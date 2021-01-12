Clear

5 things to know for January 12: Capitol riot, fundraising, Covid, death row, Cuba

The Pacific Northwest will be inundated with heavy rain and mountain snow over the next few days. CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the latest forecast.

Posted: Jan 12, 2021 8:10 AM
Updated: Jan 12, 2021 8:10 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

The Presidential Inaugural Committee has announced the theme of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration: "America United."

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Capitol riot 

The FBI has warned that "armed protests" are being planned at all 50 state capitols and the US Capitol leading up to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration next Wednesday. And two US Capitol police officers have been suspended and at least 10 others are being investigated for behavior during last week's riot. Meantime, House Democrats plan first to vote this evening on a resolution urging VP Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump from power, then vote tomorrow on an article of impeachment charging Trump with "incitement of insurrection." But let's get something straight: Impeachment itself would not ban Trump from holding future office, as some viral claims suggest. For that, the Senate would have to hold an additional vote on the matter. Another avenue that's getting attention is the 14th Amendment, which bars from federal or state office any officeholder who takes part in insurrection or rebellion against the US.

2. Corporate response

The Capitol riot is shaking up the world of political fundraising, as major companies like Google, Coca-Cola and UPS all have pledged to suspend contributions across the board. Other companies are focusing on lawmakers they view as complicit in Trump's effort to disrupt the affirmation of Biden's election win. PR and lobbying experts wonder whether the upheaval is temporary or represents a permanent political shift. More companies are also creating policies in response to last week's violence. GoFundMe says it will no longer allow people to fundraise for travel expenses used for potentially violent political events, and Airbnb says it will attempt to restrict violent Capitol rioters from making reservations in the DC area during the inauguration. Parler, the social media app that serves as a safe space for the far-right, sued Amazon for deplatforming it on grounds the app encourages and incites violence.

3. Coronavirus

We're not going to be done with social distancing any time soon. The World Health Organization has warned that herd immunity won't happen in 2021, and social distancing measures will need to stay in place "for the rest of this year," despite vaccine progress. In the US, more than 200,000 new coronavirus cases have been reported every day for a week. In the UK, health officials say the country is entering the "worst point" of the pandemic, as cases rise and deaths increase. Malaysia has announced more restrictions, and South Africa has closed its land borders to curb the spread. At the San Diego Zoo, there's a new complication: At least two gorillas have tested positive for Covid-19, the first known cases among great apes.

4. Federal executions 

A federal judge halted the execution of Lisa Montgomery, the only woman on federal death row, just hours before she was scheduled to die. Montgomery, who was sentenced to death in 2008 after murdering a woman and kidnapping her fetus, will now be subject to a competency hearing. Montgomery was one of three people scheduled to die by federal execution during the remainder of President Trump's time in office. The Trump administration revived the federal death penalty last year. Before then, there hadn't been any federal executions since 2003. Since July, the federal government has executed 10 people, more than in any presidency since 1896.

5. Cuba

The Trump administration has designated Cuba a state sponsor of terrorism, complicating any efforts by the future Biden administration to repair relations with the former Cold War foe. President Obama removed Cuba from the list of state sponsors of terrorism in 2015, but Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the new designation was given for "repeatedly providing support for acts of international terrorism in granting safe harbor to terrorists." A top Cuban called the move hypocritical and an act of "political opportunism." Cuba now joins three other countries on the list: Iran, North Korea and Syria.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Alabama crushes Ohio State to win national college football title 

It's nice to see the underdogs come out on top sometimes.

Sales of unapologetically ugly Crocs soar in the Covid-19 era

Well, of course. You need your summer Crocs and your winter Crocs, your goin'-out Crocs and your yard work Crocs ... It's a spectrum.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is launching an energy drink

If anyone can pull off an energy drink brand, it's The Rock.

This snake turns its body into a lasso to climb up smooth surfaces

No, thank you, we will not be processing this information today.

Millions have a real fear of needles. Overcoming it is critical to the vaccine rollout

You just have to convince yourself the vaccine is worth: forgetting to eat because you're nervous, passing out in the nurse's chair and having to munch on crackers and juice for 15 minutes until they let you leave.

TODAY'S NUMBER

39%

That's the proportion of Americans who would be able to cover an unexpected $1,000 expense, according to a new report from Bankrate.com. That's down from 41% in 2020.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"That's why I can no longer call myself a fellow Republican. I'm not a fellow of anything right now. I'm just a citizen who has voted Republican, voted Democrat throughout my entire career. And right now I'm just watching my country and not concerned with parties."

