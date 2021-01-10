Clear

Stelter: Fox News and Facebook are part of the pro-Trump fantasyland that enabled the Capitol siege

CNN's Brian Stelter looks at the "web of delusion," including news media and online forums, that fueled the rioters who stormed the US Capitol in an attempt to disrupt the certification of the 2020 presidential election.

Posted: Jan 10, 2021 4:00 PM
Updated: Jan 10, 2021 4:00 PM
Posted By: By Alexis Benveniste, CNN Business

A sick brew of misinformation and hate, cooked up for years by pro-Trump media and enabled by Big Tech, culminated last Wednesday in the siege of the US Capitol, the symbol of American democracy.

"The more research I did this week, the more I realized that Fox News shows and Facebook groups are just part of the pro-Trump Fantasyland," said CNN Chief Media Correspondent Brian Stelter on "Reliable Sources" Sunday. "There's a lot of blame to go around."

Stelter said Big Tech and conservative media hosted and repeated President Donald Trump's lies that led to the siege. Trump egged on the rioters with an election fraud message that was disseminated on right-wing media and social media platforms. Those messages soon were spread to the deepest, ugliest layers of the internet, from InfoWars to 8chan message boards.

"People say Donald Trump plus the Internet brings out the extremists," CNN correspondent Elle Reeve told Stelter Saturday. "But I think the reality is an inversion of that: that Donald Trump plus the Internet brings extremism to the masses," Reeve said.

Ahead of Wednesday's events, Trump supporters virtually gathered on various social media platforms, including Twitter, TikTok and Parler, the now-banned social media platform popular with conservatives. Many called for violence.

In recent weeks, Amazon Web Services has reported 98 examples of Parler posts that encouraged and incited violence, according to a letter obtained by CNN Business. Amazon, Apple and Google banned Parler for its lack of ability -- or desire -- to moderate the hateful, violent speech on the platform. But that kind of insidious speech remains on Google's YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and many other mainstream social media networks.

Despite some efforts to rein in the most hate- and violence-inciting parts of their networks, including banning Trump from Facebook and Twitter last week, Big Tech has largely failed or has been unwilling to get a hold of the worst aspects of social media. The siege of the Capitol was planned on those platforms.

"Facebook's own research showed that two thirds of the time a user joined an extremist group on Facebook, it's because Facebook's own algorithm recommended it," Adam Sharp, Former Head of News, Government, and Elections at Twitter, said.

Sharp had a change of heart when it comes to kicking the president off of Twitter.

"I didn't think that Twitter or any private company should be whitewashing the record of this president," he said. "[But] the president's violations of the law and of Twitter's policies when it comes to threatening Congress are so flagrant because he is the president and because he crossed that very specific constitutional line."

Right-wing media's role in the violence

The Capitol riots were caused by Trump-enabling politicians and media, who have for years ignored warnings that something like this would inevitably happen, CNN's Jake Tapper tweeted on Thursday.

"The disturbing scenes that played out on natiopnal television Wednesday were a natural consequence of the lies and conspiracy theories about the presidential election that have for weeks now been fed to Trump's supporters," CNN Business' Senior Media Reporter Oliver Darcy wrote.

Some right-wing personalities are distancing themselves from Trump after the attack on the Capitol. That's a step in the right direction, and one that other conservative media hosts must take to prevent future incidents like the Capitol riots from taking place, said Julie Roginsky, Democratic strategist and former Fox News Contributor, on "Reliable Sources."

"Fox News can stop this," Roginsky said. "They can stop this by putting truth to power." She added, "I suspect that the Murdochs know that [Trump is] unhinged."

But if there is any self-reflection happening at Fox, Newsmax, OAN and other right-wing media outlets, it isn't universal.

Some conservative media outlets are still spewing misinformation about the election. Some personalities have falsely claimed on air and on social media that left-wing Antifa groups were responsible for the violence on Wednesday -- claims belied by videos of the attack and arrests of Trump-supporting insurrectionists.

"There's always bad actors that will infiltrate large crowds," Hannity said on his show Wednesday night, following the Capitol siege.

And Fox's Tucker Carlson was quick to say the violent acts had nothing to do with racism, despite police putting up little resistance to the largely White crowd. Police have been comparatively much more forceful against Black protesters in recent months.

"Whatever you thought about what happened yesterday, what was racist about it? Nothing, of course. There was nothing racist about it," he said on his show.

By the weekend, conversations on Fox shifted to Twitter's decision to ban Trump.

