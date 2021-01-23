Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

Larry King was the everyman's interviewer

Larry King signed off his show "Larry King Live" on CNN after over 25 years of interviewing presidential candidates, celebrities, athletes, movie stars and everyday people.

Posted: Jan 23, 2021 5:40 PM
Updated: Jan 23, 2021 5:40 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Bill Carter CNN Business

Larry King often came across as the guy who sat next to somebody on an airplane and started up a conversation by asking: "So what do you do?"

Except sometimes that person was Vladimir Putin, or Marlon Brando. And they wouldn't get annoyed.

That was King's gift — he didn't grill people, he chatted them up. He was someone who actually wanted to know what hooked some British actor on Shakespeare or some Indiana farmer on believing in UFO's.

King was a throwback, a fish out of water from the start of his career at CNN, because even as he put cable television news on the map he was, down to his shoes, a broadcaster. He looked for wide appeal and he had wide appeal. He didn't parade his views, because that's not what broadcasters looking for the widest reach could ever do.

He also had a broadcaster's voice — deep, resonant, memorable. King, who gained fame first as a radio host in Miami, joked all his life about having a face made for radio. But even with an accent engraved with the sounds of Brooklyn's streets, he had the booming voice, tailor-made for radio stardom. It made people turn their heads and listen: "Hello, Ashtabula, you're on the air!"

His life turned out to be colorful, too, full of celebrity stories, news-making moments, health scares and numerous wives — eight marriages in all, including one wife he married twice. But always he retained his ability to relate, and managed to connect with both high-brow (Nelson Mandela) and low (Kato Kaelin.)

A simple interviewing technique

His method was simple: no method. Don't overthink the job, don't over-prepare for the interview. Keep the questions short. King always said things like, "If I'm talking, I'm not learning." So he stressed simple, direct questions: "What made you get into public life?" "Do you like pets?" He let his guests dominate his airtime.

Contrast that with interviews on most cable news shows today: Hosts who often ask convoluted, digressive, minutia-filled questions that leave guests wondering, "When is he/she going to get to the question here?" King did not belabor; he rarely seemed even to labor.

He was often satirized, especially on the late-night shows, for his seemingly bland style, and the "what's your favorite ice cream" level of some of his questions. And, of course, for his openly confessed lack of interest in reading any of the books that authors came on his show to plug. That didn't matter — millions of books were sold off of Larry King interviews.

Laziness or genius? Whatever it was, it worked. King said he was playing the role of the viewer who knew nothing about the book, allowing the author to prove it was worth reading. Authors rarely turned down the chance to talk to Larry King. Neither was just about anyone else. King's other technique was providing comfort instead of confrontation. Guests at every level, including presidents — King talked to every one starting with Nixon — and global heads of state sat down with him knowing they would not be overly pressed, never really put on the defensive.

That didn't make the interviews uninteresting (well, sometimes it did.) Mostly it made them diverting rather than divisive. Again, it was a shrewd approach. Guests who are comfortable come back. They also tell their associates: "That's a show you should do."

Timing is everything, and it certainly was a factor in King's success. He emerged at CNN when cable news was not yet a shoutfest or an ideological armed camp. The competition wasn't an outraged rant on Fox News. It was the latest hit comedy on Must-See TV: "Frasier," "Cheers," or "Seinfeld." If the entertainment shows in prime time were less popular, or there was a repeat that night, a viewer might prefer a light-hearted conversation with Miss Piggy — or something meatier with Ross Perot.

In that era, King didn't have to chase "breaking news" every night, but if the story had the right legs, he was all over it. Never more than during the O.J. Simpson saga, from the infamous 1994 car chase to chaotic trial the following year. The nightly coverage on King's CNN show presaged the saturation news coverage of cable news shows to come. All O.J., all the time.

King had panels packed with characters from the Simpson menagerie. I had my own encounter when I got a surprise telephone interview from Simpson a day after his acquittal. As soon as the first edition of The New York Times — with my story at the top — hit the street that night at about 9 p.m. in the East, Larry's producer was on my phone, asking if I had really talked to O.J.

The word "yes" was barely out of my mouth when she said, "You're on the air!" And there I was, talking to Larry King, my words echoing through the television. That show's sweep was so vast the next day I had calls from Ireland to Australia to talk about my "scoop."

I was on with Larry a few other times. It was as billed: Relaxed, direct, a couple of guys from Brooklyn who might as well have been sitting together at the soda fountain sipping egg creams. Did that ever qualify as good television?

