What we know about the 63-year-old Nashville bomber

Investigators are looking at "any and all possible motives" in the Nashville explosion after identifying the bomber as Anthony Quinn Warner. CNN's Shimon Prokupecz reports.

Posted: Dec 29, 2020 1:00 PM
Updated: Dec 29, 2020 1:00 PM
Posted By: By Eric Levenson, CNN

The man who detonated an RV bomb in downtown Nashville early Christmas morning was a loner with no significant criminal record and as yet no signs of a political ideology.

Anthony Quinn Warner, a 63-year-old from Antioch, Tennessee, died when his RV exploded on 2nd Avenue, damaging more than 40 buildings and injuring at least eight people.

Yet no one else died in the blast, partly because Warner's RV had broadcast ominous warnings in a computerized female voice that it would soon explode, spurring police and bystanders to leave the area.

The unusual warnings and sparse evidence of Warner's politics have prevented authorities from calling the bombing an act of terrorism, which by definition is an act in furtherance of a political goal.

Here's what we know about the man behind the bombing.

Investigators tied him to the RV

Warner had not previously been on law enforcement's radar, according to Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Director David Rausch.

He was arrested on a charge of marijuana possession for resale in 1978, when he was 21, but otherwise had no criminal history.

Remnants of the RV were recovered from the scene and investigators with the Tennessee Highway Patrol were able to determine its vehicle identification number, or VIN, authorities said Sunday. FBI special agent in charge Doug Korneski said the VIN number matched that of a vehicle registered to Warner.

In addition, a tip about the RV led law enforcement officials to a Bakertown Road home, a law enforcement official told CNN. Federal investigators were at the home Saturday conducting "court-authorized activity," FBI spokesman Jason Pack told CNN.

An RV seen on Google Street View at Warner's house appears to match the one law enforcement has asked the public for information on.

"He's had that for a long time," Steve Schmoldt, a neighbor, said. "Sometimes he's had it in his driveway. Sometimes he had it in his backyard."

Investigators positively identified Warner as the bomber by comparing DNA from the scene to that on gloves and a hat from a vehicle owned by Warner, Rausch said.

He was a loner computer expert

Neighbors and a person he worked with had little substantive to say about Warner, describing him generally as a loner.

Schmoldt has lived next door to Warner since 2001, and his wife has lived in the house since 1995.

"He's lived there a long time and he sort of kept to himself," Schmoldt told CNN of Warner. "All we knew him by was Tony. He was kind of a hermit."

Rick Laude, another neighbor, was coming home last Monday and saw Warner at his mailbox, he told CNN.

"I said -- 'Hey Anthony -- is Santa going to bring you something good for Christmas,'" Laude said.

"He said, 'Yes, I'm going to be more famous,' " Laude recalled. "'I'm going to be so famous Nashville will never forget me.'"

Laude said that he thought that Warner was referring to something good happening, perhaps related to his work in IT.

"Let me be very clear, he and I were not friends," Laude said. "You will not find anyone in my neighborhood who will claim to be a friend of his. He was just a legitimate recluse."

Steve Fridrich, of Fridrich & Clark LLC, said he hired Warner as a computer consultant for his real estate business as an independent contractor for several years. In a statement, he described Warner as a "nice person who never exhibited any behavior which was less than professional."

Public records show Warner owned a home on Bakertown Road in Antioch until November 25, 2020, when he signed a quit claim deed giving ownership of the home to a woman. Antioch is about 12 miles southeast of downtown Nashville.

Warner deeded another property on Bakertown Road to the same woman in 2019, according to public records.

His motivation is unclear

Before the explosion on Christmas morning, the RV broadcast a computerized female voice repeatedly warning that a bomb would explode in minutes. The RV broadcast Petula Clark's 1964 hit "Downtown," a song about how the bustle of downtown can cure a lonely person's troubles.

The repeated warnings and the early morning timing of the blast -- when few were around -- suggest that Warner did not intend to cause mass casualties.

Mayor John Cooper said the explosion was "clearly done when no one was going to be around."

So what was his goal in the suicide bombing? Did he even have one?

Investigators from the TBI are working with the FBI, ATF and Nashville police on interviewing other family members as well as Warner's neighbors. They are talking to anyone who knew Warner and trying to get his history as best they can, authorities said.

Before exploding, the RV was parked right outside an AT&T transmission building, which sustained significant damage in the blast, knocking out wireless service for much of the region, authorities said.

Warner's father previously worked at AT&T, according to Rausch, and he said investigators are looking into whether that may be relevant to the motive.

"These answers won't come quickly," Korneski said. "Though we may be able to answer some of those questions ... none of those answers will ever be enough for those affected by this event."

