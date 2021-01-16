Clear

States look for more Covid-19 vaccine doses as the nation's death toll nears 400,000

CNN's Jake Tapper reports.

Posted: Jan 16, 2021 10:20 AM
Updated: Jan 16, 2021 10:20 AM
Posted By: By Travis Caldwell, CNN

States are racing to get Covid-19 vaccine supplies and distribution in order as the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned Friday of more contagious variants of coronavirus potentially exacerbating the spread.

CDC officials implored Americans to continue with preventative measures against the coronavirus, while highlighting the variant first identified in Britain known as B.1.1.7.

The B.1.1.7 variant appears to more readily infect human cells and one CDC simulation of its transmissibility raised concerns that it could become the most dominant form of coronavirus in March.

The CDC called for continued and aggressive vaccine distribution to try and stem the tide. "Higher vaccination coverage might need to be achieved to protect the public," CDC researchers warned.

On Friday, 3,258 people died of Covid-19 in the US, as the total number of deaths from the pandemic edged closer to 400,000. The nation also recorded its 11th consecutive day of more than 200,000 infections, per Johns Hopkins University data.

At least 12.2 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered as of Friday, according to the CDC amid a federal rollout that has received intense scrutiny and criticism from state officials.

Some states were upset by news from Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, who said there is no "reserve stockpile" of vaccines available to release.

"We now have enough confidence that our ongoing production will be quality and available to provide the second dose for people, so we're not sitting on a reserve anymore," Azar told NBC News' Lester Holt in an interview. "We've made that available to the states to order."

Vaccine supply woes

Oregon Governor Kate Brown said she was "shocked and appalled" and said her state will have to enact a two-week delay in vaccinating more seniors.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said Friday he is "extremely disappointed that we were lied to" about the reserve vaccines, and that the next vaccines "will be delivered in the future of the supply chain."

"There is no influx of doses, contrary to a call we had with the Vice President [and] the Secretary of Health three days ago, where they informed us we would be getting an additional quantity available to the states," the governor said.

Polis estimated that of the 58,000 remaining doses in Colorado, "they will likely all or almost all be used by Sunday."

Governors from Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota wrote to Azar, critical of federal plans and hopeful they could purchase vaccines from manufacturers directly.

"Without additional supply or authorization to purchase directly, our states may be forced to cancel plans for public vaccination clinics in the coming weeks, which are expected to vaccinate tens of thousands. It's time for the Trump administration to do the right thing and help us end this pandemic," the letter states.

Pfizer on Friday tried to reassure state leadership and the public about production of its vaccine, saying it didn't anticipate any interruptions in shipments.

"Operation Warp Speed has asked us to start shipping second doses only recently. As a result, we have on hand all the second doses of the previous shipments to the US. We are working around the clock to produce millions more each day," Pfizer said in a statement to CNN.

Mask restrictions continue to fluctuate by state

Meantime, a recent coronavirus projection from the University of Washington estimates 566,720 deaths by May 1 in the US.

The university's Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) said the figure could be lowered by about 32,000 deaths with universal mask requirements.

Mask requirements are strongly urged by health officials to slow the spread of the coronavirus, and its implementation is expected to have a direct effect on future infections and deaths. State and local responses have varied widely. Some states continue to maintain no mask directives, allowing businesses to set their own rules.

On Friday, Mississippi extended its mask-wearing mandate in all but nine counties until February 3.

"It is important that we continue to take this virus seriously. We are working on getting Mississippians vaccinated, but continue to social distance, keep gatherings small and wear your mask," Gov. Tate Reeves said.

North Dakota, however, said officials are seeing its Covid-19 numbers falling from an earlier outbreak and Governor Doug Burgum said the mask mandate will be allowed to expire on Monday, reiterating at a news briefing "we must remain vigilant."

