Clear

What we've learned so far from the Georgia Senate runoffs

Gabriel Sterling, the voting systems implementation manager for the Georgia Secretary of State's office, tells CNN's Amara Walker that if the Republicans were to lose either or both seats in the Georgia Senate runoff races, then the blame "falls squarely on the shoulders of President Trump."

Posted: Jan 6, 2021 9:00 AM
Updated: Jan 6, 2021 9:00 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large

The Rev. Raphael Warnock will become the next senator from Georgia, CNN projected early Wednesday morning, and the other race in the twin Georgia runoffs that will decide control of the Senate remained too close to call on Tuesday night.

Despite not having a result in the race between Jon Ossoff and Sen. David Perdue, a few interesting trends began to emerge via a look at the votes already counted and the exit polling. My thoughts are below.

But before we get to them, two important caveats/notes:

1) All of the votes have not been counted. The exit polls may be adjusted. So, take all of this cum grano salis.

2) Because the race between Perdue (R) and Democrat Ossoff was at the top of the ticket, I am using the exit poll from that race to make comparisons to the 2020 presidential exit polling in the state.

OK, here we go!

* Black voters may be the difference: In November, Black voters made up 29% of the Georgia electorate and President-elect Joe Biden beat President Donald Trump among those voters by 77 points. According to exit polling Tuesday night, Black voters again comprised 29% of the electorate, almost exactly approximating their turnout in November, which is frankly unheard of for a January runoff. And it's not just that. Ossoff was beating Perdue 93% to 7% among Black voters, nearly a double-digit improvement on Biden's performance.

What explains the Black turnout? One factor may well be Warnock's candidacy. Warnock, the head of Ebenezer Baptist Church, took considerable incoming from Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R) during the runoff for his ties to the Black church community -- including controversial Rev. Jeremiah Wright. It's uniquely possible those attacks backfired on Loeffler (and Perdue) -- serving as an impetus for the Black community to turn out in droves to vote for the two Democrats.

* Suburbs stayed tight: Republicans were hoping that without Trump on the ballot in January, some of their under-performance in the Atlanta suburbs (which were once the key to their victory margins statewide) would be lessened. That didn't happen. Trump won suburban Georgia voters by 3 points in November; Perdue is ahead of Ossoff by just 2 points. And perhaps as importantly, suburban voters turned out in similar numbers in the Senate runoffs as they did in the November general election. In November, suburbanites were 61% of the overall electorate, while on Tuesday they were also 61%.

Assuming those numbers hold, it suggests that Trump has done damage to the Republican brand among suburban voters that goes well beyond just races where he is on the ballot. And extrapolating further, if the suburbs are now a pure toss-up across the country, that would be, generally speaking, scary news for Republicans.

* The Trump effect: In recent days, Trump has started to take credit for Republican success down-ballot in November -- particularly in the Senate. "In fact, they were expecting to lose and then they ended up winning by a lot because of the coattails," Trump told Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) on their now-infamous phone call January 2. There's scant evidence that claim is accurate. But if Democrats wind up winning both Senate seats in Georgia -- and with it the majority -- Trump's narrative of how he dragged all sorts of Republicans across the line will be blown out of the water. Trump campaigned in Georgia as recently as Monday night and made the stakes of the races very clear: "The whole world is watching the people of Georgia tomorrow and you've got to swamp them because everything's so crooked around."

Losses in both Senate seats in a state that, until Biden's victory in 2020, hadn't voted for a Democrat since Bill Clinton in 1992, would be hard to blame on anyone but Trump. He not only transformed the Republican Party over the past four years into a cult of personality, but in the final days of the runoffs he made the story all about him, with his conspiracy-ridden phone call with Raffensperger.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 425261

