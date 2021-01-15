Clear
SEVERE WX : Blizzard Warning - Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Legacy of MLK's 'I have a dream' speech becomes a nightmare for Atlanta sports team owner

When WNBA player Elizabeth Williams and her Atlanta Dream teammates decided to support Reverend Raphael Warnock in his race for the U.S. Senate, little did they know that their actions may have altered the entire American political spectrum for generations to come.

Posted: Jan 15, 2021 4:20 AM
Updated: Jan 15, 2021 4:20 AM
Posted By: By Don Riddell, CNN

There's a distance of just over two miles between the Lincoln Memorial and the US Capitol. It was in 1963, on the Lincoln Memorial's steps, that The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. told the 250,000 people gathered there: "I have a dream that one day [...] the rough places will be made plain and the crooked places will be made straight [...] and all flesh shall see it together."

Fast forward over a half a century and events at the US Capitol suggest America is still struggling to realize King's dream as outgoing Sen. Kelly Loeffler discovered to her cost.

Loeffler is the co-owner of a women's basketball team in the WNBA, The Atlanta Dream, named with a nod to King Jr., the nation's most iconic and revered civil rights activist and his hometown.

But in one of 2020's surprise endings, Loeffler's own political dreams were sensationally scuppered by the players of her own sports team, a group of her employees who rose up against her to secure, as MLK would have put it, "the unalienable rights of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness."

It's one of the most extraordinary stories of what has been a seismic election season; the triumph of a group of athletes who set out with the intention of doing the right thing, but who, in the end, might also have helped change the course of history.

Elizabeth Williams says she never considered herself to be political; the British-born American basketball player was one of the top picks in the 2015 draft and she's played for the Atlanta Dream since 2016. But for the 27-year-old Williams and her teammates, everything changed in the summer of 2020.

"After the brutal killings of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor," Williams told CNN. "We saw a large shift in the fight for social justice and the Black Lives Matter movement. We wanted to feel like our voices were going to be heard."

Professional athletes understand all too well the risks associated with making a stand. Colin Kaepernick was frozen out of the NFL after taking a knee during the national anthem in 2016, while in the following year, catcher Bruce Maxwell received numerous death threats for doing the same thing ahead of a Major League Baseball game. But few players, if any, have ever stood in direct opposition to the personal interests and ambitions of their employer.

READ: Megan Rapinoe condemns US Capitol rioters as 'White supremacy mob'

The WNBA is well known for its support of social justice causes. Collectively, the players chose to dedicate last season to the memory of Breonna Taylor -- a Black woman who was shot and killed by police in her Kentucky apartment -- and they established their own social justice council.

"We made sure to support the 'Say Her Name' movement. You know, have Black Lives Matter on the court," Williams said. But then what she describes as "a unique situation" almost stopped them in their tracks.

The co-owner of their team, Loeffler, "openly denounced Black Lives Matter in a letter to our league's commissioner, essentially denouncing Black Lives Matter and the movement and saying that we need to keep politics out of sports."

Loeffler described BLM as a "very divisive organization" which promotes "violence and destruction across the country."

The players knew what Loeffler was doing. As one of Georgia's two Republican senators, she was campaigning ahead of the 2020 election and trying to head off the challenge of another Republican, Doug Collins.

That meant tacking to the extreme right of the political spectrum, pledging loyalty to US President Donald Trump and throwing out red meat to the party's base.

CNN has reached out to Loeffler's team for comment but is yet to receive a response.

Following the decision not to charge any of the police officers involved in Breonna Taylor's death, NBA star LeBron James tweeted, "The most DISRESPECTED person on earth is THE BLACK WOMAN!"

Asked about her own experience of being a Black woman in America, Williams told CNN that "in addition to sometimes feeling a bit of fear, we often feel unheard. And specifically, as female athletes, we often feel that even more. So, we always find ways to try to speak up for people who often aren't heard."

In response to the stance of their team owner, Williams said the players were frustrated, disappointed and confused. "There were definitely a lot of emotions," she explained.

The league told CNN that the demographic composition of the WNBA is 80% persons of color, some of whom, Williams said, have "lost family members to gun violence, have felt a lot of this in a very personal way."

Some were furious. Before the decision not to charge officers involved in Taylor's shooting was made, the players' union, the WNBPA, tweeted "E-N-O-U-G-H! O-U-T!" over Loeffler's opposition to the WNBA's support for the BLM message while Dream guard Renee Montgomery posted that she was "pretty sad to see that my team ownership is not supportive of the movement & all that it stands for. I was already sitting out this season & this is an example of why." Montgomery was on a sabbatical to focus on social justice reform.

