5 things to know for December 29: Stimulus, coronavirus, military bill, Andre Hill, billionaire death

CNN's Brian Todd reports on what the new $900 billion Covid-19 stimulus package means for many struggling Americans.

Posted: Dec 29, 2020 5:40 AM
Updated: Dec 29, 2020 5:40 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

Hey, get your finger out of your nose! Nose-picking during a pandemic isn't just gross -- it's dangerous. Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Stimulus

The House has passed a measure to increase the stimulus checks attached to the new coronavirus relief bill to a cool $2,000. That's something President Donald Trump insisted upon when he signed the bill over the weekend, but the measure could face a tougher crowd in the Republican-led Senate. Still, Dems are hoping pressure to get relief rolling will force the hands of GOP holdouts. The new round of stimulus checks could start being distributed this week, but keep in mind it took months for the bulk of Americans to see the first $1,200 stimulus check. The new rollout will also be rough for the IRS, since the agency is already preparing for tax season.

2. Coronavirus

The US reported a record number of patients hospitalized with Covid-19 on Monday: 121,235 in all. With hospitalization rates this high, doctors warn hospitals will soon have to begin rationing care, essentially making life or death decisions about who gets the opportunity for treatment and who doesn't. Some hospitals are already employing battlefield-level triage techniques to keep pace with the number of patients pouring in. As we close in on the one-year mark in the pandemic, new figures released by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention reveal the infection rate in Wuhan, where the virus first started, could have been 10 times higher than the official figure. Meanwhile, cases of the Covid-19 variant discovered in the UK have been cropping up in other countries like South Korea and India.

3. Military bill

The House has voted to override President Donald Trump's veto of the wide-ranging defense bill known as the National Defense Authorization Act. This has implications far outside of defense policy since the vote forced Republican lawmakers to choose between loyalty to a President that all but demands it, and a bill that previously passed both chambers with veto-proof majorities. In the end, more than 100 House Republicans voted for the override. Now, the Senate will have its own vote, setting up a new test for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. The $740 billion bill includes pay raises for America's soldiers, modernization for equipment and provisions to require more scrutiny before troops are withdrawn from Germany or Afghanistan.

4. Andre Hill

A Columbus, Ohio, police officer who fatally shot an unarmed Black man during a non-emergency call last week has been fired. Adam Coy shot Andre Hill within seconds of their encounter, as Hill walked toward Coy holding an illuminated cell phone in his left hand. Police Chief Thomas Quinlan recommended Coy's firing because he said Coy shot Hill, didn't activate his body-worn camera when he responded to the call, and failed to render aid. Coy turned his camera on after the shooting, and the camera's look-back feature captured the 60 seconds prior to him turning it on. Hill's family and their attorney have called for transparency as the investigation unfolds. The incident is even more painful because it comes on the heels of another fatal police shooting of a Black man in the Columbus area earlier this month. Casey Goodson Jr. was shot and killed by a Franklin County Sheriff's Office deputy as he entered his apartment on December 4. That investigation is ongoing.

5.Billionaire death

Lin Qi, a 39-year-old billionaire Chinese gaming tycoon, passed away on Christmas Day, and now police are investigating whether he was poisoned. Lin's company, Yoozoo, is one of China's leading mobile game publishers, and is valued at about 6.8 billion yuan, or roughly $1 billion. Two days before his death, Yoozoo said in a statement that Lin had been admitted to the hospital due to "physical discomfort," but was improving. A colleague of Lin's has now been detained in Shanghai, with authorities saying in a statement that they were first alerted to a suspected poisoning on December 17. Police said the colleague was "suspected of committing a major crime."

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 410138

Reported Deaths: 5219
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin853541360
Ramsey36682665
Dakota29820271
Anoka28716317
Washington18248180
Stearns16797168
St. Louis12324195
Scott1086076
Wright1070483
Olmsted903057
Sherburne757257
Carver637133
Clay612377
Rice545152
Kandiyohi534563
Blue Earth497528
Crow Wing447459
Otter Tail415349
Chisago409427
Benton384676
Winona352042
Nobles350444
Douglas344857
Mower329624
Polk317048
McLeod304339
Goodhue297940
Morrison288140
Beltrami285036
Lyon279129
Becker266032
Itasca265633
Isanti259431
Carlton257236
Steele24789
Pine236912
Todd221526
Nicollet204330
Mille Lacs201243
Brown198630
Freeborn193417
Le Sueur191215
Cass190419
Meeker186131
Waseca171412
Roseau159514
Martin155125
Wabasha14652
Hubbard138437
Redwood130126
Renville128338
Chippewa125623
Cottonwood121014
Houston115612
Dodge11484
Wadena111112
Fillmore10760
Watonwan10226
Rock101110
Aitkin100832
Sibley9985
Kanabec92118
Faribault8889
Pennington88214
Pipestone86321
Yellow Medicine85614
Swift78414
Jackson7798
Murray7465
Pope6873
Marshall67112
Stevens6656
Clearwater64713
Lac qui Parle59314
Wilkin5747
Koochiching5438
Lake53915
Lincoln4451
Unassigned44260
Big Stone4293
Norman4078
Mahnomen3907
Grant3787
Kittson34018
Red Lake3063
Traverse2032
Lake of the Woods1511
Cook1030

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 275072

Reported Deaths: 3694
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk40757406
Linn16419240
Scott13845147
Black Hawk12588215
Woodbury12109163
Johnson1093047
Dubuque10482135
Pottawattamie810790
Story790329
Dallas778864
Webster437661
Sioux429241
Cerro Gordo427959
Clinton407053
Marshall396954
Warren368533
Buena Vista365925
Muscatine350273
Des Moines345832
Plymouth331851
Wapello307890
Jasper283352
Lee281824
Marion265446
Jones256844
Henry244824
Carroll234627
Bremer223441
Crawford208421
Benton196636
Boone184415
Washington184427
Jackson175229
Tama174355
Mahaska168732
Dickinson167615
Delaware160729
Clay151911
Wright151416
Kossuth147928
Hamilton144822
Hardin143425
Buchanan141416
Harrison140752
Fayette135916
Cedar135518
Clayton135039
Winneshiek134917
Page134513
Floyd126433
Mills126014
Butler124918
Lyon123424
Cherokee120720
Poweshiek117724
Calhoun11719
Allamakee115220
Hancock115124
Iowa112820
Winnebago109228
Grundy105615
Louisa104924
Sac102514
Chickasaw102010
Cass101938
Mitchell101227
Union100616
Emmet99123
Jefferson97820
Humboldt95518
Appanoose95234
Madison9348
Guthrie93322
Shelby93023
Franklin87417
Palo Alto7918
Keokuk78023
Montgomery73015
Pocahontas70511
Howard69615
Ida68522
Clarke6636
Unassigned6380
Greene6367
Davis62818
Monroe62116
Osceola6087
Adair58817
Lucas5497
Monona53815
Taylor5328
Worth5082
Fremont4575
Van Buren45011
Decatur4173
Audubon3687
Wayne36621
Ringgold3547
Adams2542
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 0°
Mason City
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 9°
Albert Lea
16° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 16°
Austin
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 14°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
14° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 3°
