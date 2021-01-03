Clear
SEVERE WX : Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts

Trump's bid to steal Georgia exposes GOP election ruse

In excerpts from an hourlong phone call, President Donald Trump pushed Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to "find" votes to overturn the election results after his loss to President-elect Joe Biden, according to an audio recording of a phone call obtained by CNN and first reported by the Washington Post. The White House declined to comment to CNN. CNN has reached out to Raffensperger.

Posted: Jan 3, 2021 11:50 PM
Updated: Jan 3, 2021 11:50 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Stephen Collinson, CNN

Astonishing new evidence of a desperate President Donald Trump caught on tape trying to steal the election exposes the depth of his corruption and makes his Republican Capitol Hill allies complicit in his bid to thwart the will of voters.

In a fresh abuse of power, Trump tried to bully a top Georgia GOP official into finding votes to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's win in the state. The staggering telephone call, audio of which was obtained by CNN and first reported by the Washington Post, amounted to the most serious threat yet posed by his authoritarian instincts to American democracy.

Even before the latest outrage, this week already marked a watershed moment for Biden's coming presidency, a ruptured Republican Party and for the integrity of the US political system.

A GOP attempt, for example, to block Congress' certification of Biden's win based on lies and false conspiracy theories about fraud on Wednesday has no chance of succeeding but will further convince millions of Trump voters the election was rigged. Scores of GOP lawmakers plan to choose the vanquished President and his voters over the cherished principles of free elections in a fracturing that will have lasting consequences for the GOP and the nation.

On Tuesday, two Georgia runoff elections will decide whether Republicans will hold their Senate majority and retain the power to block Biden's sweeping agenda and hopes of swiftly confirming a Cabinet at a time of national crisis.

All of this is coming to a head as Trump incites protests in Washington in a bid to disrupt the election certification effort, amid fears of violence, while ignoring a worse-than-ever pandemic and the consequent deaths of 350,000 Americans.

In fact, the President blasted the world-leading US death toll as "fake news" on Sunday, while disregarding growing evidence his White House has botched the rollout of crucial new vaccines just as it did earlier stages of the pandemic.

But Surgeon General Jerome Adams contradicted Trump's false claim on CNN's "State of the Union," telling Jake Tapper: "From a public health perspective, I have no reason to doubt those numbers."

'I just want to find ... votes'

The release of the stunning telephone conversation between Trump and Georgia's GOP Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger escalated the constitutional crisis Trump started stoking even before his election loss.

"So look. All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state," Trump said, in a comment that at best was an abuse of power and that could raise legal questions. Throughout the hour-long call, the President repeatedly prods Raffensperger to agree to his false claims that thousands of votes were illegally cast, that some ballots were destroyed or came from dead people or out-of-state voters. The Georgia secretary of state tells the President that he has false information.

A string of recounts, audits and legal cases have affirmed Biden's narrow victory in Georgia in November in one of the clutch of swing states he won on the way to 306 electoral votes and a clear victory over the President.

The tape recalled the kind of coercive, corrupt behavior that led to Trump's impeachment over a call with Ukraine's President, but that all Republican senators with the exception of Mitt Romney decided last year did not merit his ouster from office.

In the latest smoking gun call, Trump is heard trying to convince Raffensperger to announce that he had recalculated the vote totals and that the President won, and threatening criminal reprisals if his fellow Republican failed to act.

"At the very least it's an abuse of presidential power which in a normal time would be impeachable," said CNN presidential historian Timothy Naftali.

John Dean, a former White House legal counsel in the Watergate scandal, told CNN's Fredricka Whitfield Trump was at "the edges of extortion."

Biden's senior legal adviser Bob Bauer said in a statement that the tape offered "irrefutable proof of a president pressuring and threatening an official of his own party to get him to rescind a state's lawful, certified vote count and fabricate another in its place."

"It captures the whole, disgraceful story about Donald Trump's assault on American democracy."

Call heaps pressure on Trump's GOP backers

Trump's call with Raffensperger suddenly heaped new scrutiny on Republican members of the House and Senate who have pledged to challenge the normally pro forma certification of the election result in Congress.

