Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Storm Warning - Winter Storm Watch - Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

How one bold decision made 'Trolls World Tour' the most important movie of 2020

When the Covid-19 pandemic began, Universal Pictures' Donna Langley wasted no time in delaying some movie releases and sending others straight to digital. Here's how that decision has changed the industry.

Posted: Dec 28, 2020 7:50 AM
Updated: Dec 28, 2020 7:50 AM
Posted By: By Frank Pallotta, CNN Business Video By: Richa Naik, Natalia Osipova, Gabe Ramirez, Moss Cohen

Delaying a Fast & Furious movie is no easy feat.

For starters, it involves finding a new release date for a film with a $250 million production budget. And in the case of Fast & Furious, one of Universal Picture's most valuable franchises, there's also the risk of letting down legions of ardent fans who live and die by the high-octane exploits of Dominic Toretto and his "family" of racers.

But as soon as the coronavirus pandemic began to upend life worldwide, Universal wasted no time pushing the May 2020 release of "F9" — the ninth installment in the series — to 2021. For Donna Langley, chairwoman of Universal's filmed entertainment group, the decision was unpopular — even within her own studio.

"[Theaters] were quite upset with us because they thought that we were overreacting. Even people inside the company thought that we were a little crazy for doing it," Langley told CNN Business earlier this month. "But we just felt that it was better to sort of plan for the worst and hope for the best."

"Of course, now 2020 — pardon the pun — being hindsight," Langley added, "it was the best decision we could have made."

And it wouldn't be Langley's only bold decision this year.

Hollywood changed in 2020. The coronavirus pandemic delayed major films, shuttered theaters worldwide, stalled productions and ushered in streaming as the dominant entertainment platform. To say that this year was a turbulent one for the film industry would be an understatement. It was transformational.

However, all along the way, Universal was ahead of the curve. Under Langley, the studio's gambles in 2020 — from releasing the animated film "Trolls World Tour" on digital to negotiating a new deal with AMC Theatres — created a road map for all of Hollywood at a time when the road was shifting by the day.

Trolls take Tinseltown

The original "Trolls" film was a modest success.

The 2016 animated movie brought in nearly $350 million worldwide and garnered lukewarm reviews. The Hollywood Reporter called it a "vibrant-looking but awfully recognizable animated musical comedy concoction." It was released, made some money, and then was mostly forgotten about.

But its sequel, "Trolls World Tour," may be remembered for changing the trajectory of the movie business forever.

As Covid-19 cases spiked in March, Universal made the audacious decision to make some of its films which were already in theaters available on-demand immediately. The list included "The Invisible Man," "The Hunt" and "Emma," but the movie that made the biggest splash was "Trolls World Tour."

The Comcast-owned studio announced that the DreamWorks Animation production would be available in living rooms on April 10, the same day it was set to open in theaters — an unprecedented move that foreshadowed much of what would happen over the rest of the year in Hollywood.

"We had a big consumer product program on the film, and there was just no way that we could move it out of the year," Langley said. "We really wanted to get it out there to our audience. So, yes, we made the bold decision to put it into the home and use the digital marketplace to be able to do that."

The rise of streaming and video-on-demand has led studios to grapple with theaters for years over what is known as the "theatrical window," the length of time a movie plays in theaters before it is offered on other platforms. Studios are eager to bring in revenue from all sources, but box office returns can still be massive, so shortening that window has been a contested point of discussion in Hollywood. Theater operators, meanwhile, are keen to preserve exclusivity to entice customers to go out, fill seats and buy popcorn.

"Trolls World Tour" upended that longstanding precedent.

"It was the first experiment during the pandemic of sending a film made for theaters directly to the home. That, in itself, is very significant," Shawn Robbins, chief analyst of Boxoffice.com, told CNN Business. "It set the tone for how movies would be released during the pandemic."

As the health crisis dragged on, other studios followed Universal's lead. Warner Bros. released "Scoob!," a Scooby Doo animated film," on digital, and Disney launched its much anticipated big budget live-action remake of "Mulan" on Disney+, albeit for an extra fee.

