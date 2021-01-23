Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

A year into the pandemic, health care workers have a new source of hope

Article Image

CNN's Rosa Flores talks to vulnerable seniors in Florida who have been struggling to get a Covid-19 vaccine despite meeting the requirements.

Posted: Jan 23, 2021 11:10 PM
Updated: Jan 23, 2021 11:10 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Susannah Hills

Last week, a Covid-19 patient of mine told me he is finally going home after four months in the hospital. His tracheostomy tube has been taken out and he's breathing on his own. He's finally able to walk again, with some help. It's a new beginning for him and as he wished me a happy New Year, I felt hopeful for the first time in a long time.

The Covid-19 statistics in our country have been truly devastating. We surpassed 24 million cases and we are closing in on nearly 500,000 American lives lost to the pandemic. Even here in New York City, after the overwhelming sickness and death we experienced in the spring, hospitals are again nearing capacity, staff are being redeployed to care for Covid patients, and military volunteers are being sent to provide support. It feels like we started 2021 by taking a huge step backward in this pandemic.

But a new administration came into office on Wednesday, and that's a reason for hope. The Biden administration is already demonstrating a renewed commitment to science-based public health strategies. Last week, Biden announced a new team of scientific advisers and created a Cabinet position for the director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy.

The incoming director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, has publicly committed to leading with science and restoring public trust in the agency. This marks a significant shift from the Trump era, when the White House repeatedly interfered with the CDC's guidance and data, heavily editing official health recommendations, blocking publication of guidance for reopening restaurants and other public places, and downplaying the risks of reopening schools.

After health care workers spent the last year fighting simultaneous battles against Covid-19 and misinformation about the virus — which oftentimes originated from Trump and other elected officials — the Biden administration's support of science-based public health messaging feels like a huge burden lifted from our shoulders.

It is true that the vaccine rollout has been fraught with problems. Federal officials projected 20 million Americans would be vaccinated by the end of 2020, but actual numbers reported by the CDC fell far short of this goal with only 2.8 million people receiving a vaccine by the new year. While vaccinations have been ramping up, with the US averaging roughly 1 million doses a day in the last week, it would still take until spring 2022 to vaccinate every adult in the US at this rate, according to a CNN analysis. And as of Friday, nearly 40 million vaccine doses had been distributed, but only about 48%, or 19 million doses, had been administered.

Along with delays in administering the vaccine, there are concerns that supply is running out. Last week, after the Trump administration promised to release a stockpile of vaccines reserved for second doses, it became clear that such a reserve did not exist.

Despite these setbacks, Biden's administration has vowed a substantial increase in federal support with a goal to administer 100 million shots in 100 days, and I am hopeful that this will happen. The administration has plans to use the Defense Production Act to further scale up production of the materials needed to administer the vaccines.

For states that are struggling with the vaccine rollout, there is also promise of increased support. The President has stated plans to deploy the National Guard and Federal Emergency Management Agency to help set up vaccination sites across the country. He has committed to ensuring that these federal resources are directed to Black, Latino and rural communities that have been hardest hit by the pandemic, and he has called for setting up mass vaccination centers and mobile units to serve areas that are most difficult to reach.

Finally, I am hopeful that the new administration will also restore the global partnerships and goodwill which are so critical during this worldwide health crisis. Trump's decision to abandon the World Health Organization and his threats to pull funding would have had a negative impact on the global fight against diseases like polio, tuberculosis, HIV, malaria and measles, and placed Americans at a higher risk for global persistence of the pandemic. Biden has promised to rejoin the WHO and face this pandemic as part of the global community.