As they criticize results already ratified by Republican-appointed judges and the conservative majority Supreme Court, as well as state officials, many of whom are Republicans, they must now decide whether they stand by Trump's flagrant attempt to overturn the rule of law in Georgia.

A total of 12 Republicans, including Missouri's Josh Hawley and Texas' Ted Cruz, have said they will seek to disrupt the certification on Wednesday. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican, has signaled support for a move that may be supported by a majority of his members in the House, CNN reported.

"Do ... Republicans want to be on the side of an abuse of power or a criminal conspiracy?" Naftali asked.

The shallowness of the Republican effort is revealed in lawmakers' arguments that it is being pursued not on the basis of new evidence of fraud but on the grounds that millions of Trump voters believe the election was corrupt.

"We have an unsustainable state of affairs in this country where we have tens of millions of people who do not view this election result as legitimate," Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson, one of the senators who plans to support an objection, said on NBC's "Meet the Press."

But Trump and his acolytes have spent months making false claims about election fraud, aided by conservative media organizations and White House officials who have blatantly lied about an election that Trump's Justice Department and other appointees have said was free and fair.

The corruption revealed on Trump's call to Georgia meanwhile removes any doubt that the President is trying to steal the election. That makes it harder for Republicans to argue they are replicating symbolic objections to election results in Congress adopted by isolated Democrats in previous years.

A Republican breach

Sunday's staggering developments sharpened the divide in the GOP, after Hawley's decision to challenge the results burst open a breach that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had tried for weeks to mend.

The challenge to the certification and demand for a commission on false claims of voter fraud is just the latest in a long list of efforts by Capitol Hill Republicans to appease an unchained and lawless President who threatens to back primary challenges against those who cross him.

But several GOP senators, including Utah's Romney, Maine's Susan Collins and Nebraska's Ben Sasse have registered frustration with their colleagues.

"The egregious ploy to reject electors may enhance the political ambition of some, but dangerously threatens our democratic Republic," Romney said in a statement Saturday. "I could never have imagined seeing these things in the greatest democracy in the world. Has ambition so eclipsed principle?"

His 2012 running mate, former House Speaker Paul Ryan, vocalized his concerns in a rare public statement Sunday, saying, "Efforts to reject the votes of the Electoral College and sow doubt about Joe Biden's victory strike at the foundation of our republic."

Republican leaders are angry that Hawley — a potential 2024 presidential candidate — has effectively forced his colleagues into a vote on the election that is doomed to fail but leaves them to chose between democracy and a GOP President who is popular with the base.

"I think that if you have a plan, it should be a plan that has some chance of working. And neither of the two proposals that have been advanced will produce a result," said Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri, a member of GOP leadership.

While McCarthy is backing the challenge, the third-ranking Republican in the House, Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, sent a memo to colleagues on Sunday warning that it set a "dangerous precedent" that threatened to snatch away the responsibility of states for running their own elections.

"This is directly at odds with the Constitution's clear text and our core beliefs as Republicans," she wrote.

Another group of seven House Republicans -- including a couple in the conservative House Freedom Caucus -- also spoke out Sunday, calling on their colleagues to "respect the states' authority here" even "though doing so may frustrate our immediate political objectives."

Trump heads to Georgia

Trump's bombshell call could affect what are shaping up as two tight races in Georgia where GOP Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler are facing voters. Republicans need just one of them to prevail to retain their Senate majority. If Democrats welcome both Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock as new senators, they will split the chamber 50-50, allowing Vice President-elect Kamala Harris to cast deciding votes on tied legislation.

Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, who earned credit for helping engineer Biden's victory in the state, said on "State of the Union" that it could take several days for the results to become clear.

But she said she believed that strong turnout among Democrats casting mail-in votes had put the party in a strong position.

"This is going to be a very tough battle, but it is absolutely within the realm of possibility, in fact, the realm of likelihood, that Democrats can win," Abrams told Jake Tapper.

Republicans need a strong Election Day turnout to compete. But there are fears among local activists that Trump's relentless assault on the probity of the presidential election in Georgia will convince his supporters that their votes will not count in the senatorial runoff races.

