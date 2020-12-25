Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Chill Advisory View Alerts

A Black doctor died of Covid-19 weeks after accusing hospital staff of racist treatment

A Black physician said she had to beg a White doctor for remdesivir and treatment. Weeks later, she died of Covid-19.

Posted: Dec 25, 2020 1:00 AM
Updated: Dec 25, 2020 1:00 AM
Posted By: By Dakin Andone, CNN

A Black physician died of Covid-19 weeks after she described a White doctor dismissing her pain and concerns about her treatment as she lay in an Indiana hospital.

Dr. Susan Moore passed away on Sunday due to complications from Covid-19, her son told the New York Times. The internist died about two weeks after she shared a video in which she accused a doctor at Indiana University Health North Hospital (IU North) of ignoring her complaints of pain and requests for medication because she was Black, even though she was both a patient and a doctor herself.

In a video that was posted earlier this month, she filmed herself from a hospital bed after her experience at IU North. Moore said her doctor brushed off her symptoms, telling her, "You're not even short of breath."

"Yes, I am," Moore recounted in the video, which she shared on Facebook December 4.

She had to beg to receive remdesivir, she recalled in the video, the antiviral drug used to treat patients who are hospitalized for Covid-19 and are not in need of mechanical ventilation.

And despite her pain, the doctor told Moore he might send her home, she said, and he didn't feel comfortable giving her more narcotics.

"He made me feel like I was a drug addict," she said in the video. "And he knew I was a physician."

Moore had also posted updates on her Facebook page along with the video.

Moore, who was an internist, said her pain was "adequately treated" only after she raised concerns about her treatment. She was later discharged from IU North, but returned to a different hospital less than 12 hours later, she wrote on her Facebook page.

"I put forth and I maintain if I was White, I wouldn't have to go through that," Moore said.

A spokesman for IU North confirmed to CNN that Moore was a patient at the hospital and that she was eventually discharged, but declined to say more about her, citing patient privacy.

"As an organization committed to equity an reducing racial disparities in healthcare, we take accusations of discrimination very seriously and investigate every allegation," the spokesman said.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Dennis M. Murphy, President and CEO of Indiana University Health, defended the technical aspects of the treatment Moore received, while conceding "that we may not have shown the level of compassion and respect we strive for in understanding what matters most to patients."

He also asks for an external review of the case.

Racism in healthcare is nothing new

Moore's story speaks to a broader issue of what experts call implicit racial bias in health care toward Black patients. Studies have shown that Black patients are in some situations prescribed less pain medication than their White counterparts. And a recent article in the New England Journal of Medicine attributed unequal treatment in part to "enduring racist cultural beliefs and practices."

The article cited a 2016 study that found half of White medical students and residents "held unfounded beliefs about intrinsic biologic differences between Black people and White people," falsely believing the pain of Black patients was less severe than White patients.

"Acceptance of this inequitable treatment as 'normal' is historically rooted in and supported by the belief that Black people are intrinsically disease-prone and, implicitly or explicitly, not deserving of high-quality care," the authors of the New England Journal of Medicine article wrote, comparing the issue of racism in medicine to racism in policing.

Racial disparities in medical treatment have been further underscored by Covid-19, which disproportionately impacts communities of color.

To a "majority of physicians, predominantly who are White in the United States, the perception is that African Americans do not need as much for pain," said Dr. Ala Stanford, a pediatric surgeon and the founder of the Black Doctors Covid-19 Consortium.

Moore leaves behind her 19-year-old son, Henry Muhammed, and her elderly parents, both of whom have dementia, according to a GoFundMe set up on their behalf.

According to the New York Times, Moore's family said she was born in Jamaica and grew up in Michigan before studying engineering at Kettering University. She then earned her medical degree from the University of Michigan Medical School, the Times reported. The GoFundMe page describes her as someone who loved to practice medicine and was proud to be a member of the Delta Sigma Theta sorority.

CNN has reached out to Moore's family for further comment. Her son told the New York Times she was adept at advocating for herself at hospitals, where she often received treatment for sarcoidosis, an inflammatory disease that affects the lungs.

"Nearly every time she went to the hospital she had to advocate for herself, fight for something in some way, shape or form, just to get baseline, proper care," he told the Times.

"This is how Black people get killed," Moore said in the video, "when you send them home and they don't know how to fight for themselves."

Stanford acknowledged Moore wasn't her patient, and she didn't know what the situation was at the hospital where she received treatment. But she felt that Moore's need to repeatedly advocate for her own care was "unacceptable."

Additionally, Moore's decision to ask for pain medicine was not just to relieve her pain, Stanford said, but also would support her recovery by making it easier for her to breathe. And Moore's request for an antiviral is now part of standard treatment for Covid-19, Stanford added.

"This is just basic," Stanford said. "This is standard for what you get. I know that from taking care of enough people with coronavirus in the hospital and helping them through it."

'She is me and we are her'

Moore first tested positive for Covid-19 on November 29, according to her Facebook post. By December 4, she was hospitalized at IU North in Carmel, Indiana. It was only after a CT scan showed new lymphadenopathy -- a disease in which the lymph nodes become enlarged -- that the hospital agreed to treat her pain, she said.

"You have to show proof that you have something wrong with you in order for you to get the medicine," she said in the video.

Dr. Stanford said that the lymphadenopathy would indicate that "the disease process was going on for a period of time," and that Moore's body was fighting off the disease.

According to her Facebook posts, Moore was eventually able to speak with the chief medical officer of IU Healthcare, who said he would ensure she get the best care. He also told her diversity training would be conducted.

