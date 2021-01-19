Clear
SEVERE WX : Special Weather Statement - Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Trump administration leaves Biden with 'confusing' Covid-19 vaccine numbers and states in limbo

CNN's Sara Murray reports a lack of cooperation of the Trump administration has contributed to a sense of nervousness among Joe Biden's incoming team as they take on the challenge of distributing the coronavirus vaccine.

Posted: Jan 19, 2021 5:10 PM
Updated: Jan 19, 2021 5:10 PM
Posted By: By Sara Murray, Jacqueline Howard and Kristen Holmes, CNN

States across the country say they're running low on coronavirus vaccine supply, with many officials insisting the vaccine delivery numbers reported by the Trump administration don't align with what they are seeing on the ground.

From New York to Tennessee to West Virginia, officials are clamoring for more doses of coronavirus vaccine. And officials in those states said that federal tallies suggesting they have thousands of doses sitting on the shelves don't accurately reflect the supply of vaccine on hand.

The confusion around vaccine supply -- and the gap between what officials said is happening locally and the numbers the Trump administration is reporting -- presents an immediate challenge for the incoming Biden administration.

A source close to the Biden transition team said there is enormous concern among the incoming administration about the accuracy of the numbers that have been released by the federal government. It was only within the last few days that the transition team was given access to Tiberius, the system that shows states how many doses are available to them and allows states to determine delivery locations.

Until then, the team was working solely off numbers they received from manufacturers, unable to cross check and confirm, the source told CNN on Tuesday.

All of this means the Biden team still isn't sure what it will be confronted with when President-elect Joe Biden takes office on Wednesday. Despite frustration, the source said Biden's team has been hesitant to broadcast just how they were left in the dark out of concern that the Trump administration would stop cooperating altogether.

"This is a very confusing time for understanding these numbers and as we talk more and more to the Biden administration, we're learning that they are trying to sort this out as well," Lori Tremmel Freeman, chief executive officer of the National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO), told CNN on Tuesday. "With the change of administration happening at this very moment, they don't appear to totally know yet what vaccine numbers we're talking about and what is the reality."

Trump administration officials, meantime, said they have held hundreds of meetings with the incoming Biden coronavirus team.

"This is a concerted effort by the new team to down-talk where things are, so they could look like heroes when they come in and just carry forward the momentum that we have established," outgoing Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said on Fox News on Monday.

'We're just scratching our heads trying to figure out what the truth is'

The finger-pointing is of little use to states, which are clamoring for more vaccine and clearer numbers from the federal government about how much is truly available.

"Nobody knows where that number is coming from," Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey told CNN on Tuesday when asked why the federal government's tally of doses distributed in the state is 76,000 higher than the state's count.

"We don't count it on our dashboard until we have it in hand," Piercey said. "We don't want to, you know, get people's hopes up."

A senior administration official told CNN that the numbers from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention accurately reflect doses that are distributed or delivered. As of Tuesday afternoon, the CDC's website notes that the term "distributed" refers to the cumulative count of vaccine doses recorded as shipped in the CDC's Vaccine Tracking System.

Yet that has not been the experience in some states.

"The doses distributed means that they've given us a number, we have told them where it needs to go in the system to get sent out, but that does not mean that it's been shipped," said Kris Ehresmann, director of infectious disease epidemiology, prevention and control for the Minnesota Department of Health.

"The doses shipped, that means we've got a FedEx tracking number and it's left the facility," Ehresmann said. "The doses distributed are doses that have been promised to the state, that the state has accepted and given a location where those doses should be shipped. And the disconnect is that those doses haven't necessarily arrived in the state."

And governors in Minnesota, West Virginia and New York have all said in recent days that they are running low on vaccine.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said Monday his state had "a very limited supply."

"The federal government has been giving mixed messages on vaccine availability and guidance, and we need them to step up and get more vaccine to the state," Walz said.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice echoed the need for more vaccine in a news conference Tuesday.

"We can't give you a vaccine shot, if we don't have the vaccines," Justice said. "Today, right now -- if they send us vaccines, we will put them in somebody's arm and as soon as we put them in somebody's arm it's going to be saving somebody's life."

There was always going to be a shortage of vaccine in the early months of distribution because production can't keep up with the national demand. But states have repeatedly expressed frustration that they can't get clear answers from the Trump administration about how much vaccine will become available and when.

Hopes of a surge in vaccine shipments fizzled last week after the Trump administration announced a new policy to release second vaccine doses that had been held in reserve, only to later admit that many of those doses had already been distributed.

"This is making our health departments nervous and anxious that those second dose quantities -- thought to be held in protected reserve -- may have actually disappeared somehow. We need rapid transparency and clarity on overall vaccine supply in order to pivot planning and messaging on the ground in communities," Freeman said. "We're just scratching our heads trying to figure out what the truth is."

Mounting challenges for Biden's team

By the CDC's count, more than 31 million doses of vaccine have been distributed and less than half -- roughly 12.3 million shots -- have been administered, as of Friday.

But states said there's no way half their doses are sitting on shelves or in freezers.

A number of factors could be contributing to the confusion. The CDC's distribution numbers reflect the doses that have been shipped, but that doesn't necessarily mean they have been received yet. The federal totals also include doses that have been earmarked for nursing home residents and those vaccinations have been recorded more slowly, according to health officials.

