Clear
BREAKING NEWS Trump says his term is ending, transition will be orderly Full Story

After 'life-changing' major win, Collin Morikawa says fame won't change him

2020 PGA Championship winner Collin Morikawa talks to Shane O'Donoghue about his amazing professional start and his desire to not let his "life-changing" major win change the man he is.

Posted: Jan 7, 2021 8:10 AM
Updated: Jan 7, 2021 8:10 AM
Posted By: By Shane O'Donoghue and Ben Morse, CNN

After the RBC Canadian Open in June 2019, Collin Morikawa was ranked 1039th in the world having finished tied for 14th.

A little over a year later, in August 2020, he was golf's fifth highest-ranked player.

His shock victory that month at the PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco -- finishing two shots ahead of Dustin Johnson and Paul Casey in only his second major outing -- catapulted him to the top of the game and into mainstream recognition.

Morikawa, who admits the victory at the PGA was "very life-changing," is adamant the fame that has come with it won't "change who I am."

"A lot of opportunities are given to you, a lot more sponsorships, people being aware of who you are," he told CNN's Living Golf's Shane O'Donoghue.

"I feel like I'm still the same 23-year-old kid that you guys call me. I've got a smile on my face, and I love food, and I hope that's me for the rest of my life."

While many players might have been sated by that victory, that is not the case for Morikawa.

"It didn't feel like I checked that box off of winning a major championship and I'm satisfied with the rest of my career. It just made me want more," he said.

"Now, whether I'm at a major championship or a regular event, European Tour event, whatever it might be, I want that winning feeling because when you win, it's just a feeling that you can't describe, especially in golf, with us really losing more than we win."

READ: How Dustin Johnson's speedy approach could help golf's pace of play

A global player

Having initially broken onto the scene in the US with victories on the PGA Tour, Morikawa is now looking to take his game around the globe.

"If you look at the history of golf, there's a lot of global players and those are the ones that are well-known," he explained.

"It speaks a lot to their personalities as a person, but it also speaks a lot about their games. They're able to adjust. That's all about golf, adjusting to what we're given ahead of us."

On the European Tour, Morikawa finished fifth in the 2020 Race to Dubai and will be traveling back to the emirate this month as one of the headliners for the OMEGA Dubai Desert Classic, which is set to start on January 28.

Taking to the course alongside 2017 winner Sergio Garcia and European Ryder Cup heroes Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose and Tyrrell Hatton, the Californian's skills will be put to the test at the Emirates Golf Club.

Visit CNN.com/sport for more news, features, and videos

"My entire life, it's always been about consistency. I've said that since day one, I believed in myself that I could do it, but I've only tested myself out really in the US on the PGA Tour," he said.

"And what better way to come out here on the European Tour, the Race to Dubai, and really make a statement for myself to show that my game travels. At the end of my career, I want to look back and be able to say that it does."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 427587

Reported Deaths: 5596
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin888321417
Ramsey38193708
Dakota31358288
Anoka29803337
Washington19111203
Stearns17327175
St. Louis13018220
Scott1135487
Wright1113392
Olmsted978165
Sherburne789260
Carver662334
Clay630678
Rice568960
Kandiyohi544867
Blue Earth517129
Crow Wing461867
Chisago433028
Otter Tail432553
Benton403183
Winona368645
Douglas358763
Nobles357146
Mower340126
Polk322552
Goodhue321649
McLeod313541
Morrison300243
Beltrami295644
Lyon289929
Itasca273941
Becker273637
Isanti272535
Carlton269338
Pine255912
Steele25539
Todd226228
Nicollet213734
Freeborn211218
Mille Lacs208345
Brown205533
Le Sueur200215
Cass197020
Meeker191033
Waseca181116
Roseau162015
Martin161725
Wabasha15812
Hubbard142037
Redwood133027
Renville132839
Chippewa129430
Houston124313
Dodge12334
Cottonwood123116
Wadena115412
Fillmore11502
Rock104810
Sibley10485
Aitkin103932
Watonwan10377
Faribault96611
Kanabec94518
Pennington91514
Yellow Medicine90114
Pipestone88722
Swift81217
Jackson8118
Murray7985
Pope6984
Marshall68715
Stevens6798
Clearwater67114
Lac qui Parle63015
Wilkin5979
Lake57415
Koochiching5569
Lincoln4641
Big Stone4503
Unassigned43768
Norman4158
Grant4087
Mahnomen3977
Kittson34318
Red Lake3144
Traverse2222
Lake of the Woods1601
Cook1090

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 289143

Reported Deaths: 4007
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk42888421
Linn17071258
Scott14557153
Black Hawk13067222
Woodbury12575171
Johnson1147247
Dubuque10866140
Pottawattamie8569102
Story825632
Dallas824866
Webster454866
Cerro Gordo442863
Sioux440546
Clinton426760
Marshall415158
Warren400937
Buena Vista380827
Muscatine367875
Des Moines364137
Plymouth342361
Wapello322193
Jasper299455
Lee299028
Marion285850
Jones264148
Henry253429
Carroll244631
Bremer231246
Crawford219922
Benton203039
Boone202715
Washington199529
Jackson182030
Mahaska180735
Tama180757
Dickinson176721
Delaware166533
Clay159417
Kossuth158435
Wright156121
Hamilton152725
Buchanan149617
Hardin149029
Harrison148259
Fayette148121
Clayton145646
Cedar142719
Winneshiek142419
Page140114
Butler134623
Mills132015
Floyd131336
Cherokee130125
Lyon128528
Poweshiek124524
Allamakee122426
Hancock122224
Calhoun12009
Iowa116921
Grundy113821
Winnebago112828
Jefferson111122
Louisa110526
Mitchell108731
Cass108240
Chickasaw106911
Sac106614
Emmet105028
Union104819
Madison10459
Appanoose101736
Humboldt100418
Guthrie98423
Shelby97726
Franklin94717
Palo Alto8489
Keokuk81825
Unassigned8090
Montgomery79017
Howard76918
Pocahontas75411
Monroe72717
Clarke7267
Ida71629
Davis66320
Greene6627
Adair63617
Osceola6248
Lucas6168
Taylor5669
Monona56516
Worth5493
Fremont4805
Van Buren47212
Decatur4554
Wayne39921
Audubon3958
Ringgold3838
Adams2753
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Cloudy
24° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 24°
Mason City
Cloudy
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 19°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
27° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 20°
Austin
Cloudy
27° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 27°
Charles City
Cloudy
25° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 19°
Above average temperatures continue
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 1/7

Image

Minnesota bars and restaurants to open at 50%

Image

Eagles Club speaks out about COVID-19 relief

Image

AP Photos

Image

Pasquale's Neighborhood Pizzeria Prepares for In-Person Dining

Image

Veteran weighs in on drama in Washington

Image

SAW: Noelle Douglas from Pine Island

Image

Restaurants poised to reopen to indoor diners

Image

Washington D.C. resident talks about chaos

Image

Political analyst Rayce Hardy weighs in on Washington drama

Community Events