Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

December is the deadliest month in the US since the coronavirus pandemic began -- and projections for January are 'nightmarish,' expert says

Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks with CNN's Dana Bash about his estimated percentage of the American population that would need to be vaccinated against Covid-19 before the country reaches herd immunity, and why his range has shifted.

Posted: Dec 27, 2020 10:30 AM
Updated: Dec 27, 2020 10:30 AM
Posted By: By Christina Maxouris, CNN

December has been the nation's deadliest month since the Covid-19 pandemic's start -- with more than 63,000 Americans lost to the virus in the past 26 days.

In comparison, the entire month of November saw about 36,964 deaths.

The grim death toll comes on the heels of several brutal months for the US, with Covid-19 ravaging communities from coast to coast, crippling hospital systems and prompting new widespread restrictions.

The authorization of two Covid-19 vaccines earlier in December offered some hope of a light at the end of the tunnel. But experts continue to warn that while the end is in sight, the pandemic is not over and another surge stemming from the Christmas holiday could be on its way.

"We very well might see a post-seasonal -- in the sense of Christmas, New Years -- surge," Dr. Anthony Fauci said on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday morning, pointing to holiday travel and private gatherings taking place despite the advice of health experts.

The nation's top infectious disease expert described the potential rise in cases as a "surge upon a surge," telling CNN's Dana Bash, "If you look at the slope, the incline of cases that we've experienced as we've gone into the late fall and soon to be early winter, it is really quite troubling."

More than 1.1 million people were screened at airports on Saturday, according to the TSA, marking the third busiest day for US air travel since March. More than 616,000 were screened on Christmas Day alone, and hundreds of thousands more traveled in the days leading up to the holiday.

Covid-19 hospitalization numbers across the US are already at record-high levels. On Saturday, the country recorded its fifth-highest number of hospitalizations -- with more than 117,300 Covid-19 patients nationwide, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

Another surge of cases and hospitalizations will, inevitably, mean more deaths -- on top of an already devastating death toll.

"When you're dealing with a baseline of 200,000 new cases a day and about 2,000 deaths per day, with the hospitalizations over 120,000, we are really at a very critical point," Fauci said.

"As we get into the next few weeks," he added, "it might actually get worse."

Nearly 332,000 Americans have died of Covid-19. Another 193,000 could lose their lives over the next two months, according to predictions from the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.

"The projections are just nightmarish," said Dr. Peter Hotez, an infectious disease specialist at the Baylor College of Medicine. "People can still save the lives of their loved ones by practicing that social distancing and masks. And remember, vaccines are around the corner."

Vaccine roll-out slow in some places, expert says

Nearly 2 million Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the US, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and more than 9.5 million doses have been distributed.

Those numbers now include both the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines. And while there are lags in data reporting, federal officials had previously said they would vaccinate 20 million people by the end of the year.

Asked about the apparent slow rollout of vaccines, Fauci told CNN Sunday that large, comprehensive vaccine programs with a new vaccine start slow before gaining momentum.

"I'm pretty confident that as we gain more and more momentum, as we transition from December to January and then February to March, I believe we will catch up with the projection," he said.

Dr. Esther Choo, a professor of emergency medicine at Oregon Health & Science University, explained that vaccine distribution is "just a very complicated thing."

"At every step, there's complexity and there's possibility for delay, whether it's individual state planning, allocation, training, supply of vaccine, storage... there (are) just so many factors at this stage," Choo said.

"We need to be prepared for the fact that it is going to be a slow roll-out in many places and that it will not change our behaviors or necessarily the trajectory of the pandemic in this country in the short term," Choo said.

Choo's words echo a number of other experts who have warned the American public not to let their guard down as vaccinations begin and to continue following public health measures including wearing masks, social distancing, avoiding crowds and gatherings, and regularly washing their hands.

It likely won't be until summer that vaccines are widely available and begin to make a meaningful impact on the pandemic's course, officials have said. Dr. Fauci estimates about 70% to 85% of the population needs to get vaccinated against Covid-19 for the country to achieve herd immunity.

Expert: Testing requirements won't help control Covid-19 variant spread

The CDC also announced last week new testing requirements for travelers arriving from the UK, which will go into effect Monday.

Passengers must have a negative PCR or antigen test within 72 hours of boarding a flight from the UK to the US, along with documentation of their laboratory results. Airlines will be required to confirm the test prior to the flight.

This comes after the emergence of a new Covid-19 variant first detected in the UK, which health officials say "has been predicted to potentially be more rapidly transmissible." Since the discovery of the variant, more than 40 countries have restricted travel from the UK and in some cases, travel from other countries that have documented cases with the variant.

