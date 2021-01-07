Clear

How the news media covered domestic terrorism on Capitol Hill

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, who has been a staunch supporter of President Trump, vigorously defended to certify the electoral college votes on the Senate floor.

Posted: Jan 7, 2021 1:50 AM
Updated: Jan 7, 2021 1:50 AM
Posted By: By Brian Stelter, CNN Business

A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here.

The events on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, will be remembered as an act of domestic terrorism against the United States; as a national tragedy; and as a real-life manifestation of online radicalization. Here are the key questions heading into Thursday:

-- Is President Trump a danger to the republic? Is he fit to hold office until January 20?

-- Will the 25th Amendment be invoked, like a wide range of opinion leaders are urging?

-- Will the White House aides who resigned, like Stephanie Grisham and Sarah Matthews, speak publicly? If not, why not?

-- How many more White House aides will resign? Will Trump have any spokespeople left?

-- Will the Murdochs do anything to rein in the incendiary programming on Fox News? What about Newsmax and OAN?

-- Will the insurrectionists target other locations in DC in the coming days?

-- Far from Washington, there were skirmishes in several state capitals on Wednesday. Will this continue?

-- Ten years from now, what will this disaster be called? The "Trump riots?"

Now let's take a look at how the nation's news media covered this disgraceful day, beginning with Thursday's front pages. The New York Times says, in all caps, "TRUMP INCITES MOB." The Washington Post's banner headline says "Trump mob storms Capitol." The Wall Street Journal says "MOB STORMS CAPITOL."

Writing for history

-- Peter Baker's lead for The New York Times: "So this is how it ends."

-- Dan Balz's lead for the Washington Post: "Jan. 6, 2021, will be remembered as one of the darkest days in the history of the United States."

-- Kevin Liptak's lead for CNN: "Three years, 11 months and 17 days after President Trump warned from the West Front of the US Capitol that 'American carnage stops right here,' the very spot he stood was engulfed by his own protesters bringing carnage of their own."

-- America is in a "reality crisis," Charlie Warzel wrote, "in which millions of Americans are actively courting conspiracies and violent, radical ideologies in order to make sense of a world they don't trust."

-- CNN's Jake Tapper tweeted shortly before midnight: "Folks, it was a dark day. The president and his enablers — and those to whom they've lied — continue to test and threaten to destroy the American experiment. But many are pushing back & I'm confident we will survive and emerge stronger. Thank you for watching and God bless you."

"Lies have consequences"

That's what Senator Ben Sasse said on Wednesday: "Lies have consequences." Other reality-based members of the Republican party, like Adam Kinzinger, also denounced the conspiracy theory rot inside their party. But they remained a minority within the GOP.

Many Democrats were much more forceful in their repudiations of the political and media climate that this unfolded in. Bill Clinton said "the assault was fueled by more than four years of poison politics spreading deliberate misinformation, sowing distrust in our system, and pitting Americans against one another." Barack Obama called out both "a political party and its accompanying media ecosystem" for being "largely unwilling to tell their followers the truth" about Biden's victory. And soon-to-be majority leader Chuck Schumer denounced Trump along with "the captive media that parrots his lies."

The rioters organized online

They "had been openly planning for weeks on both mainstream social media and the pro-Trump internet," Jane Lytvynenko and Molly Hensley-Clancy of BuzzFeed News reported. "On forums like TheDonald, a niche website formed after Reddit banned the subreddit of the same name, they promised violence against lawmakers, police, and journalists if Congress did not reject the results of the 2020 election."

Some of the rioters live-streamed their crimes, so there is an enormous amount of video evidence. The FBI is now appealing to the public for information about the rioting.

Members of the media were attacked

There were multiple cases of journalists being targeted by rioters on Wednesday. Some news crews traveled with private security -- in the nation's capital. In one particularly egregious case, a live shot location outside the Senate was surrounded by men who menaced news crews and damaged TV equipment. The AP confirmed that some of the outlet's equipment "was stolen and destroyed during today's violent protests in Washington."

