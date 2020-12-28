Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Storm Warning - Winter Storm Watch - Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

5 things to know for December 28: Stimulus, coronavirus, Nashville bombing, China, Illinois shooting

As the snowfall in the Northeast wraps up, we are monitoring a new storm system hitting the Southwest, bringing much needed rain and snow to drought-stricken areas. CNN meteorologist Karen Maginnis has the latest.

Posted: Dec 28, 2020 7:50 AM
Updated: Dec 28, 2020 7:50 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

The pandemic holiday nesting urge was real: Retail sales jumped 3% this holiday season because of people buying more decor and furniture for their homes. Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Stimulus

President Donald Trump finally signed the coronavirus relief bill on Sunday night. The massive $2.3 trillion bill, which includes a $900 billion relief package, averts the government shutdown that would have started Tuesday and extends important unemployment benefits. However, pandemic relief programs lapsed the day before Trump signed the bill, meaning the more than 12 million Americans who rely on them may experience a blip in aid. Unemployment compensations and federal enhancement payments will be shortened by a week as they are reinstated, and there may be a break in payments of several weeks while state agencies reprogram their computers. But luckily, the benefits are retroactive. As for stimulus checks, Trump said he only signed the bill after Senate leaders committed to $2,000 stimulus checks, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell hasn't acknowledged that commitment.

2. Coronavirus

The European Union has launched a mass coronavirus vaccination program across its 27 member countries after approving the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine last week. That's especially important given the new, possibly more contagious coronavirus variant identified in the UK -- which started vaccinations earlier in the month -- that officials say has caused a surge in cases. The new variant has also been detected in Japan, and the country has banned entry to foreign nationals through the end of January to contain it. In the US, 1 in 1,000 Americans have now died from Covid-19 since the nation's first reported infection last January. The US' hospitalization rate for Covid-19 infections has been hovering above 100,000 for 26 consecutive days now.

3. Nashville bombing

Authorities have identified the bomber behind the Christmas Day explosion in Nashville that injured three people and damaged dozens of buildings. DNA found at the scene was matched to Anthony Quinn Warner, 63, who was already a person of interest in the case. Investigators are now looking at "any and all possible motives." Quinn was killed in the explosion, and because authorities aren't sure why he did it, they aren't labeling the incident as domestic terrorism. The explosion occurred right outside an AT&T transmission building, causing widespread cell phone service outages and impacting other area communications for hours.

4. China

A Chinese journalist who documented the initial coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan has been jailed for four years by a Shanghai court. Zhang Zhan, 37, was found guilty of "picking quarrels and provoking trouble," according to one of her lawyers. The offense is commonly used by the Chinese government to target dissidents and human rights activists. Zhang shared images and accounts of packed hospitals and empty streets months before such scenes became commonplace worldwide. Her postings came to an abrupt stop in mid-May, and she was later revealed to have been detained by police and brought back to Shanghai. Prosecutors have accused her of "publishing large amounts of fake information," but her lawyers say the prosecutors have not provided any concrete examples.

5. Illinois shooting

An active-duty Special Forces soldier has been charged with murder after three people were killed and three wounded in a shooting Saturday at a bowling alley in Rockford, Illinois. The US Army confirmed that Duke Webb, the 27-year-old-shooter, is a sergeant first class currently assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group as an assistant operations and intelligence sergeant. He was on leave at the time of the shooting. Authorities believe the attack, which was largely captured on surveillance video, was random. The Army released a statement saying they were "shocked and saddened" by the event, and will continue to assist the Rockford Police Department as the investigation continues.

IN MEMORIUM

Phil Niekro, Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher and Atlanta Braves legend, passed away at the age of 81 following a battle with cancer. Niekro was known for his mastery of the knuckleball, a notoriously difficult pitch. "We are heartbroken on the passing of our treasured friend, Phil Niekro," the Braves said in a statement.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

'Wonder Woman 1984' is a hit, and 'Wonder Woman 3' is on the way

Who needs a big screen to succeed when you're a lasso-wielding demigod?

Tom Brady is taking the Tampa Bay Buccaneers into the playoffs

This almost makes up for the nickname "Tompa Bay."

A company has developed a meat-free version of Spam for fans in Asia

This is a Spam-slander-free-zone.

Scientists discover a new species of snake hiding in plain sight

Oh wow, it's pretty! (Well, if you like snakes.)

Ancient snack stall uncovered in Pompeii, revealing bright frescoes and traces of 2,000-year-old street food

Food carts and fancy advertising: Uniting humanity for thousands of years.

