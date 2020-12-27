Clear
BREAKING NEWS Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief Full Story
SEVERE WX : Winter Storm Watch View Alerts

Trump chooses chaos with delayed signature of Covid relief bill

After letting critical benefits lapse for millions of jobless Americans and poising the government for a partial shutdown, President Donald Trump signed the $2.3 trillion dollar coronavirus relief and government funding bill passed by Congress.

Posted: Dec 27, 2020 11:30 PM
Updated: Dec 27, 2020 11:30 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Kevin Liptak, CNN

President Donald Trump is driving the country through chaos from behind the wheel of his golf cart.

Over the Christmas weekend, he was the only man with the power to forestall a government shutdown on Tuesday, restore jobless benefits to millions of laid-off Americans and prevent further economic calamity in the days ahead.

Trump appeared interested in doing none of that until Sunday, when days after receiving it, he reluctantly signed a Covid relief and government funding bill his own administration helped negotiate and that his own aides claimed he'd approved days ago.

But his Sunday night signature was too late to prevent unemployment aid from lapsing.

The delay in signing the package, only to approve it after damage was done, is the latest example of Trump's increasingly erratic behavior in the waning days of his term.

The delay — prompted by Trump's late-in-the-game dissatisfaction with the size of direct payment checks to Americans, his irritation at Senate Republican leaders and a showman's penchant for keeping people guessing — also pushed the government within 30 hours of shutting down.

All weekend, instead of explaining himself, Trump played coy, focused mostly on dead-end efforts to challenge his election loss rather than taking a step that would ease the nation's hardships.

He remained out of public view in Florida, traveling back and forth to his namesake golf course without revealing his intentions. His top lieutenants, who might have wrung some clarity out of their truculent boss, were on their own holiday getaways: Vice President Mike Pence at the ski slopes in Vail and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin near the beaches of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Even in the lead-up to signing the bill, Trump seemed focused more on creating suspense than on appeasing Americans' worries.

Seeming to realize the mess he'd created, Trump's statement afterward appeared face-saving, insisting that one of his trade-offs for signing the bill was lawmakers agreeing to "focus strongly on the very substantial voter fraud which took place in the November 3 Presidential election" — a promise Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made no mention of in his own statement praising Trump's decision to sign the legislation. There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the election that Trump lost to President-elect Joe Biden.

As he departs office, Trump is intent on wielding — or, in this case, withholding — his executive authority in ways that punish his rivals, distract from his loss and ensure he remains the center of attention even as a lame duck.

He has been more unpredictable than at any point in his presidency, and aides on Sunday told CNN even as they pressed Trump to approve the relief measure, they couldn't say for certain how he would proceed.

It's a scenario that is thrusting fresh turmoil into the final days of his tenure as president. His souring relationship with Senate Republicans, sinking faith in his own administration aides and reliance on a conspiratorial new circle of advisers are fueling the sense that Trump is departing office on deeply unstable terms. He is due to remain at his Florida club for several more days, returning to Washington early in the new year to resume his futile efforts at overturning the election, including the January 6 Electoral College ratification Trump seems misguidedly convinced his allies can prevent.

"To play this old switcheroo game...I don't get the point," said Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a Republican from Illinois, on CNN's "State of the Union" hours before Trump signed the bill. "I don't understand what's being done, why, unless it's just to create chaos and show power and be upset because you lost the election."

Trump's waffling on the bill

A week ago, the prospect of a government shutdown and lapsing jobless benefits in the time between Christmas and New Years seemed far-off. Both chambers of Congress passed the package overwhelmingly and the White House was clear that Trump would sign it. Lawmakers left town.

But no one, it seemed, actually checked with Trump — or if they did, he wasn't paying close enough attention to realize what exactly he was signing onto. Even after Trump released a video saying the direct payment checks in the bill were too low and complaining about the bevy of unrelated spending (which was actually included in the attached government funding mechanism), no one seemed to be able to get an answer on how he intended to proceed.

"He should have weighed in eight months ago...or at least eight days ago, and not after they finally reached agreement," Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican from Maryland and frequent Trump critic, said on "State of the Union" on Sunday.