These are still mostly plans and promises that the new administration has yet to follow through on. But I am hopeful. I am hopeful that we will stand together against this pandemic, and I am hopeful that we now have a federal government that will stand with us.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 452268

Reported Deaths: 6100
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin938131490
Ramsey40370746
Dakota33353349
Anoka31193366
Washington20363231
Stearns17995189
St. Louis13857245
Scott1209197
Wright11723106
Olmsted1068375
Sherburne825766
Carver700138
Clay655582
Rice618070
Kandiyohi556572
Blue Earth545933
Crow Wing487778
Otter Tail460967
Chisago456436
Benton422287
Winona393048
Douglas377266
Nobles373946
Mower370829
Goodhue352661
Polk330559
McLeod326747
Beltrami314048
Morrison313545
Lyon304138
Becker288039
Itasca286443
Isanti284242
Carlton282543
Steele278110
Pine269214
Freeborn251523
Todd232630
Nicollet227537
Brown216934
Mille Lacs214945
Le Sueur212816
Cass209424
Meeker200933
Waseca191916
Wabasha17343
Martin171426
Roseau166217
Hubbard150138
Redwood140827
Houston139714
Renville137940
Dodge13714
Chippewa132032
Cottonwood128418
Fillmore12576
Wadena120517
Rock111212
Aitkin109233
Sibley10917
Faribault108316
Watonwan10688
Pennington100716
Kanabec98818
Pipestone95923
Yellow Medicine94216
Murray9056
Jackson87110
Swift84318
Pope7435
Stevens7078
Marshall70315
Clearwater68714
Lake66015
Lac qui Parle65716
Wilkin6309
Koochiching60210
Lincoln4892
Big Stone4663
Unassigned43768
Grant4358
Norman4248
Mahnomen4147
Kittson37320
Red Lake3194
Traverse2583
Lake of the Woods1951
Cook1150

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 309989

Reported Deaths: 4424
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk46587464
Linn17979279
Scott15787171
Black Hawk14037243
Woodbury13093181
Johnson1224652
Dubuque11535159
Pottawattamie9111115
Dallas905972
Story877838
Webster471577
Cerro Gordo471472
Sioux459157
Clinton456167
Warren456139
Marshall429862
Buena Vista396130
Muscatine394978
Des Moines390043
Plymouth352470
Wapello348498
Jasper330159
Lee322632
Marion308152
Jones274250
Henry266131
Carroll258034
Bremer249348
Crawford233524
Boone222017
Washington222033
Benton212250
Mahaska197237
Jackson194331
Tama189959
Dickinson188329
Kossuth178544
Delaware175236
Clay171421
Wright166424
Fayette165024
Hamilton162030
Buchanan161624
Winneshiek159720
Harrison157962
Hardin156730
Cedar155419
Clayton153649
Butler150824
Page146315
Floyd140836
Cherokee139927
Mills138417
Lyon137333
Poweshiek134524
Hancock131424
Allamakee130230
Iowa127422
Calhoun12339
Madison123210
Grundy122128
Jefferson122025
Winnebago121529
Mitchell116637
Louisa115730
Cass114743
Chickasaw113512
Appanoose112040
Sac112015
Emmet111232
Union110723
Humboldt106419
Shelby104727
Guthrie104024
Franklin103218
Unassigned10050
Palo Alto91711
Montgomery88024
Keokuk86126
Howard85019
Monroe81919
Clarke8087
Pocahontas78111
Ida75830
Davis70021
Greene6977
Adair69520
Monona67118
Lucas66410
Osceola64611
Worth6154
Taylor5989
Fremont5246
Van Buren50115
Decatur4954
Ringgold44811
Audubon4208
Wayne41821
Adams2983
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Cloudy
19° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: 5°
Mason City
Cloudy
18° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 7°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
18° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: 5°
Austin
Cloudy
19° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: 9°
Charles City
Cloudy
19° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: 6°
Snow will continue into Sunday morning
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday's local highlights and scores

Image

Mayor Norton speaks with KIMT after State of the City address

Image

Mayor Norton Speaks with KIMT Following State of the City Address

Image

Rochester's new city administrator reflects on opportunities ahead

Image

Aaron's Saturday Forecast

Image

Sports Overtime: Jan. 22 Part 2

Image

Sports Overtime: Jan. 22 Part 1

Image

New Rochester City Administrator On The Job

Image

UMR begins testing for asymptomatic cases of Covid-19

Image

KIMT Talks to Mayor Kim Norton

Community Events