But one expert says the new testing requirements for travelers into the US have not been implemented quickly enough to be effective against a reported variant.

"It makes sense that for any place that's experiencing a regional spike in cases that we put new measures in place," emergency medicine physician Dr. Richina Bicette told CNN. "But if they're trying to make sure that the virus isn't imported to the United States, these measures are going to have no effect on that whatsoever."

"The CDC requirements don't take place until Monday," Bicette added. "Until that time, there have been thousands, if not hundreds of thousands of people that have traveled into the US from the UK. So there's a high probability that the new variant is already in the United States and we just don't know."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 406545

Reported Deaths: 5166
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin845261351
Ramsey36339661
Dakota29528266
Anoka28436312
Washington18086177
Stearns16701167
St. Louis12163189
Scott1077776
Wright1061482
Olmsted890456
Sherburne749656
Carver632132
Clay609075
Rice535850
Kandiyohi531963
Blue Earth494128
Crow Wing444758
Otter Tail413949
Chisago404727
Benton381275
Nobles349944
Winona349342
Douglas340356
Mower327824
Polk316448
McLeod302538
Goodhue292240
Morrison286740
Beltrami283436
Lyon277129
Becker264432
Itasca263333
Isanti256930
Carlton255735
Steele24699
Pine234412
Todd220424
Nicollet202730
Mille Lacs200143
Brown197330
Freeborn191617
Le Sueur189815
Cass188719
Meeker184931
Waseca169912
Roseau159014
Martin154425
Wabasha14522
Hubbard137736
Redwood129826
Renville127338
Chippewa124823
Cottonwood120714
Houston114612
Dodge11384
Wadena110211
Fillmore10640
Watonwan10206
Rock100910
Aitkin100432
Sibley9944
Kanabec91218
Pennington87814
Faribault8709
Pipestone86221
Yellow Medicine84714
Swift78114
Jackson7727
Murray7355
Pope6803
Marshall66912
Stevens6606
Clearwater64113
Lac qui Parle58214
Wilkin5747
Koochiching5418
Lake52915
Lincoln4451
Unassigned44360
Big Stone4283
Norman4068
Mahnomen3867
Grant3737
Kittson33918
Red Lake3033
Traverse2012
Lake of the Woods1501
Cook1020

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 273220

Reported Deaths: 3693
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk40482406
Linn16349240
Scott13800146
Black Hawk12518215
Woodbury12058163
Johnson1081747
Dubuque10439135
Pottawattamie807490
Story786229
Dallas772464
Webster433661
Sioux427541
Cerro Gordo424359
Clinton403653
Marshall394154
Warren365333
Buena Vista364625
Muscatine348173
Des Moines344332
Plymouth330551
Wapello304290
Jasper281352
Lee280224
Marion261746
Jones256144
Henry243924
Carroll231827
Bremer222341
Crawford206521
Benton196036
Washington181627
Boone181315
Jackson175229
Tama173955
Dickinson166715
Mahaska165532
Delaware160129
Clay151411
Wright149716
Kossuth147228
Hamilton143422
Hardin142825
Buchanan140416
Harrison139752
Cedar134518
Winneshiek134417
Clayton134139
Page133513
Fayette132916
Mills125914
Floyd125333
Butler124518
Lyon122424
Cherokee119120
Poweshiek117224
Calhoun11649
Hancock114624
Allamakee114220
Iowa112120
Winnebago109028
Grundy105015
Louisa104224
Sac102014
Chickasaw101410
Cass101338
Union100316
Mitchell99827
Emmet98323
Jefferson97020
Appanoose94234
Humboldt93718
Guthrie93122
Shelby92423
Madison9188
Franklin87017
Palo Alto7888
Keokuk76923
Montgomery71315
Howard68815
Pocahontas68311
Ida68222
Clarke6506
Greene6337
Davis62518
Unassigned6200
Monroe61216
Osceola6067
Adair58117
Monona53815
Lucas5327
Taylor5288
Worth5012
Fremont4545
Van Buren44711
Decatur4143
Audubon3637
Wayne36321
Ringgold3527
Adams2512
Rochester
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 10°
Mason City
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 16°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
25° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 15°
Austin
Cloudy
25° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 17°
Charles City
Cloudy
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 19°
Tracking more chances for snow
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 12/27

Image

Christmas Tree Disposal

Image

Small Business Saturdays wraps up

Image

Tribute to Dr. Gau

Image

Aaron's Christmas Night Forecast

Image

Care facilities cope with holiday separation

Image

Breaking down post-holiday shopping trends

Image

Helping the homeless on Christmas

Image

Ethnic restaurants open

Image

Austin Community Meal

Community Events