On Christmas Eve, staff at Mar-a-Lago made preparations for Trump to sign the package, setting up a small table and arranging pens in one of the club's ballrooms. But the plan was scrapped at the last minute, two sources with knowledge of the circumstances told CNN.

On Sunday, as he was preparing to leave for dinner at his nearby golf course, Trump offered a tease of his coming move, but still left even his circle of advisers in the dark about his intentions.

"Good news on Covid Relief Bill. Information to follow!" he wrote.

Finally, it emerged that Trump had indeed signed the measure after consulting with Republican leaders. In his statement afterward, Trump claimed he had secured concessions from lawmakers.

"The Senate will start the process for a vote that increases checks to $2,000, repeals Section 230, and starts an investigation into voter fraud," he wrote.

He also said he would use executive authorities to remove what he's deemed "pork" in the government funding bill — despite having proposed identical figures in his budget this year.

"I will send back to Congress a redlined version, item by item, accompanied by the formal rescission request to Congress insisting that those funds be removed from the bill," Trump wrote. There is little expectation his requests will go anywhere.

McConnell, while praising Trump in his own statement afterward, made zero mention of the items Trump listed. He still lauded Trump for providing economic relief as "quickly as possible," a laughable compliment given the days it took for Trump to sign the package.

After Trump signed the bill, a senior White House official voiced frustration that Trump relented on signing the deal over his demand for higher stimulus checks.

"What's particularly hilarious is watching Trump quit on his coronavirus relief push while complaining about everyone quitting on his reelection. Why should any supporter fight for him when he quit on trying to get them more than a measly $600?" the senior official told CNN.

Preoccupation with score-settling

At other points in Trump's presidency, shambolic staff work and breakdowns in communication have led to avoidable embarrassment. At its worst, government incompetence contributed to unnecessary sickness and death in a pandemic that has now killed 1 in every 1,000 American.

But never has the shoddy inner-workings of the administration failed in ways that risk the entire government shutting down and millions of Americans being denied jobless benefits that, only days earlier, they seemed guaranteed to continue receiving.

That even in the hours leading up to the bill's approval no one on Trump's staff appeared able to say exactly what he would do, or when he would do it, typifies a governing style that relies more on chaos and score-settling than on anything calculated.

At Mar-a-Lago and his nearby golf club this weekend, Trump did not appear preoccupied with the pending legislation, according to people who spoke to him. When the matter did arise, Trump returned to his initial complaints that it doesn't pay Americans enough and is loaded with unrelated spending.

Instead, the topic Trump appeared more interested in was the election he lost and the bottomless well of fury he is now directing at fellow Republicans, who he believes have abandoned him during his hour of need.

Trump does not believe he owes McConnell anything now that the Kentucky Republican has acknowledged Biden's victory — least of all his support on a coronavirus relief package that his own administration agreed to.

Last week, the President also vetoed the defense bill known as the National Defense Authorization Act, despite its broad support among Republicans and Democrats alike. His rejection was, in part, because the bill does not strip tech firms — whom Trump accuses of helping Democrats — of liability protections.

The move set up what could be the first veto override of Trump's presidency, pitting members of his own party against him. The House will vote to override the veto on Monday, with the Senate returning later in the week if the vote is successful.

Still, just like Trump's initial unwillingness to sign Covid relief will cause suffering not for Republican lawmakers but average Americans, if the NDAA fails to become law it will be American troops and their families who are denied pay raises, hazard pay and parental leave that are included in the bill.

Those who are caught in the devastation of the pandemic have little time for games.

"I don't feel that any of them are reaching people like me. I honestly feel that we're struggling, and they have no idea what it's like," said Lilli Rayne of Asheville, North Carolina, whose dog walking business has been devastated by shutdowns that mean dog owners are at home to care for their animals. "It's been like a lot to deal with. Essentially for me, my day-to-day is gone, and a lot of my day-to-day is now sitting at home waiting for this to be over."

An argument over higher direct payments is welcome, Rayne said — but not at the expense of getting what was agreed to out the door.

"Honestly, just pass the $600. We can fight for more later," she said on CNN's "Newsroom."

