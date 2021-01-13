Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory - Winter Storm Watch View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

The GOP's carnival of hypocrisy

Article Image

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) says that President Donald Trump "bears responsibility for the attack on Congress by mob rioters." CNN's Jake Tapper points out McCarthy's past support of Trump's baseless election fraud claims.

Posted: Jan 13, 2021 9:50 PM
Updated: Jan 13, 2021 9:50 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Frida Ghitis

History will record that the second impeachment of President Donald Trump branded him forever as a catastrophically immoral and divisive leader. It will also mark most of his defenders in the Republican Party as duplicitous opportunists who claimed at the last moment that the country needed unity after they had contributed to the rhetoric bringing the nation to the precipice of civil war.

In their speeches in the House of Representatives during the impeachment debate, the 197 opponents of the measure put on a carnival of hypocrisy, a spectacle in which they tried to persuade their colleagues, the country, and perhaps themselves, that after they spent months trying to overturn the legitimate results of a democratic election, suddenly they cared about unifying and healing the nation above all else.

Who could possibly believe such a fiction?

Perhaps they think they can convince us that they now believe nothing matters more than coming together because they spent so much time spreading a different falsehood, claiming that Trump won in November.

In the waning days of Trump's smoldering, suppurating presidency, what's one more lie?

Democrats described the events of Jan. 6. Rep. Jamie Raskin noted the chilling fact that Trump's mob may have been hunting Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to stage their coup, "but every one of us in this room right now could have died."

"Let that sink in," said Rep. Eric Swalwell, "Our president incited our citizens to attack our Capitol."

Maybe facing a murderous mob does concentrate the mind. Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who tried to assume a statesmanlike tone in the debate, deserves some credit in spite of voting against impeachment. At least he acknowledged that Trump "bears responsibility for Wednesday's attack on Congress," and tried to shut down some of the ridiculous lies making the rounds in a deluded Trumpistan. The riot, he said, was not caused by Antifa.

Importantly, McCarthy finally recognized that Joe Biden won the election. But imagine that: It took him more than two months to get here. He doesn't get a pass. He doesn't get to clear his name after months of fomenting and spreading the corrosive Big Lie about the election.

McCarthy waxed almost poetic in his exhortation to national unity. He talked about calling on our better angels and deplored the sordid events. "What we saw last week is not the American way." He rejected impeachment because, "United we can deliver peace, strength and prosperity...divided we will fail."

The mind reels. This is the same McCarthy who voted against certifying the results of the election even after the coup attempt. With his vote, he supported their goals. "We solve our disputes at the ballot box," McCarthy claimed, after two months of backing an effort to steal an election.

This is the same McCarthy who told Fox News after the election Trump lost that, "we cannot allow this to happen...join together and let's stop this."

Now he wants unity, healing, lowering the temperature. And he's hardly alone in discovering his inner compromiser.

Pick a random name from among the 147 Republicans who voted to steal the election from the American people and you're likely to find someone saying impeachment is too divisive. People like Debbie Lesko, who voted against certifying, now finds it "concerning" that Democrats are pursuing impeachment just one week before Trump leaves office and "at a time when our country needs unity."

Similarly, Rep. Ted Budd, another member who voted against certifying Biden's election, tweeted, "If Democrats say they want unity, this isn't the way to show it."

How about Rep. Jim Jordan, the fiery Trump defender, whose scorched earth politics endeared him to the President. Jordan complains that Democrats are, "trying to cancel the President." He tried to cancel the Biden presidency before it started.

"This doesn't unite the country," Jordan declared of the impeachment, perhaps giggling inside at hearing himself explaining that the impeachment, "in no way helps the nation deal with the terrible events of last week that we all condemn."

All the Republicans who repeated the lie, relentlessly fueling a dangerous falsehood about the election, who enabled Trump, who failed to stand up to him until this moment -- and even now -- contributed to the "terrible events that we all condemn."

If Republicans want healing and reconciliation, it may have something to do with the threats they are receiving In what is the closest to a fascist tactic we have seen in this godforsaken presidency. Republican Rep. Peter Meijer wrote in the Detroit News of how one of his "profoundly shaken" colleagues had acknowledged after last week's riot that voting to certify Biden's win was a constitutional duty -- but instead voted to overturn the election result for fear of endangering family members.

In the end, 10 brave Republicans broke with the hypocrites and voted to impeach Trump.

As it happens, it's not just Trump-defending Republicans who worry about the country's deep and inflamed divisions. It's not just Republicans that would like to see healing and unity. Most Americans are disheartened and frightened about the depths and the dangers to which Trump has brought the nation.