"We're all trying to figure out what the new normal is as these trends that we were seeing in the industry before the pandemic have now really come home to roost," Langley said.

After the "Trolls World Tour" digital release, everything remained copacetic between Universal and theaters. The film found an audience on-demand, and theaters had larger problems just keeping their marquees lit.

It was your standard Hollywood happy ending — until the "Trolls'" numbers came out.

A new model

If you said last year that the world's biggest theater chain would ban one of Hollywood's biggest studios, no one would have believed you. If you said that the spat was over "Trolls World Tour," industry insiders would have recommended seeking professional help.

But that's exactly what happened.

In April, CEO Adam Aron announced that AMC Theatres would no longer be showing Universal's films. In a letter to Langley, he said that the decision was triggered by a quote in the Wall Street Journal from NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell revealing that based on the success of "Trolls World Tour" his studio expected to "release movies on both formats." The sequel earned nearly $100 million in rental fees domestically in its first three weeks.

AMC's threat wasn't likely to hold, given the symbiotic relationship between the companies: AMC is the top movie theater company and Universal is the home of global blockbusters such as "Furious 7," "Jurassic World" and "Minions."

But the momentary rift led to a landmark deal that potentially created a new theatrical model for all of Hollywood.

"I think the biggest risk that we took in 2020 was putting 'Troll's World Tour' into the home... It was a bold move. It was a necessary move, and it was a move that ultimately yielded this historic deal," Langley said. "At the time, we had no line of sight into what the outcome might be. And there was a period of time where we were called to the mat by exhibition, in the press and our competitors thought that we were crazy."

Under the new arrangement, Universal's films will have three weekends — or 17 days — of in-theater exclusivity, rather than the typical 70 to 90 days. After that, Universal and its sister studio, Focus Features, has the option to release films on video-on-demand platforms. Universal has since made similar deals with other chains.

"Every time we launch a movie, it's like launching a small business," Langley said. "We have to love it, of course, but we have to have a business model and a business rationale that enables it to work. We need to keep our distribution ecosystem healthy. And this really helps us do it."

According to Robbins, Langley had "proven to be a captain" of the industry before 2020. Still, this year further showcased her insight and ability to adapt to a business whose future felt anything but certain.

"I think the future can be very bright for the industry if cooler heads prevail and leaders like Langley remain at the table to help figure out what that future looks like," he said.

Hollywood finds a way

Hollywood is changing. Langley knows that.

"It's now a 100-year-old business mixed with a ten-year-old tech business," she said. "I think we're learning whether or not we can all get along."

For Langley, the risks she took in 2020 were not just about surviving one of the industry's wildest years, it was also about finding a path to a future that arrived faster than anyone expected.

If anything, the pandemic accelerated a decade-long shift to streaming and gave studios an excuse to catch up to Netflix: WarnerMedia, CNN's parent company, announced earlier this month that it would release all of Warner Bros.' 2021 films in theaters and HBO Max on the same day, collapsing the theatrical window to zero days. This choice caused shock waves that are still being felt throughout Tinseltown. Disney announced dozens of new Star Wars and Marvel series going direct to Disney+, two brands that helped it earn a staggering $11 billion box office haul in 2019. And NBCUniversal — Universal's parent company — launched Peacock, its own streaming platform, earlier this year.

Never before has the future of moviegoing been in so much doubt. Yet, Langley doesn't think that it has to be a winner take all battle.

"I believe that there is enough to go around for everybody," she said. "And I think all boats rise when we're successful. I don't think it's binary."

For Langley, the theatrical experience hasn't reached its final act yet.

