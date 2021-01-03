Clear
SEVERE WX : Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts

A pro surfer rescues a woman struggling in rough water on Hawaii's North Shore

Mikey Wright, a professional surfer in Hawaii, was recording video of the waves off the coast of Oahu when he noticed a woman getting swept into the water and jumped into action.

Posted: Jan 3, 2021 8:00 PM
Updated: Jan 3, 2021 8:00 PM
Posted By: By Christina Zdanowicz, CNN

A professional surfer is being hailed as a hero after rescuing a woman swept into the powerful waves of the Pacific Ocean in Hawaii.

Mikey Wright was enjoying a beer and filming the waves on Oahu's North Shore on December 31 when he realized something was wrong. He asked his wife to hold his phone and beer, jumped over the fence and ran onto the beach, as seen in a video.

"We just seen this wave come up and sweep this lady off the rocks and started to drag her out to sea," Wright told CNN. "It all happened really fast and we kind of had to jump right into action."

The 24-year-old surfer managed to get to the woman and hold onto her as the waves thrashed against them, talking to her repeatedly.

"I said, 'We're going to be all right,'" Wright said. "'You're going to get in. It's OK.' And I just kept telling her that and kept telling her to just hold on and don't let go."

As they were nearing shore and just starting to stand up, a large surge of water came. Wright jumped while holding the woman to avoid the brunt of the waves and the sharp rocks beneath them.

Others were starting to run down to the water to help, but they weren't able to get close. Among them was Wright's sister, Tyler, herself a pro surfer who won first place in the Maui Pro last month.

When Mikey Wright and the woman got close enough, Tyler and the group helped pull the pair up the beach to safety. The woman has not been identified.

After they were both safely on shore, the woman thanked him repeatedly, said she was OK and didn't have any deep cuts, Wright said. "I think I'm just a little bit shocked," Wright said she told him.

The woman's son ran down and thanked the surfer in between tears, Wright said.

"It was very emotional and (he) just kept saying, 'Thank you. You saved my mother. I thought she was gone,'" he said. "It was a very special moment."

The North Shore Lifeguard Association lauded Wright and the public for the rescue.

"This lady is so lucky to be alive," the organization wrote on Instagram. "The North Shore surf can sweep up and grab you at anytime."

There was a high surf warning in the area on the day of the incident, according to the National Weather Service. Swells reached up to 15 feet that day.

Wright said the woman had not been trying to get into the water.

"That lady had no intention of swimming. It was a 15-foot swell about where she was," Wright said. "The wave had washed up and dragged her out."

He warned people the ocean can be unpredictable.

"Always be on your toes," he said. "You never know what the ocean can do. And, don't turn your back on it for a second."

Wright was in Hawaii for the 2020 Billabong Pipeline Masters event, held December 8-20.

This isn't the first time Wright has had to save someone from the waves. He grew up in Culburra Beach, Australia, where he and his siblings had seen people dragged out into the ocean.

"It's just something that, growing up in Australia or in a small town on the ocean, you do learn lifesaving skills," he said.

Despite saving the woman, the surfer said the real heroes are the everyday lifeguards.

"It's a very nice compliment, but the real heroes are the ones that do this day in, day out here on the North Shore," he told CNN. "The North Shore Lifeguard Association, they save our lives when we're surfing pipeline. They've helped my brother. They've helped me before."

The lifeguards were busy saving someone else on the beach while Wright was helping the woman, he said.

