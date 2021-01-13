Clear
Chinese Covid-19 vaccine far less effective than initially claimed in Brazil, sparking concerns

CNN's David Culver takes us inside a brand new vaccine lab in China and speaks to scientists there about how close they are to a coronavirus vaccine.

Posted: Jan 13, 2021 8:20 PM
Updated: Jan 13, 2021 8:20 PM
Posted By: By Nectar Gan and Tatiana Arias, CNN

A leading Chinese Covid-19 vaccine developed by Sinovac Biotech was just 50.38% effective in late-stage trials in Brazil, significantly lower than earlier results showed, according to a statement published by the government of Sao Paulo Tuesday.

While the number exceeds the threshold required for regulatory approval, it falls far below the 78% previously announced, raising questions as to the veracity of the data and fueling skepticism over the apparent lack of transparency regarding Chinese vaccines.

Analysts said the efficacy rate of Sinovac's Coronavac vaccine in Brazil -- the lowest among its global competitors -- could affect international confidence in Chinese-made vaccines and hamper Beijing's effort to repair its image from its early mishandling of the initial outbreak by providing Covid-19 vaccines to developing countries.

"The Butantan Institute and the Government of Sao Paulo report that the coronavirus vaccine achieved a 50.38% overall efficacy rate in the clinical study conducted in Brazil, in addition to (an efficacy rate of) 78% for mild cases and 100% for moderate and severe cases of Covid-19. All rates are higher than the 50% level required by the WHO (World Health Organization)," the statement released Tuesday said.

The razor-thin margin for regulatory approval is likely to lead to concern among scientists, given that last week the Butantan institute released partial "clinical efficacy" results celebrating 78% to 100% efficacy in preventing infections.

The state body financed the phase 3 trials of the vaccine, which involved 13,000 health workers across eight Brazilian states.

"Regarding the overall efficacy of the analysis, we met the requirements of the World Health Organization with 50.38%," Ricardo Palacios, medical director for clinical research at the Butantan biomedical center in Sao Paulo said Tuesday during a news conference.

However, on Tuesday, high-ranking members of the Brazilian Health Ministry told CNN affiliate CNN Brasil that "the effectiveness is borderline," and that because "It is at the limit. We have to wait for ANVISA (Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency) to evaluate."

A representative of Sinovac said the company is discussing the result but declined to give further comment. The final efficacy rate of the vaccine will be determined by China's drug regulator, the National Medical Production Administration, according to the representative.

Potential stumbling block

Yanzhong Huang, a senior fellow for global health at the US based Council on Foreign Relations, described the 50.38% efficacy of the Sinovac vaccine as a "disappointing" result that had caught him by surprise.

The results suggest Coronavac is less effective than alternative vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, which have an efficacy rate of about 95%.

Russia says its Sputnik V vaccine is 91% effective, while the UK's vaccine, developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca, has an average efficacy of 70%.

The Sinovac vaccine is also less effective than its domestic Chinese competitor, developed by the state-owned Sinopharm, which it says is 79.34% effective.

Despite the worse than anticipated results, Huang said the Sinovac vaccine would still be "usable" by helping to relieve pressures on healthcare systems while reducing potential deaths, given its higher efficacy for moderate and severe cases that would require medical treatment.

However, its low overall efficacy could hinder Sinovac's ability to expand its market share globally, Huang said.

Sinovac has signed deals to provide 46 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine to Brazil, 50 million doses to Turkey and 7.5 million doses to Hong Kong. It'll also supply 40 million doses of vaccine bulk -- the vaccine concentrate before it is divided into vials -- to Indonesia for local production.

"Since many countries are planning to order, or have already ordered Sinovac's vaccines, it might undermine people's willingness to take them, because people may question the usefulness of the vaccines," Huang said. "It could be a potential stumbling block."

Lack of transparency

A lack of transparency has been a major concern clouding Chinese-made vaccines, which Chinese President Xi Jinping has pledged to make "a global public good."

Both Sinovac and Sinopharm have faced questions regarding the release of data. When announcing its efficacy results, state-owned Sinopharm did not provide details on its clinical trial data. A Sinopharm executive said detailed data would be released later and published in scientific journals, without giving a timeline.

There is also the issue of discrepancy in results from clinical trials conducted in different places.

Having largely eliminated the coronavirus inside its borders earlier last year, Chinese drugmakers had to look abroad for places to test the efficacy of their vaccines. But the results reported so far are far from consistent.

Sinopharm's efficacy rate of 79%, for example, is lower than the 86% announced by the United Arab Emirates for the same vaccine in December.

Sinovac's vaccine has had wildly different results from three countries: Indonesian drug regulators say interim data from Phase 3 trials showed it is 65.3% effective and gave it the country's first emergency use approval; Turkey says it is 91.25% effective; And in Brazil, the two significantly different efficacy rates announced a week apart have further sparked questions.

