Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Mick Mulvaney's conversion comes too late

Article Image

Mick Mulvaney, who formerly served as President Trump's chief of staff, has resigned as special envoy to Northern Ireland after a pro-Trump mob stormed the US Capitol and delayed proceedings to certify the US election.

Posted: Jan 7, 2021 5:10 PM
Updated: Jan 7, 2021 5:10 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Douglas Heye

In announcing his resignation, special envoy for Northern Ireland and former White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said, "We didn't sign up for what you saw last night."

Thanks for those nice words, but this is too little, too late.

Of course, Mulvaney wasn't the only member of the Trump administration to resign following the horrifying violence at the Capitol. Other White House officials included deputy national security adviser Matt Pottinger, deputy press secretary Sarah Matthews, White House social secretary Anna Cristina Niceta and the First Lady's chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham. All of them were clearly uncomfortable with what they saw unfold on Wednesday -- a President Donald Trump-inspired insurrection, fed by objections to the fair and legal count of the Electoral College vote by Republican Sens. Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley.

Trump, Mulvaney noted, is "not the same as he was eight months ago." However, Mulvaney also penned a piece in the Wall Street Journal in November headlined, "If He Loses, Trump Will Concede Gracefully," so he is not the best source for accurate information on his now former boss.

Bottom line: Trump is precisely who he was eight months ago, when he was denying the severity of the Covid-19 pandemic and failing to take necessary efforts to curb its spread. He is precisely who he was in 2017, when he praised some White supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia, as "fine people." He is precisely who he was in 2016, when he encouraged his supporters to "knock the crap" out of protesters, saying he would pay their legal bills for doing so.

Trump has not changed. So, what has?

The politics of the moment.

Everyone now turning their backs on Trump, from South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham to Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton, knew that the President lost the November election and, worse to some, cost Republicans control of Congress on his way out of office.

They appear sincere in their belief that Trump's actions this week were terrible, but after four years of sitting idly by while Trump shredded democratic norms and stirred conspiracy theories, or, in the case of Mulvaney, standing right by his side, they know that dumping Trump now, at the end of his term, is not only the right thing to do but the easy and convenient thing to do as well.

In January of 2016, I made clear that, as a former senior official for the Republican Party, I could not in good conscience support Donald Trump if he became the GOP nominee. That decision has cost me personally, professionally and financially.

But despite Republican National Committee staffers and many Republican friends telling me I would regret this decision, I never did. It was the right decision and, frankly, an easy one to make. Trump reconfirmed it for me on a weekly basis, when he attacked immigrants, the press and members of his own party who dared to criticize him; when he put his personal interests before the country's; and when he failed spectacularly to lead this country through a global pandemic.

As a Catholic, I believe in welcoming converts. But having your "road to Damascus moment" -- as Graham apparently did when he declared "enough is enough" Wednesday night -- suggests that the conversion is more about political expedience than about doing the right thing. Otherwise, what took so long, when all of this was so predictable? Trump has incited violence and sown division since he declared his candidacy in 2015.

In the end, this is exactly what Mulvaney signed up for, whether he cares to admit it or not.

And to those Republicans and allies of the President who remain publicly silent, or supported the objections to the Electoral College, you know better. Your decision puts your squarely on the wrong side of history.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 427587

Reported Deaths: 5596
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin888321417
Ramsey38193708
Dakota31358288
Anoka29803337
Washington19111203
Stearns17327175
St. Louis13018220
Scott1135487
Wright1113392
Olmsted978165
Sherburne789260
Carver662334
Clay630678
Rice568960
Kandiyohi544867
Blue Earth517129
Crow Wing461867
Chisago433028
Otter Tail432553
Benton403183
Winona368645
Douglas358763
Nobles357146
Mower340126
Polk322552
Goodhue321649
McLeod313541
Morrison300243
Beltrami295644
Lyon289929
Itasca273941
Becker273637
Isanti272535
Carlton269338
Pine255912
Steele25539
Todd226228
Nicollet213734
Freeborn211218
Mille Lacs208345
Brown205533
Le Sueur200215
Cass197020
Meeker191033
Waseca181116
Roseau162015
Martin161725
Wabasha15812
Hubbard142037
Redwood133027
Renville132839
Chippewa129430
Houston124313
Dodge12334
Cottonwood123116
Wadena115412
Fillmore11502
Rock104810
Sibley10485
Aitkin103932
Watonwan10377
Faribault96611
Kanabec94518
Pennington91514
Yellow Medicine90114
Pipestone88722
Swift81217
Jackson8118
Murray7985
Pope6984
Marshall68715
Stevens6798
Clearwater67114
Lac qui Parle63015
Wilkin5979
Lake57415
Koochiching5569
Lincoln4641
Big Stone4503
Unassigned43768
Norman4158
Grant4087
Mahnomen3977
Kittson34318
Red Lake3144
Traverse2222
Lake of the Woods1601
Cook1090

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 289143

Reported Deaths: 4007
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk42888421
Linn17071258
Scott14557153
Black Hawk13067222
Woodbury12575171
Johnson1147247
Dubuque10866140
Pottawattamie8569102
Story825632
Dallas824866
Webster454866
Cerro Gordo442863
Sioux440546
Clinton426760
Marshall415158
Warren400937
Buena Vista380827
Muscatine367875
Des Moines364137
Plymouth342361
Wapello322193
Jasper299455
Lee299028
Marion285850
Jones264148
Henry253429
Carroll244631
Bremer231246
Crawford219922
Benton203039
Boone202715
Washington199529
Jackson182030
Mahaska180735
Tama180757
Dickinson176721
Delaware166533
Clay159417
Kossuth158435
Wright156121
Hamilton152725
Buchanan149617
Hardin149029
Harrison148259
Fayette148121
Clayton145646
Cedar142719
Winneshiek142419
Page140114
Butler134623
Mills132015
Floyd131336
Cherokee130125
Lyon128528
Poweshiek124524
Allamakee122426
Hancock122224
Calhoun12009
Iowa116921
Grundy113821
Winnebago112828
Jefferson111122
Louisa110526
Mitchell108731
Cass108240
Chickasaw106911
Sac106614
Emmet105028
Union104819
Madison10459
Appanoose101736
Humboldt100418
Guthrie98423
Shelby97726
Franklin94717
Palo Alto8489
Keokuk81825
Unassigned8090
Montgomery79017
Howard76918
Pocahontas75411
Monroe72717
Clarke7267
Ida71629
Davis66320
Greene6627
Adair63617
Osceola6248
Lucas6168
Taylor5669
Monona56516
Worth5493
Fremont4805
Van Buren47212
Decatur4554
Wayne39921
Audubon3958
Ringgold3838
Adams2753
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 30°
Mason City
Cloudy
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 26°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 28°
Austin
Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 30°
Charles City
Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 25°
Areas of fog possible tonight
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Student lead Wellness Club

Image

Explaining the 25th Amendment process

Image

Building up Rochester Entrepreneurs

Image

Filling HealthCare Jobs

Image

Vaccine Distribution Goes Slowly

Image

New Coronavirus Variant

Image

RPD Responds To Fewer Calls

Image

Legends Bar Is Closing

Image

01-07-2020 FOR BRI

Image

Olmsted County Discusses Covid Refief Funds

Community Events