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell, who criticized the Republican Party for supporting the behavior of President Trump

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

All your ducks in a row

Thrill in the cinematic suspense of watching baby ducks scale a small flight of stairs. (Click here to view.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 437552

Reported Deaths: 5779
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin910601447
Ramsey39054722
Dakota32250309
Anoka30430347
Washington19630213
Stearns17568179
St. Louis13315229
Scott1166593
Wright1136498
Olmsted1001568
Sherburne807162
Carver681134
Clay637278
Rice587264
Kandiyohi548169
Blue Earth527432
Crow Wing470971
Otter Tail444457
Chisago442729
Benton409784
Winona376345
Douglas366964
Nobles362446
Mower349426
Goodhue333853
Polk325253
McLeod320441
Morrison306343
Beltrami301746
Lyon297134
Itasca278341
Becker277638
Isanti277639
Carlton274641
Steele26289
Pine261413
Todd229229
Freeborn225318
Nicollet219636
Mille Lacs210845
Brown210234
Le Sueur204715
Cass201422
Meeker195933
Waseca186416
Martin165726
Roseau164116
Wabasha16312
Hubbard145137
Redwood136227
Renville135139
Chippewa130431
Houston130013
Dodge12744
Cottonwood123917
Wadena117613
Fillmore11753
Rock107411
Sibley10667
Aitkin105633
Watonwan10497
Faribault101314
Kanabec96118
Pennington93215
Yellow Medicine92014
Pipestone91122
Murray8445
Jackson82910
Swift82017
Pope7325
Marshall69615
Stevens6908
Clearwater67814
Lac qui Parle64616
Wilkin6089
Lake60315
Koochiching57210
Lincoln4771
Unassigned46468
Big Stone4503
Grant4237
Norman4218
Mahnomen4057
Kittson35719
Red Lake3144
Traverse2373
Lake of the Woods1701
Cook1110

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 296111

Reported Deaths: 4085
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk44039426
Linn17382264
Scott14991155
Black Hawk13320225
Woodbury12776173
Johnson1173949
Dubuque11110142
Pottawattamie8757104
Dallas854667
Story843632
Webster460367
Cerro Gordo452864
Sioux448548
Clinton437861
Marshall420459
Warren415837
Buena Vista385428
Muscatine376675
Des Moines372138
Plymouth345965
Wapello330893
Jasper307455
Lee306828
Marion293451
Jones267149
Henry258129
Carroll249732
Bremer236147
Crawford225422
Boone209615
Washington208830
Benton205241
Jackson186331
Mahaska185635
Tama183157
Dickinson181121
Delaware169235
Kossuth165235
Clay163317
Wright159122
Buchanan154419
Hamilton154226
Fayette153022
Hardin151829
Harrison151560
Clayton148147
Winneshiek147319
Cedar145919
Page142314
Butler141423
Floyd134736
Mills134015
Cherokee133725
Lyon131230
Poweshiek128624
Hancock125824
Allamakee124526
Calhoun12099
Iowa120722
Grundy116921
Jefferson116323
Winnebago115729
Louisa112327
Madison11179
Mitchell111633
Cass110341
Chickasaw108811
Sac108214
Emmet108129
Union106420
Appanoose105637
Humboldt102618
Guthrie100823
Shelby99926
Franklin98117
Palo Alto8799
Unassigned8570
Keokuk83025
Montgomery81422
Howard79618
Monroe77218
Pocahontas76711
Clarke7467
Ida72830
Davis67820
Greene6697
Adair66220
Lucas6388
Osceola6299
Monona60216
Taylor5819
Worth5783
Fremont4865
Van Buren48112
Decatur4654
Ringgold4119
Wayne41121
Audubon4058
Adams2883
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 23°
Mason City
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 12°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
21° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 21°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
19° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 19°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
19° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 13°
Snow chances later this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mason City woman was in Washington for Trump Rally

Image

Minnesota eateries welcome indoor diners again: 'Just go with the flow'

Image

SE Minnesota 911 outage

Image

Rochester city leaders discuss park priorities after November referendum

Image

Minnesota bars and restaurants offer a taste of normalcy

Image

Dodge County hockey motivated following section tournament loss

Image

Rochester park board presents priorities

Image

Aaron's Monday Evening Forecast

Image

First day for Iowa legislature

Image

RCTC's Learn at Home program

Community Events