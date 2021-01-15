Clear
SEVERE WX : Blizzard Warning - Winter Weather Advisory - Winter Storm Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Biden wrests control of Trump's spotlight and makes first big bet of presidency

President-elect Joe Biden outlined a $1.9 trillion emergency legislative package to fund a nationwide vaccination effort and provide direct economic relief to Americans amid the coronavirus pandemic, saying "the health of our nation is at stake."

Posted: Jan 15, 2021 2:10 AM
Updated: Jan 15, 2021 2:10 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Stephen Collinson and Maeve Reston, CNN

Joe Biden's crisis presidency effectively began Thursday evening, when he urged Americans to mobilize behind a $1.9 trillion plan to end the pandemic, save the economy and revive the weakened heartbeat of a nation.

The President-elect's appearance in Wilmington, Delaware, defined a precarious moment in US history as he prepares to confront the most extreme challenges of any new president in 90 years following his inauguration next Wednesday. Making his mission even harder, he will take the oath of office amid soaring fears of violence by pro-Trump extremists, which will mean the National Mall will be empty of its carnival crowds of thousands who traditionally witness the sacred transfer of presidential power.

"It's not hard to see that we are in the middle of (a) once in several generations economic crisis, with the once in a generation public health crisis," Biden said. "The crisis of deep human suffering is in plain sight. There is no time to waste. We have to act and we have to act now."

Biden's speech represented an attempt to wrest America's attention away from the fulminations of outgoing President Donald Trump and the crazed drama of his self-obsessed final days. It came as Biden and top aides worked with the incoming Democratic leadership in the Senate and top Republicans to try to ensure the constitutional circus of Trump's impeachment trial does not slow Biden's emergency Covid-19 package or the effort to confirm top Cabinet officials needed to help ease the country's misery and secure the homeland.

Biden's speech did not just allow him to get a jump on his legislative agenda. It also gave him the chance to set out the dire state of the nation he will lead in just five days and to establish a baseline from which to manage the expectations on which he will be judged.

He, for instance, blasted the current administration's vaccine rollout as a "dismal failure." And he added: "There will be stumbles, but I will always be honest with you about both the progress we're making and what setbacks we meet." Such positioning served a rhetorical purpose by providing context before Biden attempts the more inspirational assignment facing new presidents of enlisting a nation to tackle the crises of their time in his inaugural address next week.

A first test of Biden's power

Thursday's televised address was the first glimpse of a new, more traditional and detail-oriented vision of presidential leadership after the zero-strategy chaos of the Trump years. It represented Biden's opening gambit in the duel with Senate Republicans that will define his legislative prospects.

Conservatives, for instance, are likely to balk at the cost of the program and its expanded aid for state and local jurisdictions that Democrats failed to insert in the previous emergency spending package last year. Those conservatives are unlikely to welcome Biden's pledge to soon unveil a follow-up recovery plan that will include billions more in spending. But such high price tags also represent pressure on Biden from the progressive wing of his party, in a preview of a dynamic that will endure for his entire term.

Biden's vast plan is also the first test of his power to drive his ambitious agenda through the 50-50 Senate chamber, which will be controlled by Democrats thanks to the tie-breaking vote of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. But the majority may have to resort to controversial procedural measures to give the new president what he wants, which could fracture Biden's hopes of future bipartisan cooperation.

The President-elect's initiative is packed with extended unemployment benefits, rental assistance, aid to small businesses and $1,400 more in stimulus payments, in addition to the $600 already appropriated. Biden wants billions of new spending to help schools open, $20 billion for a national vaccine plan and $50 billion for expanding coronavirus testing and plans to hire an army of 100,000 public health workers.

Such aggressive proposals are more than an attempt to fix the poorly planned and woefully executed Trump administration approach to the pandemic, which put the onus on states to stem the spread of the virus. They represent a recognition that the nation's future and the success of his presidency in its crucial first few months depend on urgent action and funding.

The image of a president summoning the nation to unite behind a government plan, in part to pressure his opponents on Capitol Hill, is familiar from generations of US history. But it was a novel experience after four years in which White House legislative efforts have consisted of orders barked over Twitter and wild reversals of position that infuriated even Trump's allies.

It's also been a while since a president, or a president-to-be, has demonstrated the ability to empathize with the bereaved -- as Biden did Thursday night -- and made the people's business his primary focus. Trump repeatedly failed at those duties -- even as the nation was engulfed in the worst public health crisis in generations, which has killed at least 387,000 Americans. Trump has been checked out for months, and he is now spending most of his time watching television, nursing his grievances and lashing out over his second, self-inflicted impeachment.

No new commander in chief since Franklin Roosevelt in 1933 has faced a tougher baptism of crises than Biden. His inheritance dwarfs the alarming scenarios that confronted President Barack Obama, whom he served as vice president, in 2009.

The need to speed up vaccine distribution

For many Americans, Biden's new plan for Covid-19 relief could not come quickly enough, as states struggle to get their most critical populations vaccinated -- facing shortages in supplies, health care workers to administer the vaccine and the resources to get doses all the way to the so-called last mile in each state's health care system.

The Trump administration had promised it would vaccinate some 20 million people by the end of 2020, but so far Operation Warp Speed has been able to get only about 10 million doses out to state and local governments -- falling woefully short on that goal after the federal government essentially dumped the logistical responsibility of distributing those first doses on the states. US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows that only about 35% of the vaccines distributed to states have been administered.

