Clear

MLK Day encourages service

Veteran filmmaker Sam Pollard talks to Amanpour about his new film "MLK/FBI" which tracks the FBI's attempts to destroy the reputation of Martin Luther King Jr.

Posted: Jan 15, 2021 9:20 PM
Updated: Jan 15, 2021 9:20 PM
Posted By: By Toby Lyles and Will Mullery, CNN

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is celebrated on the third Monday in January, although Dr. King was actually born on the 15th of January 1929, 92 years ago.

Mrs. Coretta Scott King and musician Stevie Wonder fought for years to make it a federal holiday. Wonder told CNN that they started with tours and marches in the early 1980s. "And so our first march was in 1981, and we had another one in '82, '83. And then ultimately the bill was signed by President Reagan."

Below are some facts and numbers related to the federal holiday, in which Americans are encouraged to participate in a day of service. The numbers tell the story.

That's all this whole thing is about. We aren't engaged in any negative protest and in any negative arguments with anybody. We are saying that we are determined to be men. We are determined to be people.

From the King sermon delivered on the night of April 3, 1968, at the Bishop Charles Mason Temple in Memphis, Tennessee. Titled "I've Been to the Mountaintop," it was his last speech.

Source: Martin Luther King, Jr. Research and Education Institute at Stanford University

65 YEARS AGO

December 1, 1955 - The Montgomery Bus Boycott

The Montgomery Bus Boycott against segregated seating lasted approximately one year, starting December 1, 1955. This is what Dr. King said in his book, "Stride Toward Freedom: The Montgomery Story": We have no alternative but to protest. For many years we have shown an amazing patience. We have sometimes given our white brothers the feeling that we liked the way we were being treated. But we come here tonight to be saved from that patience that makes us patient with anything less than freedom and justice.

Source: Stride Toward Freedom: The Montgomery Story by by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

52 YEARS AGO

February 4, 1968 - Dr. King encourages his congregation to seek greatness through service and love

"Everybody can be great because everybody can serve," Dr. King said in his sermon "The Drum Major Instinct." Mrs. King read the same statement when, in 1994, she asked congress to make the holiday an official national day of humanitarian service.

Source: Martin Luther King, Jr. Research and Education Institute at Stanford University

52 YEARS AGO

April 8, 1968 - The first legislative bill to establish Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Rep. John Conyers (D-Michigan) sponsored the bill to establish the federal holiday on April 8, 1968.

Source: National Archives
Source: Congressional Record

41 YEARS AGO

1980 - Wonder calls for a day of remembrance

Wonder's release of "Happy Birthday," a song asking for a day "in full remembrance."

Source: Billboard
Source: Universal Music Group

37 YEARS AGO

November 2, 1983 - Martin Luther King Jr. Day becomes a national holiday

President Ronald Reagan signed the November 3, 1983, legislation, creating the national holiday, which started in 1986.

Source: Congressional Record
Source: National Archives

35 YEARS AGO

January 20, 1986 - The very first national celebration

In proclaiming January 20, 1986, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, President Reagan wrote, "Dr. King's activism was rooted in the true patriotism that cherishes America's ideals and strives to narrow the gap between those ideals and reality."

Source: Ronald Reagan Presidential Library & Museum
Source: US Government Publishing Office

26 YEARS AGO

August 23, 1994 - The holiday becomes a day of service

The holiday became a day of service on August 23, 1994, when President Bill Clinton signed the Martin Luther King Jr. Federal Holiday and Service Act.

Source: AmeriCorps
Source: The American Presidency Project, University of California, Santa Barbara

Reflecting on his legacy in 2018, 50 years after his death.