"Trump's cheering section in the right-wing media is desperately trying to downplay Wednesday's crimes," Stelter said. "They are trying to move on and stuff it down the memory hole. They would rather complain about Twitter."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 434413

Reported Deaths: 5731
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin902651443
Ramsey38748718
Dakota31965298
Anoka30210346
Washington19449211
Stearns17499179
St. Louis13202226
Scott1159191
Wright1127797
Olmsted997866
Sherburne802362
Carver675534
Clay635778
Rice583062
Kandiyohi547268
Blue Earth526332
Crow Wing466671
Otter Tail440857
Chisago440229
Benton407684
Winona373645
Douglas365364
Nobles359946
Mower347926
Goodhue331252
Polk324753
McLeod318941
Morrison304943
Beltrami299445
Lyon295432
Itasca276741
Isanti276437
Becker276338
Carlton273040
Steele26059
Pine260212
Todd228129
Freeborn221418
Nicollet218636
Mille Lacs210045
Brown208434
Le Sueur203915
Cass200221
Meeker194233
Waseca185616
Martin164326
Roseau163916
Wabasha16252
Hubbard144237
Redwood135627
Renville134739
Chippewa130231
Houston128013
Dodge12734
Cottonwood123816
Fillmore11692
Wadena116812
Rock106111
Sibley10566
Aitkin104733
Watonwan10457
Faribault100613
Kanabec95618
Pennington92315
Yellow Medicine91614
Pipestone90522
Murray8315
Jackson82210
Swift81817
Pope7245
Marshall69515
Stevens6898
Clearwater67614
Lac qui Parle64516
Wilkin6079
Lake58915
Koochiching56910
Lincoln4751
Big Stone4493
Unassigned43268
Norman4188
Grant4177
Mahnomen4027
Kittson35619
Red Lake3134
Traverse2342
Lake of the Woods1631
Cook1090

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 294515

Reported Deaths: 4073
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk43790424
Linn17295264
Scott14951154
Black Hawk13281224
Woodbury12724173
Johnson1166149
Dubuque11079141
Pottawattamie8715104
Dallas847967
Story838532
Webster458567
Cerro Gordo450064
Sioux446748
Clinton434461
Marshall418559
Warren412337
Buena Vista384827
Muscatine374175
Des Moines371338
Plymouth344565
Wapello328693
Lee305328
Jasper304955
Marion290751
Jones266449
Henry257829
Carroll248132
Bremer235747
Crawford223522
Boone207815
Washington206829
Benton204741
Jackson185331
Mahaska184635
Tama182757
Dickinson180121
Delaware168535
Kossuth162935
Clay161917
Wright158522
Hamilton153826
Buchanan152619
Fayette151322
Hardin151229
Harrison150660
Clayton147147
Winneshiek147119
Cedar145319
Page141814
Butler139923
Floyd134236
Mills133515
Cherokee132625
Lyon130930
Poweshiek128124
Hancock125024
Allamakee123826
Calhoun12069
Iowa119222
Grundy116221
Jefferson114923
Winnebago114729
Louisa112126
Mitchell111433
Cass109740
Madison10939
Chickasaw108511
Sac108114
Emmet107229
Union106019
Appanoose104837
Humboldt101818
Guthrie100023
Shelby99126
Franklin97317
Palo Alto8759
Unassigned8430
Keokuk82825
Montgomery81122
Howard78618
Monroe76918
Pocahontas76211
Clarke7377
Ida72230
Davis67820
Greene6687
Adair65318
Lucas6358
Osceola6289
Monona59416
Taylor5809
Worth5663
Fremont4845
Van Buren47912
Decatur4624
Wayne41121
Ringgold4029
Audubon3988
Adams2883
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Cloudy
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 16°
Mason City
Cloudy
29° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 19°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
27° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 20°
Austin
Cloudy
27° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 18°
Charles City
Cloudy
27° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 16°
Areas of fog possible tonight alongside rising temps
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester Ready 2021

Image

Stimulus check helps business

Image

A third stimulus?

Image

Minnesota high school wrestling sees big changes in 2021

Image

Olmsted County awarded $1.1 million to help house homeless community members

Image

Olmsted County Receives Housing Grant

Image

Rochester looks to redevelop Legends site, could include affordable housing

Image

Stewartville bowling team left to find new home

Image

Nearly 100% of RCTC nursing students pass boards

Image

Iowa planning for next phase of vaccinations

Community Events