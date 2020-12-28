Clear
Covid-19 hospitalizations this past week were higher than ever. Now doctors predict another onslaught of patients

CNN's Nick Watt reports that one in 1,000 Americans have died from Covid-19 and that six states are facing record coronavirus hospitalizations.

Posted: Dec 28, 2020 3:50 PM
Updated: Dec 28, 2020 3:50 PM
Posted By: By Holly Yan and Madeline Holcombe, CNN

More people traveled through US airports on Sunday than any other day this pandemic, setting the stage for waves of new infections across the country.

Over 1.28 million people passed through security checkpoints, the Transportation Security Administration said.

At the same time, more Americans were hospitalized this past week than any other week of the pandemic, according to the Covid Tracking Project.

Six states set records Sunday for the most Covid-19 patients hospitalized: Alabama, California, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Doctors say mass holiday travel will lead to even more patients -- a huge problem because many hospitals are already beyond capacity.

"It's really frustrating, because if you look at the data over the last 10 days, it actually started to show some signs of light," said Dr. Jonathan Reiner, professor of medicine at George Washington University.

"Places like the Midwest, with a drop in the number of cases. Even in the Northeast. US positivity rate dropped from about 12% down to about 10%. Those are really tangible signs of a slowing of the crisis. And now there almost certainly will be another spike."

Why you can't count on a negative test result to see friends and family

And unlike previous holidays, the Christmas-New Year combo stretches an entire week.

"We know that after every major holiday, that there was a spike in the number of cases," emergency medicine physician Dr. Leana Wen said.

"We saw this after Memorial Day, after Fourth of July, after Labor Day. And those holidays were relatively short in comparison to Christmas and New Year's."

On top of that, the weather is much colder now -- meaning more indoor gatherings and increased risk of aerosolized spread.

Patients are taking up more and more ICU beds

ICUs are often associated with heart attacks and car accidents, but a growing number of ICU beds are occupied by Covid-19 patients.

This past week, about 40% of all ICU patients in the US had Covid-19, according to a CNN analysis of data published Monday by the US Department of Health and Human Services.

That's up from 16% in late September; 22% in late October; and 35% in late November.

And more hospitalizations inevitably precede more deaths.

More than 63,000 Americans have already died so far this month -- the most of any month since the pandemic began, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In just 11 months, more than 333,000 people have died from Covid-19. That means more than 1 in 1,000 Americans have died from coronavirus.

One hospital in California may soon have to ration the limited number of ICU beds and treatment equipment, meaning some people will get treatment and others won't, infectious disease specialist Dr. Kimberly Shriner said.

At this rate, Huntington Memorial Hospital in Pasadena is preparing for the "ultimate triage" she said.

And since most Americans can't get vaccinated until well into next year, the US faces a "surge upon a surge" following holiday travel, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institutes of Health.

"As we get into the next few weeks," he said, "it might actually get worse."

New travel requirements go into effect Monday

As more countries detect the highly contagious strain of coronavirus first spotted in the UK, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new testing requirements for travelers arriving from the UK.

The new rules go into effect Monday. Passengers must have had a negative PCR or antigen test within 72 hours of boarding a flight from the UK to the US, along with documentation of their lab results.

Airlines will be required to confirm the test prior to the flight.

So far, dozens of countries have banned travelers from the UK.

All viruses mutate over time, and the novel coronavirus has mutated before. But scientists advising the UK government estimated this strain could be up to 70% more effective at spreading than others.

The companies behind the first two vaccines to gain emergency authorization in the US -- Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna -- are testing their vaccines to confirm whether they're effective against the new strain.

The vaccine rollout is slower than expected

About 2.1 million Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the US, according to the CDC. More than 11.4 million doses have been distributed.

Those numbers now include both the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines. And while there are lags in data reporting, federal officials had previously said they were working to distribute 20 million doses by the end of the year.

Asked about the apparent slow rollout of vaccines, Fauci said large, comprehensive vaccine programs with a new vaccine start slow before gaining momentum.

"I'm pretty confident that as we gain more and more momentum, as we transition from December to January and then February to March, I believe we will catch up with the projection," he said.

Dr. Esther Choo, a professor of emergency medicine at Oregon Health & Science University, said vaccine distribution is "just a very complicated thing."

"At every step, there's complexity and there's possibility for delay, whether it's individual state planning, allocation, training, supply of vaccine, storage ... there (are) just so many factors at this stage," Choo said.

"We need to be prepared for the fact that it is going to be a slow rollout in many places and that it will not change our behaviors or necessarily the trajectory of the pandemic in this country in the short term," Choo said.

