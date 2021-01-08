Clear
Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine appears to work against mutation in new coronavirus strains, study finds

CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta looks at the increasing number of Covid-19 cases and deaths in the United States and explains why health experts are unsure when these numbers will peak.

Posted: Jan 8, 2021 4:10 PM
Updated: Jan 8, 2021 4:10 PM
By Michael Nedelman, CNN

A new study provides early evidence that a Covid-19 vaccine might be effective against two new coronavirus strains first identified in South Africa and the UK, despite a concerning mutation.

The two strains share a mutation known as N501Y that scientists worry could allow the virus to evade the immune protection generated by a vaccine.

In research posted online Thursday, scientists found that antibodies from people who had received the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine showed "no reduction in neutralization activity" against a version of the virus that carries the N501Y mutation, which they created in the lab.

In order to do this, researchers tested the virus against blood from 20 people who had received two doses of the vaccine as part of a clinical trial.

The N501Y mutation is located in the coronavirus' spike protein -- the same structure targeted by vaccines. The virus uses this protein to enter the cells it attacks.

This particular mutation appears to help the virus attach to human cells, which may partly explain why these new strains appear to be more transmissible. But it is just one of many mutations in both strains that scientists have worried could make the virus less susceptible to vaccines or treatments.

The study -- conducted by researchers at Pfizer and the University of Texas Medical Branch -- does not test the full array of these mutation, nor has it been peer-reviewed.

While viruses are expected to mutate -- often in ways that are neutral or even harmful to the virus -- experts say the whole is not merely the sum of the parts: Some mutations are known to interact with one another, occasionally changing the shape or function of structures like the spike protein.

"A limitation of this study is that the mutation was tested in isolation," Deborah Dunn-Walters, chair of the British Society for Immunology's taskforce on Covid-19 and immunology, said in a statement. She noted that mutations that may have a compound effect "should be tested together."

Because people usually make more than one type of antibody against a virus, experts say it's unlikely such a mutation would render the virus completely resistant to a vaccine. However, experts aren't so sure the new strains will have no impact at all.

"We will need to see actual protection from new variants in participants in the clinical trials that are still running to be sure the vaccine is equally effective," Alexander Edwards, associate professor in biomedical technology at University of Reading's school of pharmacy in the UK, said in a statement. Neither Edwards nor Dunn-Walters was involved in the new research.

If a virus is more transmissible or less susceptible to a vaccine, experts say that could also raise the bar for the number of people who would have to be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity.

In a statement last month, Pfizer said it had performed similar tests on "multiple mutant strains. To date, we have found consistent coverage of all the strains tested."

It will be important to continue "monitoring of the significance of changes for vaccine coverage," the researchers wrote in the new paper.

That's because of "the possibility that a future mutation ... might necessitate a vaccine strain change." Both Pfizer's and Moderna's vaccines use genetic technology that would allow the vaccines to be quickly adapted to account for mutations, they noted.

In a statement Friday, BioNTech said it and Pfizer "are encouraged by these early, in vitro study findings," but stressed that "further data are needed" to track the how effective the vaccine is at preventing disease caused by new variants.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 429570

Reported Deaths: 5640
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin891751426
Ramsey38352710
Dakota31538291
Anoka29922339
Washington19199207
Stearns17384177
St. Louis13065225
Scott1142488
Wright1118494
Olmsted985465
Sherburne792761
Carver667334
Clay632078
Rice572460
Kandiyohi545667
Blue Earth519232
Crow Wing463268
Chisago435128
Otter Tail433954
Benton403983
Winona371145
Douglas360664
Nobles357646
Mower341726
Goodhue324950
Polk323352
McLeod314341
Morrison302243
Beltrami297544
Lyon292129
Itasca275041
Becker274737
Isanti274035
Carlton270338
Pine256412
Steele25649
Todd227129
Freeborn215218
Nicollet215035
Mille Lacs209245
Brown206433
Le Sueur201015
Cass198320
Meeker192133
Waseca182516
Roseau163115
Martin162025
Wabasha15922
Hubbard142837
Renville134039
Redwood133627
Chippewa129831
Houston125713
Dodge12454
Cottonwood123416
Fillmore11582
Wadena115512
Sibley10525
Rock105010
Aitkin104033
Watonwan10377
Faribault98111
Kanabec94818
Pennington91914
Yellow Medicine90614
Pipestone89822
Jackson8179
Swift81317
Murray8125
Pope7075
Marshall68915
Stevens6818
Clearwater67214
Lac qui Parle63915
Wilkin5999
Lake57615
Koochiching5639
Lincoln4681
Big Stone4493
Unassigned44368
Norman4158
Grant4127
Mahnomen3997
Kittson34418
Red Lake3144
Traverse2252
Lake of the Woods1601
Cook1090

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 291548

Reported Deaths: 4012
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk43303421
Linn17163258
Scott14794153
Black Hawk13147222
Woodbury12630172
Johnson1153147
Dubuque10952140
Pottawattamie8629102
Dallas834966
Story830832
Webster456366
Cerro Gordo446363
Sioux444347
Clinton431360
Marshall416758
Warren405737
Buena Vista382627
Muscatine370375
Des Moines367137
Plymouth343162
Wapello325693
Lee301728
Jasper301355
Marion288750
Jones264648
Henry255129
Carroll246631
Bremer232946
Crawford221622
Boone205115
Benton204140
Washington203329
Jackson183330
Mahaska182635
Tama181757
Dickinson177321
Delaware167533
Clay160917
Kossuth160735
Wright156921
Hamilton153225
Buchanan150917
Hardin149729
Fayette149421
Harrison149259
Clayton146047
Cedar144119
Winneshiek143719
Page140414
Butler137423
Floyd132636
Mills132215
Cherokee131625
Lyon129628
Poweshiek126024
Hancock123624
Allamakee122726
Calhoun12029
Iowa117821
Grundy114721
Winnebago113928
Jefferson112822
Louisa111526
Mitchell110231
Cass108740
Chickasaw107411
Sac107114
Madison10689
Emmet105728
Union105319
Appanoose102936
Humboldt101218
Guthrie99023
Shelby98126
Franklin96217
Palo Alto8639
Unassigned8280
Keokuk82325
Montgomery80317
Howard77718
Pocahontas76011
Monroe74417
Clarke7347
Ida71829
Davis66820
Greene6657
Adair64517
Lucas6258
Osceola6258
Monona57716
Taylor5719
Worth5603
Fremont4805
Van Buren47612
Decatur4594
Wayne40721
Audubon3948
Ringgold3898
Adams2813
