Clear

The vaccines are the best news we can hope for

Article Image

SE Cupp discusses the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine and the potential hurdles that a rise in anti-science rhetoric and politics present with Dr. Kent Sepkowitz, Deputy Physician in Chief of Memorial Sloan Kettering, and with Tom Nichols, author of the forthcoming "Our Own Worst Enemy."

Posted: Jan 8, 2021 7:20 AM
Updated: Jan 8, 2021 7:20 AM
Posted By: Opinion by Kent Sepkowitz

Polls show more and more Americans are saying they will get the Covid-19 vaccine when it's their turn. That's good news. But skepticism, conspiracy theories and misinformation are still rampant, making it unclear just how much longer we'll be living amidst a viral pandemic and all that comes with it. This week, I talk to Dr. Kent Sepkowitz, a physician at Memorial Sloan Kettering, and Tom Nichols, author of "Our Own Worst Enemy," to find out what comes next for America and the vaccine. But first, Sepkowitz writes our CNN op-ed. - SE Cupp

Last month, the US introduced a pair of new vaccines that were developed using a novel scientific technique to stop the spread of a deadly virus. The goal is to vaccinate as many people as are willing, as soon as possible. This is all while the nation is changing presidents and trying to save a reeling economy.

In other words, we are in the midst of rolling out a completely unprecedented national program with no promise that things will work out as intended.

The first weeks of the vaccine rollout have drawn intense criticism from politicians, including President-elect Joe Biden, scientists and countless others who seem to have expected smoothly choreographed execution from production labs, transport truckers, supply chain workers and hundreds of clinics and millions of recipients.

Their unrealistic expectation makes some sense. After all, scientists had just pulled a once-in-a-century sort of rabbit from their hat, producing a seemingly first-rate pair of vaccines in record time with, up to now, very little evidence of concerning side effects. After doing the impossible once, many assumed that a second longshot would hit the mark as well and a flawless vaccine implementation program would magically appear.

Wishful thinking. Instead, we have a plodding, mediocre program in place despite the neglect of the Trump administration, which has extended its "take no responsibility" attitude to include a refusal to develop any semblance of a coordinated federal vaccine effort.

Which brings us to January 20 and the incoming Biden administration, full of plans and programs. Though this is assuring for many, they should expect strong political disagreement on many issues as officials try to vaccinate at warp speed.

First, Biden has made clear that he believes in deliberate active governing rather than vague Darwinian market forces to optimize public programs. He already a Covid-19 response team led by capable experienced people whose job will be to organize and make decisions and do the many boring behind-the-scenes tasks of government. These are people at desks, on the phone, in meetings -- people with unmemorable faces and no political axes to grind.

Here come the bureaucrats. Lots of them. They will build an ambitious but imperfect plan and become easy fodder for the (re-invigorated) Republican song of small government.

Next, Biden et al. are believers in science, in the exact process -- fund the scientists and get out of their way -- that led to 2020's great vaccine miracle. But don't think that will help them win hearts and minds. Not everyone believes in the vaccine or even the virus itself.

As the Covid-19 vaccine story has evolved, medical historians have recalled the polio vaccine campaign of 1955 that led to elimination of the disease in the US decades later. It is important to remember that, in the decades it took to produce the Salk and then Sabin vaccines, many children were killed or crippled along the way.

Despite the missteps, the polio vaccine program was embraced by most of the public, perhaps owing to the poignancy of a disease that could permanently harm children as well as a greater trust in both science and government in the decade after World War II concluded.

In contrast, the public attitude towards Covid-19 and the vaccine splits across political lines. Even the brutal fact that it has killed more than 1.8 million people globally, including 350,000 in the US, has failed to sway some. We continue to have inconsistent acceptance of basic public health measures, as if the recommendations were an assault on free choice, a capitulation to a bunch of whimpering scientists with their fake news graphs and charts.

Finally, the poorly understood concept of herd immunity is likely to cause serious dispute among citizens, given that it focuses on the well-being of the community and not the individual. The idea of herd immunity was developed a century ago by veterinary researchers interested in livestock. They and others created a statistical model to estimate how many people (or animals) in a community must be immune (by vaccine or natural infection) to make it very unlikely for a non-immune person to become infected.

Viewed a different way, the premise of herd immunity (better referred to, in my opinion, as "community immunity") is this: we want to vaccinate you to help you, sure, but mostly to protect that guy over there whom you have never met and with whom you might disagree about everything, who has decided not to get the vaccine. If we all pull together as a group, it makes life better for everyone!

This message of communitarianism is at odds with much of the current political discourse. And the e pluribus unum angle is likely to sharpen as we learn just how many people will decline the vaccine. As of early December, just over a quarter of the population were hesitant to take the vaccine, according the Kaiser Family Foundation. This group represents veteran anti-vaxxers, some additional Trump stalwarts determined to stare the infection down, others who already had the infection and think enough is enough, and of course some who believe the baseless conspiracy theory that Bill Gates wants to place a microchip into their bodies.

