair69620
Monona67018
Lucas66610
Osceola64711
Worth6184
Taylor5999
Fremont5246
Van Buren50215
Decatur4964
Ringgold44811
Audubon4218
Wayne41921
Adams2993
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Cloudy
21° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 11°
Mason City
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 11°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
18° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 8°
Austin
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 13°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
23° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 13°
Snow will continue into Sunday morning
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday's local highlights and scores

Image

Mayor Norton speaks with KIMT after State of the City address

Image

Mayor Norton Speaks with KIMT Following State of the City Address

Image

Rochester's new city administrator reflects on opportunities ahead

Image

Aaron's Saturday Forecast

Image

Sports Overtime: Jan. 22 Part 2

Image

Sports Overtime: Jan. 22 Part 1

Image

New Rochester City Administrator On The Job

Image

UMR begins testing for asymptomatic cases of Covid-19

Image

KIMT Talks to Mayor Kim Norton

Community Events