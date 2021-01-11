Clear

Racial inequality in banking is a huge problem. Killer Mike thinks he has a solution

Grammy-award winning rapper Killer Mike is starting Greenwood. The bank is Black owned, almost completely digital, and hoping to support Black entrepreneurs and business owners.

Posted: Jan 11, 2021 8:21 AM
Updated: Jan 11, 2021 8:21 AM
Posted By: By Chauncey Alcorn, CNN Business Video By Richa Naik, Tawanda Scott Sambou, Janelle Gonzalez

Michael Render — the Atlanta rapper better known as Killer Mike — says he got an early lesson in personal finance from his mom and grandfather, who bought him and his sister stock in Delta and Coca-Cola, two of Atlanta's largest employers, before he was old enough to drive.

"Even though I didn't understand stocks and I sold my stocks like a dummy at 18, what they did teach us financially was to invest in the future," Render said. "Getting young people into stocks at 12 and 13, versus 23 and 33, helps people understand, 'I should put aside money to grow for me over the next 10, 15, 20 years.'"

One half of the rap duo Run the Jewels, Render has made Black financial empowerment a focus of his hit Netflix reality show "Trigger Warning." In one episode, he embarks on the near-impossible task of spending money only at Black-owned businesses, and winds up sleeping on a park bench with a can of beans when he can't find a Black-owned hotel. In another, he works with rival Blood and Crip gang members to create a "Crip a Cola" soft drink.

Now, the 45-year-old rapper and activist has a new project, with bigger ambitions and even bigger risks. Render, along with longtime friend Ryan Glover, is responding to a dire need in communities across the United States for a modern, Black- and Latinx-owned digital banking platform.

"This is a platform for the young person trying to get their piece of an American Dream," Render said in an interview last month.

The financial services company, called Greenwood, is expected to launch later this year -- delayed because of Covid-19 and overwhelming early interest in the project, the company says. It had initially planned on launching this month.

Why banking?

Greenwood is named after the early 20th century business district in Tulsa, Oklahoma, that was known as "Black Wall Street" and was ultimately destroyed by white mobs in one of the worst acts of racial violence in American history.

That racist history partly explains the need, now, for minority-owned lending institutions. Since 2001, the number of Black banks has shrunk by approximately half. The FDIC says minority-owned banks have been risky business ventures since the financial collapse of 2008, which decimated the Black and Brown communities those banks rely on for business.

The typical White American family had eight times the wealth of the average Black American family, and five times the wealth of the typical Hispanic family, according to the Federal Reserve's 2019 Survey of Consumer Finances.

The coronavirus pandemic only exacerbated these disparities. Black and Latinx Americans are overrepresented in the lower-income employment sectors in which millions of Americans were laid off or furloughed in response to Covid-19-related economic lockdowns. Almost all businesses have been hurt, but Black and Hispanic business owners have had a harder time securing loans via the government's Paycheck Protection Program, according to recent reports from the New York Fed and the University of California Santa Cruz.

"I want the worker class to understand this is a platform that ... will not gouge you," Render says of Greenwood.

One of the keys to bridging that racial gap is to ensure that Black and Latinx Americans can access financing — something mainstream banks have neglected to do for generations, according to the nonprofit National Community Reinvestment Coalition.

Minority-owned depository institutions have a better track record than mainstream consumer banks of lending to Black and Brown businesses owners, according to the FDIC, but attracting enough clients and generating enough capital to stay in business has proven to be too challenging for some of those institutions.

As of last September, there were only 20 Black-owned banks in America.

Rolling the dice

Clearly, there is demand for more: Greenwood received tens of thousands of account requests in less than 24 hours after the company's site launched in October. To date, more than 430,000 people have pre-registered to open a Greenwood account, according to David Tap Scott, Greenwood's chief marketing officer.

In October, NBC and Hollywood Reporter parent company MRC committed to depositing a total of $1 million in the platform's coffers. A month later, actor and activist Jesse Williams invested in Greenwood and started to appear in commercials promoting it with Killer Mike.

Render says the swift progress has been a surprise for Greenwood's leadership team. "In two months, we're where we thought we'd be in two years," Render told CNN Business in December.

But that advantage could also be a liability. The minority-owned banks that Greenwood plans to partner with are smaller institutions with limited resources, said David Tapscott, the company's chief marketing officer. If Greenwood has to work with mainstream banks that aren't minority-owned, it risks undermining its mission.

Greenwood, like most fintech companies, is not FDIC-insured like a bank, but it has some strategic advantages over traditional lenders. Like its competitors Chime, Aspiration, and Money Lion, Greenwood exists almost entirely online — a big plus for younger customers and those who don't live near brick and mortar banks. And it is partnering with minority-owned banks to provide essential checking and saving account services, as well as a global ATM network, Android and Apple Pay services and two-day paycheck advances for customers who sign up for direct deposit.

And Render says Greenwood is in a prime position to capitalize on the American cultural movement toward Black financial empowerment, fueled by the 2020 protests over the killing of Black Americans by police. "Part of the reason Greenwood will become successful right now is because it is literally in the right now," Render said.