"Right now, $600 gets two bills off my back or some of my credit card debt paid down so the interest won't kill me in 2021. Like just pass something. There are people like my mother who need that."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 406545

Reported Deaths: 5166
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin845261351
Ramsey36339661
Dakota29528266
Anoka28436312
Washington18086177
Stearns16701167
St. Louis12163189
Scott1077776
Wright1061482
Olmsted890456
Sherburne749656
Carver632132
Clay609075
Rice535850
Kandiyohi531963
Blue Earth494128
Crow Wing444758
Otter Tail413949
Chisago404727
Benton381275
Nobles349944
Winona349342
Douglas340356
Mower327824
Polk316448
McLeod302538
Goodhue292240
Morrison286740
Beltrami283436
Lyon277129
Becker264432
Itasca263333
Isanti256930
Carlton255735
Steele24699
Pine234412
Todd220424
Nicollet202730
Mille Lacs200143
Brown197330
Freeborn191617
Le Sueur189815
Cass188719
Meeker184931
Waseca169912
Roseau159014
Martin154425
Wabasha14522
Hubbard137736
Redwood129826
Renville127338
Chippewa124823
Cottonwood120714
Houston114612
Dodge11384
Wadena110211
Fillmore10640
Watonwan10206
Rock100910
Aitkin100432
Sibley9944
Kanabec91218
Pennington87814
Faribault8709
Pipestone86221
Yellow Medicine84714
Swift78114
Jackson7727
Murray7355
Pope6803
Marshall66912
Stevens6606
Clearwater64113
Lac qui Parle58214
Wilkin5747
Koochiching5418
Lake52915
Lincoln4451
Unassigned44360
Big Stone4283
Norman4068
Mahnomen3867
Grant3737
Kittson33918
Red Lake3033
Traverse2012
Lake of the Woods1501
Cook1020

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 273220

Reported Deaths: 3693
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk40482406
Linn16349240
Scott13800146
Black Hawk12518215
Woodbury12058163
Johnson1081747
Dubuque10439135
Pottawattamie807490
Story786229
Dallas772464
Webster433661
Sioux427541
Cerro Gordo424359
Clinton403653
Marshall394154
Warren365333
Buena Vista364625
Muscatine348173
Des Moines344332
Plymouth330551
Wapello304290
Jasper281352
Lee280224
Marion261746
Jones256144
Henry243924
Carroll231827
Bremer222341
Crawford206521
Benton196036
Washington181627
Boone181315
Jackson175229
Tama173955
Dickinson166715
Mahaska165532
Delaware160129
Clay151411
Wright149716
Kossuth147228
Hamilton143422
Hardin142825
Buchanan140416
Harrison139752
Cedar134518
Winneshiek134417
Clayton134139
Page133513
Fayette132916
Mills125914
Floyd125333
Butler124518
Lyon122424
Cherokee119120
Poweshiek117224
Calhoun11649
Hancock114624
Allamakee114220
Iowa112120
Winnebago109028
Grundy105015
Louisa104224
Sac102014
Chickasaw101410
Cass101338
Union100316
Mitchell99827
Emmet98323
Jefferson97020
Appanoose94234
Humboldt93718
Guthrie93122
Shelby92423
Madison9188
Franklin87017
Palo Alto7888
Keokuk76923
Montgomery71315
Howard68815
Pocahontas68311
Ida68222
Clarke6506
Greene6337
Davis62518
Unassigned6200
Monroe61216
Osceola6067
Adair58117
Monona53815
Lucas5327
Taylor5288
Worth5012
Fremont4545
Van Buren44711
Decatur4143
Audubon3637
Wayne36321
Ringgold3527
Adams2512
Rochester
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 7°
Mason City
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 8°
Albert Lea
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 9°
Austin
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 9°
Charles City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 11°
More snow this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Grocery store busy before storm

Image

Salons and Barbershops seeing slow business

Image

Aaron's Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

Sean's Weather 12/27

Image

Christmas Tree Disposal

Image

Small Business Saturdays wraps up

Image

Tribute to Dr. Gau

Image

Aaron's Christmas Night Forecast

Image

Care facilities cope with holiday separation

Image

Breaking down post-holiday shopping trends

Community Events