Post journalists arrested

"Two Washington Post video journalists," Zoeann Murphy and Whitney Leaming, "tweeted on Wednesday night that they'd been arrested during the unrest at the U.S. Capitol," TheWrap's Lindsey Ellefson wrote. The 6pm curfew in DC exempted members of the media, as every police officer should know. "Our journalists were just doing their jobs and should never have been arrested in the first place. However, we're pleased that police quickly released them," a Post spokesperson said.

Notes about the cable and broadcast coverage

-- "The chaos picked up steam at an hour when most of the television networks focused primarily on the congressional process," The Post's Jeremy Barr and Paul Farhi wrote in a recap of the day's coverage. "It took time for many reporters and producers to realize what was going on and shift their coverage as congressional correspondents turned into war correspondents, phoning in reports as they ducked for cover." At that point, anchors and commentators "were quick to call out the behavior of the rioters in fierce, direct language — even on Fox News."

-- As the minutes and hours went on, many news outlets stopped saying "protesters" and started saying "rioters" and "mobs."

-- CNN "sent internal guidance saying staff can refer to the Capitol Hill rioting today as 'domestic terrorism,'" Max Tani reported.

-- Former NBC News executive Mark Lukasiewicz, who has been quite critical of his former network and the other broadcasters in recent months, expressed "respect and admiration for the job they did and risks they endured today. Journalism has never been more essential."

-- ABC and NBC scrapped their entire prime time lineups for news coverage. CBS initially aired sitcoms at 8 p.m. Eastern but then resumed a CBS News special report.

-- The sober coverage up and down the dial made Fox's prime time talk show programming seem all the more strange.

The right's new narrative: Antifa, Antifa, Antifa

If you thought Wednesday's invasion of the Capitol was going to break the fever, think again. "The rioters were Antifa" is becoming a standard talking point on the far right. From Sarah Palin to Candace Owens, from Laura Ingraham to Lin Wood, many commentators floated the idea that left-wing radicals were responsible for some of the violence that played out on Wednesday. Texas AG Ken Paxton even tweeted, 'These are not Trump supporters.' But as Ben Collins noted, there were in fact recognizable Trump supporters inside the Capitol building. Accusing left-wingers is just a cynical way to excuse what happened and change the conversation.

What Fox and Newsmax viewers heard

Along with all the "Antifa" excuse-making, here's a sampling of what was heard on pro-Trump TV, via Oliver Darcy. Everyone condemned the violence, but then...

-- Newsmax's Greg Kelly attacked the media for its coverage, arguing journalists had been condescending toward Trump supporters. Kelly also interviewed Rudy Giuliani who expressed disappointment in Mike Pence.

-- On Fox, Tucker Carlson appeared to exonerate his audience for what happened: "It's not your fault, it is their fault," he said, continuing the "us-vs-them" theme of his show.

-- Carlson also asserted that Wednesday's events will be used to "crack down" on "civil liberties."

-- On Newsmax at the same time, Grant Stinchfield also bashed the media for not buying into voter fraud conspiracy theories.

-- Sean Hannity continued lying about the election, obsessed over voter fraud, and focused on the fact that the Capitol complex needs more security. His guests complained about left-wing mobs and said Republicans are held to double standards.

-- Laura Ingraham, who mocked those who said that the Black Lives Matter uprisings were mostly peaceful, kept pointing out that most of the folks in DC were peaceful, but "because of a small contingent of loons, these patriots have been unfairly maligned."

Notes and quotes

-- Stephen Colbert went live on CBS Wednesday night and began his show by asking, "Hey, Republicans who supported this president... have you had enough?"

-- Variety's Daniel D'Addario: "For all that Trump's use of social media has been heralded, he was and remains a creature of television, and — today — television outmatched him, placing in counterpoint violent and disturbing images the American people could judge for themselves with Trump's own words."

