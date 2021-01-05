Clear

Jeff Bezos, Jamie Dimon and Warren Buffett tried to solve health care. 3 years later, their company has shut down

Haven, a health care company formed in 2018 as a partnership between Amazon, Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan Chase, is shutting down at the end of February.

Posted: Jan 5, 2021 8:50 AM
Updated: Jan 5, 2021 8:50 AM
Posted By: By Paul R. La Monica, CNN Business

Haven, an ambitious health care company formed just three years ago as a partnership between Amazon, Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan Chase, is shutting down.

"Haven will end its operations at the end of February," said Haven spokesperson Brooke Thurston in an email to CNN Business. The news was first reported by CNBC.

The venture was created in 2018 with the goal of helping provide better health care services and insurance at a lower cost to workers and families at these three leading American firms -- and potentially to other US companies as well.

But Haven had struggled to make inroads beyond its three partners since its inception. Haven CEO Atul Gawande stepped down last May and chief operating officer Jack Stoddard also left the firm in 2019 after just a few months' tenure.

Spokespeople for JPMorgan Chase and Amazon also confirmed to CNN Business that Haven was shutting down. Berkshire Hathaway was not immediately available for comment.

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon wrote in an email to employees that was shared with CNN Business, "Haven worked best as an incubator of ideas, a place to pilot, test and learn -- and a way to share best practices across our companies. Our learnings have been invaluable."

Thurston told CNN Business that "moving forward, Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. will...continue to collaborate informally to design programs tailored to address the specific needs of our individual employee populations and locations."

She added that "the Haven team made good progress exploring a wide range of healthcare solutions, as well as piloting new ways to make primary care easier to access, insurance benefits simpler to understand and easier to use, and prescription drugs more affordable."

Going forward, the three companies are expected to continue to focus on boosting the health care offerings for their own employees, especially as the Covid-19 vaccine becomes available to a wider group of Americans.

In his email to employees, Dimon said "we're going to take insights we've gained through our joint-venture and build on them." He added that there would be no changes to benefit programs for the bank's workers and that Haven would work with Amazon and Berkshire Hathaway to find new jobs for Haven employees.

Meanwhile, Amazon is ramping up its own efforts in the health care business. The company already owns online pharmacy PillPack and recently launched plans to ship prescriptions to Prime members.

Berkshire Hathaway, run by billionaire Warren Buffett, has recently been looking for bargains in the health care sector.

Berkshire disclosed in November that it bought shares of Covid-19 vaccine developer and Big Pharma leader Pfizer in the third quarter. Buffett's firm also invested in AbbVie, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Merck.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 423688

Reported Deaths: 5502
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin880621407
Ramsey37849698
Dakota31018284
Anoka29531334
Washington18907196
Stearns17190175
St. Louis12865212
Scott1124684
Wright1104490
Olmsted958764
Sherburne785357
Carver657434
Clay626178
Rice562657
Kandiyohi542766
Blue Earth513530
Crow Wing459067
Otter Tail428351
Chisago426628
Benton399182
Winona364145
Douglas355361
Nobles354646
Mower337825
Polk322052
Goodhue315149
McLeod312240
Morrison296743
Beltrami293143
Lyon288529
Itasca271940
Becker271836
Isanti270233
Carlton266338
Steele25469
Pine253412
Todd225527
Nicollet211433
Freeborn207718
Mille Lacs206143
Brown203832
Le Sueur199115
Cass195820
Meeker190532
Waseca179415
Roseau161714
Martin159425
Wabasha15592
Hubbard140737
Redwood132426
Renville131539
Chippewa129230
Cottonwood123015
Houston121213
Dodge12054
Wadena114612
Fillmore11281
Rock104110
Sibley10385
Watonwan10357
Aitkin103432
Faribault94811
Kanabec94118
Pennington91114
Yellow Medicine89614
Pipestone88121
Jackson8028
Swift80016
Murray7705
Pope6964
Marshall68413
Stevens6786
Clearwater66214
Lac qui Parle62015
Wilkin5937
Lake56515
Koochiching5559
Unassigned47759
Lincoln4601
Big Stone4463
Norman4138
Grant4037
Mahnomen3977
Kittson34218
Red Lake3114
Traverse2212
Lake of the Woods1571
Cook1080

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 284742

Reported Deaths: 3939
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk42177419
Linn16846251
Scott14366153
Black Hawk12938220
Woodbury12418171
Johnson1133947
Dubuque10744139
Pottawattamie8459102
Story811231
Dallas808967
Webster449665
Sioux438144
Cerro Gordo437663
Clinton418656
Marshall407957
Warren391334
Buena Vista375527
Muscatine362475
Des Moines358035
Plymouth339158
Wapello316093
Jasper294454
Lee293227
Marion277349
Jones261548
Henry249928
Carroll242431
Bremer229145
Crawford214822
Benton200638
Boone196415
Washington195929
Jackson179129
Tama178456
Mahaska177735
Dickinson173920
Delaware164832
Kossuth157232
Clay157015
Wright154520
Hamilton151424
Buchanan147217
Hardin147026
Harrison146459
Fayette144721
Clayton141746
Cedar141419
Winneshiek140019
Page138614
Butler130523
Mills130315
Floyd130236
Cherokee127322
Lyon126925
Poweshiek122824
Allamakee120726
Hancock119824
Calhoun11939
Iowa115421
Grundy111520
Winnebago111428
Louisa108624
Cass106539
Mitchell106231
Jefferson105520
Chickasaw105411
Sac105414
Union103719
Emmet103027
Madison9998
Appanoose99736
Humboldt99318
Guthrie96623
Shelby96325
Franklin92517
Palo Alto8368
Keokuk80425
Unassigned7800
Montgomery77716
Howard75317
Pocahontas74412
Ida71129
Monroe70717
Clarke7026
Greene6557
Davis65220
Adair62017
Osceola6198
Lucas5978
Monona55716
Taylor5479
Worth5363
Fremont4735
Van Buren46312
Decatur4394
Audubon3917
Wayne39021
Ringgold3768
Adams2722
Rochester
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 11°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
15° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 15°
Albert Lea
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 18°
Austin
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 18°
Charles City
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 16°
Above average temperatures this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

RCTC prepares for spring semester

Image

New COVID-19 Nasal Swabs being used at Mayo Clinic

Image

New Rochester City Council members take office

Image

City Council Members Sworn In

Image

Aaron's Monday Night Forecast

Image

It's time to toss those trees

Image

Boys help Victoria's Ristorante after tip theft

Image

President Trump makes controversial call to Georgia Secretary of State

Image

New Rochester City Council members sworn in

Image

Copper theft in Rochester

Community Events