With vaccines likely not widely available until the summer, experts have urged Americans not to let their guard down. That means continuing to wear masks, washing hands frequently, and social distancing.

Why herd immunity is a moving target

For the US to achieve herd immunity through vaccination, 70% to 85% of the population would need to get vaccinated to it, Fauci said.

"The range is going to be somewhere between 70 and 85%," Fauci said Sunday.

He said the reason he initially said 70% to 75% and then increased the high-end to 85% "was really based on calculations and pure extrapolations from measles."

"We have to realize that we have to be humble and realize what we don't know," he said. "These are pure estimates and the calculations that I made, 70 to 75%, it's a range."

The measles vaccine is about 98% effective, Fauci said. When less than 90% of the population is vaccinated against measles, there starts to be a breakthrough against herd immunity, and people start to get infected.

"So I made a calculation that Covid-19, SARS-CoV-2, is not as nearly as transmissible as measles," Fauci said.

"Measles is the most transmissible infection you can imagine. So I would imagine that you would need something a little bit less than the 90%, that's where I got to the 85."

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 409061

Reported Deaths: 5206
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin851431357
Ramsey36582663
Dakota29727269
Anoka28635317
Washington18206180
Stearns16759168
St. Louis12254193
Scott1083476
Wright1068083
Olmsted897557
Sherburne755656
Carver635933
Clay611577
Rice543552
Kandiyohi534463
Blue Earth496728
Crow Wing446059
Otter Tail414849
Chisago407927
Benton383675
Winona351142
Nobles350244
Douglas343457
Mower329324
Polk316948
McLeod303339
Goodhue296140
Morrison287440
Beltrami283936
Lyon278429
Becker265432
Itasca264833
Isanti257930
Carlton256635
Steele24759
Pine236312
Todd221326
Nicollet204230
Mille Lacs201143
Brown198230
Freeborn192417
Le Sueur190815
Cass189819
Meeker185631
Waseca171112
Roseau159314
Martin154725
Wabasha14622
Hubbard138037
Redwood130126
Renville128138
Chippewa125423
Cottonwood121014
Houston115412
Dodge11454
Wadena110612
Fillmore10680
Watonwan10206
Rock101110
Aitkin100732
Sibley9975
Kanabec92018
Faribault8869
Pennington88214
Pipestone86321
Yellow Medicine85314
Swift78314
Jackson7778
Murray7445
Pope6873
Marshall67012
Stevens6656
Clearwater64713
Lac qui Parle59114
Wilkin5747
Koochiching5438
Lake53615
Lincoln4451
Unassigned43460
Big Stone4283
Norman4078
Mahnomen3907
Grant3757
Kittson33918
Red Lake3043
Traverse2022
Lake of the Woods1511
Cook1050

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 273725

Reported Deaths: 3694
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk40537406
Linn16370240
Scott13822147
Black Hawk12538215
Woodbury12083163
Johnson1085447
Dubuque10452135
Pottawattamie807890
Story786829
Dallas773864
Webster434361
Sioux427841
Cerro Gordo425859
Clinton404253
Marshall394654
Warren365933
Buena Vista365025
Muscatine348873
Des Moines344432
Plymouth330851
Wapello306190
Jasper281752
Lee280924
Marion262346
Jones256344
Henry244224
Carroll232627
Bremer222541
Crawford207421
Benton196336
Boone182215
Washington182027
Jackson175229
Tama173955
Dickinson167215
Mahaska165732
Delaware160329
Clay151611
Wright150116
Kossuth147428
Hamilton143622
Hardin142925
Buchanan140616
Harrison139852
Cedar135018
Winneshiek134517
Clayton134439
Fayette133816
Page133813
Floyd125933
Mills125914
Butler124818
Lyon122624
Cherokee119420
Poweshiek117524
Calhoun11669
Hancock115024
Allamakee114420
Iowa112420
Winnebago109028
Grundy105315
Louisa104724
Sac102214
Cass101538
Chickasaw101510
Mitchell101127
Union100416
Emmet98323
Jefferson97420
Appanoose94534
Humboldt93818
Guthrie93322
Shelby92323
Madison9208
Franklin87017
Palo Alto7908
Keokuk77523
Montgomery71615
Howard69215
Pocahontas68311
Ida68222
Clarke6536
Greene6347
Davis62518
Unassigned6240
Monroe61716
Osceola6077
Adair58117
Lucas5397
Monona53915
Taylor5298
Worth5042
Fremont4545
Van Buren44811
Decatur4143
Audubon3647
Wayne36421
Ringgold3527
Adams2522
