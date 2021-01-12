Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

This won't be like Trump's last impeachment

Article Image

President Donald Trump stopped to talk to reporters on his way to Texas, responding to the House of Representatives bringing Articles of Impeachment against him for a second time in his four year term.

Posted: Jan 12, 2021 4:20 PM
Updated: Jan 12, 2021 4:20 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Michael D'Antonio

Anger over the pro-Trump mob attack on the US Capitol is growing by the minute in Congress -- Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly of Virginia told me it is "white hot" -- and it is focused like a laser on President Donald Trump. If his first impeachment was a long, hard-fought effort that left confusion in its wake, this second one will be a lightning strike delivered by officials who have no doubt about the crime they allege.

The five deaths that were the result of the attack and the damage done to the symbolic seat of American democracy all make new outrage over Trump categorically different from the one that brought about his first impeachment in December 2019. That he and several of his allies incited violence with the hope of overturning the election is without doubt. And while the first impeachment depended on testimony from those who witnessed Trump's effort to force Ukraine to investigate then-political rival Joe Biden in exchange for US military aid (Trump denies any quid pro quo), this coup attempt was broadcast live on television, shocking the world.

It's difficult to imagine how Trump will not be impeached again, and suffer the unique shame of being the only president ever to endure this disgrace a second time. When this occurs -- and if he is found guilty by the Senate -- a man whose vast fortune and extreme methods allowed him to escape accountability during a lifetime of offensive behavior will at last be held accountable.

For decades those who have been harmed and insulted by Trump have watched him escape serious accountability and then brag about it. He said that he used bankruptcies for his businesses "brilliantly," a move that left creditors holding the bag. He was even more brashly unrepentant when he was not convicted by the Senate after his first impeachment. And then he retaliated against those who bore witness against him.

In that first case, Trump was impeached by the House for two alleged crimes: abuse of power and the obstruction of Congress.

This time around Trump will be charged with a single count -- "Incitement of insurrection." Democratic Rep. David Cicilline of Rhode Island told me that he began drafting the charge with colleagues Rep. Ted Lieu of California and Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland within hours of the attack on the Capitol. When I spoke to him about it, Cicilline said he and the others had no real doubt that a serious crime had been committed and no concern that the American people needed to be persuaded of this fact.

"The country saw this all play out in real time, on their televisions," explained Cicilline. "They saw an effort by him to incite an insurrection so that the certification of the Electoral College votes by Congress would be interrupted and he could stay in office."

During Trump's so-called "Save America Rally," just before the mob stormed the Capitol, he gave a speech in which he used the word "fight" 20 times and as he inflamed their emotions people in the crowd chanted, "Fight for Trump, fight for Trump." After repeating the big lie that the election had been stolen from him, Trump declared, "We will never give up. We will never concede." Trump falsely claimed that Vice President Mike Pence could stop the certification of the election and called on the crowd to march on the Capitol.

The crowd that arrived at the Capitol included some men and women in military-style gear. They stormed the Capitol and overwhelmed police. Once inside they ransacked offices and invaded the Senate chamber. They got within feet of the House chamber when officers shot and killed one of the rioters. Three other members of the Trump mob died that day and a police officer who was hospitalized died of his injuries.

In the days that followed the attack, evidence showed that it was even more gravely dangerous than first thought. One man in the mob had come with zip ties, which are used to restrain captives, and appeared to have been bent on taking hostages. Chants of "Hang Mike Pence," which were recorded and played on television, suggest that some considered committing murder.

In addition to drafting the impeachment document, members of Congress searched for a way to further punish Trump. Connolly said he believes they have found it in the 14th Amendment which bars insurrectionists from public office. He thinks legislation imposing this penalty could be approved by the House and Senate and become law. Some Republican senators and Vice President Pence, who many suspect is eying a 2024 presidential run, might like this idea because it clears Trump from the field.