READ: 'If I would have known then what I know now, I would have never stepped foot in the NFL'

There were calls for Loeffler to stand down and a team statement on July 10, signed by all the players, read: "We are the women of the Atlanta Dream. We are women who support a movement. We are strong and we are fearless. We offer a voice to the voiceless. Our team is united in the Movement for Black Lives. It is not extreme to demand change after centuries of inequality. This is not a political statement. This is a statement of humanity. Black Lives Matter."

Throughout the course of the interview with Williams, it became apparent that she hadn't once mentioned Loeffler by name. "People in politics talked about the power of saying someone's name," she said. "And so you can also do the opposite by not saying someone's name."

The name they chose to say instead was Reverend Raphael Warnock, a Democratic challenger to Loeffler who was a long shot in the senate race, polling in single digits among registered voters in July, according to Monmouth University Poll.

But at the start of August, without saying another word to criticize their owner Loeffler, Dream players began publicly supporting her political rival.

"We wanted to react in a way that was still so classy and still promoted what we want to promote," said Williams. It was a plan of action that had the support of players across the league and soon many of them were wearing t-shirts bearing the simple message "Vote Warnock."

Posing in the t-shirt that same day, Williams tweeted, "We are WNBA players, but like the late, great John Lewis said, we are also ordinary people with extraordinary vision."

Suddenly, Warnock's campaign was receiving national attention, players were endorsing him in media interviews and donations were rolling in from well beyond the Georgia borders. Warnock's campaign reportedly said that within just two days of the players getting involved, $200,000 was pledged and the volume of individual donors soared.

The surge of support enabled him to invest in more campaign advertisements and helped increase his campaign's momentum.

Speaking about the players' support, Warnock told USA Today: "I think it was helpful. It was one of the many turning points in the campaign. It gave people a chance to look a little closer and say, 'Who is this Warnock guy and what is he about?'"

From meager polling numbers of 9% in July, Warnock had climbed to 21% in September, according to the Monmouth University Poll, and two months later, he finished first in the election with 32.9%.

READ: LeBron talks to his children about the double standard of the US Capitol riots

Because state rules dictated that the winner would have needed to clear 50%, Warnock then lined up in a head-to-head runoff against Loeffler, who finished second in the November race with 25.9% of the vote. On January 5, in a one-on-one election, Warnock became Georgia's first-ever Black US senator and also the first Black Democratic US senator from a southern state.

By this point, though, his victory was even more significant. A quirk of fate meant that the two runoff elections in Georgia could hand the Democrats control of the Senate for the first time in six years. Warnock's win, paired with Jon Ossoff's success in the other race, has made President-elect Joe Biden's task of governing considerably easier than it might otherwise have been. Just as Warnock's election was historically significant, so, too, was Ossoff's; he's the first Jewish person that Georgia has sent to the Senate.

As news of Warnock's triumph became clear, text group chats among Atlanta players and their counterparts across the league began lighting up. Williams says she found it hard to sleep. "Wow, we really did this! We helped flip the Senate," she recalled. "A lot of the messages were just being thankful for being a part of this group of really, really impactful and incredible women.

"You feel all the emotions; the pride, the joy and then the optimism. A lot of what we've seen politically has been surrounded in division and hate, and I think in this moment in particular, it was a moment to be hopeful."

The joy was short-lived, though. Within hours of Warnock's victory being confirmed, an angry mob had stormed the Capitol in Washington DC. An insurrection inspired by President Trump, left five people dead -- including a Capitol policeman. A despicable "Camp Auschwitz" sweatshirt was seen in the Capitol and the divisive Confederate flag (a relic of the Civil War and a modern-day symbol of racism) was paraded there for the first time in the history of the United States.

Williams, who's now playing basketball in Turkey, says she was disappointed and frustrated, though not necessarily surprised, and felt helpless and embarrassed by the scenes playing out on TV.

"Often in the history of America, we're in this juxtaposition of something really good happening and something bad. You know, like the fact that the [Georgia Senate runoff] election was the same day that we got the news that the officer that shot Jacob Blake wouldn't be charged."

Despite all the progress that has been made, Williams says that "we do always have to be aware and have to be accountable for a grave history of White supremacy and fear."