Walk in King's footsteps at these destinations.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 441935

Reported Deaths: 5885
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin918591461
Ramsey39405729
Dakota32551324
Anoka30638354
Washington19827221
Stearns17686184
St. Louis13453237
Scott1178693
Wright11485101
Olmsted1024870
Sherburne812364
Carver686636
Clay643278
Rice595266
Kandiyohi551069
Blue Earth533833
Crow Wing476573
Otter Tail449860
Chisago446331
Benton414885
Winona383946
Douglas370366
Nobles364646
Mower358026
Goodhue340757
Polk326754
McLeod321644
Morrison308743
Beltrami305746
Lyon298735
Itasca281143
Becker279438
Isanti279440
Carlton276942
Steele26879
Pine263813
Freeborn237219
Todd230029
Nicollet222136
Brown212334
Mille Lacs211645
Le Sueur206515
Cass203823
Meeker197433
Waseca187515
Martin168226
Wabasha16712
Roseau164916
Hubbard146937
Redwood138527
Renville136139
Houston133213
Dodge13134
Chippewa130632
Cottonwood125118
Fillmore12084
Wadena118214
Rock108511
Sibley10757
Aitkin106633
Watonwan10548
Faribault103214
Kanabec96818
Pennington95915
Pipestone92522
Yellow Medicine92514
Murray8585
Jackson84510
Swift82617
Pope7355
Marshall70115
Stevens6968
Clearwater68114
Lac qui Parle65216
Lake62215
Wilkin6179
Koochiching57910
Lincoln4771
Big Stone4513
Unassigned43568
Grant4247
Norman4218
Mahnomen4077
Kittson36619
Red Lake3154
Traverse2433
Lake of the Woods1741
Cook1130

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 300884

Reported Deaths: 4197
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk44949440
Linn17563269
Scott15228161
Black Hawk13552228
Woodbury12896175
Johnson1191749
Dubuque11229148
Pottawattamie8863112
Dallas874169
Story857433
Webster464768
Cerro Gordo458766
Sioux452451
Clinton445461
Warren430637
Marshall424561
Buena Vista389029
Muscatine382275
Des Moines377340
Plymouth347967
Wapello336796
Jasper315955
Lee310828
Marion298852
Jones268949
Henry262130
Carroll252233
Bremer240048
Crawford227622
Boone214116
Washington213531
Benton207543
Mahaska189936
Jackson189631
Tama184757
Dickinson183225
Delaware171136
Kossuth169241
Clay165319
Wright161724
Fayette157022
Buchanan156920
Hamilton156828
Hardin153129
Harrison152961
Winneshiek150819
Clayton149848
Cedar149119
Butler145423
Page143115
Floyd137236
Cherokee137125
Mills135216
Lyon133132
Poweshiek131024
Hancock127924
Allamakee125927
Iowa122122
Calhoun12159
Jefferson118623
Grundy118522
Winnebago117229
Madison11639
Mitchell114634
Louisa113729
Cass111741
Chickasaw110111
Sac110115
Emmet109931
Appanoose108838
Union107922
Humboldt103919
Guthrie102124
Shelby101026
Franklin99818
Unassigned9370
Palo Alto8969
Keokuk84225
Montgomery82722
Howard81119
Monroe79918
Pocahontas77211
Clarke7717
Ida73530
Greene6837
Davis68221
Adair68120
Lucas6458
Osceola6349
Monona62316
Taylor5889
Worth5873
Fremont5005
Van Buren49112
Decatur4744
Ringgold4229
Wayne41321
Audubon4118
Adams2923
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Cloudy
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 25°
Mason City
Cloudy
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 22°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 26°
Austin
Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 24°
Charles City
Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 24°
Snow moving out of the area
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mega Millions jackpot soars to $750 million

Image

Increase in 2021 travel plans

Image

The Rochester Fire Department is hiring

Image

League of Women Voters Minnesota sends letter to legislative leaders

Image

River Bend Assisted Living receives Pfizer vaccine

Image

MLK Poetry Contest

Image

First Friday for indoor dining

Image

Digging out from last night's storm

Image

Rochester Business Coalition Call to Action

Image

Mask Maker Recognized By Governor Reynolds

Community Events