"They actually had something else going on down the beach that someone needed saving," he said. "For me to be able to help out, it was a good moment."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 417832

Reported Deaths: 5436
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin867621390
Ramsey37330694
Dakota30490279
Anoka29116327
Washington18610192
Stearns17019173
St. Louis12624208
Scott1110883
Wright1090490
Olmsted941962
Sherburne771257
Carver647434
Clay618878
Rice557055
Kandiyohi539366
Blue Earth507228
Crow Wing452967
Otter Tail424151
Chisago418528
Benton392380
Winona358644
Nobles353746
Douglas350760
Mower334325
Polk320849
Goodhue310047
McLeod308240
Morrison292543
Beltrami289242
Lyon286029
Itasca270339
Becker269736
Isanti265033
Carlton260838
Steele25289
Pine249512
Todd223527
Nicollet208932
Mille Lacs203443
Brown202132
Freeborn201718
Le Sueur196815
Cass193620
Meeker188732
Waseca177213
Roseau160714
Martin158125
Wabasha15092
Hubbard139737
Redwood131726
Renville130139
Chippewa128129
Cottonwood122315
Houston119813
Dodge11844
Wadena113012
Fillmore11171
Rock103110
Aitkin102932
Sibley10275
Watonwan10267
Kanabec93018
Faribault92211
Pennington90614
Yellow Medicine88814
Pipestone87721
Jackson7988
Swift79016
Murray7595
Pope6924
Marshall67712
Stevens6726
Clearwater66014
Lac qui Parle60715
Wilkin5927
Lake55615
Koochiching5509
Lincoln4541
Big Stone4393
Unassigned42959
Norman4128
Mahnomen3977
Grant3937
Kittson34118
Red Lake3114
Traverse2172
Lake of the Woods1521
Cook1040

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 282295

Reported Deaths: 3893
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk41749413
Linn16719249
Scott14264152
Black Hawk12862220
Woodbury12370168
Johnson1123447
Dubuque10683139
Pottawattamie838398
Story804831
Dallas800067
Webster445764
Sioux436544
Cerro Gordo435862
Clinton415555
Marshall404257
Warren384634
Buena Vista373826
Muscatine359775
Des Moines357235
Plymouth336953
Wapello314892
Jasper291954
Lee289525
Marion273049
Jones259948
Henry249227
Carroll239731
Bremer227244
Crawford213522
Benton199538
Boone192915
Washington189728
Jackson178829
Tama176456
Mahaska175635
Dickinson172020
Delaware163932
Kossuth156632
Clay155513
Wright153218
Hamilton149224
Hardin146426
Buchanan145817
Harrison145858
Fayette142619
Cedar140219
Clayton140146
Winneshiek139318
Page137414
Butler129723
Mills129215
Floyd129134
Lyon126325
Cherokee125622
Poweshiek121624
Allamakee118826
Hancock118624
Calhoun11739
Iowa114521
Winnebago110828
Grundy110218
Louisa107924
Cass106339
Mitchell105730
Chickasaw104611
Sac104514
Jefferson104020
Union103519
Emmet102127
Humboldt98418
Madison9818
Appanoose97736
Guthrie96123
Shelby95725
Franklin92017
Palo Alto8238
Keokuk79625
Montgomery77015
Unassigned7560
Howard74117
Pocahontas72612
Ida70029
Clarke6936
Monroe68317
Davis65120
Greene6487
Osceola6168
Adair61417
Lucas5908
Monona55016
Taylor5479
Worth5333
Fremont4735
Van Buren45811
Decatur4304
Wayne38621
Audubon3857
Ringgold3678
Adams2692
Rochester
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 6°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
16° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 2°
Albert Lea
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 9°
Austin
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 19°
Charles City
Few Clouds
16° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 6°
Slick roads possible through Monday morning
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Tracking a Potentially Slick Monday Morning Commute

Image

How plow drivers prepare for snow

Image

Detour gym gave members mini gyms

Image

Aaron's Saturday Night Forecast

${item.thumbnail.title}

Chick-fil-A Tests Mobile Concept in Northwest Rochester

Image

Rochester boards question suggested charter changes

Image

Life lessons from 2020 being applied to the new year

Image

MercyOne North Iowa lighting up the sky

Image

Rochester boards question proposed charter change

Image

City Leaders Set to Focus on Economic Recovery, Affordable Housing

Community Events