No matter how they arrived at their refusenik stance, if this group is large enough, it may prevent herd immunity, which experts estimate would require immunity from 70-85% of the population to achieve. That would precipitate discussions of mandatory vaccination, which, in turn, would inflame those already determined to avoid vaccination, threatening the entire national campaign and exacerbating a giant national argument about the role of government in daily health and safety.

Personally, I doubt it will hit a boiling point -- if indeed more than half of the country is vaccinated and many additional people already are immune, at least for a while, from natural infection, we likely will see good, though not great, control of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This would mean that, rather than a runaway pandemic, we would see occasional small and moderate-sized outbreaks here and there, similar to what we see with measles, whooping cough and other vaccine-preventable infections almost every year. It's terrible and tragic and unnecessary -- but it's not on the same scale as the current historic pandemic.

Indeed, it is likely that by this time next year, we will be back to fighting tooth and nail about tax cuts and Middle East policy and reproductive rights. Which I suppose is some version of good news.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 429570

Reported Deaths: 5640
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin891751426
Ramsey38352710
Dakota31538291
Anoka29922339
Washington19199207
Stearns17384177
St. Louis13065225
Scott1142488
Wright1118494
Olmsted985465
Sherburne792761
Carver667334
Clay632078
Rice572460
Kandiyohi545667
Blue Earth519232
Crow Wing463268
Chisago435128
Otter Tail433954
Benton403983
Winona371145
Douglas360664
Nobles357646
Mower341726
Goodhue324950
Polk323352
McLeod314341
Morrison302243
Beltrami297544
Lyon292129
Itasca275041
Becker274737
Isanti274035
Carlton270338
Pine256412
Steele25649
Todd227129
Freeborn215218
Nicollet215035
Mille Lacs209245
Brown206433
Le Sueur201015
Cass198320
Meeker192133
Waseca182516
Roseau163115
Martin162025
Wabasha15922
Hubbard142837
Renville134039
Redwood133627
Chippewa129831
Houston125713
Dodge12454
Cottonwood123416
Fillmore11582
Wadena115512
Sibley10525
Rock105010
Aitkin104033
Watonwan10377
Faribault98111
Kanabec94818
Pennington91914
Yellow Medicine90614
Pipestone89822
Jackson8179
Swift81317
Murray8125
Pope7075
Marshall68915
Stevens6818
Clearwater67214
Lac qui Parle63915
Wilkin5999
Lake57615
Koochiching5639
Lincoln4681
Big Stone4493
Unassigned44368
Norman4158
Grant4127
Mahnomen3997
Kittson34418
Red Lake3144
Traverse2252
Lake of the Woods1601
Cook1090

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 291548

Reported Deaths: 4012
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk43303421
Linn17163258
Scott14794153
Black Hawk13147222
Woodbury12630172
Johnson1153147
Dubuque10952140
Pottawattamie8629102
Dallas834966
Story830832
Webster456366
Cerro Gordo446363
Sioux444347
Clinton431360
Marshall416758
Warren405737
Buena Vista382627
Muscatine370375
Des Moines367137
Plymouth343162
Wapello325693
Lee301728
Jasper301355
Marion288750
Jones264648
Henry255129
Carroll246631
Bremer232946
Crawford221622
Boone205115
Benton204140
Washington203329
Jackson183330
Mahaska182635
Tama181757
Dickinson177321
Delaware167533
Clay160917
Kossuth160735
Wright156921
Hamilton153225
Buchanan150917
Hardin149729
Fayette149421
Harrison149259
Clayton146047
Cedar144119
Winneshiek143719
Page140414
Butler137423
Floyd132636
Mills132215
Cherokee131625
Lyon129628
Poweshiek126024
Hancock123624
Allamakee122726
Calhoun12029
Iowa117821
Grundy114721
Winnebago113928
Jefferson112822
Louisa111526
Mitchell110231
Cass108740
Chickasaw107411
Sac107114
Madison10689
Emmet105728
Union105319
Appanoose102936
Humboldt101218
Guthrie99023
Shelby98126
Franklin96217
Palo Alto8639
Unassigned8280
Keokuk82325
Montgomery80317
Howard77718
Pocahontas76011
Monroe74417
Clarke7347
Ida71829
Davis66820
Greene6657
Adair64517
Lucas6258
Osceola6258
Monona57716
Taylor5719
Worth5603
Fremont4805
Van Buren47612
Decatur4594
Wayne40721
Audubon3948
Ringgold3898
Adams2813
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Cloudy
22° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 16°
Mason City
Cloudy
26° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 18°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
23° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 15°
Austin
Cloudy
21° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 14°
Charles City
Cloudy
25° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 15°
Areas of fog possible tonight
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Teaching talk about discussing Capitol chaos with students

Image

History center among businesses able to reopen Monday

Image

Minnesota DFL calls for removal of Reps Hagedorn, Fischbach

Image

Mayo Clinic lights up Plummer Building in show of unity

Image

Local politicos weigh in on Washington chaos

Image

Byron gears up for season, sets the bar high for 2021

Image

DFL Calls for removal of Hagedorn, Fischbach

Image

Red White and Blue Illuminate Iconic Structure

Image

Local mayor calls for civility

Image

MC Mayor calls for civility

Community Events