North Dakota capacity limitations for bars, restaurants, and event venues will be modified from requirements to recommendations.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 443562

Reported Deaths: 5918
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin921721468
Ramsey39534730
Dakota32680325
Anoka30733358
Washington19904223
Stearns17728184
St. Louis13503239
Scott1185394
Wright11519102
Olmsted1031671
Sherburne813664
Carver689336
Clay646678
Rice597866
Kandiyohi551571
Blue Earth536333
Crow Wing478173
Otter Tail451362
Chisago447932
Benton416085
Winona384546
Douglas371566
Nobles366346
Mower360127
Goodhue342857
Polk327056
McLeod322244
Morrison309343
Beltrami307446
Lyon299035
Itasca281543
Becker280638
Isanti280640
Carlton278042
Steele27019
Pine264413
Freeborn238720
Todd230529
Nicollet222636
Brown212634
Mille Lacs212145
Le Sueur207615
Cass204723
Meeker198233
Waseca188015
Martin168826
Wabasha16802
Roseau165216
Hubbard147638
Redwood138827
Renville136339
Houston133613
Dodge13244
Chippewa130732
Cottonwood125618
Fillmore12135
Wadena118214
Rock109412
Sibley10767
Aitkin106733
Watonwan10598
Faribault103814
Kanabec96818
Pennington96715
Pipestone93423
Yellow Medicine92614
Murray8625
Jackson85010
Swift83017
Pope7355
Marshall70115
Stevens6968
Clearwater68314
Lac qui Parle65416
Lake62615
Wilkin6219
Koochiching58410
Unassigned49468
Lincoln4811
Big Stone4523
Grant4257
Norman4218
Mahnomen4077
Kittson36819
Red Lake3154
Traverse2443
Lake of the Woods1771
Cook1130

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 302245

Reported Deaths: 4203
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk45206441
Linn17616270
Scott15300161
Black Hawk13616228
Woodbury12927175
Johnson1198649
Dubuque11275148
Pottawattamie8896112
Dallas879569
Story860433
Webster467269
Cerro Gordo461966
Sioux453151
Clinton447161
Warren436237
Marshall425161
Buena Vista391129
Muscatine384375
Des Moines379140
Plymouth348667
Wapello340097
Jasper317855
Lee312528
Marion300452
Jones269149
Henry262630
Carroll252833
Bremer241648
Crawford227822
Boone215316
Washington213831
Benton207943
Mahaska190636
Jackson190531
Tama185357
Dickinson183526
Delaware171836
Kossuth170141
Clay165519
Wright162324
Fayette159022
Buchanan157820
Hamilton157728
Harrison153862
Hardin153729
Winneshiek153019
Clayton150448
Cedar150019
Butler146123
Page143515
Floyd137436
Cherokee137325
Mills135516
Lyon133332
Poweshiek131424
Hancock128524
Allamakee126327
Iowa122522
Calhoun12189
Grundy119422
Jefferson119123
Winnebago118029
Madison11789
Mitchell115034
Louisa114129
Cass112141
Chickasaw110511
Sac110115
Emmet109931
Appanoose109038
Union108122
Humboldt104219
Guthrie102124
Shelby101126
Franklin100918
Unassigned9180
Palo Alto9009
Keokuk84225
Montgomery84022
Howard82119
Monroe80418
Clarke7757
Pocahontas77211
Ida73730
Greene6867
Davis68421
Adair68220
Lucas6458
Osceola6349
Monona62916
Worth5943
Taylor5909
Fremont5025
Van Buren49412
Decatur4784
Ringgold4269
Wayne41421
Audubon4118
Adams2933
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 21°
Mason City
Cloudy
23° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 9°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
23° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 13°
Austin
Cloudy
27° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 14°
Charles City
Cloudy
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 14°
A quiet weekend ahead
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

John Marshall ready for 2021

Image

Is the City of Rochester paying men and women equally?

Image

LWVMN asks for "truth and consequences" for state lawmakers

Image

Sports Overtime Part 2

Image

Sports Overtime Part 1

Image

Plans for polar plunge

Image

Equal work and equal pay.

Image

Aaron's Friday Night Forecast

Image

Mega Millions jackpot soars to $750 million

Image

Increase in 2021 travel plans

Community Events