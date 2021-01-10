Clear

Republicans, expel anyone who supports the rioters

Article Image

Republican Gov. Larry Hogan of Maryland says there is "no question" President Trump is responsible for inciting the Capitol riot that was intended to disrupt the certification of the 2020 presidential election.

Posted: Jan 10, 2021 4:00 PM
Updated: Jan 10, 2021 4:00 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Dean Obeidallah

The United States witnessed a violent insurrection on Wednesday designed to prevent the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's victory. It left five dead, including police officer Brian D. Sicknick. The majority of Americans -- including between 70% and 80% of Republicans surveyed in two new polls this week -- have rightfully disavowed the violence.

Yet that still leaves the shocking finding that approximately one in five Republicans support the actions of those who stormed the Capitol. Twenty percent of Trump's 74 million votes is 15 million people. And a new ABC poll released Sunday found that while 67% percent of Americans blame Trump for the riot, a breakdown of the numbers by party affiliation shows 61% of Republicans believe Trump did nothing wrong.

Think about this for a moment. On Wednesday, the US Capitol was attacked as part of an attempted violent coup. No American who watched that should approve. That is, at least no American who supports our Constitution, our democracy and our nation. The anger I hold for those who committed this attack and those who approve of it is boundless.

It's now time for the GOP to put party behind and stand up for America by joining in impeaching and removing Trump. That would send a clear message to all that any elected official involved in an insurrection will swiftly be removed from office.

Second, they must address the extremists within their party by either working to de-radicalize or expel them.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll released Friday asked respondents, "Do you support or oppose the protesters who broke into the U.S. Capitol while Congress met to certify the Electoral College votes from the 2020 presidential election?" Jaw-droppingly, 22% of Republicans said they supported the protesters. Only 58% of Republicans responded that they "strongly opposed" the mob's conduct. Equally staggering: 50% of Republicans told the Reuters pollsters that they approved of Donald Trump's actions around the events at the Capitol. Another 10% said they leaned toward approval.

A Marist/PBS poll released Friday backed up the Reuters findings, noting that 18% of Republicans said they support "the actions" of those who broke into the Capitol.

Alarmingly, there are real concerns that we may see this violence replicated in the future by other right-wing extremists. The best and perhaps last hope to avoid that is by holding everyone involved in the insurrection accountable, from Donald Trump to all who stepped illegally into the Capitol. Plus -- and this is of paramount importance -- the GOP must weed out the extremists in their midst. Republican leaders across the board now need to go beyond bland calls for unity and address the reality of what needs to be done.

For example, staunch Trump supporter Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), who amplified Trump's lies about election fraud and even after the violence at the Capitol, still voted against the certification of Biden's victory in two battleground states. He tweeted Saturday, "'Unity and healing' doesn't happen with cancel culture and impeachment."

GOP House leader Kevin McCarthy tweeted Friday similarly that impeaching Trump will "only divide our country more," adding, that instead "we must work together to lower the temperature & unite the country to solve America's challenges."

First, unity won't happen if Trump is given a pass. Only by holding him and all involved accountable can we send a message that hopefully will deter others from replicating this violent insurrection. The GOP should put party behind and stand up for America by joining in impeaching and removing Trump. That would send a clear message to all that any elected official involved in an insurrection will swiftly be removed from office.

Second, they must address the extremists within their party by either working to deradicalize or expel them.

For years as a Muslim American, I heard the right demand that we must root out the extremists in our community. Indeed, during the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump declared that Muslims "have to turn in the people that are bombing the planes," adding, "they know who the people are. And we're not going to find the people by just continuing to be so nice and so soft." In reality, the Muslim community has worked with the FBI and other law enforcement agencies to report any extremists.

Republicans now need to do the same. GOP leaders like Jordan, McCarthy, Texas GOP Sen. Ted Cruz and others should be taking the lead in helping identify the Trump supporters who attacked our Capitol by reviewing pictures from this incident to see if they recognize them. If so, they should alert law enforcement.

In addition, they need to address immediately the fact that 20% or more of their base apparently supports violence to achieve their political goals before that view can metastasize. One way is for GOP leaders to declare with one voice that Republican officials who express any support for the insurrection should be removed from office. At the very least, the party should pledge to support a primary opponent. Leaders should also tell the rank-and-file Republicans that those who support this kind of violent protest are not welcome in the party.

This also means stopping the lies we've seen from some Trump-loving GOP members of Congress, like Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Florida) who have baselessly asserted that those involved in the attack were not Trump supporters but from antifa. Not only has the FBI said there was no indication that antifa members were involved in the violence, these new polls confirm that an alarming chunk of Republicans support the attack.

