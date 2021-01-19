Clear
SEVERE WX : Special Weather Statement View Alerts

'The sky's the limit on where this can go' -- The worlds of Fortnite and football collide

Football is invading the Fortnite world in a big way - with clubs like Man City, Juventus and AC Milan joining the likes of Pelé in entering the digital space.

Posted: Jan 19, 2021 10:50 AM
Updated: Jan 19, 2021 10:50 AM
Posted By: By Steven Poole, for CNN

The rivalry between elite football clubs is already fierce, but it's just been shot into new territory.

As global fanbases shelter from the pandemic at home, a collaboration between Epic Games - the creator of the video game Fortnite - and the world of football has opened another sphere of competition online.

"Fortnite has been around for over three years now," Nate Nanzer, Head of Global Partnerships at Epic Games, told CNN Sport.

"We've spent a lot of time listening to our players and having conversations with them about what do they want to see next.

"Overwhelmingly, the sport that we hear from our players that is most wanted to come to the game is global football, soccer."

Their wish has now been granted as 23 clubs across five continents, including Manchester City, Juventus and AC Milan, are entering into partnership with Fortnite to bring the first-ever official football kit inspired skins to the game.

"It's a truly global launch," added Nanzer. "We have clubs from the Premier League, from Serie A, from MLS, the J League in Japan, the league in Australia, all over the world.

"This is just the beginning of what we want to do in football. We're so excited to get this into the game and can't wait to see where it goes over time."

READ: Zlatan Ibrahimovic double restores AC Milan's three-point lead at the top of Serie A

Great players

In addition to new skins for the players of the popular video game to use, football clubs are also set to host their own special Fortnite tournaments with real custom jerseys and other rewards up for grabs.

Another huge figure from the football universe to be involved is Brazil legend Pele. His long-time club Santos FC will feature in the game alongside his iconic celebration and a unique Pele Cup tournament.

"Who better to kick off a global football program than one of the greatest players to ever live?" said Nanzer.

"We're super excited to be able to bring Pele's famous air punch celebration into the game.

"We also have a really exciting tournament that we're going to be running where any Fortnite player will be able to sign up and compete to try to win both outfits and the Pele emote early, prior to launch, for free."

The desire for world-famous football institutions to collaborate with an online video game, where football is not played, lies in its youthful audience and the unique marketing opportunity it provides.

It coincides with the strategy that AC Milan's new owners brought in, repositioning the brand to become more interesting and appealing to fans.

"We pride ourselves on being innovative and forward-thinking," Casper Stylsvig, Chief Revenue Officer for AC Milan, told CNN Sport.

"We think there is a clear overlap between sport entertainment, esports and gaming.

"That's the reason we need to be in this field as well, we need to be relevant for our fans and potential fans and especially also attract the younger audience.

"Some of the younger audiences like gaming, they like Tik-Tok."

As a game with 350 million registered users last year, Fortnite represents huge outreach potential for sports clubs and only underlines the possibilities of burgeoning digital markets in a time when people are spending an increased amount of time online.

"It's very clear that this is the way forward where we are moving," added Stylsvig.

"The digital space is incredibly dynamic, and we need to be equally dynamic in terms of how we engage with our global fan base of almost 450 million, which is everywhere around the world.

"Using the digital space is a unique opportunity for the brand to reach out to fans who cannot normally attend a match in the stadium, but also in these specific times."

Fortnite has previously partnered with the NFL, Marvel and Warner Bros, utilizing a promotional design that is mutually beneficial to both sides.

"Everything we do at Fortnite is very high touch, very collaborative," Nanzer explains.

"There's no advertising in Fortnite, there's nobody who's ever paid us money to be in the game or anything like that.

"It's all about doing things that are authentic to our partners' brand and to Fortnite. Really, it's about creating a collaboration that's going to add a ton of value for both our players and for our partners' fans."

CNN.come/sport for more news, features and videos

In doing just that, there is hope that fanbases of both the traditional sport and the video game can broaden, and continue to rival one another in a new arena.

"I can see a world in the future where if you're a sports fan and you jump into Fortnite, your favorite sport is going to be represented in some way, and you're going to be able to represent your favorite team," said Nanzer.

