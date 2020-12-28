Clear
BREAKING NEWS Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief Full Story
SEVERE WX : Winter Storm Warning - Winter Storm Watch - Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

Chinese journalist who documented Wuhan coronavirus outbreak jailed for 4 years

Zhang Zhan, 37, an independent Chinese journalist who reported from Wuhan at the height of the initial coronavirus outbreak, has been jailed for four years by a Shanghai court, her lawyer said. She was found guilty of "picking quarrels and provoking trouble," according to one of her defense lawyers. The offense is commonly used by the Chinese government to target dissidents and human rights activists.

Posted: Dec 28, 2020 4:00 AM
Updated: Dec 28, 2020 4:00 AM
Posted By: By Nectar Gan and James Griffiths, CNN

An independent Chinese journalist who reported from Wuhan at the height of the initial coronavirus outbreak has been jailed for four years by a Shanghai court, her lawyer said Monday.

Zhang Zhan, 37, was found guilty of "picking quarrels and provoking trouble," according to one of her defense lawyers Zhang Keke, who attended her hearing. The offense is commonly used by the Chinese government to target dissidents and human rights activists.

A former lawyer, Zhang traveled some 400 miles from Shanghai to Wuhan in early February to report on the pandemic and subsequent attempts to contain it, just as the authorities began reining in state-run and private Chinese media.

For more than three months, she documented snippets of life under lockdown in Wuhan and the harsh reality faced by its residents, from overflowing hospitals to empty shops. She posted her observations, photos and videos on Wechat, Twitter and YouTube -- the latter two of which are blocked in China.

Her postings came to an abrupt stop in mid-May, and she was later revealed to have been detained by police and brought back to Shanghai. According to Amnesty International, at one point during her detention Zhang went on hunger strike, during which time she was shackled and force fed, treatment the group said amounted to torture.

Her lawyer Zhang Keke, who visited Zhang earlier this month while she was in detention, described on social media that Zhang had a feeding tube attached to her nose and mouth. He said her hands were tied to prevent her from removing the device, and that she suffered from constant headache and pain in her stomach and throat.

CNN did not immediately receive a response from China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on allegations of Zhang's mistreatment in detention.

Zhang's lawyer said she attended Monday's hearing in a wheelchair, as she had become frail during her time in detention.

In her indictment, prosecutors accused her of "publishing large amounts of fake information" and receiving interviews from overseas media outlets, including Radio Free Asia and the Epoch Times, to "maliciously stir up the Wuhan Covid-19 epidemic situation."

But Zhang's lawyer said the prosecutors did not display any concrete evidence of the "fake information" Zhang was accused of fabricating during the court proceedings. He added that his client, in a gesture of protest, barely spoke during the trial and refused to plead guilty.

Zhang is the first citizen journalist known to have been sentenced for her role in reporting on the coronavirus pandemic. But it is not her first run in with the authorities.

According to her indictment, she was twice detained for 10 days in 2019 for "picking quarrels and provoking trouble," but the document did not specify what had resulted her detention.

One of many

Zhang is one of a number of independent reporters who have been detained or disappeared in China since the beginning of the pandemic, as the authorities clamped down on coverage of the virus and propaganda outlets went into overdrive portraying Beijing's response as effective and timely.

In February, Chen Qiushi, who had live-streamed videos from Wuhan during the city's lockdown and posted reports on social media, disappeared. In September, he was reported to be under "state supervision." Two other independent journalists -- Li Zehua and Fang Bin -- were also detained following their coverage of the Wuhan outbreak.

"Under the guise of fighting the novel coronavirus, authorities in China have escalated suppression online by blocking independent reporting, information sharing, and critical comments on government responses," Chinese Human Rights Defenders, a Hong Kong-based group, said in a report earlier this year.

China is the biggest jailer of journalists in the world, according to Reporters Without Borders (RSF), and tightly controls the press at home while blocking most foreign media outlets via the Great Firewall, its vast online censorship and surveillance apparatus.

In March, China expelled journalists from the New York Times, Washington Post and Wall Street Journal, in an unprecedented move against the foreign press. Beijing said the move -- which came amid a wave of critical reporting about China's initial response to the coronavirus -- was a response for recent restrictions by Washington on how Chinese state media operates in the US.

While sporadic outbreaks have popped up and been swiftly suppressed with lockdowns and quarantines, China has largely controlled the virus, allowing the country to return to relative normality.

