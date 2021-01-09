Clear

More states report climbing Covid-19 numbers as CDC chief warns US Capitol riot was a likely 'surge event'

CNN's Nick Watt reports that while 22 million vaccines have been distributed that less than 7 million vaccines have been administered after US has deadliest day yet of pandemic.

On the heels of the country's deadliest week since the Covid-19 pandemic's start, state officials are warning of more alarming patterns following the holiday season.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said the state was seeing a "real and significant increase in cases and our positivity rate from people's gatherings around the holiday."

"This surge that we're in right now is at least twice the rate, the seriousness, of the previous surges that we have seen," the governor added. "This is our most dangerous time."

Colorado's state epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy on Friday warned of "early signs" of a rise in Covid-19 cases. "We are starting to see the impact of the holidays show up in our data," she said. Health experts believe about one in 105 residents are currently contagious, Herlihy added.

"We continue to see a large percentage of Colorado's population actively infected with Covid-19 and having the potential to transmit infection to each other, so contact between individuals continues to be high risk in this state," Herlihy said.

It's been a warning repeated across other states since the start of the New Year.

Arkansas' governor said earlier this month the state was "certainly in the surge after Christmas." And Mississippi officials said on Monday the state had experienced more Covid-19 patients in the ICU than ever before and was bracing for another rise in virus numbers following the holidays.

"We do strongly anticipate another surge following the holidays," State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs had said. "It's kind of been a recurring theme, it's not something that should be too surprising. And this is also occurring when we have full ICU rooms, our hospitals are really overburdened."

Wednesday's unprecedented storming of the US Capitol is also a worrying event in terms of the pandemic.

On Friday, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Robert Redfield warned the riots would likely be a "surge event" that will have "public health consequences."

"You had largely unmasked individuals in a non-distanced fashion, who were all through the Capitol," he told the McClatchy newspaper group. "Then these individuals all are going in cars and trains and planes going home all across the country right now."

"So I do think this is an event that will probably lead to a significant spreading," he added.

It's been a deadly week in the US

The bleak forecasts come at an already dark time for the country. For the first time ever, the US reported more than 4,000 Covid-19 deaths on Thursday -- a staggering new high that followed other record daily death tolls in the past week.

In California -- a state that's been battling a brutal surge of cases, hospitalizations and deaths -- the state's emergency services office is now increasing storage capacity for victims' bodies.

The California Governor's Office of Emergency Services activated the State Multi-Casualty Plan, which will aid county coroners and will "address the increased storage needed to mitigate the bottleneck caused by a surge in fatalities," it said.

"The surge that is already beginning to occur has prompted hospitals to release an increasing number of fatalities to county coroners, who must then hold the bodies until they can send them to funeral workers to be processed for burial," the office said.

In Los Angeles County, officials said a person dies of Covid-19 every eight minutes.

On Friday, county health officials reported the most Covid-19 deaths ever reported in a single day: 318.

"Public Health reported over 200 daily deaths this week," officials said in a news release. "For comparison, the county on average has approximately 170 deaths each day from all other causes combined, including heart disease, cancer, stroke, diabetes, car crashes, suicides, and homicides."

CDC shoots down reports of 'USA variant'

Meanwhile, more than 60 cases of the Covid-19 variant first identified in the UK have now been identified in eight US states, according to data from the CDC.

The CDC said the number does not represent the total number of cases circulating in the country, but only those that have been found by analyzing positive samples. While the variant appears to spread more easily, there's no evidence that it's any more deadly or causes more severe disease, the agency said.

The CDC also shot down reports from the White House coronavirus task force that warned states of a more transmissible, homegrown "USA variant" of Covid-19.

The misperception began on a call with governors, an administration official told CNN. Officials on the call were discussing whether the steep climb in Covid-19 cases in the country may be due to a potential US variant similar to the one first detected in the UK -- but the official made it very clear that US health leaders have not made the determination that a US variant of the virus exists.

Academic researchers also said they were puzzled by the reports, adding there is no evidence that variant versions of the virus are driving its spread in the US.

"I do not know of a variant that has been identified in the US that could be responsible for the rise we are seeing," said Scott Hensley, an expert on viruses and immunity at the University of Pennsylvania.

"There are a lot of reasons why the infection rates have increased over the fall and winter," he added. "The rise in cases does not necessarily need a genetic explanation."

States call non-traditional vaccinators in for help

Amid the surge, more than 22 million Covid-19 vaccine doses have been distributed, according to the latest CDC data, and more than 6.6 million doses have been administered -- a far cry from the numbers some officials hoped the country would have reached by now.

Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn said Friday he was encouraging states to broaden the criteria for who can be vaccinated against Covid-19, as some states have utilized only about 30 to 35% of the current vaccines they have, he added.

But states have struggled with having enough people to deliver the shots and now some are tapping non-traditional vaccinators to help. California officials approved an emergency waiver that allows dentists to administer the vaccine to people aged 16 and up.

