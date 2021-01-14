Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory - Blizzard Warning - Winter Storm Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Jacob Blake says he 'didn't want to be the next George Floyd' in first interview since he was shot by police

Jacob Blake, the Kenosha man left paralyzed after an officer-involved shooting in August of 2020, sat down with GMA's Michael Strahan for his first interview since the incident.

Posted: Jan 14, 2021 5:30 PM
Updated: Jan 14, 2021 5:30 PM
Posted By: By Dakin Andone, CNN

In his first interview on national television, Jacob Blake said he "wasn't thinking clearly" when he picked up a knife that he had dropped during an encounter with police, moments before a Kenosha, Wisconsin, officer shot him seven times last summer.

Blake talked about the Aug. 23 shooting that left him paralyzed from the waist down in a portion of an interview that aired Thursday on "Good Morning America."

"I was like, 'He's shooting me,' " said Blake, a 29-year-old Black man. "I couldn't believe it, so I kind of sat down in the car ... put my hands up, because I didn't want him to shoot me in my face or in my head or nothing. He just kept shooting, kept shooting.

"My babies are right here, my babies. So after he stopped shooting me, I said, 'Daddy love you, no matter what,'" he said. "I thought it was going to be the last thing I say to them. Thank God it wasn't."

The shooting, caught on video, fueled protests this past summer over racial injustice and police brutality initially sparked by the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

"I didn't want to be the next George Floyd," Blake told ABC's Michael Strahan. "I didn't want to die."

Rusten Sheskey, the White officer who shot Blake, will not face criminal charges, Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley announced last week, pointing to Blake "actively resisting" arrest and his possession of a knife at the time of the shooting.

That Sheskey and two other officers were on a domestic disturbance call was "urgently important," Graveley wrote in his investigative report on the shooting. Police also had a warrant for Blake's arrest from a prior domestic incident, Graveley said.

Blake's attorneys maintain their client did not pose a threat to police and the decision to not charge the officer fueled the community's longstanding distrust of the justice system.

Incident began with a call to police

Blake said he was attempting to leave his son's birthday party with his kids after an argument broke out between Laquisha Booker, the mother of three of his children, and a neighbor.

"I wanted to leave. My son is inside, tears coming out of his eyes and he said, 'Daddy, you sure? It's my birthday.'" Blake told ABC. "I'm taking them to the store again, make them forget about all this."

As he got ready to leave, Booker called police, telling a dispatcher he had taken the keys to an SUV she rented and she was afraid he would crash it.

According to the investigative report, Booker said Blake was "not supposed to be here," but she'd allowed him a couple hours to spend with his son on his birthday.

When police arrived, Blake said they did not explain why they were there and did not say they had a warrant for his arrest -- a statement disputed by the officers' statement to investigators.

"At that time I'm walking out," he said. "I hadn't done anything, so I didn't feel like they were there for me."

Blake says he shouldn't have picked up knife

Blake had just put one of his sons in the SUV when he felt one of the officers grab his arm.

A physical altercation broke out between Blake and the officers, who have said they believed he was reaching for a weapon. Blake told investigators he had a knife that dropped to the ground when Sheskey first grabbed him, but denied he was going to use it as a weapon against the officers. Sheskey discharged his Taser, but Blake broke the wires with his hand.

Blake picked up the knife and began to walk toward the driver's door of the SUV, away from the officers.

"I shouldn't have picked it up," he said, adding, "I wasn't thinking clearly." Blake said he intended to put the knife in the SUV and then lay on the ground to submit to the police officers.

"If they did it there and they killed me there, everybody would see it."

Blake told ABC he "couldn't hear" the officers telling him to stop. "All I heard was screaming, screaming. My ears was ringing, so it was all muffled."

In video captured from a second-floor apartment across the street, Blake is seen walking around the front of the SUV with a knife in his hand. The officers have their guns drawn, and a male voice is heard yelling, "Drop the knife!"

Moments later, after the officer grabbed Blake's shirt, seven shots are heard. Blake had four entrance wounds to the back, and three to his left side.

"Officer Sheskey was presented with a difficult and dangerous situation and he acted appropriately and in accordance with his training," Kenosha Professional Police Association attorney Brendan Matthews said in a statement last week.

"The video remains difficult to view but that does not change what actually occurred. False and misleading narratives to the contrary need to stop. Kenosha can and will move forward from this. That process begins now."

Blake family attorneys in a statement last week expressed disappointment in the decision not to charge Sheskey, saying the decision "failed not only Jacob and his family, but the community that protested and demanded justice."