Restrictions on the press, however, have not lifted, and Chinese state media has begun aggressively pushing an alternative origin story for the pandemic, with claims the coronavirus may have been circulating outside of the country prior to the initial outbreak in Wuhan.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 406545

Reported Deaths: 5166
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin845261351
Ramsey36339661
Dakota29528266
Anoka28436312
Washington18086177
Stearns16701167
St. Louis12163189
Scott1077776
Wright1061482
Olmsted890456
Sherburne749656
Carver632132
Clay609075
Rice535850
Kandiyohi531963
Blue Earth494128
Crow Wing444758
Otter Tail413949
Chisago404727
Benton381275
Nobles349944
Winona349342
Douglas340356
Mower327824
Polk316448
McLeod302538
Goodhue292240
Morrison286740
Beltrami283436
Lyon277129
Becker264432
Itasca263333
Isanti256930
Carlton255735
Steele24699
Pine234412
Todd220424
Nicollet202730
Mille Lacs200143
Brown197330
Freeborn191617
Le Sueur189815
Cass188719
Meeker184931
Waseca169912
Roseau159014
Martin154425
Wabasha14522
Hubbard137736
Redwood129826
Renville127338
Chippewa124823
Cottonwood120714
Houston114612
Dodge11384
Wadena110211
Fillmore10640
Watonwan10206
Rock100910
Aitkin100432
Sibley9944
Kanabec91218
Pennington87814
Faribault8709
Pipestone86221
Yellow Medicine84714
Swift78114
Jackson7727
Murray7355
Pope6803
Marshall66912
Stevens6606
Clearwater64113
Lac qui Parle58214
Wilkin5747
Koochiching5418
Lake52915
Lincoln4451
Unassigned44360
Big Stone4283
Norman4068
Mahnomen3867
Grant3737
Kittson33918
Red Lake3033
Traverse2012
Lake of the Woods1501
Cook1020

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 273220

Reported Deaths: 3693
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk40482406
Linn16349240
Scott13800146
Black Hawk12518215
Woodbury12058163
Johnson1081747
Dubuque10439135
Pottawattamie807490
Story786229
Dallas772464
Webster433661
Sioux427541
Cerro Gordo424359
Clinton403653
Marshall394154
Warren365333
Buena Vista364625
Muscatine348173
Des Moines344332
Plymouth330551
Wapello304290
Jasper281352
Lee280224
Marion261746
Jones256144
Henry243924
Carroll231827
Bremer222341
Crawford206521
Benton196036
Washington181627
Boone181315
Jackson175229
Tama173955
Dickinson166715
Mahaska165532
Delaware160129
Clay151411
Wright149716
Kossuth147228
Hamilton143422
Hardin142825
Buchanan140416
Harrison139752
Cedar134518
Winneshiek134417
Clayton134139
Page133513
Fayette132916
Mills125914
Floyd125333
Butler124518
Lyon122424
Cherokee119120
Poweshiek117224
Calhoun11649
Hancock114624
Allamakee114220
Iowa112120
Winnebago109028
Grundy105015
Louisa104224
Sac102014
Chickasaw101410
Cass101338
Union100316
Mitchell99827
Emmet98323
Jefferson97020
Appanoose94234
Humboldt93718
Guthrie93122
Shelby92423
Madison9188
Franklin87017
Palo Alto7888
Keokuk76923
Montgomery71315
Howard68815
Pocahontas68311
Ida68222
Clarke6506
Greene6337
Davis62518
Unassigned6200
Monroe61216
Osceola6067
Adair58117
Monona53815
Lucas5327
Taylor5288
Worth5012
Fremont4545
Van Buren44711
Decatur4143
Audubon3637
Wayne36321
Ringgold3527
Adams2512
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
13° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 0°
Mason City
Broken Clouds
13° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 0°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
12° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 12°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
14° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 4°
Charles City
Cloudy
19° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 9°
More snow this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Grocery store busy before storm

Image

Salons and Barbershops seeing slow business

Image

Aaron's Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

Sean's Weather 12/27

Image

Christmas Tree Disposal

Image

Small Business Saturdays wraps up

Image

Tribute to Dr. Gau

Image

Aaron's Christmas Night Forecast

Image

Care facilities cope with holiday separation

Image

Breaking down post-holiday shopping trends

Community Events