In other parts of the country, health systems are pulling from a well of newly trained, nursing, medical and dental students to aid in the effort. And others are looking to retired health care workers who have the skills to administer vaccines and aren't actively attending to Covid-19 patients.

And some states have called in the National Guard to help.

Fauci: Second Covid-19 vaccine dose 'critical'

Receiving the second dose of the Moderna of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine is essential for optimal protection, Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Friday.

"The second dose is absolutely critical," he said. One dose of either vaccine, Fauci added, "has not been proven to be efficacious to the degree that we want, and we don't know how long the protection lasts."

"Whatever you're hearing, one dose of the Moderna and one dose of the Pfizer is not optimal," he said. "Optimal is one dose of Pfizer, followed in 21 days by the boost. Or one dose of Moderna followed in 28 days with a boost if you want optimal protection and optimal durability."

Moderna says it believes the second dose of its vaccine can be effectively administered between 21 to 42 days after the first dose, a spokesperson for the company told CNN.

In clinical trials, Moderna's vaccine was given as two doses 28 days apart. On Friday, President-elect Joe Biden's team said his administration would release nearly all doses of Covid-19 vaccines right away, instead of holding back half to ensure second doses are given on time, as the Trump administration has been doing.

When asked if Moderna would be able to produce enough additional vaccine to get second doses administered on day 28, the company declined to directly answer.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 429570

Reported Deaths: 5640
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin891751426
Ramsey38352710
Dakota31538291
Anoka29922339
Washington19199207
Stearns17384177
St. Louis13065225
Scott1142488
Wright1118494
Olmsted985465
Sherburne792761
Carver667334
Clay632078
Rice572460
Kandiyohi545667
Blue Earth519232
Crow Wing463268
Chisago435128
Otter Tail433954
Benton403983
Winona371145
Douglas360664
Nobles357646
Mower341726
Goodhue324950
Polk323352
McLeod314341
Morrison302243
Beltrami297544
Lyon292129
Itasca275041
Becker274737
Isanti274035
Carlton270338
Pine256412
Steele25649
Todd227129
Freeborn215218
Nicollet215035
Mille Lacs209245
Brown206433
Le Sueur201015
Cass198320
Meeker192133
Waseca182516
Roseau163115
Martin162025
Wabasha15922
Hubbard142837
Renville134039
Redwood133627
Chippewa129831
Houston125713
Dodge12454
Cottonwood123416
Fillmore11582
Wadena115512
Sibley10525
Rock105010
Aitkin104033
Watonwan10377
Faribault98111
Kanabec94818
Pennington91914
Yellow Medicine90614
Pipestone89822
Jackson8179
Swift81317
Murray8125
Pope7075
Marshall68915
Stevens6818
Clearwater67214
Lac qui Parle63915
Wilkin5999
Lake57615
Koochiching5639
Lincoln4681
Big Stone4493
Unassigned44368
Norman4158
Grant4127
Mahnomen3997
Kittson34418
Red Lake3144
Traverse2252
Lake of the Woods1601
Cook1090

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 291548

Reported Deaths: 4012
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk43303421
Linn17163258
Scott14794153
Black Hawk13147222
Woodbury12630172
Johnson1153147
Dubuque10952140
Pottawattamie8629102
Dallas834966
Story830832
Webster456366
Cerro Gordo446363
Sioux444347
Clinton431360
Marshall416758
Warren405737
Buena Vista382627
Muscatine370375
Des Moines367137
Plymouth343162
Wapello325693
Lee301728
Jasper301355
Marion288750
Jones264648
Henry255129
Carroll246631
Bremer232946
Crawford221622
Boone205115
Benton204140
Washington203329
Jackson183330
Mahaska182635
Tama181757
Dickinson177321
Delaware167533
Clay160917
Kossuth160735
Wright156921
Hamilton153225
Buchanan150917
Hardin149729
Fayette149421
Harrison149259
Clayton146047
Cedar144119
Winneshiek143719
Page140414
Butler137423
Floyd132636
Mills132215
Cherokee131625
Lyon129628
Poweshiek126024
Hancock123624
Allamakee122726
Calhoun12029
Iowa117821
Grundy114721
Winnebago113928
Jefferson112822
Louisa111526
Mitchell110231
Cass108740
Chickasaw107411
Sac107114
Madison10689
Emmet105728
Union105319
Appanoose102936
Humboldt101218
Guthrie99023
Shelby98126
Franklin96217
Palo Alto8639
Unassigned8280
Keokuk82325
Montgomery80317
Howard77718
Pocahontas76011
Monroe74417
Clarke7347
Ida71829
Davis66820
Greene6657
Adair64517
Lucas6258
Osceola6258
Monona57716
Taylor5719
Worth5603
Fremont4805
Van Buren47612
Decatur4594
Wayne40721
Audubon3948
Ringgold3898
Adams2813
