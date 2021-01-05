Clear

Where is Jack Ma? Tech tycoon silent as China gets tough with his business

Jack Ma's businesses are under enormous pressure right now. But the co-founder of China's most successful tech empire and legendary billionaire entrepreneur hasn't been heard from in months. CNN's Selina Wang reports.

Posted: Jan 5, 2021 3:20 AM
Updated: Jan 5, 2021 3:20 AM
Posted By: By Jill Disis and Selina Wang, CNN Business

Jack Ma's businesses are under enormous pressure right now. But the co-founder of China's most successful tech empire and legendary billionaire entrepreneur hasn't been heard from in months.

Ma hasn't made a public appearance or social media post since late October, just over a week before a much anticipated stock market listing of Alibaba's financial affiliate, Ant Group, was blocked at the last minute by Chinese regulators.

Ant Group has gone from preparing the world's largest initial public offering to being ordered to overhaul large swaths of its business. Chinese regulators have criticized the company for edging out rivals from the market and hurting consumer rights.

Alibaba, meanwhile, has been probed in China for alleged monopolistic behavior. And the Wall Street Journal reported last week that Beijing was seeking to shrink Ma's empire and potentially take a larger stake in his businesses, citing Chinese officials and government advisers familiar with the matter.

Ma was even absent from the finale of an African talent show he created, according to the Financial Times. The newspaper reported that Ma was replaced as a judge during the November filming of the last episode of "Africa's Business Heroes," a television contest for entrepreneurs.

As recently as Oct. 12, Ma said he was looking forward to meeting the finalists during the online finale on Nov. 14.

Alibaba told CNN Business on Monday that Ma "had to miss the finale due to scheduling conflict." It declined further comment on his whereabouts.

Ma has kept a lower profile within China for some time now, said Duncan Clark, author of "Alibaba: The House that Jack Ma Built" and founder of investment advisory firm BDA China. He added that Beijing wants its narrative about the Ant Group IPO to dominate the public conversation — and that the company likely knows that it won't help to have any "diversity of opinion" on the issue.

"But certainly it's remarkable ... the silence is somewhat deafening," he added.

While Ma no longer holds executive or board level positions at either of the companies he co-founded — he stepped down as Alibaba's executive chairman in 2019 — he is still Alibaba's biggest individual shareholder with nearly 5% worth about $25 billion. Ant Group said in regulatory filings last year that Ma has "ultimate control" over the company, and his personal wealth was expected to balloon after the public offering.

He has also frequently made public appearances to talk about his philanthropic work, which he made a major focus after retiring from Alibaba. His most recent post on Chinese social media platform Weibo, dated Oct. 17, for example, featured remarks he made at an education forum in China. Ma has also been a high profile speaker at major international events such as the World Economic Forum.

It was Ma's last major appearance, though, that China tech observers suspect landed his business in hot water. At a conference in Shanghai in late October, Ma publicly criticized Chinese regulators for stifling innovation by being too risk averse.

"What we need is to build a healthy financial system, not systematic financial risks," he said. "To innovate without risks is to kill innovation. There's no innovation without risks in the world."

Days later, Chinese regulators summoned Ma and Ant Group executives to conduct what authorities called "regulatory interviews," and the IPO was pulled. Oanda market analyst Jeffrey Halley wrote at the time that the comments "clearly didn't resonate in the halls of power in Beijing."

It's not clear from official or company statements whether Ma has attended any meetings since then regarding the future of his businesses.

While Ma has been out of the spotlight, his companies have made clear that they are listening to Beijing. Ant said last week that it appreciated "guidance and help" from regulators after Beijing spoke publicly about its requirements for the company. And Alibaba pledged in late December to "actively cooperate" with antitrust investigators.

The potential threats to Ma's businesses aren't limited to China, either. Washington has been ratcheting up its campaign against Chinese businesses in recent weeks as the Trump administration draws to a close. And while Alibaba hasn't been specifically targeted, the company was name-checked by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo late last summer when he urged American companies to remove "untrusted" Chinese-owned technology from their digital networks.

Public opinion about Ma in China, meanwhile, has turned sour. Many of the replies to Ma's October Weibo post struck a particularly negative tone.

