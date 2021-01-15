Clear
SEVERE WX : Blizzard Warning - Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Biden's inauguration is taking shape. Here's what to know.

CNN counterterrorism analyst Phil Mudd explains why he feels right-wing extremism is currently a bigger concern in the US than jihadist threats.

Posted: Jan 15, 2021 4:20 AM
Updated: Jan 15, 2021 4:20 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Zachary B. Wolf, CNN

The invitations have been scaled back by the pandemic and the security has been heightened by the insurrection, but Joe Biden's inauguration as the 46th president of the United States next week will still have plenty of pomp.

The National Mall will be shut down to keep people away, so we will all be spared another comparison of crowd sizes, especially since Donald Trump's Twitter handle has been turned off. The threat of violent protests from election-denying Trump supporters and the presence of 20,000 National Guard troops will keep anyone from forgetting Trump's turbulent leadership, or lack thereof. The FBI has warned of armed protests in all 50 state capitals and the TSA is moving to restrict guns in checked baggage.

Anyway, the soon-to-be former President may by then have already fled to Florida rather than stay in Washington to watch his successor take the oath of office. Instead of inaugural balls, there will be a TV special hosted by Tom Hanks.

It will be unusual, but it will still be an inauguration.

What's actually required to make someone president?

None of the pageantry -- inaugural balls, inaugural parades, inaugural luncheons -- is laid out in the Constitution.

All you need to swear in a new president, now that the electoral votes have been counted, is for Biden to say these words, which are written in the Constitution, at noon on January 20:

"I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my Ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States."

Who swears in the new president?

Usually the chief justice of the US Supreme Court administers the oath, but that's a custom, not a requirement. If the chief justice isn't available, it can be another judge. Calvin Coolidge's dad, a justice of the peace, gave his son the oath in the family living room in Vermont after Warren G. Harding's death. The only woman to deliver the oath of office to a president was Sarah Hughes, a federal district judge in Texas, who was called onto Air Force One after JFK's assassination to make LBJ president.

Does the president have to put his hand on a Bible?

Most presidents have employed Bibles. Obama used two at the same time! But that's a custom. Theodore Roosevelt didn't use one.

Is Biden required to give an inaugural address?

There's not technically any need for an inaugural address, although every elected president has given one. Some are short (George Washington's second was 135 words) and some are long (William Henry Harrison's was more than 8,000 words and the lore is he caught cold while giving it and died of pneumonia a month later). It's a valuable custom for a new president to use the address to lay out his (or, in the future, her) agenda and move on from what may have been a bruising campaign.

What were some of the best inaugural addresses?

Abraham Lincoln, after states seceded due to his election, tried to keep the nation together at his first inaugural. At his second, after the bloody Civil War, and with his soon-to-be assassin in the audience, he tried to sew it back up, with "malice toward none and charity for all."

Teddy Roosevelt talked about the importance of American democracy not just for Americans, but for mankind.

FDR said the only thing Americans had to fear was "fear itself."

JFK said you should be asking what you could do for your country.

And Ronald Reagan, conversely, said, "Government is not the solution to our problem; government is the problem."

Trump used his inaugural address to talk about how he'd end "American carnage," but since Capitol Police recently had to retake the Hill from a riotous mob of Trump-supporting election deniers, you've got to assume he failed.

What will Biden say?

Pay special attention to how Biden references his predecessor, soon to face an impeachment trial, during his inaugural address.

What's different this year?

A lot.

Biden had planned to make a statement by arriving in Washington by Amtrak from Wilmington, Delaware, where the train station bears his name -- a testament to the days when he was a senator and used to make the round-trip home to be with his kids. That's off. He'll stay the night before in Blair House, across from the White House, instead of a hotel.

Normally, members of Congress get a raft of tickets to distribute at will. This year they each get a +1. The public is being encouraged to stay away and the National Mall will be shut down. There will be no public parade from the Capitol to the White House, but instead a virtual parade bringing in people from around the country.

The inaugural balls -- usually there are multiple and the new president makes a short appearance at several -- will be replaced by a produced TV show featuring stars like Hanks along with Justin Timberlake. This will feel very much like the Covid inauguration.

Who will be at the actual inauguration ceremony?

All the normal VIPs, incoming and outgoing Cabinet members, lawmakers and Supreme Court justices are likely to attend, as is outgoing Vice President Mike Pence. Trump will not. It's rare, but not unheard of, for a president to skip the transfer of power.

Jennifer Lopez and Lady Gaga will add some show-biz glitz to the ceremony, which will still take place at the West Front of the US Capitol, looking out on an empty Mall, a show of defiance to the people who stormed the Capitol on January 6, maybe. But also a reminder that this is a very singular beginning to a new administration. Read more.

