Feds 'overpromised and underdelivered' on coronavirus vaccines, state health officials say

CNN's Nick Watt reports that the slower than projected coronavirus vaccine rollout will take three years for the US to reach herd immunity if we stay at this rate.

Posted: Jan 7, 2021 5:10 PM
Updated: Jan 7, 2021 5:10 PM
Posted By: By Naomi Thomas and Virginia Langmaid, CNN

The federal government "overpromised and underdelivered"on coronavirus vaccine expectations, leaving states understaffed and without enough money to immunize their residents quickly, state health officials said Thursday.

"We overpromised and underdelivered as a nation," Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health, told a briefing sponsored by the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials (ASTHO). "We only got a third of what we thought we were going to get based on the initial modeling."

The federal government confused states and the public by promising millions more doses than were actually delivered. Operation Warp Speed, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and other top officials initially promised 40 million vaccines would be delivered by the end of December, and first doses given to 20 million people by that time. It took until the first week of January to get 20 million doses distributed, and only about 6 million people have been vaccinated, according to the latest data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Stack said the development of multiple vaccines in less than a year was a great achievement.

"Had we just projected realistic quantities, the public wouldn't have seen this as a shortcoming -- we would have recognized it for the incredible accomplishment it was to have even this much vaccine this fast," Stack said.

This gap between expectations and reality could have implications for public reception of the vaccine program, the officials said.

"I think it's important not to set unrealistic expectations that then disappoint the public. It could make them become disillusioned with this program," said Dr. Rachel Levine, secretary of health at the Pennsylvania Department of Health and and president of ASTHO.

"We end up knowing a week or two in advance what the what the possibility is of how much vaccine we're getting," she said. "But then the actual amount that is going to be transported often ends up being somewhat different depending upon the variables that Operation Warp Speed has to deal with in terms of manufacturing and how much they get."

States need more money and more staff, ASTHO members said during the briefing.

Levine said states, cities and territories had been given just $340 million to accomplish the mission right up until the end of the year.

"That is clearly insufficient to accomplishing what we're trying to accomplish," Levine said.

President Trump signed a $900 billion stimulus package from Congress on December 27 that includes $8 billion for the coronavirus vaccine rollout, something that health leaders were "absolutely thrilled" with, Levine said.

"Obviously that would have been more helpful a few months ago," Stack said.

Levine said the money will be "critical for several aspects of our response," including contracting with companies to set up community vaccine clinics that are being planned, and to create communications plans.

"One of the frustrations we've had, I think those of us who are state officials, is that there was no funding, dedicated funding, of any substance or size provided for this project and we've been saying that for many months before we got to this point," Stack said.

He said that there had been great funding for all stages of the vaccine process until it came to administering the vaccine.

Stack also spoke about the federal pharmacy partnership with retail pharmacies Walgreens and CVS, who are contracted to vaccinate those in long term care facilities. While he said he was grateful for the partnership, "if we can add to their man and women power to do it more quickly while still doing it safely, then we're certainly going to look for opportunities to do that."

Health care systems are strained, Stack noted. "There's not a lot of idle health care workers sitting by to draw upon, so I think that's another challenge all of us face as we try to scale up such an enormous vaccination program," he said.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 427587

Reported Deaths: 5596
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin888321417
Ramsey38193708
Dakota31358288
Anoka29803337
Washington19111203
Stearns17327175
St. Louis13018220
Scott1135487
Wright1113392
Olmsted978165
Sherburne789260
Carver662334
Clay630678
Rice568960
Kandiyohi544867
Blue Earth517129
Crow Wing461867
Chisago433028
Otter Tail432553
Benton403183
Winona368645
Douglas358763
Nobles357146
Mower340126
Polk322552
Goodhue321649
McLeod313541
Morrison300243
Beltrami295644
Lyon289929
Itasca273941
Becker273637
Isanti272535
Carlton269338
Pine255912
Steele25539
Todd226228
Nicollet213734
Freeborn211218
Mille Lacs208345
Brown205533
Le Sueur200215
Cass197020
Meeker191033
Waseca181116
Roseau162015
Martin161725
Wabasha15812
Hubbard142037
Redwood133027
Renville132839
Chippewa129430
Houston124313
Dodge12334
Cottonwood123116
Wadena115412
Fillmore11502
Rock104810
Sibley10485
Aitkin103932
Watonwan10377
Faribault96611
Kanabec94518
Pennington91514
Yellow Medicine90114
Pipestone88722
Swift81217
Jackson8118
Murray7985
Pope6984
Marshall68715
Stevens6798
Clearwater67114
Lac qui Parle63015
Wilkin5979
Lake57415
Koochiching5569
Lincoln4641
Big Stone4503
Unassigned43768
Norman4158
Grant4087
Mahnomen3977
Kittson34318
Red Lake3144
Traverse2222
Lake of the Woods1601
Cook1090

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 289143

Reported Deaths: 4007
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk42888421
Linn17071258
Scott14557153
Black Hawk13067222
Woodbury12575171
Johnson1147247
Dubuque10866140
Pottawattamie8569102
Story825632
Dallas824866
Webster454866
Cerro Gordo442863
Sioux440546
Clinton426760
Marshall415158
Warren400937
Buena Vista380827
Muscatine367875
Des Moines364137
Plymouth342361
Wapello322193
Jasper299455
Lee299028
Marion285850
Jones264148
Henry253429
Carroll244631
Bremer231246
Crawford219922
Benton203039
Boone202715
Washington199529
Jackson182030
Mahaska180735
Tama180757
Dickinson176721
Delaware166533
Clay159417
Kossuth158435
Wright156121
Hamilton152725
Buchanan149617
Hardin149029
Harrison148259
Fayette148121
Clayton145646
Cedar142719
Winneshiek142419
Page140114
Butler134623
Mills132015
Floyd131336
Cherokee130125
Lyon128528
Poweshiek124524
Allamakee122426
Hancock122224
Calhoun12009
Iowa116921
Grundy113821
Winnebago112828
Jefferson111122
Louisa110526
Mitchell108731
Cass108240
Chickasaw106911
Sac106614
Emmet105028
Union104819
Madison10459
Appanoose101736
Humboldt100418
Guthrie98423
Shelby97726
Franklin94717
Palo Alto8489
Keokuk81825
Unassigned8090
Montgomery79017
Howard76918
Pocahontas75411
Monroe72717
Clarke7267
Ida71629
Davis66320
Greene6627
Adair63617
Osceola6248
Lucas6168
Taylor5669
Monona56516
Worth5493
Fremont4805
Van Buren47212
Decatur4554
Wayne39921
Audubon3958
Ringgold3838
Adams2753