Reported Deaths: 5520
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin883771408
Ramsey37987698
Dakota31134285
Anoka29635335
Washington19010198
Stearns17249175
St. Louis12924213
Scott1128085
Wright1107190
Olmsted965164
Sherburne787758
Carver659234
Clay628078
Rice566557
Kandiyohi543966
Blue Earth515330
Crow Wing460367
Otter Tail431053
Chisago429528
Benton400482
Winona366445
Douglas356863
Nobles355346
Mower339225
Polk321952
Goodhue319649
McLeod313540
Morrison298343
Beltrami293944
Lyon289229
Becker272537
Itasca272440
Isanti270633
Carlton267538
Steele25519
Pine254812
Todd225827
Nicollet212733
Freeborn209418
Mille Lacs206943
Brown204432
Le Sueur199515
Cass196620
Meeker191032
Waseca180615
Roseau162014
Martin160325
Wabasha15682
Hubbard141437
Redwood132726
Renville132439
Chippewa129230
Cottonwood123015
Houston121713
Dodge12104
Wadena115012
Fillmore11342
Rock104310
Sibley10425
Watonwan10367
Aitkin103532
Faribault95411
Kanabec94318
Pennington91414
Yellow Medicine89814
Pipestone88521
Swift80916
Jackson8048
Murray7735
Pope6974
Marshall68313
Stevens6787
Clearwater66614
Lac qui Parle62415
Wilkin5939
Lake56615
Koochiching5569
Lincoln4621
Big Stone4483
Unassigned42959
Norman4138
Grant4097
Mahnomen3977
Kittson34218
Red Lake3124
Traverse2212
Lake of the Woods1571
Cook1080

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 286673

Reported Deaths: 3946
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk42504419
Linn16958250
Scott14393153
Black Hawk12989220
Woodbury12516171
Johnson1139747
Dubuque10787139
Pottawattamie8485102
Story819431
Dallas818166
Webster453165
Cerro Gordo440163
Sioux438046
Clinton421656
Marshall413257
Warren395634
Buena Vista376427
Muscatine365175
Des Moines358535
Plymouth341160
Wapello318493
Lee296727
Jasper295954
Marion282949
Jones262948
Henry250828
Carroll243631
Bremer230144
Crawford218022
Benton201738
Boone200515
Washington197629
Jackson181129
Mahaska179735
Tama179256
Dickinson174620
Delaware165632
Clay158016
Kossuth157532
Wright155221
Hamilton152024
Buchanan148717
Hardin148126
Harrison146759
Fayette146021
Clayton143546
Cedar141719
Winneshiek140319
Page138714
Butler131823
Floyd130836
Mills130415
Cherokee128923
Lyon128028
Poweshiek123424
Allamakee121526
Hancock120824
Calhoun11969
Iowa116121
Grundy112320
Winnebago112128
Louisa109324
Cass106839
Jefferson106820
Mitchell106731
Sac106114
Chickasaw105911
Union103919
Emmet103228
Madison10078
Appanoose100636
Humboldt100018
Guthrie98023
Shelby97125
Franklin92917
Palo Alto8388
Keokuk81125
Unassigned8050
Montgomery78116
Howard75817
Pocahontas74911
Clarke7196
Monroe71617
Ida71529
Greene6607
Davis65920
Adair62117
Osceola6218
Lucas6078
Monona56216
Taylor5489
Worth5403
Fremont4755
Van Buren46712
Decatur4514
Audubon3957
Wayne39421
Ringgold3848
Adams2722
° wxIcon
Hi: ° Lo: °
Feels Like: °
° wxIcon
Hi: ° Lo: °
Feels Like: °
° wxIcon
Hi: ° Lo: °
Feels Like: °
° wxIcon
Hi: ° Lo: °
Feels Like: °
° wxIcon
Hi: ° Lo: °
Feels Like: °
Above average temperatures this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Some issues regarding stimulus checks being reported

Image

6 year old donates 150 pounds of food to Channel One

Image

Camping reservations available now

Image

Adopt a Tiger program benefitting Stewartville teachers

Image

Rochester Public School board approves switch to hybrid learning

Image

Rochester to Make Repairs to Parking Ramp 6

Image

Not taking anything for granted, Minnesota winter sports season begins

Image

Let's go ice fishing

Image

Byron selling cutouts for home games

Image

Practicing With Masks

Community Events