Has the city ever been on lockdown during an inauguration?

Andrew Johnson was sworn in after Lincoln's death and as John Wilkes Booth was being pursued. At the time, according to The New York Times that day, travel out of the city was restricted.

Has there ever been such a muted inauguration?

There's precedent for pared-back inauguration ceremonies, even for an elected president. FDR took his fourth oath of office -- something now forbidden by the 22nd Amendment, which allows only two terms -- in the White House at the height of World War II.

Has an inauguration ever gotten totally out of control?

Andrew Jackson, Trump's favorite president, had to flee the White House as his supporters surged in to see him. They trashed the place.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 440354

Reported Deaths: 5842
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin915961449
Ramsey39305726
Dakota32427317
Anoka30560355
Washington19750220
Stearns17648180
St. Louis13397236
Scott1174193
Wright1144899
Olmsted1018169
Sherburne809762
Carver685035
Clay641078
Rice591865
Kandiyohi550069
Blue Earth532633
Crow Wing474273
Otter Tail448760
Chisago444530
Benton412585
Winona380946
Douglas369366
Nobles363546
Mower355926
Goodhue338357
Polk325954
McLeod321041
Morrison307343
Beltrami304246
Lyon297834
Itasca279342
Becker278938
Isanti278839
Carlton276342
Steele26709
Pine262613
Freeborn233619
Todd229729
Nicollet221136
Brown212134
Mille Lacs211345
Le Sueur205915
Cass202523
Meeker197233
Waseca187315
Martin167626
Wabasha16612
Roseau164216
Hubbard145537
Redwood137227
Renville135639
Houston131313
Chippewa130632
Dodge13004
Cottonwood124418
Fillmore11984
Wadena117713
Rock107811
Sibley10717
Aitkin106133
Watonwan10547
Faribault103014
Kanabec96318
Pennington94815
Yellow Medicine92314
Pipestone91522
Murray8525
Jackson83910
Swift82317
Pope7335
Marshall69815
Stevens6928
Clearwater68014
Lac qui Parle65116
Wilkin6169
Lake61415
Koochiching57510
Lincoln4771
Big Stone4513
Unassigned42968
Grant4227
Norman4218
Mahnomen4067
Kittson36219
Red Lake3144
Traverse2423
Lake of the Woods1721
Cook1120

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 299487

Reported Deaths: 4178
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk44653436
Linn17509269
Scott15133158
Black Hawk13485228
Woodbury12867175
Johnson1185649
Dubuque11204146
Pottawattamie8843111
Dallas867569
Story853933
Webster463468
Cerro Gordo456665
Sioux451751
Clinton442261
Warren427437
Marshall423360
Buena Vista388029
Muscatine380575
Des Moines375840
Plymouth347767
Wapello335096
Jasper314055
Lee309328
Marion296652
Jones268649
Henry261030
Carroll251433
Bremer238448
Crawford226622
Boone213316
Washington212031
Benton207242
Jackson188831
Mahaska188336
Tama184157
Dickinson183022
Delaware170035
Kossuth168341
Clay164819
Wright161224
Hamilton156328
Fayette155622
Buchanan155420
Hardin152729
Harrison152261
Winneshiek150619
Clayton149748
Cedar148019
Butler144023
Page143015
Floyd136736
Cherokee136425
Mills134816
Lyon133032
Poweshiek130024
Hancock127424
Allamakee125426
Calhoun12159
Iowa121522
Jefferson118323
Grundy117922
Winnebago116829
Madison11509
Mitchell113934
Louisa113428
Cass111541
Chickasaw109911
Sac109815
Emmet109631
Appanoose108038
Union107822
Humboldt103619
Guthrie101524
Shelby100726
Franklin99218
Unassigned9200
Palo Alto8919
Keokuk83825
Montgomery82622
Howard80719
Monroe79118
Pocahontas77111
Clarke7677
Ida73130
Davis68221
Greene6767
Adair67420
Lucas6438
Osceola6319
Monona61316
Taylor5889
Worth5843
Fremont5005
Van Buren48712
Decatur4724
Ringgold4209
Wayne41321
Audubon4118
Adams2913
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 26°
Mason City
Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 21°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 22°
Austin
Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 28°
Charles City
Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 23°
Winter storm impacting the region
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

RPS holds listening session with parents about coronavirus decision making

Image

Truckers offer insight into road conditions

Image

Rochester Public Schools Listening Session

Image

Weather impacts first day of Prep sports

Image

Aaron's Thursday Night Forecast

Image

Iowa State Patrol prepping for winter storm

Image

Staying alert while driving in winter weather

Image

Snow impact on air travel

Image

Alternate side parking in Rochester

Image

Working In Winter Weather

Community Events