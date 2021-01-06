Clear
BREAKING NEWS Biden calls on mob to 'pull back,' urges restoring decency Full Story
BREAKING NEWS AP photos: Stunning images as Trump supporters swarm Capitol Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

I can't believe what I'm watching

Article Image

CNN's Wolf Blitzer and Jake Tapper react to pro-Trump rioters storming the US Capitol as Congress met to finalize President-elect Joe Biden's election victory.

Posted: Jan 6, 2021 3:30 PM
Updated: Jan 6, 2021 3:30 PM
Posted By: Opinion by SE Cupp

There are only a handful of moments from history that I will never forget watching in real time as they unfolded -- ones I know I'll never be able to shake loose from my mind.

They're snapshots that encapsulate a feeling more than an event. Fear, watching the first Gulf War on the living room floor with my parents; immense heartbreak and anger watching the Twin Towers falling in my beloved New York City; unbridled joy watching gay marriage legalized at the Supreme Court.

But what is happening today is a new and malign kind of stunning. I will never forget this: Americans storming the United States Capitol in what can only be described as a coup attempt, a Trump supporter pictured standing at the Senate dais, and one jaw-dropping image of police pointing guns at the House front door from inside as a demonstrator appeared to be trying to breach the chamber. As I write this there is a report of multiple injuries, including police transported to the hospital.

I will never forget the utter sadness over our divided, fragile democracy that one man has tried so desperately to cleave in half for his own corrupt, narcissistic and craven self-interest.

These people, most offensively, purport to be "patriots" as they attack Capitol police, threaten the safety of US lawmakers, staff and building officials and look to overturn a democratic, free and fair presidential election -- which they cannot do, no matter how much havoc they wreak.

The man -- I will not even write his name -- sought this. The man who demanded this very reaction when he refused to accept the election results and commit to a peaceful transition of power, egging on the crowd he'd urged to descend on the Capitol on Wednesday to overturn the election. The man who tweeted a far-too-late message to his followers to "stay peaceful," only AFTER they'd breached the Capitol building and flew past security to flood the halls in protest, sending lawmakers fleeing with gas masks and go-bags, causing the vice president to be evacuated from the building and prompting an armed standoff at the gates.

But this is exactly what the man wanted in the end: chaos, disruption, nihilism. This ugly, un-American, lawless, seditionist act of petulance and violence is his final outgoing message to America: "Go ahead, burn it down. See if I care."

He doesn't. He never did. And he's convinced millions of Americans that this sick version of "patriotism," which exists only to avenge his irrational grievances, is moral and just and in fact "good" for the country.

None of this is good for the country. Tearing down democracy, taking America to the brink of anarchy, attempting a bloodless coup on the Capitol is a new nadir, a pathetic and disturbing decrescendo to a horrible era of self-destruction.

Whatever happens today, I know I'll never forget these horrifying images and the overwhelming feeling of despair that accompanied them. It's a very sad day for America -- one that I deeply hope doesn't end in tragedy. Though, perhaps, it already has.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 425261

Reported Deaths: 5520
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin883771408
Ramsey37987698
Dakota31134285
Anoka29635335
Washington19010198
Stearns17249175
St. Louis12924213
Scott1128085
Wright1107190
Olmsted965164
Sherburne787758
Carver659234
Clay628078
Rice566557
Kandiyohi543966
Blue Earth515330
Crow Wing460367
Otter Tail431053
Chisago429528
Benton400482
Winona366445
Douglas356863
Nobles355346
Mower339225
Polk321952
Goodhue319649
McLeod313540
Morrison298343
Beltrami293944
Lyon289229
Becker272537
Itasca272440
Isanti270633
Carlton267538
Steele25519
Pine254812
Todd225827
Nicollet212733
Freeborn209418
Mille Lacs206943
Brown204432
Le Sueur199515
Cass196620
Meeker191032
Waseca180615
Roseau162014
Martin160325
Wabasha15682
Hubbard141437
Redwood132726
Renville132439
Chippewa129230
Cottonwood123015
Houston121713
Dodge12104
Wadena115012
Fillmore11342
Rock104310
Sibley10425
Watonwan10367
Aitkin103532
Faribault95411
Kanabec94318
Pennington91414
Yellow Medicine89814
Pipestone88521
Swift80916
Jackson8048
Murray7735
Pope6974
Marshall68313
Stevens6787
Clearwater66614
Lac qui Parle62415
Wilkin5939
Lake56615
Koochiching5569
Lincoln4621
Big Stone4483
Unassigned42959
Norman4138
Grant4097
Mahnomen3977
Kittson34218
Red Lake3124
Traverse2212
Lake of the Woods1571
Cook1080

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 286673

Reported Deaths: 3946
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk42504419
Linn16958250
Scott14393153
Black Hawk12989220
Woodbury12516171
Johnson1139747
Dubuque10787139
Pottawattamie8485102
Story819431
Dallas818166
Webster453165
Cerro Gordo440163
Sioux438046
Clinton421656
Marshall413257
Warren395634
Buena Vista376427
Muscatine365175
Des Moines358535
Plymouth341160
Wapello318493
Lee296727
Jasper295954
Marion282949
Jones262948
Henry250828
Carroll243631
Bremer230144
Crawford218022
Benton201738
Boone200515
Washington197629
Jackson181129
Mahaska179735
Tama179256
Dickinson174620
Delaware165632
Clay158016
Kossuth157532
Wright155221
Hamilton152024
Buchanan148717
Hardin148126
Harrison146759
Fayette146021
Clayton143546
Cedar141719
Winneshiek140319
Page138714
Butler131823
Floyd130836
Mills130415
Cherokee128923
Lyon128028
Poweshiek123424
Allamakee121526
Hancock120824
Calhoun11969
Iowa116121
Grundy112320
Winnebago112128
Louisa109324
Cass106839
Jefferson106820
Mitchell106731
Sac106114
Chickasaw105911
Union103919
Emmet103228
Madison10078
Appanoose100636
Humboldt100018
Guthrie98023
Shelby97125
Franklin92917
Palo Alto8388
Keokuk81125
Unassigned8050
Montgomery78116
Howard75817
Pocahontas74911
Clarke7196
Monroe71617
Ida71529
Greene6607
Davis65920
Adair62117
Osceola6218
Lucas6078
Monona56216
Taylor5489
Worth5403
Fremont4755
Van Buren46712
Decatur4514
Audubon3957
Wayne39421
Ringgold3848
Adams2722
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Near Normal Temps Return for the Weekend

Image

Some issues regarding stimulus checks being reported

Image

6 year old donates 150 pounds of food to Channel One

Image

Camping reservations available now

Image

Adopt a Tiger program benefitting Stewartville teachers

Image

Rochester Public School board approves switch to hybrid learning

Image

Rochester to Make Repairs to Parking Ramp 6

Image

Not taking anything for granted, Minnesota winter sports season begins

Image

Let's go ice fishing

Image

Byron selling cutouts for home games

Community Events