The right way to heal those divisions, the right way to unite the country, is to come together in repudiating the poisonous presidency of Donald Trump. What better way to do that than by impeaching and convicting him? Even if he completes the full four years of his term, Americans will have formally declared his presidency a grave national error, telling future generations -- and even current ones -- that Trump's values and tactics are abhorrent to this nation.

That's the way to achieve unity. The claims we're hearing that impeachment is bad for healing are lies. They are a way to avoid responsibility, to protect the President, to sweep the filth under the rug. At a time like this, when the country should stand together, what America needs from its leaders is courage, not hypocrisy.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 438867

Reported Deaths: 5792
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin912921448
Ramsey39186723
Dakota32330310
Anoka30475352
Washington19687213
Stearns17600179
St. Louis13358231
Scott1170393
Wright1140199
Olmsted1008968
Sherburne808262
Carver682735
Clay639278
Rice589164
Kandiyohi548869
Blue Earth530632
Crow Wing472271
Otter Tail446457
Chisago444229
Benton410884
Winona378945
Douglas368365
Nobles362746
Mower353726
Goodhue336753
Polk325553
McLeod320841
Morrison306843
Beltrami302646
Lyon297634
Itasca278841
Becker278338
Isanti278139
Carlton275441
Steele26469
Pine261613
Todd229629
Freeborn229019
Nicollet220036
Brown211334
Mille Lacs211045
Le Sueur205815
Cass201222
Meeker196733
Waseca186815
Martin166426
Wabasha16442
Roseau164116
Hubbard145337
Redwood136627
Renville135439
Houston130513
Chippewa130331
Dodge12854
Cottonwood124217
Fillmore11913
Wadena117713
Rock107411
Sibley10697
Aitkin105733
Watonwan10497
Faribault102214
Kanabec96118
Pennington93915
Yellow Medicine92114
Pipestone91322
Murray8495
Jackson83010
Swift82117
Pope7325
Marshall69615
Stevens6908
Clearwater67914
Lac qui Parle64816
Wilkin6089
Lake60415
Koochiching57210
Unassigned47868
Lincoln4771
Big Stone4503
Grant4237
Norman4208
Mahnomen4067
Kittson35819
Red Lake3144
Traverse2383
Lake of the Woods1721
Cook1110

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 297586

Reported Deaths: 4168
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk44384434
Linn17440268
Scott15081156
Black Hawk13391228
Woodbury12804175
Johnson1178749
Dubuque11138146
Pottawattamie8797111
Dallas861769
Story846233
Webster460668
Cerro Gordo452965
Sioux449551
Clinton441361
Warren422137
Marshall421960
Buena Vista386429
Muscatine378575
Des Moines372640
Plymouth346366
Wapello331995
Jasper309355
Lee307628
Marion295152
Jones268049
Henry259330
Carroll250733
Bremer236748
Crawford226122
Boone211116
Washington209831
Benton206641
Jackson187931
Mahaska187436
Tama183357
Dickinson181722
Delaware169735
Kossuth166141
Clay163619
Wright160024
Hamilton155228
Buchanan154820
Fayette153522
Hardin152630
Harrison151661
Clayton148748
Winneshiek147419
Cedar146519
Page142415
Butler142123
Cherokee136025
Floyd135036
Mills134516
Lyon132232
Poweshiek129124
Hancock126424
Allamakee125026
Calhoun12109
Iowa121022
Grundy117322
Jefferson117223
Winnebago115729
Madison11329
Louisa112928
Mitchell112134
Cass110441
Chickasaw109311
Emmet108830
Sac108515
Union107522
Appanoose106438
Humboldt103119
Guthrie101124
Shelby100126
Franklin98918
Palo Alto8839
Unassigned8610
Keokuk83325
Montgomery81722
Howard79718
Monroe78118
Pocahontas76811
Clarke7607
Ida72930
Davis68120
Greene6747
Adair66920
Lucas6408
Osceola6309
Monona60616
Taylor5869
Worth5803
Fremont4915
Van Buren48512
Decatur4704
Ringgold4189
Wayne41221
Audubon4118
Adams2883
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 27°
Mason City
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 21°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 28°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 26°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 24°
Winter Storm developing for Thursday and Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Aaron's Wednesday Night Forecast

Image

Gov. Walz Visits Wasioja Historic District, Speaks to Students

${item.thumbnail.title}

Rochester Charter Commission Proposes Changes to Park, Library Boards

Image

Smooth like Tschetter: Stewartville hoops aiming high in 2021

Image

Century hopes for an even stronger 2021

Image

Aaron's Tuesday Night Forecast

${item.thumbnail.title}

RPS changes student start times for 2021-2022 school year

Image

Mason City woman was in Washington for Trump Rally

Image

Minnesota eateries welcome indoor diners again: 'Just go with the flow'

Image

SE Minnesota 911 outage

Community Events