Well, Larry King was on CNN for 25 years, most of them as the biggest show on cable. The guy knew what he was doing.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 452268

Reported Deaths: 6100
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin938131490
Ramsey40370746
Dakota33353349
Anoka31193366
Washington20363231
Stearns17995189
St. Louis13857245
Scott1209197
Wright11723106
Olmsted1068375
Sherburne825766
Carver700138
Clay655582
Rice618070
Kandiyohi556572
Blue Earth545933
Crow Wing487778
Otter Tail460967
Chisago456436
Benton422287
Winona393048
Douglas377266
Nobles373946
Mower370829
Goodhue352661
Polk330559
McLeod326747
Beltrami314048
Morrison313545
Lyon304138
Becker288039
Itasca286443
Isanti284242
Carlton282543
Steele278110
Pine269214
Freeborn251523
Todd232630
Nicollet227537
Brown216934
Mille Lacs214945
Le Sueur212816
Cass209424
Meeker200933
Waseca191916
Wabasha17343
Martin171426
Roseau166217
Hubbard150138
Redwood140827
Houston139714
Renville137940
Dodge13714
Chippewa132032
Cottonwood128418
Fillmore12576
Wadena120517
Rock111212
Aitkin109233
Sibley10917
Faribault108316
Watonwan10688
Pennington100716
Kanabec98818
Pipestone95923
Yellow Medicine94216
Murray9056
Jackson87110
Swift84318
Pope7435
Stevens7078
Marshall70315
Clearwater68714
Lake66015
Lac qui Parle65716
Wilkin6309
Koochiching60210
Lincoln4892
Big Stone4663
Unassigned43768
Grant4358
Norman4248
Mahnomen4147
Kittson37320
Red Lake3194
Traverse2583
Lake of the Woods1951
Cook1150

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 309989

Reported Deaths: 4424
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk46587464
Linn17979279
Scott15787171
Black Hawk14037243
Woodbury13093181
Johnson1224652
Dubuque11535159
Pottawattamie9111115
Dallas905972
Story877838
Webster471577
Cerro Gordo471472
Sioux459157
Clinton456167
Warren456139
Marshall429862
Buena Vista396130
Muscatine394978
Des Moines390043
Plymouth352470
Wapello348498
Jasper330159
Lee322632
Marion308152
Jones274250
Henry266131
Carroll258034
Bremer249348
Crawford233524
Boone222017
Washington222033
Benton212250
Mahaska197237
Jackson194331
Tama189959
Dickinson188329
Kossuth178544
Delaware175236
Clay171421
Wright166424
Fayette165024
Hamilton162030
Buchanan161624
Winneshiek159720
Harrison157962
Hardin156730
Cedar155419
Clayton153649
Butler150824
Page146315
Floyd140836
Cherokee139927
Mills138417
Lyon137333
Poweshiek134524
Hancock131424
Allamakee130230
Iowa127422
Calhoun12339
Madison123210
Grundy122128
Jefferson122025
Winnebago121529
Mitchell116637
Louisa115730
Cass114743
Chickasaw113512
Appanoose112040
Sac112015
Emmet111232
Union110723
Humboldt106419
Shelby104727
Guthrie104024
Franklin103218
Unassigned10050
Palo Alto91711
Montgomery88024
Keokuk86126
Howard85019
Monroe81919
Clarke8087
Pocahontas78111
Ida75830
Davis70021
Greene6977
Adair69520
Monona67118
Lucas66410
Osceola64611
Worth6154
Taylor5989
Fremont5246
Van Buren50115
Decatur4954
Ringgold44811
Audubon4208
Wayne41821
Adams2983
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Cloudy
15° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: 5°
Mason City
Cloudy
16° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 2°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
16° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: 3°
Austin
Cloudy
16° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: 2°
Charles City
Cloudy
16° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: 0°
Snow will continue into Sunday morning
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mayor Norton speaks with KIMT after State of the City address

Image

Mayor Norton Speaks with KIMT Following State of the City Address

Image

Rochester's new city administrator reflects on opportunities ahead

Image

Aaron's Saturday Forecast

Image

Sports Overtime: Jan. 22 Part 2

Image

Sports Overtime: Jan. 22 Part 1

Image

New Rochester City Administrator On The Job

Image

UMR begins testing for asymptomatic cases of Covid-19

Image

KIMT Talks to Mayor Kim Norton

Image

The Skate Club meets in Rochester

Community Events