5 things to know for December 31: Coronavirus, transition, stimulus, Brexit, Yemen

Several explosions hit Yemen's Aden airport as the newly formed power-sharing government arrived from Saudi Arabia, killing at least 22 people and injured scores more, the spokesman for the new government, Rajeh Badi, told CNN.

Posted: Dec 31, 2020 6:30 AM
Updated: Dec 31, 2020 6:30 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

New year, new pay: Starting January 1 (tomorrow!), 20 states will raise their minimum wage.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Coronavirus 

A year ago today, the first cases of a mystery virus that would come to be known as Covid-19 were reported in Wuhan, China. Since then, 1.8 million people across the world have lost their lives in the ensuing pandemic. The US set another Covid-19 daily death record yesterday, and by some estimates, another 80,000 people could die in the next three weeks as the consequences of holiday travel and gathering set in. Other countries like Germany are also reporting record deaths, and Japan is considering a state of emergency to counter rising case numbers. In the US, vaccine rollout is lagging behind some other countries, leading to frustration and confusion in places like Florida, where unclear policies have led to a scramble for limited doses.

2. White House transition 

GOP Sen. Josh Hawley says he will formally object to the results of the 2020 presidential election when Congress meets early next week to count the Electoral College votes. He is the first senator to announce plans to object to the results, along with Republican Rep. Mo Brooks. Their combined efforts will force the House and Senate to formally debate the matter, providing a platform for President Trump's baseless conspiracy theories claiming the election was stolen from him. To be clear, the debate and the vote afterward won't change the outcome of the election. But it will delay the results and create an ugly scene for Republicans who'd have to decide how long to tacitly entertain Trump's false election fraud allegations.

3. Stimulus 

After rejecting a measure that would increase coronavirus stimulus payments from $600 to $2,000, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell attacked the House-passed bill and said it has "no realistic path to quickly pass the Senate." As part of the political maneuvering, Sen. Bernie Sanders vowed to delay a vote to override Trump's veto of the military funding bill known as the National Defense Authorization Act until the issue of bigger stimulus payments is addressed. It's looking more and more likely that this session of Congress will end without any movement on increased payments at all. Meanwhile, $600 stimulus checks are already on their way to some Americans. Oh, and the Census Bureau is going to miss today's deadline to produce its final population count for 2020. The agency said it will deliver the final results soon.

4. Brexit 

Speaking of deadlines, British lawmakers eked out a vote to back the United Kingdom's post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union right before the very final deadline of the Brexit transition period. The deal preserves Britain's tariff- and quota-free access to EU consumers and allows the UK to narrowly avoid the economic disaster that would have come if it had tumbled out of the transition period without a deal. The UK may enjoy a short economic boost from the newfound security, but leaving the EU will still prove to be damaging, economists say. While the new deal covers trade in goods, it doesn't as thoroughly cover other industries critical to the UK's economy, like finance.

5. Yemen

At least 22 people were killed when a series of explosions hit Yemen's Aden airport. The attack happened as members of a new power-sharing government arrived from Saudi Arabia. It is unclear if the explosions were caused by missiles, but Saudi Arabia has blamed the attack on Iran-backed Houthi rebels. A spokesman for the Saudi-backed coalition in Yemen said the coalition intercepted and downed an explosives-laden Houthi drone that was targeting the presidential palace in the city of Aden. Yemen has been plagued by a years-long civil war, and the newly arrived government members are part of a new Cabinet formed to end a power struggle between a Yemeni separatist group and its current Saudi-backed government.

TODAY'S NUMBER

$10 million

That's how much Ticketmaster will have to pay in fines after the company admitted to illegally accessing its competitor's computers.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"We know a life has been cut short tonight and that trust between communities of color and law enforcement is fragile. Rebuilding that trust will depend on complete transparency."

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, addressing a fatal police shooting Wednesday night. The city's police chief says body camera footage will be released today. The shooting scene is about a mile from where George Floyd died at the hands of Minneapolis police in late May. His death, which was captured on video, sparked national demonstrations calling for racial justice and police accountability.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Should auld acquaintance be forgot 

You know the song. But do you really know what it means? Have a safe and happy New Year's holiday, everyone! (Click here to view.)

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 413107

Reported Deaths: 5321
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin858781370
Ramsey36918680
Dakota30071275
Anoka28886322
Washington18379187
Stearns16881171
St. Louis12444200
Scott1094780
Wright1078288
Olmsted920559
Sherburne761657
Carver641533
Clay614378
Rice547855
Kandiyohi536964
Blue Earth502628
Crow Wing449160
Otter Tail418350
Chisago412727
Benton387477
Winona354443
Nobles352345
Douglas346558
Mower330425
Polk318949
McLeod305539
Goodhue302341
Morrison290243
Beltrami286139
Lyon281529
Itasca268436
Becker267636
Isanti262031
Carlton258537
Steele24989
Pine245412
Todd221926
Nicollet206430
Mille Lacs202343
Brown200032
Freeborn196917
Le Sueur194115
Cass192019
Meeker186731
Waseca174712
Roseau159814
Martin156425
Wabasha14842
Hubbard138637
Redwood130326
Renville129138
Chippewa126829
Cottonwood121814
Houston117112
Dodge11594
Wadena111912
Fillmore10981
Watonwan10237
Aitkin102032
Rock101510
Sibley10115
Kanabec92318
Faribault90411
Pennington90014
Pipestone86621
Yellow Medicine86114
Swift78515
Jackson7848
Murray7515
Pope6894
Marshall67112
Stevens6656
Clearwater65313
Lac qui Parle59914
Wilkin5837
Lake54415
Koochiching5428
Lincoln4491
Big Stone4293
Unassigned42259
Norman4088
Mahnomen3957
Grant3867
Kittson34118
Red Lake3074
Traverse2062
Lake of the Woods1511
Cook1040

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 278477

Reported Deaths: 3769
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk41179408
Linn16534243
Scott14017147
Black Hawk12731218
Woodbury12232165
Johnson1107047
Dubuque10568135
Pottawattamie824493
Story797929
Dallas786966
Webster442261
Sioux433243
Cerro Gordo430961
Clinton411554
Marshall400655
Warren376033
Buena Vista369725
Muscatine355775
Des Moines350934
Plymouth334351
Wapello312090
Jasper284753
Lee284024
Marion270147
Jones257947
Henry247126
Carroll236227
Bremer225844
Crawford210822
Benton197437
Boone188915
Washington187228
Jackson176829
Tama175155
Mahaska173133
Dickinson170317
Delaware162629
Kossuth154929
Clay153612
Wright152817
Hamilton147123
Hardin144925
Buchanan143916
Harrison143052
Fayette139617
Cedar137918
Winneshiek137918
Clayton137342
Page135813
Floyd127433
Mills127214
Butler126721
Lyon125225
Cherokee122920
Poweshiek119624
Allamakee117624
Calhoun11739
Hancock117224
Iowa113321
Winnebago109828
Grundy108316
Louisa106224
Cass103738
Mitchell103629
Sac103514
Chickasaw103311
Union102318
Jefferson101620
Emmet100624
Humboldt97718
Appanoose96635
Madison9638
Shelby94724
Guthrie94522
Franklin89517
Palo Alto8088
Keokuk78823
Montgomery76115
Pocahontas71811
Howard70916
Ida69326
Clarke6816
Unassigned6690
Monroe64816
Greene6457
Davis63718
Osceola6117
Adair60317
Lucas5707
Taylor5439
Monona54215
Worth5163
Fremont4665
Van Buren45311
Decatur4253
Wayne37321
Audubon3697
Ringgold3617
Adams2622