"In tough times, people look to the movies to take them out of their reality, to inspire them," she said. "And I think that that is going to be true more than ever on the other side of the pandemic."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 409061

Reported Deaths: 5206
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin851431357
Ramsey36582663
Dakota29727269
Anoka28635317
Washington18206180
Stearns16759168
St. Louis12254193
Scott1083476
Wright1068083
Olmsted897557
Sherburne755656
Carver635933
Clay611577
Rice543552
Kandiyohi534463
Blue Earth496728
Crow Wing446059
Otter Tail414849
Chisago407927
Benton383675
Winona351142
Nobles350244
Douglas343457
Mower329324
Polk316948
McLeod303339
Goodhue296140
Morrison287440
Beltrami283936
Lyon278429
Becker265432
Itasca264833
Isanti257930
Carlton256635
Steele24759
Pine236312
Todd221326
Nicollet204230
Mille Lacs201143
Brown198230
Freeborn192417
Le Sueur190815
Cass189819
Meeker185631
Waseca171112
Roseau159314
Martin154725
Wabasha14622
Hubbard138037
Redwood130126
Renville128138
Chippewa125423
Cottonwood121014
Houston115412
Dodge11454
Wadena110612
Fillmore10680
Watonwan10206
Rock101110
Aitkin100732
Sibley9975
Kanabec92018
Faribault8869
Pennington88214
Pipestone86321
Yellow Medicine85314
Swift78314
Jackson7778
Murray7445
Pope6873
Marshall67012
Stevens6656
Clearwater64713
Lac qui Parle59114
Wilkin5747
Koochiching5438
Lake53615
Lincoln4451
Unassigned43460
Big Stone4283
Norman4078
Mahnomen3907
Grant3757
Kittson33918
Red Lake3043
Traverse2022
Lake of the Woods1511
Cook1050

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 273725

Reported Deaths: 3694
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk40537406
Linn16370240
Scott13822147
Black Hawk12538215
Woodbury12083163
Johnson1085447
Dubuque10452135
Pottawattamie807890
Story786829
Dallas773864
Webster434361
Sioux427841
Cerro Gordo425859
Clinton404253
Marshall394654
Warren365933
Buena Vista365025
Muscatine348873
Des Moines344432
Plymouth330851
Wapello306190
Jasper281752
Lee280924
Marion262346
Jones256344
Henry244224
Carroll232627
Bremer222541
Crawford207421
Benton196336
Boone182215
Washington182027
Jackson175229
Tama173955
Dickinson167215
Mahaska165732
Delaware160329
Clay151611
Wright150116
Kossuth147428
Hamilton143622
Hardin142925
Buchanan140616
Harrison139852
Cedar135018
Winneshiek134517
Clayton134439
Fayette133816
Page133813
Floyd125933
Mills125914
Butler124818
Lyon122624
Cherokee119420
Poweshiek117524
Calhoun11669
Hancock115024
Allamakee114420
Iowa112420
Winnebago109028
Grundy105315
Louisa104724
Sac102214
Cass101538
Chickasaw101510
Mitchell101127
Union100416
Emmet98323
Jefferson97420
Appanoose94534
Humboldt93818
Guthrie93322
Shelby92323
Madison9208
Franklin87017
Palo Alto7908
Keokuk77523
Montgomery71615
Howard69215
Pocahontas68311
Ida68222
Clarke6536
Greene6347
Davis62518
Unassigned6240
Monroe61716
Osceola6077
Adair58117
Lucas5397
Monona53915
Taylor5298
Worth5042
Fremont4545
Van Buren44811
Decatur4143
Audubon3647
Wayne36421
Ringgold3527
Adams2522
Rochester
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: -6°
Mason City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: -8°
Albert Lea
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 9°
Austin
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 0°
Charles City
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 0°
More snow this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Grocery store busy before storm

Image

Salons and Barbershops seeing slow business

Image

Aaron's Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

Sean's Weather 12/27

Image

Christmas Tree Disposal

Image

Small Business Saturdays wraps up

Image

Tribute to Dr. Gau

Image

Aaron's Christmas Night Forecast

Image

Care facilities cope with holiday separation

Image

Breaking down post-holiday shopping trends

Community Events