Some vaccines may have also been distributed to clinics or providers that are moving at a slower pace. In some cases, resource-depleted states have determined it's easier to keep those doses where they are rather than attempt the complicated process of transporting and redistributing them.

"It's not practical for states to consider trying to recall them or move them. It's better for states to support these providers in getting them into arms," said Claire Hannan, executive director for the Association of Immunization Managers.

Unwinding exactly what's mucking up the numbers -- and speeding up the supply of vaccine -- will ultimately be a problem that falls to the incoming Biden administration.

"For example, in Minnesota, we're moving vaccine through as quickly as we can and our numbers for vaccination are far different than what has been described as distributed," Michael Osterholm, a member of Biden's coronavirus advisory board, told CNN on Tuesday. "So that's one of the challenges -- that's where states have been frustrated because they've been getting caught in people perceiving there's a lot more vaccine available than there really is."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 447349

Reported Deaths: 6007
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin929301478
Ramsey39917738
Dakota32945340
Anoka30935364
Washington20116227
Stearns17847187
St. Louis13658241
Scott1193296
Wright11598104
Olmsted1045075
Sherburne820665
Carver693436
Clay651680
Rice605268
Kandiyohi553671
Blue Earth539933
Crow Wing482574
Otter Tail456367
Chisago452032
Benton419586
Winona388046
Douglas373966
Nobles369646
Mower364729
Goodhue346858
Polk328256
McLeod324745
Morrison311544
Beltrami309947
Lyon301136
Becker284639
Itasca284543
Isanti282441
Carlton279443
Steele27279
Pine266613
Freeborn244621
Todd231730
Nicollet224036
Brown214734
Mille Lacs214046
Le Sueur209415
Cass207623
Meeker199433
Waseca188916
Wabasha17023
Martin169926
Roseau165416
Hubbard149238
Redwood139627
Renville137239
Houston135613
Dodge13434
Chippewa131032
Cottonwood127018
Fillmore12315
Wadena119916
Rock110112
Sibley10847
Aitkin108033
Watonwan10638
Faribault105716
Pennington99215
Kanabec97418
Pipestone94023
Yellow Medicine93714
Murray8815
Jackson85310
Swift83418
Pope7385
Marshall70315
Stevens7018
Clearwater68514
Lac qui Parle65716
Lake63615
Wilkin6249
Koochiching59510
Lincoln4831
Big Stone4563
Unassigned44168
Grant4298
Norman4238
Mahnomen4107
Kittson37219
Red Lake3164
Traverse2503
Lake of the Woods1931
Cook1140

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 304391

Reported Deaths: 4270
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk45574448
Linn17742274
Scott15414163
Black Hawk13696236
Woodbury12968175
Johnson1207549
Dubuque11348150
Pottawattamie8959112
Dallas885171
Story865434
Webster468271
Cerro Gordo464768
Sioux454456
Clinton449461
Warren440738
Marshall426561
Buena Vista392329
Muscatine388477
Des Moines381041
Plymouth349768
Wapello342398
Jasper321258
Lee315830
Marion303852
Jones270649
Henry263830
Carroll253934
Bremer242648
Crawford229422
Boone217017
Washington216831
Benton209244
Mahaska191836
Jackson191431
Tama186657
Dickinson185026
Delaware173036
Kossuth172143
Clay167319
Wright163624
Fayette161122
Buchanan159123
Hamilton158729
Winneshiek155219
Harrison154862
Hardin154429
Cedar152519
Clayton151348
Butler147324
Page144215
Floyd138836
Cherokee138427
Mills136216
Lyon134832
Poweshiek132424
Hancock129824
Allamakee127627
Iowa124322
Calhoun12209
Grundy120526
Jefferson120124
Madison11999
Winnebago118729
Mitchell116134
Louisa114730
Cass112841
Chickasaw110912
Sac110915
Emmet110431
Appanoose110138
Union108222
Humboldt105319
Guthrie102924
Shelby102126
Franklin101718
Unassigned9230
Palo Alto9049
Keokuk84926
Montgomery84822
Howard83119
Monroe80918
Clarke7927
Pocahontas77611
Ida74130
Davis69121
Greene6917
Adair68720
Lucas6488
Monona64016
Osceola6389
Worth6063
Taylor5919
Fremont5086
Van Buren49612
Decatur4824
Ringgold4289
Audubon4158
Wayne41421
Adams2953
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Cloudy
15° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: -2°
Mason City
Cloudy
16° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: -1°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
14° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 0°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
16° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 0°
Charles City
Cloudy
19° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 2°
Get ready for a midweek warm-up!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Praying for our nation

Image

Some Minnesota seniors and teachers set to receive the vaccine

Image

A big 'thank you' for Toys for Tots donations

Image

Rochester Rapid Transit project in the works

Image

Rochester identified as pilot COVID-19 vaccination site

Image

Emergency landing at Rochester International Airport

Image

Temporary parking changes downtown

Image

Minnesota Airman returns home after 2 years

Image

Proposal for new "Welcome" signs in Clear Lake

Image

HyVee offering rapid antibody testing at some locations

Community Events