"Again it's about resources and brain mines," wrote one Weibo user, responding to Ma's use of those words to describe children in China and the need for a strong education system. "It is totally a line from a capitalist."

— Laura He and CNN's Beijing bureau contributed to this report.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 420544

Reported Deaths: 5489
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin873861405
Ramsey37572698
Dakota30764281
Anoka29310332
Washington18762194
Stearns17093173
St. Louis12738212
Scott1118484
Wright1098390
Olmsted945564
Sherburne777857
Carver652534
Clay621278
Rice560057
Kandiyohi541066
Blue Earth509130
Crow Wing455867
Otter Tail426051
Chisago422828
Benton394882
Winona361745
Nobles354046
Douglas353160
Mower335525
Polk321752
Goodhue312048
McLeod310440
Morrison294143
Beltrami291043
Lyon287229
Becker271136
Itasca271040
Isanti267433
Carlton263438
Steele25359
Pine251412
Todd224527
Nicollet210233
Mille Lacs204843
Freeborn203118
Brown203032
Le Sueur197515
Cass194820
Meeker189732
Waseca177915
Roseau161214
Martin158525
Wabasha15212
Hubbard140337
Redwood131826
Renville130839
Chippewa128530
Cottonwood122815
Houston120013
Dodge11864
Wadena113612
Fillmore11211
Rock103810
Watonwan10357
Aitkin103232
Sibley10325
Kanabec93518
Faribault92911
Pennington90814
Yellow Medicine89114
Pipestone88121
Jackson8008
Swift79716
Murray7615
Pope6924
Marshall68013
Stevens6776
Clearwater66214
Lac qui Parle61415
Wilkin5927
Lake56015
Koochiching5539
Lincoln4561
Big Stone4413
Unassigned44159
Norman4138
Mahnomen3977
Grant3947
Kittson34218
Red Lake3114
Traverse2202
Lake of the Woods1541
Cook1060

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 283112

Reported Deaths: 3893
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk41943413
Linn16752249
Scott14293152
Black Hawk12903220
Woodbury12388168
Johnson1127747
Dubuque10719139
Pottawattamie839098
Story807031
Dallas802867
Webster446264
Sioux437044
Cerro Gordo436162
Clinton416055
Marshall404857
Warren387234
Buena Vista374626
Muscatine361175
Des Moines357735
Plymouth337653
Wapello315492
Jasper293054
Lee290625
Marion274149
Jones260348
Henry249427
Carroll240631
Bremer227844
Crawford213422
Benton199838
Boone194615
Washington190328
Jackson178829
Tama176656
Mahaska175835
Dickinson172920
Delaware164532
Kossuth156632
Clay155913
Wright153918
Hamilton149324
Hardin146426
Buchanan146217
Harrison146058
Fayette143619
Clayton141046
Cedar140619
Winneshiek139818
Page138614
Butler129923
Mills129815
Floyd129234
Lyon126625
Cherokee126422
Poweshiek122224
Allamakee119426
Hancock118924
Calhoun11749
Iowa114921
Winnebago110828
Grundy110518
Louisa108324
Cass106439
Mitchell105730
Chickasaw105011
Sac104614
Jefferson104220
Union103519
Emmet102327
Madison9878
Appanoose98436
Humboldt98418
Guthrie96123
Shelby95725
Franklin92217
Palo Alto8238
Keokuk79825
Montgomery77015
Unassigned7620
Howard74317
Pocahontas72912
Ida70129
Clarke6986
Monroe69617
Davis65120
Greene6497
Adair61617
Osceola6168
Lucas5918
Monona55416
Taylor5479
Worth5353
Fremont4735
Van Buren45811
Decatur4314
Wayne38921
Audubon3857
Ringgold3678
Adams2712
Rochester
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 11°
Mason City
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 17°
Albert Lea
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 27°
Austin
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 27°
Charles City
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 11°
Above average temperatures this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New Rochester City Council Members Take Office

Image

City Council Members Sworn In

Image

Aaron's Monday Night Forecast

Image

It's time to toss those trees

Image

Boys help Victoria's Ristorante after tip theft

Image

President Trump makes controversial call to Georgia Secretary of State

Image

New Rochester City Council members sworn in

Image

Copper theft in Rochester

Image

Update to Iowa sports betting laws

Image

New laws help sexual assault victims

Community Events