Want to be like Mike

Both Render and Glover acknowledge the reason so many people are excited about Greenwood is, in part, because they know and trust Killer Mike, who has emerged in recent years as the unofficial steward of the Black financial empowerment movement.

He's not a banker by trade, but the importance of financial literacy and the reality of income equality are never far from his music and activism. He was an outspoken supporter of Bernie Sanders, largely because of the senator's message of leveling the financial playing field embrace of universal health care.

"I'm honored to be trusted, but I don't take the responsibility lightly," Render said. "I'm very much a reluctant leader in our community, but believe that's what we need."

Render says he's determined not to join the ranks of others who have tried and failed to keep minority-owned banks alive.

"I don't know why so many of them have failed, "Render said. "If we lose all you guys, we've truly lost the last vestiges of hope we have economically in making this a fair game."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 436572

Reported Deaths: 5775
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin908391447
Ramsey38963722
Dakota32154308
Anoka30354347
Washington19581213
Stearns17548179
St. Louis13281229
Scott1163492
Wright1133798
Olmsted1000468
Sherburne805562
Carver678934
Clay636978
Rice585363
Kandiyohi547769
Blue Earth527232
Crow Wing469171
Otter Tail443857
Chisago441929
Benton409084
Winona376045
Douglas366364
Nobles362046
Mower349226
Goodhue332752
Polk325253
McLeod319941
Morrison305643
Beltrami300946
Lyon296534
Itasca277841
Becker277438
Isanti277239
Carlton274141
Pine261213
Steele26129
Todd228529
Freeborn224518
Nicollet219236
Mille Lacs210745
Brown209634
Le Sueur204415
Cass200722
Meeker195733
Waseca186016
Martin165226
Roseau164116
Wabasha16282
Hubbard144737
Redwood136027
Renville135039
Chippewa130431
Houston129913
Dodge12734
Cottonwood123817
Wadena117513
Fillmore11743
Rock107311
Sibley10637
Aitkin104933
Watonwan10457
Faribault101114
Kanabec95918
Pennington92715
Yellow Medicine91914
Pipestone91022
Murray8395
Jackson82410
Swift82017
Pope7315
Marshall69515
Stevens6908
Clearwater67814
Lac qui Parle64516
Wilkin6089
Lake59915
Koochiching57110
Lincoln4771
Big Stone4503
Unassigned44668
Grant4227
Norman4218
Mahnomen4047
Kittson35719
Red Lake3144
Traverse2363
Lake of the Woods1641
Cook1110

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 295023

Reported Deaths: 4084
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk43843426
Linn17320264
Scott14965155
Black Hawk13294225
Woodbury12748173
Johnson1168449
Dubuque11087142
Pottawattamie8740104
Dallas848867
Story839832
Webster458567
Cerro Gordo451664
Sioux447348
Clinton435261
Marshall419259
Warren412837
Buena Vista385128
Muscatine375175
Des Moines371738
Plymouth345365
Wapello329593
Jasper306355
Lee305828
Marion291251
Jones266549
Henry257929
Carroll248432
Bremer236247
Crawford224222
Boone208915
Washington207430
Benton205041
Jackson185631
Mahaska184835
Tama182857
Dickinson180821
Delaware168935
Kossuth163635
Clay162117
Wright158522
Hamilton153926
Buchanan153819
Fayette151922
Hardin151629
Harrison150960
Clayton147747
Winneshiek147219
Cedar145419
Page141914
Butler140523
Floyd134336
Mills133815
Cherokee132825
Lyon131130
Poweshiek128224
Hancock125424
Allamakee124126
Calhoun12069
Iowa119322
Grundy116721
Jefferson115523
Winnebago115029
Louisa112327
Mitchell111633
Cass110240
Madison10959
Chickasaw108911
Sac108114
Emmet107929
Union106220
Appanoose104837
Humboldt101918
Guthrie100123
Shelby98826
Franklin98017
Palo Alto8779
Unassigned8480
Keokuk82825
Montgomery81322
Howard79618
Monroe76918
Pocahontas76211
Clarke7397
Ida72530
Davis67820
Greene6687
Adair65520
Lucas6358
Osceola6289
Monona59416
Taylor5819
Worth5743
Fremont4845
Van Buren47912
Decatur4624
Wayne41121
Ringgold4029
Audubon3998
Adams2883
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 16°
Mason City
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 12°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
25° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 16°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
25° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 14°
Charles City
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 9°
Temps warm next several days
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Canadian Honker prepares to reopen

Image

Ice Skating club

Image

Sara's Sunday Evening Forecast

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Cooler Air Will Return

Image

Sara's Saturday Evening Forecast

Image

Rochester Ready 2021

Image

Stimulus check helps business

Image

A third stimulus?

Image

Minnesota high school wrestling sees big changes in 2021

Image

Olmsted County awarded $1.1 million to help house homeless community members

Community Events