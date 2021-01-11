Clear

Los Angeles woman whose mom died of Covid-19 had to hold the funeral in a parking lot

CNN's Sara Sidner talks to a grieving California family forced to have a funeral service for their loved one who died of coronavirus in a parking lot, as funeral homes and local hospitals continue to be overwhelmed with the Covid-19 surge.

Posted: Jan 11, 2021 9:20 PM
Updated: Jan 11, 2021 9:20 PM
Posted By: By Sara Sidner and Anna-Maja Rappard, CNN

Juliana Jimenez Sesma stared down at her mother's casket. Her mother's face was made-up, and her hair done just so. Her expression was frozen.

As Sesma mourned, mariachi music sliced through the silence. "I'd rather be asleep than awake because of how much it hurts that you're not here," the band belted in Spanish.

The song's lyrics capture how Sesma has felt since losing her mother and stepfather to coronavirus.

She buried her mom last week in South Los Angeles. But she had to say her farewell in a parking lot.

There, the casket was placed in one corner, under a pop-up canopy -- with flower arrangements and photos all around. Chairs were spaced apart in parking spaces.

It was the only safe space, where people could socially distance while grieving, that Calvary Chapel -- located near the Sesma family in South LA -- had available.

And with funeral homes backed up because of the surge of Covid-19 deaths across Los Angeles, Sesma said she and her brother had to wait three weeks to hold a funeral.

"Waiting to bury her, that felt like torture," Sesma told CNN. "We worried about how she'd look."

She said she worried that her mother's body would become distorted and begin to decompose before she was able to see her face for the very last time.

At the funeral, Sesma stood while praying. Her faith, she said, is the only thing buoying her in the aftermath of such loss.

Sesma's family contracted Covid in December

Sesma said she left her job as a real estate agent to live with her mother and stepfather because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Her mom, a retired machinist, had lung disease. Her stepfather was a handyman, with asthma and diabetes. Her brother lived next door with his young family.

In December, she said they all contracted Covid-19. Her parents ended up so sick they had to be admitted to Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital in South LA.

The state-of-the-art hospital -- which is teeming with patients -- is a haven in what has long been a health care desert in the heavily Black and Latino area of the city.

"Our emergency department was designed to treat 40 to 45,000 patients a year. In 2019 -- before Covid -- we were seeing 110,000 patients a year," hospital CEO Dr. Elaine Batchlor said. "That's largely because of a lack of access to quality care in the community."

Now, with coronavirus, there are even more patients everywhere, she said.

Los Angeles reported 12,617 new cases Monday, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 932,697, as the county nears the grim milestone of 1 million cases. An additional 137 new deaths were reported, raising the total number of deaths to 12,387.

'Don't let this be you'

Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital normally has a 135-bed capacity, but it is now treating more than 200 people inside, according to Batchlor. More than 60% are coronavirus patients.

Batchlor said the hospital gets some of the city's and state's sickest patients.

"Diabetes is three times more prevalent here than in the rest of California. Mortality is 72% higher. The life expectancy is 10 years shorter here than in the rest of the state," Batchlor said. "All of that is related to this being an under-resourced and an underserved community."

And that means that what happened to the Sesma family tends to be the norm, not the exception.

"We have had the misfortune of seeing this disease run through families and, and all too frequently take multiple members of a single family," Dr. Jason Prasso, who treated both Sesma's mother and stepfather, said.

The pain of the losses for the doctors and nurses sits on their shoulders like a dull weight that won't got away. For families, losing someone to Covid takes a devastating toll.

"We lost both my mom and stepdad to coronavirus," Sesma said. "Don't let this be you. If you truly love your loved ones, don't let this be you. Continue to take all the precautions, take extra precautions, exaggerate if you have to."

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 436572

Reported Deaths: 5775
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin908391447
Ramsey38963722
Dakota32154308
Anoka30354347
Washington19581213
Stearns17548179
St. Louis13281229
Scott1163492
Wright1133798
Olmsted1000468
Sherburne805562
Carver678934
Clay636978
Rice585363
Kandiyohi547769
Blue Earth527232
Crow Wing469171
Otter Tail443857
Chisago441929
Benton409084
Winona376045
Douglas366364
Nobles362046
Mower349226
Goodhue332752
Polk325253
McLeod319941
Morrison305643
Beltrami300946
Lyon296534
Itasca277841
Becker277438
Isanti277239
Carlton274141
Pine261213
Steele26129
Todd228529
Freeborn224518
Nicollet219236
Mille Lacs210745
Brown209634
Le Sueur204415
Cass200722
Meeker195733
Waseca186016
Martin165226
Roseau164116
Wabasha16282
Hubbard144737
Redwood136027
Renville135039
Chippewa130431
Houston129913
Dodge12734
Cottonwood123817
Wadena117513
Fillmore11743
Rock107311
Sibley10637
Aitkin104933
Watonwan10457
Faribault101114
Kanabec95918
Pennington92715
Yellow Medicine91914
Pipestone91022
Murray8395
Jackson82410
Swift82017
Pope7315
Marshall69515
Stevens6908
Clearwater67814
Lac qui Parle64516
Wilkin6089
Lake59915
Koochiching57110
Lincoln4771
Big Stone4503
Unassigned44668
Grant4227
Norman4218
Mahnomen4047
Kittson35719
Red Lake3144
Traverse2363
Lake of the Woods1641
Cook1110

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 295023

Reported Deaths: 4084
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk43843426
Linn17320264
Scott14965155
Black Hawk13294225
Woodbury12748173
Johnson1168449
Dubuque11087142
Pottawattamie8740104
Dallas848867
Story839832
Webster458567
Cerro Gordo451664
Sioux447348
Clinton435261
Marshall419259
Warren412837
Buena Vista385128
Muscatine375175
Des Moines371738
Plymouth345365
Wapello329593
Jasper306355
Lee305828
Marion291251
Jones266549
Henry257929
Carroll248432
Bremer236247
Crawford224222
Boone208915
Washington207430
Benton205041
Jackson185631
Mahaska184835
Tama182857
Dickinson180821
Delaware168935
Kossuth163635
Clay162117
Wright158522
Hamilton153926
Buchanan153819
Fayette151922
Hardin151629
Harrison150960
Clayton147747
Winneshiek147219
Cedar145419
Page141914
Butler140523
Floyd134336
Mills133815
Cherokee132825
Lyon131130
Poweshiek128224
Hancock125424
Allamakee124126
Calhoun12069
Iowa119322
Grundy116721
Jefferson115523
Winnebago115029
Louisa112327
Mitchell111633
Cass110240
Madison10959
Chickasaw108911
Sac108114
Emmet107929
Union106220
Appanoose104837
Humboldt101918
Guthrie100123
Shelby98826
Franklin98017
Palo Alto8779
Unassigned8480
Keokuk82825
Montgomery81322
Howard79618
Monroe76918
Pocahontas76211
Clarke7397
Ida72530
Davis67820
Greene6687
Adair65520
Lucas6358
Osceola6289
Monona59416
Taylor5819
Worth5743
Fremont4845
Van Buren47912
Decatur4624
Wayne41121
Ringgold4029
Audubon3998
Adams2883