"You're going to be able to engage in different types of gameplay and different types of experiences. So, I think the sky's the limit on where this can go."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 447349

Reported Deaths: 6007
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin929301478
Ramsey39917738
Dakota32945340
Anoka30935364
Washington20116227
Stearns17847187
St. Louis13658241
Scott1193296
Wright11598104
Olmsted1045075
Sherburne820665
Carver693436
Clay651680
Rice605268
Kandiyohi553671
Blue Earth539933
Crow Wing482574
Otter Tail456367
Chisago452032
Benton419586
Winona388046
Douglas373966
Nobles369646
Mower364729
Goodhue346858
Polk328256
McLeod324745
Morrison311544
Beltrami309947
Lyon301136
Becker284639
Itasca284543
Isanti282441
Carlton279443
Steele27279
Pine266613
Freeborn244621
Todd231730
Nicollet224036
Brown214734
Mille Lacs214046
Le Sueur209415
Cass207623
Meeker199433
Waseca188916
Wabasha17023
Martin169926
Roseau165416
Hubbard149238
Redwood139627
Renville137239
Houston135613
Dodge13434
Chippewa131032
Cottonwood127018
Fillmore12315
Wadena119916
Rock110112
Sibley10847
Aitkin108033
Watonwan10638
Faribault105716
Pennington99215
Kanabec97418
Pipestone94023
Yellow Medicine93714
Murray8815
Jackson85310
Swift83418
Pope7385
Marshall70315
Stevens7018
Clearwater68514
Lac qui Parle65716
Lake63615
Wilkin6249
Koochiching59510
Lincoln4831
Big Stone4563
Unassigned44168
Grant4298
Norman4238
Mahnomen4107
Kittson37219
Red Lake3164
Traverse2503
Lake of the Woods1931
Cook1140

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 304391

Reported Deaths: 4270
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk45574448
Linn17742274
Scott15414163
Black Hawk13696236
Woodbury12968175
Johnson1207549
Dubuque11348150
Pottawattamie8959112
Dallas885171
Story865434
Webster468271
Cerro Gordo464768
Sioux454456
Clinton449461
Warren440738
Marshall426561
Buena Vista392329
Muscatine388477
Des Moines381041
Plymouth349768
Wapello342398
Jasper321258
Lee315830
Marion303852
Jones270649
Henry263830
Carroll253934
Bremer242648
Crawford229422
Boone217017
Washington216831
Benton209244
Mahaska191836
Jackson191431
Tama186657
Dickinson185026
Delaware173036
Kossuth172143
Clay167319
Wright163624
Fayette161122
Buchanan159123
Hamilton158729
Winneshiek155219
Harrison154862
Hardin154429
Cedar152519
Clayton151348
Butler147324
Page144215
Floyd138836
Cherokee138427
Mills136216
Lyon134832
Poweshiek132424
Hancock129824
Allamakee127627
Iowa124322
Calhoun12209
Grundy120526
Jefferson120124
Madison11999
Winnebago118729
Mitchell116134
Louisa114730
Cass112841
Chickasaw110912
Sac110915
Emmet110431
Appanoose110138
Union108222
Humboldt105319
Guthrie102924
Shelby102126
Franklin101718
Unassigned9230
Palo Alto9049
Keokuk84926
Montgomery84822
Howard83119
Monroe80918
Clarke7927
Pocahontas77611
Ida74130
Davis69121
Greene6917
Adair68720
Lucas6488
Monona64016
Osceola6389
Worth6063
Taylor5919
Fremont5086
Van Buren49612
Decatur4824
Ringgold4289
Audubon4158
Wayne41421
Adams2953
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Cloudy
20° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 20°
Mason City
Cloudy
27° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 15°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 17°
Austin
Cloudy
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 25°
Charles City
Cloudy
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 16°
A big temperature swing is on the way
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Temporary parking changes downtown

Image

Minnesota Airman returns home after 2 years

Image

Proposal for new "Welcome" signs in Clear Lake

Image

HyVee offering rapid antibody testing at some locations

Image

How far have we come since the "I Have a Dream" Speech?

Image

Helping victims of domestic abuse

Image

Teaching MLK in the classroom

Image

Planned parent protest for in person learning

Image

In Person Learning Through Pandemic

Image

Local Accounting Office Dealing With Changes

Community Events