Clear

Trump's deranged phone call with Georgia secretary of state reveals a desperate man

Article Image

President Donald Trump pushed Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to "find" votes to overturn the election results after his loss to President-elect Biden, according to an audio recording of a phone call obtained by The Washington Post. The White House declined to comment to CNN. CNN has reached out to Raffensperger. The Post's Amy Gardner joins CNN's Fredricka Whitfield to discuss.

Posted: Jan 3, 2021 10:00 PM
Updated: Jan 3, 2021 10:00 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Michael D'Antonio

The latest turn in loser Donald Trump's campaign to overturn the 2020 election reveals a desperate man willing to say almost anything to get what he wants but instead getting rebuffed by officials who are made of finer stuff. As he pressures them to abandon their duty and come over to the dark side of politics, their refusal makes Trump's corrupt methods all the more obvious.

Heard on an audio recording with Georgia election officials obtained by CNN, and first reported by the Washington Post, Trump sounds more like a dictator than an American president. He is by turns bullying, flattering, and repugnant, frantically trying to close the biggest deal of his life.

"I just want to find 11,780 votes," says the President in a rambling one-hour telephone call with Georgia's secretary of state and others. In another moment he argues, "And the people of Georgia are angry, the people of the country are angry," he said. "And there's nothing wrong with saying, you know, um, that you've recalculated."

If people are angry, it is mainly because Trump and his allies have been careering around the country, and social media, insisting the 2020 election was marred by massive fraud that stole victory from him. No such fraud has been discovered, and some 60 lawsuits pressing the claim have gone down in flames. Nevertheless, the idea of fraud has been so animated by repetition that polls have found a substantial majority of Republican voters believe the election was stolen.

One Republican who clearly disagrees with the majority in his party is Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who can be heard telling Trump, "Well, Mr. President, the challenge that you have is, the data you have is wrong." He was supported by his office counsel Ryan Germany who clearly tells the President his claim that the state's election was fraudulent is just wrong.

When you listen to Trump attempt to bulldoze the facts you can hear a man who is either completely detached from reality or cravenly devoted to the destruction of democracy in order to retain power. "There's no way I lost Georgia," says Trump, repeatedly. At another point he insists, "We won by hundreds of thousands of votes."

In trying to bring the state officials into his plot to overturn the election, Trump often sounded like a high pressure salesman determined to prevent his mark from walking away. Among the discredited notions he raised were claims that votes have been shredded, voting machines had been moved or tampered with, Joe Biden votes have been counted numerous times over, and people who had moved from the state had returned to vote.

It's hard to imagine that Trump hasn't been told that the fraud theories are wrong. Certainly, dozens of courts have indicated as much by dismissing legal efforts to overturn the election results. Thus, it shouldn't have surprised him that the folks in Georgia refuted the claims.

Blocked by the facts, Trump reversed field to tell Raffensperger that he and his attorney was were in legal peril because he wasn't acting as the President demanded to find fraud. "That's a criminal offense," he said. "And you can't let that happen. That's a big risk to you and to Ryan, your lawyer."

To his enormous credit, Germany put on a master class in standing up to Trump as the President insisted that a voting technology company called Dominion monkeyed with machines. Shot down when he tried one angle, the President pivoted to ask, "But have they moved the inner parts of the machines and replaced them with other parts?"

"No," replied Germany.

"Are you sure, Ryan?" said Trump.

"I'm sure. I'm sure, Mr. President," said Germany.

We know that both men held their ground because someone recorded the call and it was obtained by the media. At this late stage in Trump's game, everyone knows that it's a good idea to record any conversation with him. In this case the recording reveals men who are committed to the American ideal of democracy and to the ethical fulfillment of their duties. They are also courageous.

In the past, little courage was required of those who oversaw our elections and the peaceful transfer of power. But in the Trump years, thanks in part to the President's incitements, officials have been subjected to threats, and armed protesters showed up at the Michigan secretary of state's home. And still they have held firm.

Thousands of those whom the president referred to when he spoke of angry people are expected in Washington DC this Wednesday, as Congress conducts what is typically a proforma certification of the election. Thanks to Trump we live in very atypical times. His prediction that the day will be "wild" has officials in the capital on edge.