The President will seek to rally his base when he travels to Georgia for an election eve rally on Monday. Based on the contents of his call with Raffensperger, though, it is not clear whether his intervention will help.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 417832

Reported Deaths: 5436
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin867621390
Ramsey37330694
Dakota30490279
Anoka29116327
Washington18610192
Stearns17019173
St. Louis12624208
Scott1110883
Wright1090490
Olmsted941962
Sherburne771257
Carver647434
Clay618878
Rice557055
Kandiyohi539366
Blue Earth507228
Crow Wing452967
Otter Tail424151
Chisago418528
Benton392380
Winona358644
Nobles353746
Douglas350760
Mower334325
Polk320849
Goodhue310047
McLeod308240
Morrison292543
Beltrami289242
Lyon286029
Itasca270339
Becker269736
Isanti265033
Carlton260838
Steele25289
Pine249512
Todd223527
Nicollet208932
Mille Lacs203443
Brown202132
Freeborn201718
Le Sueur196815
Cass193620
Meeker188732
Waseca177213
Roseau160714
Martin158125
Wabasha15092
Hubbard139737
Redwood131726
Renville130139
Chippewa128129
Cottonwood122315
Houston119813
Dodge11844
Wadena113012
Fillmore11171
Rock103110
Aitkin102932
Sibley10275
Watonwan10267
Kanabec93018
Faribault92211
Pennington90614
Yellow Medicine88814
Pipestone87721
Jackson7988
Swift79016
Murray7595
Pope6924
Marshall67712
Stevens6726
Clearwater66014
Lac qui Parle60715
Wilkin5927
Lake55615
Koochiching5509
Lincoln4541
Big Stone4393
Unassigned42959
Norman4128
Mahnomen3977
Grant3937
Kittson34118
Red Lake3114
Traverse2172
Lake of the Woods1521
Cook1040

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 282295

Reported Deaths: 3893
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk41749413
Linn16719249
Scott14264152
Black Hawk12862220
Woodbury12370168
Johnson1123447
Dubuque10683139
Pottawattamie838398
Story804831
Dallas800067
Webster445764
Sioux436544
Cerro Gordo435862
Clinton415555
Marshall404257
Warren384634
Buena Vista373826
Muscatine359775
Des Moines357235
Plymouth336953
Wapello314892
Jasper291954
Lee289525
Marion273049
Jones259948
Henry249227
Carroll239731
Bremer227244
Crawford213522
Benton199538
Boone192915
Washington189728
Jackson178829
Tama176456
Mahaska175635
Dickinson172020
Delaware163932
Kossuth156632
Clay155513
Wright153218
Hamilton149224
Hardin146426
Buchanan145817
Harrison145858
Fayette142619
Cedar140219
Clayton140146
Winneshiek139318
Page137414
Butler129723
Mills129215
Floyd129134
Lyon126325
Cherokee125622
Poweshiek121624
Allamakee118826
Hancock118624
Calhoun11739
Iowa114521
Winnebago110828
Grundy110218
Louisa107924
Cass106339
Mitchell105730
Chickasaw104611
Sac104514
Jefferson104020
Union103519
Emmet102127
Humboldt98418
Madison9818
Appanoose97736
Guthrie96123
Shelby95725
Franklin92017
Palo Alto8238
Keokuk79625
Montgomery77015
Unassigned7560
Howard74117
Pocahontas72612
Ida70029
Clarke6936
Monroe68317
Davis65120
Greene6487
Osceola6168
Adair61417
Lucas5908
Monona55016
Taylor5479
Worth5333
Fremont4735
Van Buren45811
Decatur4304
Wayne38621
Audubon3857
Ringgold3678
Adams2692
Rochester
Broken Clouds
18° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 5°
Mason City
Broken Clouds
12° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 3°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
18° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 8°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
16° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 16°
Charles City
Cloudy
19° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 6°
Slick roads possible through Monday morning
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

Albert Lea Reopen MN protest

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Tracking a Potentially Slick Monday Morning Commute

Image

How plow drivers prepare for snow

Image

Detour gym gave members mini gyms

Image

Aaron's Saturday Night Forecast

${item.thumbnail.title}

Chick-fil-A Tests Mobile Concept in Northwest Rochester

Image

Rochester boards question suggested charter changes

Image

Life lessons from 2020 being applied to the new year

Image

MercyOne North Iowa lighting up the sky

Community Events