Clear
SEVERE WX : Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts

Why Donald Trump poses an existential threat to the future of the Republican Party

President Donald Trump returned to the White House early after cutting his Florida vacation short. Sources tell CNN that Trump is almost singularly focused on a plot by Republican allies to disrupt the congressional certification of Joe Biden's win, which Democrats are dismissing as absurd.

Posted: Jan 2, 2021 2:41 PM
Updated: Jan 2, 2021 2:41 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large

On the first day of 2021, President Donald Trump signaled the war to come within the Republican Party.

"I hope to see the great Governor of South Dakota @KristiNoem run against RINO @SenJohnThune in the upcoming 2022 Primary," he tweeted. "She would do a fantastic job in the U.S. Senate, but if not Kristi, others are already lining up. South Dakota wants strong leadership, NOW!"

What offense had Thune, the No. 2 Republican in the Senate, committed? Certainly not breaking with Trump's agenda over the past four years -- as the South Dakota senator voted with the President 93.6% of the time, according to calculations made by 538. (That was the same score as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.)

No, what Thune "did' to Trump is publicly acknowledge that Joe Biden won the 2020 election. "I understand there are people who feel strongly about the outcome of this election, but in the end, at some point, you have to face the music," Thune told the New York Times last month.

And, say that the planned congressional challenge to the Electoral College on January 6 would a) not succeed and b) put lots of Republicans in a terrible political position.

"I think the thing they got to remember is, it's not going anywhere," Thune told CNN last month. "I mean in the Senate, it would go down like a shot dog. I just don't think it makes a lot of sense to put everybody through this when you know what the ultimate outcome is going to be."

For stating these facts, Trump is actively encouraging Noem, the state's governor and an ardent Trump-er, to take on Thune.

And, make no mistake: This isn't about ideology -- as Trump seems to suggest in his tweet attacking Thune as a "RINO" (Republican in name only). Thune has spent much of the last two decades serving in the House and Senate, and racking up a solidly conservative voting record. His American Conservative Union lifetime score is almost 85. (Fellow South Dakota Sen. Mike Rounds has a 75 conservative score.)

Trump's push for a primary challenge to Thune then is solely about the President believing that the senator is not sufficiently loyal. And "loyalty" is defined as supporting his baseless conspiracy theories about the election and/or attempting to overturn the results by extra-legal means.

Thune is not the first Republican elected official who Trump has threatened over a lack of loyalty.

In the wake of his November defeat in Georgia, Trump has repeatedly pushed Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, a Trump loyalist through and through, to find a way to overturn the results.

When, after several recounts, Kemp said he had no way of changing the outcome, Trump began attacking him -- and casting around for a primary challenge in 2022.

"Doug, you want to run for governor in two years?," Trump asked of GOP Rep. Doug Collins at a rally for Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue in advance of their January 5 runoff races."He'd be a good-looking governor."

The standard being set here by Trump is clear: If you don't support his fact-free attempts to overturn the election, he will cast you as not a "real" Republican -- and work to find someone more loyal to him to take you on.

Which brings me up to the debate -- and vote -- coming this week in Congress over objections in regard to the Electoral College registered by Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley as well as a handful of die-hard Trumpers in the House.

That vote will almost certainly be used by Trump as a loyalty litmus test going forward. Either you vote with him (and against, well, you know, a little thing called democracy) or he will find someone to run against you the next time you are up for reelection.

"One of the GOP senators up for re-election in '22 acknowledged that voting against Trump may spur a primary challenge," tweeted Punchbowl News' John Bresnahan on Friday. "'This is a problem for me,' said the senator, who asked not to be named."

Yup! Big time! (Remember, too, that Senate Republicans already have plenty to worry about in 2022; they have to defend -- as of today -- 21 seats as compared to just 13 for Democrats.)

What Trump's threats against Thune and Kemp suggest is that the outgoing President is entirely comfortable ripping the Republican Party in two: Those who back him until the bitter end (and beyond) and those who, well, don't.

Which, if it comes to pass, is an utter disaster for the near-term (and maybe middle and long term ) future of the GOP. A fissure that creates a Trump party and a Republican Party would likely lead to losses up and down the ballot in swing seats and states -- as there are simply not enough Republicans in the country to split themselves up and still win.

