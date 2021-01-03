Clear
SEVERE WX : Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts

Pay attention to the propaganda, and other ways to cover an attempted coup in America

Yale professor Timothy Snyder, author of "On Tyranny," says Donald Trump is "moving from the territory of the medium-sized lie into the big lie" about the election. Snyder tells Brian Stelter the news media should "take a deep breath" and "talk about the context" of Trump's anti-democratic actions, including what it means for the integrity of future elections.

Posted: Jan 3, 2021 11:50 PM
Updated: Jan 3, 2021 11:50 PM
Posted By: By Brian Stelter, CNN Business

A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here.

Sunday showed how. With President Trump's anti-democratic conduct front and center, reporters and anchors used blunt language; challenged complicit politicians; and relied on primary source material, including Trump's own words from his damning call with Georgia election officials. CNN anchor Ana Cabrera called it a "Nixonian" recording of Trump sounding "like a mob boss." Carl Bernstein said it was evidence that Trump is trying to "instigate a coup." Dan Balz, writing for the front page of Monday's Washington Post, said "there are but 16 days left in President Trump's term, but there is no doubt that he will use all of his remaining time in office to inflict as much damage as he can on democracy — with members of a now-divided Republican Party acting as enablers."

The news coverage has to keep reiterating what is true -- that Joe Biden won the election. Trump's legal gambits have been laughed out of court. His voter fraud lies have been debunked. And he can't even keep his own story straight.

We're going to need a bigger homepage

The famous line from "Jaws" came to my mind on Sunday afternoon as I read all the reactions to WaPo's jaw-dropping scoop. Amy Gardner, a national political reporter for the Post, was the first to obtain the audio of Trump's hour-long call with Brad Raffensperger. Other news outlets ingested their own copies of the audio later in the afternoon. Everyone who's saying you should listen to the entire call is right -- listen, or read the transcript, right here.

"The big lie"

Timothy Snyder, author of "On Tyranny," was my "A block" guest on Sunday. He said Trump is "moving from the territory of the medium-sized lie into the big lie," because a "big lie" like "I won the election" requires believers to reject so much evidence and commit to a vast conspiratorial story. "And it's a big lie because if you believe it," he said, "it demands that you take radical action. So this is one way that we've really moved forward towards authoritarianism and away from democracy. And it's coming. It's coming to a peak right now."

>> Snyder also said that what's missing in the coverage "is 'local reality,' local news. If local news were stronger, we'd all have a stronger sense about how the elections actually happened," including the security of the voting systems...

For the record

-- NYT's Nick Kristof tweeted about WaPo getting the tape first: "The newspaper war between the Post and The Times has been the best kind, trying to provide truth and accountability and push back the tides of authoritarianism..." (Twitter)

-- David Gura harkened back to the "Access Hollywood" tape: "It was a presidency bookended by audio recordings obtained by The Washington Post." (Twitter)

-- Reuters reporter Brad Heath: "The president's call with Georgia election officials is hard to listen to. We spend billions of dollars to make the president the best-informed person on Earth, but the information he's parroting about the election is total bull..." (Twitter)

-- What news events did the audio overshadow? Well, Nancy Pelosi's re-election as House speaker, for one... (CNN)

Pay attention to the propaganda

Oliver Darcy writes: "Time and time again I find myself reading stories and watching news reports that leave out crucial info about Trump's efforts to subvert the election: That he has propaganda networks operating on his behalf. He has a handful of cable channels (Fox, OAN, Newsmax), websites (Gateway Pundit, Daily Wire, Breitbart), and talk radio hosts (Rush Limbaugh, Mark Levin, etc.) who prop up his conspiracy theories and share 'em with millions. Failing to mention that, and suggesting it is only Trump and his Republican allies lying to Americans, does a huge disservice to readers. Frankly, this propaganda machine is more powerful than the Republican lawmakers who are doing his bidding."

Darcy adds: "As Stelter said on Sunday's show, senators like Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley are merely reflecting the views of their voters. It's the broadcasters who have the power, who are speaking straight to GOP voters, and pushing the nation down this perilous path. Listen to what Mark Levin told Fox viewers on Sunday night: 'Any Republican who doesn't stand up' on Wednesday will be 'shredding the Constitution' right along with the Democrats. Levin targeted GOP senators: 'Do you understand me Mitch McConnell? John Thune? John Cornyn?' This is why it's so crucial that mainstream political coverage pays attention to the propaganda..."

The source of Trump's conspiracy theories

Donie O'Sullivan writes: "On the call with Raffensperger, Trump sounded so much like the diehard believers of conspiracy theories I have interviewed. (Those believers include some of Trump's loyal supporters.) Raffensperger and his colleagues did some real-time fact-checking of Trump on the call but the president did what any conspiracy theorist does -- as soon as one of his beliefs was shown to be false, he quickly moved on to another anecdote. That's what they do..."

>> NBC's Ben Collins tweeted: "Almost everything" Trump said on the call "are copy-pasted rumors that went wild on Facebook, said by 8kun administrator Ron Watkins on OAN, or from 4chan/TheDonald.win rumors that were aggregated on the Gateway Pundit. The numbers are all made up. It's all lies."