As this all unfolds, it's important to remember that the invasion of the Capitol by a huge mob of American citizens happened not just because of a single deranged and inciting speech but because for years others have failed to stop Trump. Those who gave up on decency and became Trump's enablers did so in part because they didn't want to get on the wrong side of his rabid supporters. Well, last week the world saw what those supporters are capable of doing when they are riled up. This week, the world will see how the President will be held accountable through impeachment. In the process of course, Trump's enablers will be on the wrong side of history which will judge them in the same harsh light that will forever shine on Trump.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 437552

Reported Deaths: 5779
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin910601447
Ramsey39054722
Dakota32250309
Anoka30430347
Washington19630213
Stearns17568179
St. Louis13315229
Scott1166593
Wright1136498
Olmsted1001568
Sherburne807162
Carver681134
Clay637278
Rice587264
Kandiyohi548169
Blue Earth527432
Crow Wing470971
Otter Tail444457
Chisago442729
Benton409784
Winona376345
Douglas366964
Nobles362446
Mower349426
Goodhue333853
Polk325253
McLeod320441
Morrison306343
Beltrami301746
Lyon297134
Itasca278341
Becker277638
Isanti277639
Carlton274641
Steele26289
Pine261413
Todd229229
Freeborn225318
Nicollet219636
Mille Lacs210845
Brown210234
Le Sueur204715
Cass201422
Meeker195933
Waseca186416
Martin165726
Roseau164116
Wabasha16312
Hubbard145137
Redwood136227
Renville135139
Chippewa130431
Houston130013
Dodge12744
Cottonwood123917
Wadena117613
Fillmore11753
Rock107411
Sibley10667
Aitkin105633
Watonwan10497
Faribault101314
Kanabec96118
Pennington93215
Yellow Medicine92014
Pipestone91122
Murray8445
Jackson82910
Swift82017
Pope7325
Marshall69615
Stevens6908
Clearwater67814
Lac qui Parle64616
Wilkin6089
Lake60315
Koochiching57210
Lincoln4771
Unassigned46468
Big Stone4503
Grant4237
Norman4218
Mahnomen4057
Kittson35719
Red Lake3144
Traverse2373
Lake of the Woods1701
Cook1110

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 296111

Reported Deaths: 4085
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk44039426
Linn17382264
Scott14991155
Black Hawk13320225
Woodbury12776173
Johnson1173949
Dubuque11110142
Pottawattamie8757104
Dallas854667
Story843632
Webster460367
Cerro Gordo452864
Sioux448548
Clinton437861
Marshall420459
Warren415837
Buena Vista385428
Muscatine376675
Des Moines372138
Plymouth345965
Wapello330893
Jasper307455
Lee306828
Marion293451
Jones267149
Henry258129
Carroll249732
Bremer236147
Crawford225422
Boone209615
Washington208830
Benton205241
Jackson186331
Mahaska185635
Tama183157
Dickinson181121
Delaware169235
Kossuth165235
Clay163317
Wright159122
Buchanan154419
Hamilton154226
Fayette153022
Hardin151829
Harrison151560
Clayton148147
Winneshiek147319
Cedar145919
Page142314
Butler141423
Floyd134736
Mills134015
Cherokee133725
Lyon131230
Poweshiek128624
Hancock125824
Allamakee124526
Calhoun12099
Iowa120722
Grundy116921
Jefferson116323
Winnebago115729
Louisa112327
Madison11179
Mitchell111633
Cass110341
Chickasaw108811
Sac108214
Emmet108129
Union106420
Appanoose105637
Humboldt102618
Guthrie100823
Shelby99926
Franklin98117
Palo Alto8799
Unassigned8570
Keokuk83025
Montgomery81422
Howard79618
Monroe77218
Pocahontas76711
Clarke7467
Ida72830
Davis67820
Greene6697
Adair66220
Lucas6388
Osceola6299
Monona60216
Taylor5819
Worth5783
Fremont4865
Van Buren48112
Decatur4654
Ringgold4119
Wayne41121
Audubon4058
Adams2883
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 38°
Mason City
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 39°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 37°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 39°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 31°
Snow arrives later this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mason City woman was in Washington for Trump Rally

Image

Minnesota eateries welcome indoor diners again: 'Just go with the flow'

Image

SE Minnesota 911 outage

Image

Rochester city leaders discuss park priorities after November referendum

Image

Minnesota bars and restaurants offer a taste of normalcy

Image

Dodge County hockey motivated following section tournament loss

Image

Rochester park board presents priorities

Image

Aaron's Monday Evening Forecast

Image

First day for Iowa legislature

Image

RCTC's Learn at Home program

Community Events