Smart conservative minds -- like Thune and McConnell -- understand this math. Trump either doesn't or doesn't care. Either way, what he is threatening to do to the Republican Party could leave it badly damaged for years to come.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 415302

Reported Deaths: 5382
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin862731382
Ramsey37111688
Dakota30280277
Anoka28973323
Washington18467190
Stearns16946172
St. Louis12538205
Scott1101681
Wright1083488
Olmsted930961
Sherburne765457
Carver644933
Clay616378
Rice551655
Kandiyohi537965
Blue Earth504028
Crow Wing450964
Otter Tail421650
Chisago414927
Benton388878
Winona356543
Nobles353046
Douglas348159
Mower332125
Polk319849
McLeod307339
Goodhue305942
Morrison291443
Beltrami287141
Lyon284729
Itasca269239
Becker268036
Isanti263631
Carlton259537
Steele25129
Pine247212
Todd222627
Nicollet207332
Mille Lacs202843
Brown201132
Freeborn199218
Le Sueur195015
Cass192820
Meeker187932
Waseca175513
Roseau159914
Martin157025
Wabasha15002
Hubbard139637
Redwood130826
Renville129139
Chippewa127529
Cottonwood122115
Houston118512
Dodge11754
Wadena112312
Fillmore11101
Rock102510
Watonwan10247
Aitkin102332
Sibley10215
Kanabec92418
Faribault91111
Pennington90514
Yellow Medicine88014
Pipestone87521
Jackson7918
Swift79016
Murray7555
Pope6904
Marshall67512
Stevens6716
Clearwater65714
Lac qui Parle60314
Wilkin5887
Lake54715
Koochiching5469
Lincoln4541
Unassigned44459
Big Stone4343
Norman4108
Mahnomen3967
Grant3907
Kittson34118
Red Lake3094
Traverse2162
Lake of the Woods1521
Cook1040

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 281389

Reported Deaths: 3845
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk41670412
Linn16659245
Scott14197152
Black Hawk12820218
Woodbury12339167
Johnson1118647
Dubuque10653136
Pottawattamie832795
Story803331
Dallas798366
Webster445564
Sioux435544
Cerro Gordo435362
Clinton415155
Marshall403757
Warren383634
Buena Vista372726
Muscatine358475
Des Moines354834
Plymouth336651
Wapello314491
Jasper291453
Lee287824
Marion271647
Jones259348
Henry248527
Carroll239330
Bremer227144
Crawford213322
Benton198937
Boone192415
Washington189328
Jackson178529
Tama176255
Mahaska174934
Dickinson171720
Delaware163729
Kossuth155932
Clay155112
Wright153018
Hamilton149124
Hardin145726
Harrison144653
Buchanan144516
Fayette141219
Cedar139818
Clayton139646
Winneshiek138618
Page137313
Butler129022
Mills128515
Floyd128434
Lyon126025
Cherokee124122
Poweshiek121224
Allamakee118425
Hancock118324
Calhoun11739
Iowa114121
Winnebago110428
Grundy109517
Louisa107624
Cass105638
Mitchell104830
Chickasaw104111
Sac104114
Union103419
Jefferson103320
Emmet102024
Humboldt98318
Appanoose97636
Madison9758
Guthrie95723
Shelby95024
Franklin90917
Palo Alto8198
Keokuk79225
Montgomery77015
Unassigned7510
Howard72717
Pocahontas72412
Ida69929
Clarke6906
Monroe68217
Greene6487
Davis63920
Osceola6148
Adair61017
Lucas5848
Monona54916
Taylor5479
Worth5283
Fremont4725
Van Buren45611
Decatur4304
Audubon3847
Wayne38421
Ringgold3677
Adams2662
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Partly Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 32°
Mason City
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 12°
Albert Lea
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 23°
Austin
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 17°
Charles City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 17°
Areas of fog possible for tonight
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

${item.thumbnail.title}

Chick-fil-A Tests Mobile Concept in Northwest Rochester

Image

Rochester boards question suggested charter changes

Image

Life lessons from 2020 being applied to the new year

Image

MercyOne North Iowa lighting up the sky

Image

Rochester boards question proposed charter change

Image

City Leaders Set to Focus on Economic Recovery, Affordable Housing

Image

Aaron's Friday Night Forecast

Image

Midwest travel writer shares tips for your next trip

Image

Rochester city council priorities for 2021

Image

Pandemic Year Of Review

Community Events