>> Collins added: "The QAnon social media pipeline has totally engulfed far-right social media and churns out one new fictitious way for Trump to remain president every day. It's all Donald Trump ingests, and he thinks he can remain president because of it."

"Fantasy world"

"The single most worrisome political fact in America right now is that a significant portion of the Republican Party lives in a fantasy world, a place where facts and truth don't hold sway, where 'owning the libs' is an end in itself, and where seceding from reality is a symbol of tribal loyalty, rather than a sign of mental illness," longtime GOP administration official Peter Wehner wrote for The Atlantic the other day. "This is leading the party, and America itself, to places we've never been before, including the spectacle of a defeated president and his supporters engaging in a sustained effort to steal an election."

Which is why the challenge for journalists is so significant right now. "A cult is attempting a coup in America" -- is that the one-line summary of what's going on? As Ron Brownstein remarked over the weekend, "we do not have a language in the American political tradition to describe what is happening inside the GOP." Trump's allies say they're trying to save democracy while undermining democracy. They shout "Stop the Steal" while starting the steal. And so on and so on...

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 417832

Reported Deaths: 5436
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin867621390
Ramsey37330694
Dakota30490279
Anoka29116327
Washington18610192
Stearns17019173
St. Louis12624208
Scott1110883
Wright1090490
Olmsted941962
Sherburne771257
Carver647434
Clay618878
Rice557055
Kandiyohi539366
Blue Earth507228
Crow Wing452967
Otter Tail424151
Chisago418528
Benton392380
Winona358644
Nobles353746
Douglas350760
Mower334325
Polk320849
Goodhue310047
McLeod308240
Morrison292543
Beltrami289242
Lyon286029
Itasca270339
Becker269736
Isanti265033
Carlton260838
Steele25289
Pine249512
Todd223527
Nicollet208932
Mille Lacs203443
Brown202132
Freeborn201718
Le Sueur196815
Cass193620
Meeker188732
Waseca177213
Roseau160714
Martin158125
Wabasha15092
Hubbard139737
Redwood131726
Renville130139
Chippewa128129
Cottonwood122315
Houston119813
Dodge11844
Wadena113012
Fillmore11171
Rock103110
Aitkin102932
Sibley10275
Watonwan10267
Kanabec93018
Faribault92211
Pennington90614
Yellow Medicine88814
Pipestone87721
Jackson7988
Swift79016
Murray7595
Pope6924
Marshall67712
Stevens6726
Clearwater66014
Lac qui Parle60715
Wilkin5927
Lake55615
Koochiching5509
Lincoln4541
Big Stone4393
Unassigned42959
Norman4128
Mahnomen3977
Grant3937
Kittson34118
Red Lake3114
Traverse2172
Lake of the Woods1521
Cook1040

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 282295

Reported Deaths: 3893
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk41749413
Linn16719249
Scott14264152
Black Hawk12862220
Woodbury12370168
Johnson1123447
Dubuque10683139
Pottawattamie838398
Story804831
Dallas800067
Webster445764
Sioux436544
Cerro Gordo435862
Clinton415555
Marshall404257
Warren384634
Buena Vista373826
Muscatine359775
Des Moines357235
Plymouth336953
Wapello314892
Jasper291954
Lee289525
Marion273049
Jones259948
Henry249227
Carroll239731
Bremer227244
Crawford213522
Benton199538
Boone192915
Washington189728
Jackson178829
Tama176456
Mahaska175635
Dickinson172020
Delaware163932
Kossuth156632
Clay155513
Wright153218
Hamilton149224
Hardin146426
Buchanan145817
Harrison145858
Fayette142619
Cedar140219
Clayton140146
Winneshiek139318
Page137414
Butler129723
Mills129215
Floyd129134
Lyon126325
Cherokee125622
Poweshiek121624
Allamakee118826
Hancock118624
Calhoun11739
Iowa114521
Winnebago110828
Grundy110218
Louisa107924
Cass106339
Mitchell105730
Chickasaw104611
Sac104514
Jefferson104020
Union103519
Emmet102127
Humboldt98418
Madison9818
Appanoose97736
Guthrie96123
Shelby95725
Franklin92017
Palo Alto8238
Keokuk79625
Montgomery77015
Unassigned7560
Howard74117
Pocahontas72612
Ida70029
Clarke6936
Monroe68317
Davis65120
Greene6487
Osceola6168
Adair61417
Lucas5908
Monona55016
Taylor5479
Worth5333
Fremont4735
Van Buren45811
Decatur4304
Wayne38621
Audubon3857
Ringgold3678
Adams2692
Rochester
Broken Clouds
18° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 5°
Mason City
Broken Clouds
12° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 3°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
18° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 8°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
16° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 16°
Charles City
Cloudy
19° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 6°
Slick roads possible through Monday morning
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

Albert Lea Reopen MN protest

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Tracking a Potentially Slick Monday Morning Commute

Image

How plow drivers prepare for snow

Image

Detour gym gave members mini gyms

Image

Aaron's Saturday Night Forecast

${item.thumbnail.title}

Chick-fil-A Tests Mobile Concept in Northwest Rochester

Image

Rochester boards question suggested charter changes

Image

Life lessons from 2020 being applied to the new year

Image

MercyOne North Iowa lighting up the sky

Community Events