Speaking to "Good Morning America," attorney Ben Crump said Blake's past actions did not justify the shooting.

"If you're a Black person in America, and you're not perfect, then they say, 'Oh it was justified,'" he said. "It's like our children have to be angels."

According to ABC, Blake is going to physical rehab four days a week and is preparing for his 37th surgery since the shooting.

As for his children who witnessed the shooting, Blake said he's explained, "Daddy can die, but for some reason I didn't that day."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 440354

Reported Deaths: 5842
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin915961449
Ramsey39305726
Dakota32427317
Anoka30560355
Washington19750220
Stearns17648180
St. Louis13397236
Scott1174193
Wright1144899
Olmsted1018169
Sherburne809762
Carver685035
Clay641078
Rice591865
Kandiyohi550069
Blue Earth532633
Crow Wing474273
Otter Tail448760
Chisago444530
Benton412585
Winona380946
Douglas369366
Nobles363546
Mower355926
Goodhue338357
Polk325954
McLeod321041
Morrison307343
Beltrami304246
Lyon297834
Itasca279342
Becker278938
Isanti278839
Carlton276342
Steele26709
Pine262613
Freeborn233619
Todd229729
Nicollet221136
Brown212134
Mille Lacs211345
Le Sueur205915
Cass202523
Meeker197233
Waseca187315
Martin167626
Wabasha16612
Roseau164216
Hubbard145537
Redwood137227
Renville135639
Houston131313
Chippewa130632
Dodge13004
Cottonwood124418
Fillmore11984
Wadena117713
Rock107811
Sibley10717
Aitkin106133
Watonwan10547
Faribault103014
Kanabec96318
Pennington94815
Yellow Medicine92314
Pipestone91522
Murray8525
Jackson83910
Swift82317
Pope7335
Marshall69815
Stevens6928
Clearwater68014
Lac qui Parle65116
Wilkin6169
Lake61415
Koochiching57510
Lincoln4771
Big Stone4513
Unassigned42968
Grant4227
Norman4218
Mahnomen4067
Kittson36219
Red Lake3144
Traverse2423
Lake of the Woods1721
Cook1120

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 299487

Reported Deaths: 4178
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk44653436
Linn17509269
Scott15133158
Black Hawk13485228
Woodbury12867175
Johnson1185649
Dubuque11204146
Pottawattamie8843111
Dallas867569
Story853933
Webster463468
Cerro Gordo456665
Sioux451751
Clinton442261
Warren427437
Marshall423360
Buena Vista388029
Muscatine380575
Des Moines375840
Plymouth347767
Wapello335096
Jasper314055
Lee309328
Marion296652
Jones268649
Henry261030
Carroll251433
Bremer238448
Crawford226622
Boone213316
Washington212031
Benton207242
Jackson188831
Mahaska188336
Tama184157
Dickinson183022
Delaware170035
Kossuth168341
Clay164819
Wright161224
Hamilton156328
Fayette155622
Buchanan155420
Hardin152729
Harrison152261
Winneshiek150619
Clayton149748
Cedar148019
Butler144023
Page143015
Floyd136736
Cherokee136425
Mills134816
Lyon133032
Poweshiek130024
Hancock127424
Allamakee125426
Calhoun12159
Iowa121522
Jefferson118323
Grundy117922
Winnebago116829
Madison11509
Mitchell113934
Louisa113428
Cass111541
Chickasaw109911
Sac109815
Emmet109631
Appanoose108038
Union107822
Humboldt103619
Guthrie101524
Shelby100726
Franklin99218
Unassigned9200
Palo Alto8919
Keokuk83825
Montgomery82622
Howard80719
Monroe79118
Pocahontas77111
Clarke7677
Ida73130
Davis68221
Greene6767
Adair67420
Lucas6438
Osceola6319
Monona61316
Taylor5889
Worth5843
Fremont5005
Van Buren48712
Decatur4724
Ringgold4209
Wayne41321
Audubon4118
Adams2913
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Cloudy
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 25°
Mason City
Cloudy
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 21°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 25°
Austin
Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 25°
Charles City
Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
Winter storm impacting the region
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Working In Winter Weather

Image

High Demand For Winter Equipment This Year

Image

MNDOT Prepares for The Snow

Image

01-14-21 FOR BRI

Image

Minnesotans Gear Up For Snow

Image

Sean's Weather 1/14

Image

Gov. Walz Visits Dodge Center

Image

Gov. Walz calls for unity, civility in visit to Dodge Center: 'Our neighbors are not our enemies'

Image

Rochester Grizzlies ready to return home on Friday

Image

Aaron's Wednesday Night Forecast

Community Events