-- New York Times TV critic James Poniewozik: As the riot unfolded, "everyone knew he was watching. They would have known even if he hadn't announced it. Donald Trump has been an obsessive binge-watcher of TV coverage of his own presidency, for hours a day. Of course he would be glued to its next act."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 425261

Reported Deaths: 5520
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin883771408
Ramsey37987698
Dakota31134285
Anoka29635335
Washington19010198
Stearns17249175
St. Louis12924213
Scott1128085
Wright1107190
Olmsted965164
Sherburne787758
Carver659234
Clay628078
Rice566557
Kandiyohi543966
Blue Earth515330
Crow Wing460367
Otter Tail431053
Chisago429528
Benton400482
Winona366445
Douglas356863
Nobles355346
Mower339225
Polk321952
Goodhue319649
McLeod313540
Morrison298343
Beltrami293944
Lyon289229
Becker272537
Itasca272440
Isanti270633
Carlton267538
Steele25519
Pine254812
Todd225827
Nicollet212733
Freeborn209418
Mille Lacs206943
Brown204432
Le Sueur199515
Cass196620
Meeker191032
Waseca180615
Roseau162014
Martin160325
Wabasha15682
Hubbard141437
Redwood132726
Renville132439
Chippewa129230
Cottonwood123015
Houston121713
Dodge12104
Wadena115012
Fillmore11342
Rock104310
Sibley10425
Watonwan10367
Aitkin103532
Faribault95411
Kanabec94318
Pennington91414
Yellow Medicine89814
Pipestone88521
Swift80916
Jackson8048
Murray7735
Pope6974
Marshall68313
Stevens6787
Clearwater66614
Lac qui Parle62415
Wilkin5939
Lake56615
Koochiching5569
Lincoln4621
Big Stone4483
Unassigned42959
Norman4138
Grant4097
Mahnomen3977
Kittson34218
Red Lake3124
Traverse2212
Lake of the Woods1571
Cook1080

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 286673

Reported Deaths: 3946
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk42504419
Linn16958250
Scott14393153
Black Hawk12989220
Woodbury12516171
Johnson1139747
Dubuque10787139
Pottawattamie8485102
Story819431
Dallas818166
Webster453165
Cerro Gordo440163
Sioux438046
Clinton421656
Marshall413257
Warren395634
Buena Vista376427
Muscatine365175
Des Moines358535
Plymouth341160
Wapello318493
Lee296727
Jasper295954
Marion282949
Jones262948
Henry250828
Carroll243631
Bremer230144
Crawford218022
Benton201738
Boone200515
Washington197629
Jackson181129
Mahaska179735
Tama179256
Dickinson174620
Delaware165632
Clay158016
Kossuth157532
Wright155221
Hamilton152024
Buchanan148717
Hardin148126
Harrison146759
Fayette146021
Clayton143546
Cedar141719
Winneshiek140319
Page138714
Butler131823
Floyd130836
Mills130415
Cherokee128923
Lyon128028
Poweshiek123424
Allamakee121526
Hancock120824
Calhoun11969
Iowa116121
Grundy112320
Winnebago112128
Louisa109324
Cass106839
Jefferson106820
Mitchell106731
Sac106114
Chickasaw105911
Union103919
Emmet103228
Madison10078
Appanoose100636
Humboldt100018
Guthrie98023
Shelby97125
Franklin92917
Palo Alto8388
Keokuk81125
Unassigned8050
Montgomery78116
Howard75817
Pocahontas74911
Clarke7196
Monroe71617
Ida71529
Greene6607
Davis65920
Adair62117
Osceola6218
Lucas6078
Monona56216
Taylor5489
Worth5403
Fremont4755
Van Buren46712
Decatur4514
Audubon3957
Wayne39421
Ringgold3848
Adams2722
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Pasquale's Neighborhood Pizzeria Prepares for In-Person Dining

Image

Veteran weighs in on drama in Washington

Image

SAW: Noelle Douglas from Pine Island

Image

Restaurants poised to reopen to indoor diners

Image

Washington D.C. resident talks about chaos

Image

Political analyst Rayce Hardy weighs in on Washington drama

Image

Political Analyst and UMR History Professor talks Capitol chaos

Image

Hockey teams adjust to pandemic alterations

Image

Aaron's Wednesday Night Forecast

Image

KIMT News 3's Political Analyst talks about chaos at the Capitol

Community Events