If GOP leaders sincerely want unity, the road map is clear: Hold all involved in this violence -- including Trump -- fully accountable and remove all within the GOP who support it. Anything less means we could, tragically, see even more deadly right-wing violence in the near future. Republicans now have the chance to show that they're finally ready to put country over partisanship. They need to take it. It's that simple.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 434413

Reported Deaths: 5731
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin902651443
Ramsey38748718
Dakota31965298
Anoka30210346
Washington19449211
Stearns17499179
St. Louis13202226
Scott1159191
Wright1127797
Olmsted997866
Sherburne802362
Carver675534
Clay635778
Rice583062
Kandiyohi547268
Blue Earth526332
Crow Wing466671
Otter Tail440857
Chisago440229
Benton407684
Winona373645
Douglas365364
Nobles359946
Mower347926
Goodhue331252
Polk324753
McLeod318941
Morrison304943
Beltrami299445
Lyon295432
Itasca276741
Isanti276437
Becker276338
Carlton273040
Steele26059
Pine260212
Todd228129
Freeborn221418
Nicollet218636
Mille Lacs210045
Brown208434
Le Sueur203915
Cass200221
Meeker194233
Waseca185616
Martin164326
Roseau163916
Wabasha16252
Hubbard144237
Redwood135627
Renville134739
Chippewa130231
Houston128013
Dodge12734
Cottonwood123816
Fillmore11692
Wadena116812
Rock106111
Sibley10566
Aitkin104733
Watonwan10457
Faribault100613
Kanabec95618
Pennington92315
Yellow Medicine91614
Pipestone90522
Murray8315
Jackson82210
Swift81817
Pope7245
Marshall69515
Stevens6898
Clearwater67614
Lac qui Parle64516
Wilkin6079
Lake58915
Koochiching56910
Lincoln4751
Big Stone4493
Unassigned43268
Norman4188
Grant4177
Mahnomen4027
Kittson35619
Red Lake3134
Traverse2342
Lake of the Woods1631
Cook1090

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 294515

Reported Deaths: 4073
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk43790424
Linn17295264
Scott14951154
Black Hawk13281224
Woodbury12724173
Johnson1166149
Dubuque11079141
Pottawattamie8715104
Dallas847967
Story838532
Webster458567
Cerro Gordo450064
Sioux446748
Clinton434461
Marshall418559
Warren412337
Buena Vista384827
Muscatine374175
Des Moines371338
Plymouth344565
Wapello328693
Lee305328
Jasper304955
Marion290751
Jones266449
Henry257829
Carroll248132
Bremer235747
Crawford223522
Boone207815
Washington206829
Benton204741
Jackson185331
Mahaska184635
Tama182757
Dickinson180121
Delaware168535
Kossuth162935
Clay161917
Wright158522
Hamilton153826
Buchanan152619
Fayette151322
Hardin151229
Harrison150660
Clayton147147
Winneshiek147119
Cedar145319
Page141814
Butler139923
Floyd134236
Mills133515
Cherokee132625
Lyon130930
Poweshiek128124
Hancock125024
Allamakee123826
Calhoun12069
Iowa119222
Grundy116221
Jefferson114923
Winnebago114729
Louisa112126
Mitchell111433
Cass109740
Madison10939
Chickasaw108511
Sac108114
Emmet107229
Union106019
Appanoose104837
Humboldt101818
Guthrie100023
Shelby99126
Franklin97317
Palo Alto8759
Unassigned8430
Keokuk82825
Montgomery81122
Howard78618
Monroe76918
Pocahontas76211
Clarke7377
Ida72230
Davis67820
Greene6687
Adair65318
Lucas6358
Osceola6289
Monona59416
Taylor5809
Worth5663
Fremont4845
Van Buren47912
Decatur4624
Wayne41121
Ringgold4029
Audubon3988
Adams2883
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Cloudy
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 16°
Mason City
Cloudy
29° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 19°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
27° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 20°
Austin
Cloudy
27° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 18°
Charles City
Cloudy
27° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 16°
Areas of fog possible tonight alongside rising temps
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester Ready 2021

Image

Stimulus check helps business

Image

A third stimulus?

Image

Minnesota high school wrestling sees big changes in 2021

Image

Olmsted County awarded $1.1 million to help house homeless community members

Image

Olmsted County Receives Housing Grant

Image

Rochester looks to redevelop Legends site, could include affordable housing

Image

Stewartville bowling team left to find new home

Image

Nearly 100% of RCTC nursing students pass boards

Image

Iowa planning for next phase of vaccinations

Community Events