On December 7, the hospital discharged Moore and sent her home, per her Facebook post. But less than 12 hours later, she was sent to a different hospital following a fever and a drop in her blood pressure, according to the Facebook post. Moore said she was receiving treatment for bacterial pneumonia and Covid pneumonia. She described the care at the second hospital as "very compassionate."

The next day Moore wrote she was being transferred to the ICU. It was the last update shared to her Facebook page.

Her story has resulted in an outpouring of generosity from people who have heard it, and the GoFundMe page has raised more than $100,000 as of Thursday night.

Dr. Alicia Sanders, another physician who first came in contact with Moore after seeing her video, helped start the page to raise funds for her family, including to send Muhammed back to school at Indiana University. Sanders said the reason she first came in contact with Moore was "gut-wrenching."

"She is me," said Sanders, who is also Black. "She is me and we are her. It could have been any one of us that happened to."

Stanford -- who told CNN she recognized implicit bias and racism in medicine, but had chosen to try to change things from within the health care system -- echoed that comment. She told CNN that when she first learned about Moore's story, it stopped her in her tracks and brought tears to her eyes.

She shared it with a group of her friends -- all Black women surgeons across the country. They could all relate, Stanford said, having experienced the same treatment despite their expertise.

"We all have the stories," she said.

"If any of us gets sick, please don't be silent. Be vigilant, be present, be public," Stanford wrote to them, adding of Moore, "She was one of us."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 402519

Reported Deaths: 5030
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin837951328
Ramsey36066649
Dakota29170261
Anoka28226302
Washington17913174
Stearns16569164
St. Louis11983181
Scott1065474
Wright1050379
Olmsted878652
Sherburne743955
Carver625732
Clay605073
Kandiyohi527557
Rice526447
Blue Earth487927
Crow Wing441553
Otter Tail409945
Chisago400826
Benton377372
Nobles347944
Winona346442
Douglas337455
Mower324523
Polk314247
McLeod298934
Goodhue285737
Morrison285039
Beltrami280434
Lyon274326
Becker261832
Itasca261733
Isanti254630
Carlton251634
Steele24439
Pine230112
Todd219224
Nicollet200230
Mille Lacs198243
Brown194427
Freeborn188517
Le Sueur187715
Cass186818
Meeker182830
Waseca166912
Roseau156913
Martin153524
Wabasha14342
Hubbard136334
Redwood127726
Renville125637
Chippewa123121
Cottonwood120114
Dodge11323
Houston111811
Wadena108610
Fillmore10280
Watonwan10185
Rock100510
Aitkin99132
Sibley9774
Kanabec89718
Pennington87313
Faribault8609
Pipestone85921
Yellow Medicine83914
Swift77714
Jackson7635
Murray7305
Pope6723
Marshall66512
Stevens6546
Clearwater63013
Wilkin5716
Lac qui Parle57014
Koochiching5348
Lake52715
Lincoln4421
Unassigned42360
Big Stone4213
Norman4058
Mahnomen3797
Grant3657
Kittson33718
Red Lake2973
Traverse1992
Lake of the Woods1481
Cook1020

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 270552

Reported Deaths: 3617
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk40049401
Linn16216234
Scott13660142
Black Hawk12394211
Woodbury11979160
Johnson1074447
Dubuque10345135
Pottawattamie801087
Story781227
Dallas762962
Webster432358
Sioux425141
Cerro Gordo421659
Clinton400252
Marshall391753
Buena Vista359525
Warren358930
Muscatine345673
Des Moines341032
Plymouth328549
Wapello301490
Lee277323
Jasper276251
Marion258240
Jones254341
Henry242923
Carroll230027
Bremer220840
Crawford204920
Benton194735
Washington179827
Boone178415
Jackson173529
Tama171555
Dickinson166213
Mahaska162832
Delaware159428
Clay150711
Wright149015
Kossuth146526
Hamilton142721
Hardin141424
Buchanan139316
Harrison137952
Cedar133718
Winneshiek133017
Page132913
Clayton132039
Fayette130116
Mills124913
Floyd124533
Butler122117
Lyon121523
Cherokee118219
Calhoun11629
Poweshiek116024
Hancock113824
Allamakee112220
Iowa111519
Winnebago108428
Grundy102514
Louisa101824
Sac101714
Chickasaw100810
Cass100538
Union99416
Mitchell97926
Emmet96123
Jefferson95220
Humboldt92918
Appanoose92734
Guthrie91422
Shelby91323
Madison9048
Franklin85917
Palo Alto7867
Keokuk76122
Montgomery69514
Ida67921
Pocahontas6788
Howard67215
Greene6317
Clarke6266
Davis60918
Osceola6047
Monroe59916
Unassigned5800
Adair56117
Monona53715
Taylor5228
Lucas5097
Worth4912
Fremont4515
Van Buren44511
Decatur4083
Audubon3637
Wayne35721
Ringgold3487
Adams2452
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Clear
-1° wxIcon
Hi: 7° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: -12°
Mason City
Clear
-3° wxIcon
Hi: 5° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: -22°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
-4° wxIcon
Hi: 3° Lo: -6°
Feels Like: -15°
Austin
Clear
-2° wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: -20°
Charles City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 8° Lo: -1°
Feels Like: -15°
Tracking more chances for snow
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A Subtle, Snowy Reminder: Time to Gather Your Winter Survival Kit

Image

RFD holds ceremony to honor firefighters who died a generation ago

Image

This is what you need in your car in an upper Midwest winter

Image

Aaron's Christmas Eve Forecast

Image

Minnesota teen launches 'COVID Invaders" video game

Image

RFD pays tribute to firefighters lost in tragedy 67 years ago

Image

Holiday mail delays plague post offices

Image

Virtual Christmas Service

Image

Holiday Travel - Minnesota on the road

Image

Santa Claus Zooms Boys And Girls

Community Events