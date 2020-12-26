Clear

Here's how officials are likely to handle the investigation of the Nashville explosion

Andrew McCabe, former deputy director of the FBI, breaks down what investigators are looking for in Nashville after an RV exploded on a downtown street on Christmas.

Posted: Dec 26, 2020 5:00 PM
Updated: Dec 26, 2020 5:00 PM
Posted By: By Dakin Andone, CNN

Multiple law enforcement agencies are on the ground in downtown Nashville after a Christmas morning explosion rocked the area, injuring at least three people and damaging several dozen buildings.

Plenty of questions remain unanswered about the explosion, from who was behind it to why it was carried it out.

Here's what law enforcement may be looking at as part of the investigation.

The search for physical evidence

Metro Nashville Police Department officers were responding to a call of shots fired early Friday morning when they discovered a white recreational vehicle on Second Avenue North that was broadcasting a warning message, announcing that it would explode.

Police went door-to-door, warning nearby residents of the threat, and the RV exploded as the bomb squad was responding to the scene.

Right now, the most important question to answer is who was behind the bombing, according to former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe, a CNN senior law enforcement analyst.

"We need to know who put this thing there and detonated it," he said. "And it's only after you figure that out that you start to talk about things like motive."

In a news conference Saturday, US Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee Don Cochran said the crime scene was "massive," describing it as a "giant jigsaw puzzle created by a bomb that throws pieces of evidence across multiple city blocks."

"They've got to gather it, they've got to catalog it, they've got to put it back together and try to find out what the picture of that puzzle looks like," Cochran said.

McCabe compared the Nashville explosion to the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, which was a large scene spread over multiple blocks.

Essential pieces of evidence can be scattered across long distances, he said, so investigators will be dividing the Nashville scene into smaller areas to meticulously search every inch and recover every piece of evidence related to the explosive device or the RV.

That search will include scouring the rooftops of the surrounding buildings, McCabe said. A critical piece of evidence in the Boston bombing -- the lid of a pressure cooker used as an explosive device -- was found on the roof of a nearby building.

Juliette Kayyem, a former assistant secretary for the Department of Homeland Security, cited a photograph of the RV released by police. Investigators would presumably be able to use that image to figure out who owned or rented it and maybe where it had been last, she said.

"The physical evidence will lead to an understanding of who it is, or who they are, relatively quickly," said Kayyem, a CNN national security analyst.

Other pieces of evidence will include tissue found near the site of the explosion that investigators believe could be human remains and an image of the RV in question, released by MNPD on Friday.

The bomb

Investigators will be looking at the type of explosive device used, which will leave an "investigatory footprint" as far as purchases made that would indicate where the suspect or suspects obtained materials used and when, Kayyem said.

"They could go to stores, they could go to warehouses, they could go online to determine who may have bought this stuff," she said.

Officials will be working to determine the type of explosive used, whether it was commercial or military, or something that's homemade, said CNN law enforcement analyst Peter Licata.

If it's the former, investigators will canvas places that manufacture or store those kinds of explosives, said Licata, a former FBI supervisory special agent and former lead bomb technician for the FBI's New York City field office.

But the latter is the most likely scenario, Licata said, because the majority of bombings in the US since the 1990s have been improvised or homemade devices, since commercial and military explosives are heavily regulated in the US.

"Then we go down a different path, and it's a wide path to go down," he said. Investigators will canvas retailers that sell precursor chemicals and websites like eBay or Craigslist.

A motive

It's important to note officials have not connected the Nashville explosion in any way to terrorism.

There were no known credible threats in the Nashville area that would have signaled an impending attack on or before Christmas, a federal law enforcement source told CNN. A second law enforcement source said federal authorities are not aware of any increased chatter nationally by known extremist groups that would indicate any credible plans for conducting attacks around the holidays.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Douglas Korneski said in a news conference Saturday that investigators were working to collect evidence to understand both who was responsible for the bombing and why they did it. That effort involves not just the agents on the ground, but also the bureau's behavioral analysis unit in Quantico, Virginia.

Kayyem stressed that it was important to be cautious about the motivation at this stage in the investigation, because "you don't want to focus on a particular thread or motivation, and then ignore where the real evidence could take you."

And yet the timing of the incident early Christmas morning and the warning message before the explosion appear to indicate that whoever was behind it was not attempting mass murder.

"What makes this so perplexing is the fact that it doesn't appear that the person or people who conspired to do this had any interest in causing any type of mass casualties," said James Gagliano, a retired FBI special agent who served on the Hostage Rescue Team, the bureau's elite counterterrorism tactical unit.

One witness described the warning as a "computerized message" with a female voice repeatedly saying, "Evacuate now," before it changed to a countdown, warning the RV would explode after 15 minutes.

Both Gagliano, also a CNN law enforcement analyst, and Kayyem raised the possibility the explosion was aimed at damaging infrastructure.