TODAY'S NUMBER

27,000

That's roughly the current value of Bitcoin, as compared to the US Dollar. Investors have been leaning on cryptocurrencies during the pandemic as the US dollar has weakened, leading to Bitcoin's astronomical rise.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"We can't be at a place in this country where political reporters, White House correspondents, need bodyguards to cover political campaign events."

Jim Acosta, CNN's chief White House correspondent, who said he and other reporters got death threats during their time covering the Trump administration.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

It's cozy season

The week between Christmas and New Year's? Just roll us up in a blanket and come back for us when it's 2021. (Click here to view)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 409061

Reported Deaths: 5206
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin851431357
Ramsey36582663
Dakota29727269
Anoka28635317
Washington18206180
Stearns16759168
St. Louis12254193
Scott1083476
Wright1068083
Olmsted897557
Sherburne755656
Carver635933
Clay611577
Rice543552
Kandiyohi534463
Blue Earth496728
Crow Wing446059
Otter Tail414849
Chisago407927
Benton383675
Winona351142
Nobles350244
Douglas343457
Mower329324
Polk316948
McLeod303339
Goodhue296140
Morrison287440
Beltrami283936
Lyon278429
Becker265432
Itasca264833
Isanti257930
Carlton256635
Steele24759
Pine236312
Todd221326
Nicollet204230
Mille Lacs201143
Brown198230
Freeborn192417
Le Sueur190815
Cass189819
Meeker185631
Waseca171112
Roseau159314
Martin154725
Wabasha14622
Hubbard138037
Redwood130126
Renville128138
Chippewa125423
Cottonwood121014
Houston115412
Dodge11454
Wadena110612
Fillmore10680
Watonwan10206
Rock101110
Aitkin100732
Sibley9975
Kanabec92018
Faribault8869
Pennington88214
Pipestone86321
Yellow Medicine85314
Swift78314
Jackson7778
Murray7445
Pope6873
Marshall67012
Stevens6656
Clearwater64713
Lac qui Parle59114
Wilkin5747
Koochiching5438
Lake53615
Lincoln4451
Unassigned43460
Big Stone4283
Norman4078
Mahnomen3907
Grant3757
Kittson33918
Red Lake3043
Traverse2022
Lake of the Woods1511
Cook1050

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 273725

Reported Deaths: 3694
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk40537406
Linn16370240
Scott13822147
Black Hawk12538215
Woodbury12083163
Johnson1085447
Dubuque10452135
Pottawattamie807890
Story786829
Dallas773864
Webster434361
Sioux427841
Cerro Gordo425859
Clinton404253
Marshall394654
Warren365933
Buena Vista365025
Muscatine348873
Des Moines344432
Plymouth330851
Wapello306190
Jasper281752
Lee280924
Marion262346
Jones256344
Henry244224
Carroll232627
Bremer222541
Crawford207421
Benton196336
Boone182215
Washington182027
Jackson175229
Tama173955
Dickinson167215
Mahaska165732
Delaware160329
Clay151611
Wright150116
Kossuth147428
Hamilton143622
Hardin142925
Buchanan140616
Harrison139852
Cedar135018
Winneshiek134517
Clayton134439
Fayette133816
Page133813
Floyd125933
Mills125914
Butler124818
Lyon122624
Cherokee119420
Poweshiek117524
Calhoun11669
Hancock115024
Allamakee114420
Iowa112420
Winnebago109028
Grundy105315
Louisa104724
Sac102214
Cass101538
Chickasaw101510
Mitchell101127
Union100416
Emmet98323
Jefferson97420
Appanoose94534
Humboldt93818
Guthrie93322
Shelby92323
Madison9208
Franklin87017
Palo Alto7908
Keokuk77523
Montgomery71615
Howard69215
Pocahontas68311
Ida68222
Clarke6536
Greene6347
Davis62518
Unassigned6240
Monroe61716
Osceola6077
Adair58117
Lucas5397
Monona53915
Taylor5298
Worth5042
Fremont4545
Van Buren44811
Decatur4143
Audubon3647
Wayne36421
Ringgold3527
Adams2522
Rochester
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: -4°
Mason City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: -8°
Albert Lea
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 9°
Austin
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 0°
Charles City
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: -2°
More snow this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Grocery store busy before storm

Image

Salons and Barbershops seeing slow business

Image

Aaron's Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

Sean's Weather 12/27

Image

Christmas Tree Disposal

Image

Small Business Saturdays wraps up

Image

Tribute to Dr. Gau

Image

Aaron's Christmas Night Forecast

Image

Care facilities cope with holiday separation

Image

Breaking down post-holiday shopping trends

Community Events