To their shame, nearly a dozen Republican senators and senators-elect and more than 100 House Republicans say they are going to challenge the vote certification. This will not alter the result but it will, like that call Trump made to Georgia, affirm what we already knew: Trump is a corrupting force who will reveal a politician's character.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 417832

Reported Deaths: 5436
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin867621390
Ramsey37330694
Dakota30490279
Anoka29116327
Washington18610192
Stearns17019173
St. Louis12624208
Scott1110883
Wright1090490
Olmsted941962
Sherburne771257
Carver647434
Clay618878
Rice557055
Kandiyohi539366
Blue Earth507228
Crow Wing452967
Otter Tail424151
Chisago418528
Benton392380
Winona358644
Nobles353746
Douglas350760
Mower334325
Polk320849
Goodhue310047
McLeod308240
Morrison292543
Beltrami289242
Lyon286029
Itasca270339
Becker269736
Isanti265033
Carlton260838
Steele25289
Pine249512
Todd223527
Nicollet208932
Mille Lacs203443
Brown202132
Freeborn201718
Le Sueur196815
Cass193620
Meeker188732
Waseca177213
Roseau160714
Martin158125
Wabasha15092
Hubbard139737
Redwood131726
Renville130139
Chippewa128129
Cottonwood122315
Houston119813
Dodge11844
Wadena113012
Fillmore11171
Rock103110
Aitkin102932
Sibley10275
Watonwan10267
Kanabec93018
Faribault92211
Pennington90614
Yellow Medicine88814
Pipestone87721
Jackson7988
Swift79016
Murray7595
Pope6924
Marshall67712
Stevens6726
Clearwater66014
Lac qui Parle60715
Wilkin5927
Lake55615
Koochiching5509
Lincoln4541
Big Stone4393
Unassigned42959
Norman4128
Mahnomen3977
Grant3937
Kittson34118
Red Lake3114
Traverse2172
Lake of the Woods1521
Cook1040

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 282295

Reported Deaths: 3893
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk41749413
Linn16719249
Scott14264152
Black Hawk12862220
Woodbury12370168
Johnson1123447
Dubuque10683139
Pottawattamie838398
Story804831
Dallas800067
Webster445764
Sioux436544
Cerro Gordo435862
Clinton415555
Marshall404257
Warren384634
Buena Vista373826
Muscatine359775
Des Moines357235
Plymouth336953
Wapello314892
Jasper291954
Lee289525
Marion273049
Jones259948
Henry249227
Carroll239731
Bremer227244
Crawford213522
Benton199538
Boone192915
Washington189728
Jackson178829
Tama176456
Mahaska175635
Dickinson172020
Delaware163932
Kossuth156632
Clay155513
Wright153218
Hamilton149224
Hardin146426
Buchanan145817
Harrison145858
Fayette142619
Cedar140219
Clayton140146
Winneshiek139318
Page137414
Butler129723
Mills129215
Floyd129134
Lyon126325
Cherokee125622
Poweshiek121624
Allamakee118826
Hancock118624
Calhoun11739
Iowa114521
Winnebago110828
Grundy110218
Louisa107924
Cass106339
Mitchell105730
Chickasaw104611
Sac104514
Jefferson104020
Union103519
Emmet102127
Humboldt98418
Madison9818
Appanoose97736
Guthrie96123
Shelby95725
Franklin92017
Palo Alto8238
Keokuk79625
Montgomery77015
Unassigned7560
Howard74117
Pocahontas72612
Ida70029
Clarke6936
Monroe68317
Davis65120
Greene6487
Osceola6168
Adair61417
Lucas5908
Monona55016
Taylor5479
Worth5333
Fremont4735
Van Buren45811
Decatur4304
Wayne38621
Audubon3857
Ringgold3678
Adams2692
Rochester
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 4°
Mason City
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 12°
Albert Lea
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 11°
Austin
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 18°
Charles City
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 4°
Slick roads possible through Monday morning
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Tracking a Potentially Slick Monday Morning Commute

Image

How plow drivers prepare for snow

Image

Detour gym gave members mini gyms

Image

Aaron's Saturday Night Forecast

${item.thumbnail.title}

Chick-fil-A Tests Mobile Concept in Northwest Rochester

Image

Rochester boards question suggested charter changes

Image

Life lessons from 2020 being applied to the new year

Image

MercyOne North Iowa lighting up the sky

Image

Rochester boards question proposed charter change

Image

City Leaders Set to Focus on Economic Recovery, Affordable Housing

Community Events