Among the questions investigators are trying to answer is whether an AT&T building that sustained damage in the blast was the target of the explosion, law enforcement sources tell CNN.

AT&T said Saturday it is working to restore both wired and wireless telecommunication outages caused by the explosion. The company said Friday one of its network hubs was damaged in the blast. CNN's parent company, WarnerMedia, is owned by AT&T.

Gagliano said the building is not well-marked as an AT&T facility. "You'd have to do some research to understand that it was actually a communications center," he said.

Nashville International Airport also said the explosion created telecommunications issues that prompted the Federal Aviation Administration to briefly halt flights from the airport. The ground stop was lifted after about an hour and "pilots never lost touch with air traffic control," according to the FAA.

"This seems to be something where a message was sent, and there was a purposeful methodology not to hurt people," Gagliano said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 404403

Reported Deaths: 5109
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin841161345
Ramsey36203654
Dakota29355262
Anoka28326307
Washington17984176
Stearns16630165
St. Louis12066186
Scott1069374
Wright1056281
Olmsted883754
Sherburne746555
Carver628932
Clay606575
Rice531248
Kandiyohi529260
Blue Earth491027
Crow Wing442556
Otter Tail411848
Chisago401826
Benton379272
Nobles348744
Winona347442
Douglas338356
Mower326524
Polk315147
McLeod300836
Goodhue290639
Morrison285340
Beltrami282236
Lyon276128
Becker262732
Itasca262733
Isanti255530
Carlton253635
Steele24539
Pine232312
Todd219424
Nicollet200830
Mille Lacs199343
Brown195730
Freeborn190517
Le Sueur188615
Cass187919
Meeker183731
Waseca168012
Roseau158214
Martin154224
Wabasha14412
Hubbard137036
Redwood128526
Renville126538
Chippewa123823
Cottonwood120314
Dodge11363
Houston113211
Wadena109411
Fillmore10400
Watonwan10195
Rock100810
Aitkin100232
Sibley9824
Kanabec90118
Pennington87514
Faribault8679
Pipestone86121
Yellow Medicine84414
Swift78114
Jackson7676
Murray7355
Pope6763
Marshall66712
Stevens6576
Clearwater63513
Lac qui Parle57614
Wilkin5747
Koochiching5368
Lake52815
Lincoln4441
Unassigned44160
Big Stone4223
Norman4058
Mahnomen3847
Grant3697
Kittson33818
Red Lake3013
Traverse2012
Lake of the Woods1491
Cook1020

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 272698

Reported Deaths: 3693
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk40411406
Linn16313240
Scott13763146
Black Hawk12500215
Woodbury12051163
Johnson1079047
Dubuque10428135
Pottawattamie806590
Story785629
Dallas770864
Webster433261
Sioux426741
Cerro Gordo423859
Clinton403053
Marshall393754
Warren364633
Buena Vista362425
Muscatine347773
Des Moines343432
Plymouth330251
Wapello304290
Jasper280852
Lee279424
Marion260346
Jones255844
Henry243724
Carroll231027
Bremer221941
Crawford206421
Benton195536
Washington181027
Boone180715
Jackson175129
Tama173355
Dickinson166715
Mahaska165432
Delaware160029
Clay151011
Wright149616
Kossuth147028
Hamilton143322
Hardin142425
Buchanan140316
Harrison138952
Cedar134318
Winneshiek134017
Clayton133739
Page133513
Fayette132716
Mills125814
Floyd125233
Butler124218
Lyon122124
Cherokee118920
Poweshiek116624
Calhoun11649
Hancock114524
Allamakee113820
Iowa111920
Winnebago108928
Grundy104015
Louisa103524
Sac101914
Chickasaw101410
Cass101138
Union100116
Mitchell99627
Emmet97923
Jefferson96720
Appanoose94134
Humboldt93118
Guthrie92922
Shelby92123
Madison9158
Franklin86617
Palo Alto7878
Keokuk76823
Montgomery71315
Howard68415
Pocahontas68311
Ida68122
Clarke6466
Greene6327
Davis62218
Unassigned6200
Monroe60716
Osceola6057
Adair57917
Monona53915
Lucas5297
Taylor5288
Worth4952
Fremont4545
Van Buren44711
Decatur4123
Audubon3637
Wayne36221
Ringgold3527
Adams2512
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 19°
Mason City
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 19°
Albert Lea
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 21°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
27° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 21°
Charles City
Cloudy
27° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 20°
Tracking more chances for snow
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tribute to Dr. Gau

Image

Aaron's Christmas Night Forecast

Image

Care facilities cope with holiday separation

Image

Breaking down post-holiday shopping trends

Image

Helping the homeless on Christmas

Image

Ethnic restaurants open

Image

Austin Community Meal

Image

Ice Rink Open On Christmas Day

Image

Avoiding Holiday Fires

Image

Mayo Doctor Fears Surge After The Holidays

Community Events