Earlier this week, federal health officials abruptly changed course to try to accelerate the pace of vaccine distribution. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar announced that the administration would release the reserved second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to ramp up the supply available to states in order to vaccinate new patients -- and Azar also said states could expand the universe of people eligible for the vaccine to those 65 and older. (He insisted that the government is 100% committed to ensuring that every American who receives a first dose of the vaccine will get a second dose.)

Azar argued that states should not wait until one priority group is fully vaccinated before beginning to inoculate the next eligible group. But many states and local officials have said they simply do not have the promised resources needed to get those doses out more expeditiously.

Biden addressed the lack of a systematic national distribution plan Thursday night -- and the underfunding of states to get the vaccine out and devise education programs to ease concerns among the vaccine-adverse. He said he was asking Congress for some $400 billion to help end the pandemic, with much of that money going toward speeding the delivery of vaccines to anxious Americans.

"The vaccine rollout in the United States has been a dismal failure thus far," Biden said, noting that he would lay out his vaccination plan on Friday to "correct course" and to meet his goal of 100 million shots over his first 100 days.

"This is one of the most challenging operational efforts we have ever undertaken as a nation," the President-elect said. "We'll have to move heaven and earth to get more people vaccinated; to create more places for them to get vaccinated; to mobilize more medical teams to get shots in people's arms; to increase vaccine supply and get it out the door as fast as possible."

"The very health of our nation is at stake," Biden said. "The more people we vaccinate, the faster we do it, the sooner we can save lives and put this pandemic behind us."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 440354

Reported Deaths: 5842
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin915961449
Ramsey39305726
Dakota32427317
Anoka30560355
Washington19750220
Stearns17648180
St. Louis13397236
Scott1174193
Wright1144899
Olmsted1018169
Sherburne809762
Carver685035
Clay641078
Rice591865
Kandiyohi550069
Blue Earth532633
Crow Wing474273
Otter Tail448760
Chisago444530
Benton412585
Winona380946
Douglas369366
Nobles363546
Mower355926
Goodhue338357
Polk325954
McLeod321041
Morrison307343
Beltrami304246
Lyon297834
Itasca279342
Becker278938
Isanti278839
Carlton276342
Steele26709
Pine262613
Freeborn233619
Todd229729
Nicollet221136
Brown212134
Mille Lacs211345
Le Sueur205915
Cass202523
Meeker197233
Waseca187315
Martin167626
Wabasha16612
Roseau164216
Hubbard145537
Redwood137227
Renville135639
Houston131313
Chippewa130632
Dodge13004
Cottonwood124418
Fillmore11984
Wadena117713
Rock107811
Sibley10717
Aitkin106133
Watonwan10547
Faribault103014
Kanabec96318
Pennington94815
Yellow Medicine92314
Pipestone91522
Murray8525
Jackson83910
Swift82317
Pope7335
Marshall69815
Stevens6928
Clearwater68014
Lac qui Parle65116
Wilkin6169
Lake61415
Koochiching57510
Lincoln4771
Big Stone4513
Unassigned42968
Grant4227
Norman4218
Mahnomen4067
Kittson36219
Red Lake3144
Traverse2423
Lake of the Woods1721
Cook1120

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 299487

Reported Deaths: 4178
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk44653436
Linn17509269
Scott15133158
Black Hawk13485228
Woodbury12867175
Johnson1185649
Dubuque11204146
Pottawattamie8843111
Dallas867569
Story853933
Webster463468
Cerro Gordo456665
Sioux451751
Clinton442261
Warren427437
Marshall423360
Buena Vista388029
Muscatine380575
Des Moines375840
Plymouth347767
Wapello335096
Jasper314055
Lee309328
Marion296652
Jones268649
Henry261030
Carroll251433
Bremer238448
Crawford226622
Boone213316
Washington212031
Benton207242
Jackson188831
Mahaska188336
Tama184157
Dickinson183022
Delaware170035
Kossuth168341
Clay164819
Wright161224
Hamilton156328
Fayette155622
Buchanan155420
Hardin152729
Harrison152261
Winneshiek150619
Clayton149748
Cedar148019
Butler144023
Page143015
Floyd136736
Cherokee136425
Mills134816
Lyon133032
Poweshiek130024
Hancock127424
Allamakee125426
Calhoun12159
Iowa121522
Jefferson118323
Grundy117922
Winnebago116829
Madison11509
Mitchell113934
Louisa113428
Cass111541
Chickasaw109911
Sac109815
Emmet109631
Appanoose108038
Union107822
Humboldt103619
Guthrie101524
Shelby100726
Franklin99218
Unassigned9200
Palo Alto8919
Keokuk83825
Montgomery82622
Howard80719
Monroe79118
Pocahontas77111
Clarke7677
Ida73130
Davis68221
Greene6767
Adair67420
Lucas6438
Osceola6319
Monona61316
Taylor5889
Worth5843
Fremont5005
Van Buren48712
Decatur4724
Ringgold4209
Wayne41321
Audubon4118
Adams2913
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 26°
Mason City
Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 20°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 22°
Austin
Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 26°
Charles City
Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 23°
Winter storm impacting the region
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

RPS holds listening session with parents about coronavirus decision making

Image

Truckers offer insight into road conditions

Image

Rochester Public Schools Listening Session

Image

Weather impacts first day of Prep sports

Image

Aaron's Thursday Night Forecast

Image

Iowa State Patrol prepping for winter storm

Image

Staying alert while driving in winter weather

Image

Snow impact on air travel

Image

Alternate side parking in Rochester

Image

Working In Winter Weather

Community Events