Williams says the experience of the last year has changed her mindset forever. "Yeah, I guess I'm a little more political now," she reflected. "I think I always paid attention to these things, but I always felt like, 'Well, you know, somebody else will do it.' But I've grown into stepping out and trying to be a leader in these moments."

As MLK himself said: "A man dies when he refuses to stand up for that which is right. A man dies when he refuses to stand up for justice. A man dies when he refuses to take a stand for that which is true."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 440354

Reported Deaths: 5842
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin915961449
Ramsey39305726
Dakota32427317
Anoka30560355
Washington19750220
Stearns17648180
St. Louis13397236
Scott1174193
Wright1144899
Olmsted1018169
Sherburne809762
Carver685035
Clay641078
Rice591865
Kandiyohi550069
Blue Earth532633
Crow Wing474273
Otter Tail448760
Chisago444530
Benton412585
Winona380946
Douglas369366
Nobles363546
Mower355926
Goodhue338357
Polk325954
McLeod321041
Morrison307343
Beltrami304246
Lyon297834
Itasca279342
Becker278938
Isanti278839
Carlton276342
Steele26709
Pine262613
Freeborn233619
Todd229729
Nicollet221136
Brown212134
Mille Lacs211345
Le Sueur205915
Cass202523
Meeker197233
Waseca187315
Martin167626
Wabasha16612
Roseau164216
Hubbard145537
Redwood137227
Renville135639
Houston131313
Chippewa130632
Dodge13004
Cottonwood124418
Fillmore11984
Wadena117713
Rock107811
Sibley10717
Aitkin106133
Watonwan10547
Faribault103014
Kanabec96318
Pennington94815
Yellow Medicine92314
Pipestone91522
Murray8525
Jackson83910
Swift82317
Pope7335
Marshall69815
Stevens6928
Clearwater68014
Lac qui Parle65116
Wilkin6169
Lake61415
Koochiching57510
Lincoln4771
Big Stone4513
Unassigned42968
Grant4227
Norman4218
Mahnomen4067
Kittson36219
Red Lake3144
Traverse2423
Lake of the Woods1721
Cook1120

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 299487

Reported Deaths: 4178
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk44653436
Linn17509269
Scott15133158
Black Hawk13485228
Woodbury12867175
Johnson1185649
Dubuque11204146
Pottawattamie8843111
Dallas867569
Story853933
Webster463468
Cerro Gordo456665
Sioux451751
Clinton442261
Warren427437
Marshall423360
Buena Vista388029
Muscatine380575
Des Moines375840
Plymouth347767
Wapello335096
Jasper314055
Lee309328
Marion296652
Jones268649
Henry261030
Carroll251433
Bremer238448
Crawford226622
Boone213316
Washington212031
Benton207242
Jackson188831
Mahaska188336
Tama184157
Dickinson183022
Delaware170035
Kossuth168341
Clay164819
Wright161224
Hamilton156328
Fayette155622
Buchanan155420
Hardin152729
Harrison152261
Winneshiek150619
Clayton149748
Cedar148019
Butler144023
Page143015
Floyd136736
Cherokee136425
Mills134816
Lyon133032
Poweshiek130024
Hancock127424
Allamakee125426
Calhoun12159
Iowa121522
Jefferson118323
Grundy117922
Winnebago116829
Madison11509
Mitchell113934
Louisa113428
Cass111541
Chickasaw109911
Sac109815
Emmet109631
Appanoose108038
Union107822
Humboldt103619
Guthrie101524
Shelby100726
Franklin99218
Unassigned9200
Palo Alto8919
Keokuk83825
Montgomery82622
Howard80719
Monroe79118
Pocahontas77111
Clarke7677
Ida73130
Davis68221
Greene6767
Adair67420
Lucas6438
Osceola6319
Monona61316
Taylor5889
Worth5843
Fremont5005
Van Buren48712
Decatur4724
Ringgold4209
Wayne41321
Audubon4118
Adams2913
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 26°
Mason City
Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 21°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 22°
Austin
Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 28°
Charles City
Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 23°
Winter storm impacting the region
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

RPS holds listening session with parents about coronavirus decision making

Image

Truckers offer insight into road conditions

Image

Rochester Public Schools Listening Session

Image

Weather impacts first day of Prep sports

Image

Aaron's Thursday Night Forecast

Image

Iowa State Patrol prepping for winter storm

Image

Staying alert while driving in winter weather

Image

Snow impact on air travel

Image

Alternate side parking in Rochester

Image

Working In Winter Weather

Community Events