Last week, Brazil's health regulator agency ANVISA told the Butantan Institute that in order to approve the emergency use of a vaccine, the global efficacy rate had to be made publicly available -- information the Institute had not received at the time from Sinovac, according to CNN Brasil sources.

ANVISA will meet on Sunday to decide on two requests for emergency use of both the Coronavac vaccine and the Oxford University AstraZeneca vaccine.

Domestic expectations

The news could potentially hinder China's own coronavirus vaccination drive too, Huang warned.

China has inoculated tens of thousands of people with Sinovac's vaccine since July under a government-approved emergency use program, which includes at least three Chinese vaccine candidates.

In total, it has administered 4.5 million doses of coronavirus vaccine under emergency use, and is planning to vaccinate 50 million people ahead of February's Lunar New Year celebrations.

Chinese public health experts have repeatedly told the public they are confident that Chinese-made vaccines are at least as good as, if not better, than foreign alternatives, Huang said.

"If people learn about this, they might start to question the safety and efficacy of the Sinovac vaccine, or even other Chinese-made vaccines," Huang said. "I think the government will need to do some convincing work, on either those who have already taken the shots, or are about to do so."

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 438867

Reported Deaths: 5792
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin912921448
Ramsey39186723
Dakota32330310
Anoka30475352
Washington19687213
Stearns17600179
St. Louis13358231
Scott1170393
Wright1140199
Olmsted1008968
Sherburne808262
Carver682735
Clay639278
Rice589164
Kandiyohi548869
Blue Earth530632
Crow Wing472271
Otter Tail446457
Chisago444229
Benton410884
Winona378945
Douglas368365
Nobles362746
Mower353726
Goodhue336753
Polk325553
McLeod320841
Morrison306843
Beltrami302646
Lyon297634
Itasca278841
Becker278338
Isanti278139
Carlton275441
Steele26469
Pine261613
Todd229629
Freeborn229019
Nicollet220036
Brown211334
Mille Lacs211045
Le Sueur205815
Cass201222
Meeker196733
Waseca186815
Martin166426
Wabasha16442
Roseau164116
Hubbard145337
Redwood136627
Renville135439
Houston130513
Chippewa130331
Dodge12854
Cottonwood124217
Fillmore11913
Wadena117713
Rock107411
Sibley10697
Aitkin105733
Watonwan10497
Faribault102214
Kanabec96118
Pennington93915
Yellow Medicine92114
Pipestone91322
Murray8495
Jackson83010
Swift82117
Pope7325
Marshall69615
Stevens6908
Clearwater67914
Lac qui Parle64816
Wilkin6089
Lake60415
Koochiching57210
Unassigned47868
Lincoln4771
Big Stone4503
Grant4237
Norman4208
Mahnomen4067
Kittson35819
Red Lake3144
Traverse2383
Lake of the Woods1721
Cook1110

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 297586

Reported Deaths: 4168
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk44384434
Linn17440268
Scott15081156
Black Hawk13391228
Woodbury12804175
Johnson1178749
Dubuque11138146
Pottawattamie8797111
Dallas861769
Story846233
Webster460668
Cerro Gordo452965
Sioux449551
Clinton441361
Warren422137
Marshall421960
Buena Vista386429
Muscatine378575
Des Moines372640
Plymouth346366
Wapello331995
Jasper309355
Lee307628
Marion295152
Jones268049
Henry259330
Carroll250733
Bremer236748
Crawford226122
Boone211116
Washington209831
Benton206641
Jackson187931
Mahaska187436
Tama183357
Dickinson181722
Delaware169735
Kossuth166141
Clay163619
Wright160024
Hamilton155228
Buchanan154820
Fayette153522
Hardin152630
Harrison151661
Clayton148748
Winneshiek147419
Cedar146519
Page142415
Butler142123
Cherokee136025
Floyd135036
Mills134516
Lyon132232
Poweshiek129124
Hancock126424
Allamakee125026
Calhoun12109
Iowa121022
Grundy117322
Jefferson117223
Winnebago115729
Madison11329
Louisa112928
Mitchell112134
Cass110441
Chickasaw109311
Emmet108830
Sac108515
Union107522
Appanoose106438
Humboldt103119
Guthrie101124
Shelby100126
Franklin98918
Palo Alto8839
Unassigned8610
Keokuk83325
Montgomery81722
Howard79718
Monroe78118
Pocahontas76811
Clarke7607
Ida72930
Davis68120
Greene6747
Adair66920
Lucas6408
Osceola6309
Monona60616
Taylor5869
Worth5803
Fremont4915
Van Buren48512
Decatur4704
Ringgold4189
Wayne41221
Audubon4118
Adams2883
